Chloe Kim-Themed Cinnamon Toast Crunch Is The Tastiest Way To Prep For The Olympics

Have you ever dreamed of having breakfast with an Olympic gold medalist? Soon, that dream can become a reality (well, sort of). Cinnamon Toast Crunch’s new limited-edition cereal box collection, called is bringing all your favorite athletes, superstars, and fictional characters to your kitchen table, including Olympic snowboarding champ Chloe Kim. As you gear up to watch her crush the 2022 Beijing Olympics, here’s what you need to know about where to buy Cinnamon Toast Crunch’s medal-worthy Chloe Kim cereal.

Breakfast just got a lot more exciting, thanks to a limited-edition collection from Cinnamon Toast Crunch that stars some famous faces, including an Olympian. On Jan. 19, the nostalgic cereal brand tapped the help of 2018 Women’s Halfpipe Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim and four other A-listers to give the iconic cereal a new look. The collection features:

Chloe Toast Crunch with professional snowboarder Chloe Kim

with professional snowboarder Chloe Kim Griddy Toast Crunch with Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson

with Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson Leslie Toast Crunch with actress and singer-songwriter Leslie Grace

with actress and singer-songwriter Leslie Grace Manuel Toast Crunch with Colombian singer Manuel Turizio

with Colombian singer Manuel Turizio Cinnamon Toast Crunch Squared with SpongeBob Squarepants

The cereals feature each celeb in “Cinnamoji” form on the box as part of the limited-edition series. (BTW, the “Cinnamoji” comes from Cinnamoji Toast Crunch cereal pieces with Cinnamoji faces, which began rolling out at grocery stores and retailers nationwide late January 2022. The limited-edition sports series just has the box designs in “Cinnamoji” but the cereal is OG Cinnamon Toast Crunch.)

The Chloe Kim Cinnamoji showcases her famous Roxy snowboard, while the Justin Jefferson cartoon catches the touchdown-winning football in his mouth. The only household name who doesn’t get the Cinnamoji treatment is SpongeBob, but if you look closely you’ll see some Cinnamojis chillin’ with the famous sponge in Bikini Bottom.

Before you make room in your pantry for your new cereal boxes, you need to know where to find the celebrity-inspired snacks first.

Chloe Kim’s Chloe Toast Crunch dropped exclusively on Walmart.com on Jan. 27. There are only 10,000 boxes available for purchase. Though the Olympic-level cereal sold out that same day in certain areas of the country, there are still limited quantities available in a number of regions, so make sure to check the website for more info on availability and scoop a box while you still can.

Because the cereal is a limited-edition product, General Mills has no plans for a restock at this time, according to a spokesperson for the company, so snap it up if you see it. You’ll definitely want to get it ahed of the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony on Feb. 4.

As for the other celeb cereals, fans can cop their cereal box of choice on the Cinnamon Toast Crunch website beginning in late February. The official Cinnamon Toast Crunch Instagram page will have all the info you need to about the release of each box, so be sure to keep checking the account for important updates and drop dates.

If you aren’t able to get your hands on a box of Chloe Toast Crunch, the Olympic gold medalist also teamed up with Go-GURT for a limited time promotion, called SNO-GURT. Each box of SNO-GURT comes with a chance to snag a free finger snowboard designed by Chloe Kim herself. To redeem your specialty prize, just find the code from the box and follow the instructions inside the pack. Available in Strawberry and Mixed Berry flavors, you can grab yours now at retailers nationwide in an 8-pack (for a suggested retail price of $2.99) or a 16-pack (for around $5.59).

