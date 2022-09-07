When Corona Beer first decided to expand outside of the beverage market by opening its very first private island, fans of the beer and hard seltzer company were ready to buy plane tickets, pack their bags, and head to the unique tropical escape promising plenty of sustainability-focused activities, ‘Gram-worthy relaxation spots, and, of course, plenty of Corona. However, while the island technically opened up in early August, only select winners of local competitions have been able to book a stay at the ultra-exclusive destination so far. If you’re still wondering, when is Corona Beer’s private island opening to the public, here’s what to know about staying at the one-of-a-kind retreat.

Where Is Corona Beer’s Private Island?

Located about 45 minutes from Cartagena, Colombia via boat, Corona Island is part of the Rosario Islands, aka the Islas del Rosario. This scenic archipelago is part of a national park and previously, tourists were unable to stay overnight — until Corona Island opened. Corona Beer worked with Colombian officials and Oceanic Global to ensure Corona Island would be as eco-friendly as possible, and it’s now the only island that can claim Oceanic Global’s three-star plastic-free Blue Seal. As part of the island’s focus on sustainability, there are no single-use plastics, and many of the activities you can do are focused on combating climate change, like planting mangrove trees to help stop erosion.

Sustainability is a factor in every aspect of island life, from Chef Christopher Carpentier’s menu featuring locally-sourced ingredients to the bungalows, which were crafted by local artisans and can easily be taken apart and removed from the island.

Courtesy of Corona Beer

When Is Corona Beer’s Private Island Opening To The Public?

While the Corona team always plans to keep the size of a group staying on the island pretty small, tourists currently cannot book a trip to Corona Island. Instead, only winners of local competitions will be able to visit the tropical destination through the end of the year. Corona Beer hasn’t confirmed an exact date for when bookings will open up to the public, but says people can expect that sometime in 2023.

Courtesy of Corona Island

What Can You Do On Corona Island?

Corona Island is all about recharging, disconnecting, and getting in touch with nature, and there are plenty of Wi-Fi-free spots to relax all around the island. However, when you do want to take advantage of Corona Island’s amenities, you’ll want to do morning yoga at the Sun Club, take a dip in your bungalow’s outdoor hot tub, go stargazing on the “nest” atop the restaurant, and hang out with some of the island’s many animal inhabitants, including a family of monkeys, turtles, and several parrots.

Courtesy of Corona Island

Only time will tell exactly when Corona Island will officially open its doors to bookings, but in the meantime, you can check out photos of the one-of-a-kind experience.