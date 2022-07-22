Where The Crawdads Sing is the newest novel to film adaptation to hit the big screen this summer. Written in 2018 by zoologist Delia Owens, the tender tale of love is part coming of age, part murder mystery, and it instantly hooked readers as one of the biggest global bestsellers of all time. Reese Witherspoon included it in her famous bookclub and went on to produce the adaption under her Hello Sunshine production company. After years of anticipation, it’s finally in theaters now, and stars Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones as the resilient Kya Clark. Whether you’ve read the book cover to cover and can’t wait to see it come to life, or you’re curious to experience the haunting story for the first time, these Where The Crawdads Sing quotes make for moody Instagram captions you can pair with your outdoor pics this summer.

Crawdad lovers can relate to the feeling of being a lonely “marsh girl” like Kya and searching for connection within their world. You can use these movie quotes as Instagram captions for when you’re hiding down “where the crawdads sing.” Whether you’re exploring the backwoods of your hometown, swimming in the creek, fishing at the dock, or fantasizing about first love in a forest you could only read about in a book, make sure to snap a picture to embody your inner Kya and share it to the ‘Gram. You could even film your own Reel or TikTok clip with Taylor Swift’s song “Carolina” that was written for the film to soundtrack your ultimate “crawdad” moment, and use one of these Where The Crawdads Sing movie quotes for the perfect caption.

Sony Pictures