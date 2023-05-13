65 Weird Things Under $25 On Amazon That Are Legitimately Brilliant

One of the best things about Amazon is the fact that they’ve got plenty of weird yet completely brilliant things that you may not have even realized existed. These items can end up saving you time, or completely change how you get through your day. Even better, all of these items happen to be $25 or under, making them a guilt-free splurge.

Keep on scrolling to discover 65 unique yet genius products on Amazon that are also super affordable. You might end up finding something that’ll take on the title of being your best purchase all year.

01 This Condiment Fork That Makes Reaching For Pickles So Easy Chef'n Condiment Fork Amazon $8 See On Amazon This condiment fork is a genius solution to avoid having to stick your hands in a jar. Whether you’re reaching for a pickle or digging up every last bit of peanut butter, this gadget is over seven inches long and features a clasp on the end to easily grip your favorite snacks. Over 8,000 customers on Amazon can’t stop raving about it, giving it a score of five stars.

02 This Bedside Storage Organizer That’ll Make Sure You’ll Never Lose The Remote Again Zafit Bedside Storage Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon This bedside storage organizer is equipped with six different compartments for storing your remote, glasses, chapstick, and other nighttime essentials —including a midnight snack. It easily secures right under your mattress for convenient access so you don’t have to worry about getting out of bed. It comes in multiple colors and pocket options, so you can find the one that works best for your bedroom.

03 This Underbed Storage Bag That Shoppers Say Is “Life-Changing” Zober Underbed Storage Bag (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Over 13,000 Amazon customers have rated this under-bed storage bag five stars, with some shoppers even calling it “life-changing”. It comes in a set of two that measure 42 inches long by 18 inches wide. It’s six inches high, making it suitable to neatly fit under beds of most sizes. Whether you’re looking to store shoes, sweaters, or other seasonal items, the clear top makes it so easy to see your belongings.

04 This Detangling Hair Brush With Over 51,000 5-Star Reviews Crave Naturals Detangling Brush Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a quality brush that won’t break the bank, this detangling brush comes highly recommended by thousands of shoppers. The soft bristles won’t damage your hair, and work to gently detangle your hair no matter the texture or length. The compact size also makes it perfect for traveling.

05 This Salad Chopper That’ll Save You Plenty Of Time Cutting Up Veggies Checkered Chef Salad Chopper Amazon $16 See On Amazon I can personally attest to the magic of this mezzaluna salad chopper. The double-edged stainless steel blades make chopping lettuce and vegetables so much easier. Each side also comes with a plastic cover to ensure safety when you're not using it. If you’re a salad connoisseur like I am, this gadget is a must-have. You can also get it alongside a wooden chopping board if your cutting board inventory is currently low.

06 This Jewelry Tool That Makes Putting On Bracelets Quite Easy Miles Kimball Jewelry Fastener Tool Amazon $8 See On Amazon Gone are the days of struggling to put on your jewelry solo, all thanks to this genius bracelet helper tool. This tool, made of metal and plastic, will simplify your getting-ready routine by providing a sturdy grasp on fragile clasps. Aside from jewelry clasps, it also works on zippers, necklaces, and watches. The compact design is also great for sticking in your toiletry bag for travel.

07 An Insulated Bowl To Keep Your Ice Cream Cold Bricktown Supply Co. Insulated Bowl Amazon $15 See On Amazon This insulated bowl, which is also available in black and teal, features a double-insulated wall that keeps your food cold or hot for hours. Whether you’re eating ice cream, soup, or dips, you won’t have to worry about your hands freezing or burning thanks to its double-layer protection. Although this bowl is dishwasher safe, the stainless steel cannot go in the microwave.

08 A Colorful Facial Ice Roller That Can Energize You Mid-Day Elizabeth Mott Facial Ice Roller Amazon $12 See On Amazon Long nights and early mornings call for this facial ice roller that works instantly to soothe your face and eye area, reduce swelling, and promote circulation. The cooling sensation revives and refreshes your skin while waking you up. Just stick this little gadget in the freezer and grab it first thing in the morning.

09 This Trash Can For Your Car That Can Hold Up To 2 Gallons Of Garbage Drive Auto Products Car Garbage Bin Amazon $19 See On Amazon Most of us can relate to using our cup holders as a garbage carry-all — instead, give this garbage can a try. Made for your vehicle, it easily secures to the back of your seat. It can store up to two gallons of waste, but you can also use it as a cooler — it can easily hold up to six cans of soda.

10 This Electric Brush Cleaner That Will Save You So Much Time Neeyer Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $18 See On Amazon This electric makeup brush cleaner not only makes the best addition to your vanity, but it’s also the best solution for saving you time when it comes to drying your makeup brushes. It comes with eight different rubber tubes that work with brushes of any size. Just fill the bowl with water, press the power button to clean it, and then simply raise it to spin and dry.

11 These Adorable Wine Charms That Look Just Like Cheese True Zoo Drink Marker Charms Amazon $11 See On Amazon Perfect for a hostess gift or your next charcuterie night, these wine marker charms come in a pack of six assorted shapes of cheese — since, obviously, cheese and wine make for the perfect combo. These charms work for all different shapes and sizes of drinkware, from beer cans to shot glasses. They’re a great way to keep track of your glass throughout the night.

12 This Pack Of Dishcloths That Will Save You So Much Money On Paper Towels Swedish Wholesale Cellulose Sponge Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This pack of Swedish dishcloths is made from an incredibly absorbent material that works on all types of surfaces for a streak-free finish. One cloth is equivalent to 15 rolls of paper towels (yes, you read that right) and can be thrown in the washing machine to be reused. The pack of 10 comes in a wide range of colors including purple, pink, blue, and orange.

13 A Useful Splatter Screen With Over 28,000 5-Star Reviews BergKoch Splatter Screen Amazon $23 See On Amazon Available in four different sizes to best accommodate your cooking needs, this splatter screen is essential when using oil. The stainless steel heat-resistant design protects your hands, stove, and countertop from hot sizzling oil that may leave stains and burns. It’s also dishwasher safe, which is a major plus considering how much you'll be using it.

14 This Foundation Brush That’s Great For Liquids, Powders, & Creams Keshima Flat Top Makeup Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon It’s rare that you’ll come across a makeup brush that does it all, but this foundation brush from Kabuki is designed to buff and blend without leaving streaks or shedding. It has a unique flat-top design that works for all types of makeup, from liquids to cream formulas. Plus, it’s backed by 29,000 five-star reviews and a 4.6-star rating.

15 An Over-The-Door Organizer That’ll Help You Clear Clutter Zober Over The Door Purse Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Clear the clutter off of your closer floor with this over-the-door organizer that’s great for storing handbags, scarves, hats, and other accessories. It features six compartments — two small pockets and four large — and comes with metal hooks for easy installation. Each compartment has a plastic overlay so you can see all of your product clearly. One five-star reviewer raved, “This is by far one of the best purchases I’ve made. The back of my door holds all of my purses, two hoodies, and a couple of scarves. Prior to this product, everything was all out of sorts, a massive mess where I couldn’t even open the door all the way because of the bulk. [...] I am very happy to report my door now opens all the way.”

16 A Set Of Gold Serving Tongs That Will Make Every Event More Special HINMAY Mini Serving Tongs (6-Piece Set) Amazon $12 See On Amazon The gold stainless steel metal of this serving tong set gives it a sleek look. Whether you display them in your kitchen or gift it as a gift, it doesn’t get chicer than this. This stunning set includes an assortment of six tongs that work beautifully for ice, snacks, tea, cheese, and more.

17 This Pancake Batter Dispenser That Will Ease The Chaos Of Sunday Brunch MyLifeUNIT Pancake Batter Dispenser Amazon $20 See On Amazon This pancake batter dispenser is a game-changer for Sunday mornings at home. It carefully dispenses your baking mix without the mess, creating a perfectly shaped pancake every time. The set includes a stainless steel stand so you won’t have to worry about your countertops getting messy. This gadget goes beyond pancakes — shoppers also love it for baking muffins and cupcakes.

18 This Cleansing Balm That Also Removes Your Makeup Kimtrue Makeup Remover Balm Amazon $23 See On Amazon Simplify your skincare routine with this cleansing balm that also melts away hard-to-remove makeup. It’s formulated with plant-based ingredients such as bilberry and moringa seed extracts that are gentle for any type of skin. The buttery soft texture will leave your skin hydrated and nourished. “At 52 years old, with extremely sensitive skin, I’ve never found a product I like as much as this one. Warm it between your fingers, and as it melts, rub it gently over your face…and eyes! It removes all make-up, easily, leaving your skin super soft and moisturized,” one reviewer gushed.

19 A Pack of Reusable Baking Cups That Reduce Waste Amazon Basics Silicone Baking Cups Amazon $5 See On Amazon These reusable silicone baking cups are ideal for reducing waste and saving money. The pack of 12 comes in an assortment of neon colors that are sure to make baking more fun. They are dishwasher and oven-safe up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit. The best part? They are crafted from a non-stick silicone so you won’t need to use any oil or butter.

20 These Insulated Can Coolers That’ll Keep Your Seltzer Cold & Stylish Maars Drinkware Skinny Can Cooler Amazon $6 See On Amazon Available in over 20 chic colors and fun patterns, these can coolers are made from triple-insulated steel that will keep your drink cold for up 12 hours. Whether you’re heading to a tailgate or the beach, just slip your favorite beverage into the cooler and screw on the lid. You can also pour your drink into the can and drink from it directly.

21 This Nail Soak Off Clips That Will Give You More Control Over Your Gel Manicure HiMo Nail Soak-Off Clips (10-Pack) Amazon $4 See On Amazon If you frequent your local nail salon, then you know removing gel manicures can cost a pretty penny. Luckily, these genius nail-soak-off clips will save you tons of money and time. Simply place cotton that is drenched in nail polish remover into the clip and let it sit for just 10 minutes. One of the nearly 20,000 five-star reviews said, “These nail clips do the job and in way less time than even at the nail salon. Why don't they use these at the nail salon is beyond me, but they work like magic! And the price is so cheap!”

22 A Heat-Resistant Pouch For Traveling With Your Hot Hair Tools EIOKIT Silicone Heat Resistant Mat Amazon $6 See On Amazon This heat-resistant travel pouch makes traveling with your hot hair tools so much easier. Instead of waiting for them to cool down to pack away, just simply slip them into this silicone pouch that can withstand up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. The pouch also doubles as a mat, so you can prevent your hot tools from ruining your bathroom countertops or vanity.

23 This Best-Selling Extendable Colander That Clips Onto Your Sink BLUE GINKGO Extendable Sink Colander Amazon $18 See On Amazon It’s no wonder why thousands of Amazon shoppers have made this three-in-one sink colander a best-seller. The clips easily attach to the edge of your sink making it so much more convenient to drain pasta, wash veggies or dry the dishes without the mess. Not to mention, the versatility will save you so much space. These colanders expand from 14 to 19 inches, so you should have no trouble fixing it onto your sink.

24 These Adorable Pot Lid Lifts To Prevent Water From Boiling Over Tovolo Pot Lid Lifts (3-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Clip these adorable pot lid lifts to the rim of your pots to prevent hot water from boiling over. They come in a pack of three assorted farm animals including a pig, sheep, and hen, and are crafted from a heat-resistant silicone that can withstand up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. The small design lifts the lid the perfect amount to promote air circulation.

25 These Marble Ring Holders To Stylishly Display Your Jewelry Keheng Marble Ring Holder (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon You can’t beat the price of this marble ring holder that is so stylish for displaying your jewelry. It comes in a set of two that measure about eight inches high and will sit pretty on your vanity or nightstand to prevent your rings from getting lost. With an impressive 4.7-star rating, Amazon shoppers all agree this makes the perfect gift on a budget.

26 These Versatile Penguin Egg Holders That Couldn’t Be Cuter Peleg Design 3-in-1 Egg Holder Amazon $22 See On Amazon These penguin egg holders have so many different uses. For starters, you can use them to safely store your eggs in the refrigerator. Next, the heat-resistant silicone makes it safe to drop these straight into the pot to make hard-boiled eggs. And last but not least, you can use the clever design to serve eggs for your whole family in a fun way.

27 This Best-Selling Soup Ladle That Stands Up On Its Own OTOTO Nessie Ladle Amazon $17 See On Amazon This viral ‘Nessie’ soup ladle has a cult following for its unique design and comfortable grip. The base has four legs so it can stand on its own either on your counter or in the pot. The handle is 10 inches long and is made from BPA-free and heat-resistant plastic. It’s available in three different colors and two sizes. One five-star reviewer raved, “This ‘Nessie’ looks so cute standing up in a pot or a large bowl. It is also a great size for ladling soup into bowls. We used it for tomato sauce and it came clean easily, no orange residue.”

28 A Pair of Silicone Oven Mitts That Can Withstand Up To 450 Degrees Fahrenheit HOMWE Extra Long Silicone Oven Mitts Amazon $20 See On Amazon You won’t have to worry about these silicone oven mitts melting or overheating. The durable design can withstand up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and will protect your hands and forearms while cooking. They feature a textured material for a nonslip grip, are easy to clean, and come in an array of colors.

29 This Cool Cosmetic Case That Can Hold Up To 20 Makeup Brushes Relavel Makeup Brush Rolling Case Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you’re traveling or always on the go, this cosmetic rolling case that holds up to 15 different-sized brushes makes storing your makeup brushes so convenient. It’s crafted from a clear plastic that is easy to clean and protects your brushes from getting dirty. One five-star reviewer said, “This makeup case is ideal! So easy when I travel! Love the storage space on the side for my lipstick, foundation, and so on. Like the fact that I can just grab it when I’m traveling and all that I need is in there!”

30 This Multi-Use Measuring Cup That Saves So Much Space KitchenArt Adjust-A-Cup Amazon $12 See On Amazon Instead of having your kitchen drawer filled with multiple measuring cups, give this Adjust-A-Cup a try that will save you so much space. The multi-use design is made to measure both liquid and dry ingredients by simply adjusting the cup to whichever amount the recipe calls for. It’s made from a dishwasher-safe material, making the clean-up process a breeze.

31 These Leakproof Storage Containers That Are Perfect For Bringing Berries To Work OXO Good Grips Prep & Go Container with Colander Amazon $10 See On Amazon What makes these storage containers so unique is the built-in colander, which lets you easily strain your produce in one simple step. The airtight lid will keep your fruit and vegetables fresher for longer and makes it easy to bring your lunch on the go. Choose from a wide range of sizes — many which omit the strainer — ranging from 0.6 liters to 6.3 cups.

32 These Packing Cubes That Will Save You A Lot Of Space In Your Suitcase Shacke Packing Cubes (5-Piece Set) Amazon $22 See On Amazon This set of packing cubes will help take some of the stress out of travel. The set comes with organizers of five different sizes, one of which features a handle that makes transporting your clothes easier. Thousands of shoppers love these cubes for organizing outfits and for maximizing suitcase space. Available in 10 fun colors, this set also includes a laundry bag to keep your dirty clothes separate.

33 A Handheld Milk Frother To Make The Most Delicious Latte At Home Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $15 See On Amazon This milk frother creates foamy milk in just 15 seconds to make the most delicious lattes and cappuccinos. The electric handheld blender also works for whisking eggs, smoothies, or salad dressings. It’s battery-operated and comes with a stand that will sit pretty on your coffee bar.

34 These Stainless Steel Measuring Cups With The Best Reviews Simply Gourmet Stainless Steel Measuring Cups (7-Piece Set) Amazon $25 See On Amazon With an impressive 4.8-star rating and thousands of five-star reviews to back it up, these measuring cups come in a set of seven and are crafted from durable stainless steel that will last years. The sleek design has raised edges that will prevent ingredients from spilling over. One five-star reviewer raved, “I have had several different kinds of measuring cups from cheap to very expensive and these are by far the best I have had so far. They stand up without anything in them and don’t fall over. They are sturdy and easy to read and I [don’t] have to worry about the measurements wearing off over time.”

35 These Adorable & Reusable Food Wraps That Help Reduce Waste Bee’s Wrap Reusuable Food Wrap (3-Piece Set) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Reduce single-plastic waste with this food wrap that’s crafted from reusable beeswax. It comes with a set of three assorted sizes that have multiple different uses. From wrapping up baked goods, the other half of an avocado, or sealing a mason jar, snag a pack for yourself and add a second to the cart to give as a gift.

36 This Popular Food Scale That Has Over 108,000 5-Star Reviews Etekcity Food Scale Amazon $14 See On Amazon When it comes to cooking and baking, you can’t get better than a food scale when it comes to accuracy. This stainless steel scale has well over 100,000 five-star reviews from customers who love how easy it is to use, and how simple it is to clean. This scale picks up weights as small as a gram and even comes in a few fun colors to bring extra liveliness to your kitchen.

37 This Nutrient-Packed Moisturizer Infused With Snail Mucin SeoulCeuticals Snail Mucin Repair Cream Amazon $16 See On Amazon This organic moisturizer is formulated with 97.5% snail mucin, shea butter, and aloe which all work together to hydrate and nourish dry skin. It’s packed with essential vitamins that help revive your skin in just weeks. Shoppers love that the formula is not greasy or sticky. “It goes on nicely and absorbs very well without leaving my skin feeling oily or sticky, and leaves my skin feeling like silk. It's got a very nice, light citrusy scent that I could smell while applying, but the smell does dissipate once the product dries which is perfect,” one reviewer raved.

38 This Vegetable Grill Basket You’ll Use Weekly For Summer BBQs Cave Tools Vegetable Grill Basket Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re wondering how to get perfectly grilled vegetables, this grill basket is the answer and will save you space on the grill. The stainless steel basket prevents your food from falling through the grill grates and features perforated holes that evenly char your veggies. Shoppers also love this basket for cooking meat, fish, and crispy bacon.

39 This Olive Oil Dispenser Set That Sits Pretty On Your Counter FineDine Olive Oil Dispensers (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon This olive oil dispenser set comes with two different types of spouts that allow you to control the speed of your pour compared to traditional jugs. The slim ergonomic design gives you a comfortable grip and features an air-tight cap to prevent leaks and spills. It also comes with sleek chalkboard labels to mark your oil, vinegar, or balsamic. It’s also easy to swap out what’s inside, especially as these glass bottles are dishwasher safe.

40 This Spray Bottle That Will Make You Throw Out Your Other Spray Bottles FLAIROSOL Continuous Mister Spray Bottle Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re creating homemade salad dressings, hair masks, or cleaning supplies, this mist spray bottle has so many versatile uses and is a must for any DIY projects. It has a unique misting feature unlike most spray bottles that distribute an even spray, and can store up to 10 ounces of liquid. The material is BPA-free and made from environmentally friendly materials.

41 These Cooling Racks That Come In A Convenient Set Of 2 Checkered Chef Cooling Rack (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether you love to bake or cook, these stainless steel cooling racks are a kitchen essential and are so versatile. They work great for broiling, grilling, and drying and are dishwasher and oven safe up to 575 degrees Fahrenheit. Their grid design ensures that cookies won’t fall through when they’re fresh out of the oven. You can buy them in three different sizes to best match your kitchen space.

42 These Quick-Drying Towels That Are Super Absorbent OlimpiaFit Quick Dry Towel (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These quick-drying towels are crafted from super-absorbent fibers that dry three times faster than traditional towels. They come in a pack of three and have so many uses. You can throw one in your gym bag, keep one by the kitchen sink, and use the third to dry your hair in half the time it’d normally take. Available in eight fun colors, these have quite the fanbase, racking up an impressive 4.7-star overall score on Amazon.

43 This Nail Cuticle Oil That Includes Aloe Vera & Japanese Seaweed Onsen Cuticle Cream Amazon $10 See On Amazon Give yourself a stellar at-home manicure with this cuticle oil cream that’s packed with incredible ingredients such as Japanese seaweed, aloe, shea butter, and vitamin E. Each ingredient works together to quickly repair your nails and strengthen your cuticles. Just apply two drops per nail a few times a week, and voila — instantly pampered cuticles.

44 These Silicone Baking Mats That’ll Let You Skip The Cooking Spray HOTPOP Silicone Baking Mats (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon I love these non-stick baking sheets to avoid constantly spending money on tin foil and parchment paper. They’re also a great way to eliminate cooking sprays and oils. These reusable mats are so easy to clean in the sink or dishwasher and can be used for a variety of cooking needs. These mats are made with durable silicone that can withstand temperates between -40 to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, making them extra important to have in the kitchen.

45 This Adorable Coaster Set That Makes The Best Housewarming Gift DomeStar Sandwich Coaster Set (8-Piece Set) Amazon $8 See On Amazon This sandwich coaster set come with eight quirky coasters featuring different shapes like buns, lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes. The waterproof design is made from flexible silicone that is super easy to clean and will protect your table from unwanted ring stains. If you’re looking for an affordable housewarming gift, these coasters have got you covered.

46 These Softener Discs That Prevent Your Sugar From Hardening Goodful Brown Sugar Saver Amazon $9 See On Amazon These softener discs are a game-changing solution for preserving your sugar for longer. They are made from terracotta and work to soften your brown sugar and prevent it from hardening by locking in moisture. Just simply soak the disc in water and then place it in your sugar container. “I ordered these because my brown sugar was a literal block in my container. Within one day my sugar was softened. I highly recommend this if you are having the same issue or you want to keep your sugar from being like mine,” one five-star customer raved.

47 This Hanging Travel Bag That’s Excellent For Storing All Of Your Toiletries Wayfarer Supply Co. Travel Toiletry Bag Amazon $23 See On Amazon This hanging toiletry bag makes unpacking your skin care and makeup so much easier. It features a swivel hook that you can hang over the door to display your toiletries in an organized way. Available in five cute designs, it has four see-through mesh compartments that are big enough to hold full-sized shampoo and conditioner bottles. It’s also lined on the inside, and easy to wipe clean.

48 This Microwaveable Popcorn Bowl That’s Designed To Make Sure Most Kernels Pop Popco Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $15 See On Amazon Make family movie night more fun with this microwave popcorn popper that cooks the perfect popcorn in just minutes. Easy enough for everyone in your family to use, the non-stick silicone bowl requires no extra butter or oil and features built-in handles with a lid to prevent any messes. Choose from an array of bright colors like purple, pink, or green.

49 This Knife Sharpener That Will Bring Your Blades Back To Life AnySharp Pro Knife Sharpener Amazon $22 See On Amazon Easily sharpen your kitchen knives with this top-rated knife sharpener from Amazon. All you have to do is draw your knife back and forth up to four times and your blades will feel like brand new. The best part about this gadget is it requires no electricity and has no loud sounds. It’s got well over 5,000 five-star reviews to back it up.

50 These Sleek Salt & Pepper Shakers Made From Stainless Steel Willow & Everett Salt and Pepper Shakers Amazon $10 See On Amazon These salt and pepper shakers are made from stainless steel and will look so good on any countertop. They feature four adjustable hole settings so you can choose the perfect amount of salt you want to be added to your meal or recipe. Each shaker can hold up to half a cup of spices. Customers have noted that these are sturdy, and couldn’t be easier to hold.

51 This Pack Of Reusable Water Bottles That’s Perfect For Making Smoothies Paksh Novelty Glass Drinking Bottles (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you love to make homemade smoothies, juices, or salad dressings, these reusable bottles are ideal for storing beverages and bringing them with you on the go. Created with travel in mind, they come with an airtight seal that enhances freshness and prevents leaks and spills. They come in a pack of six and can store up to 16 ounces of liquids.

52 These Gold Eye Masks That Can Refresh Your Skin In Minutes DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Mask (20-Pair Set) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you want to give your eye area a bit of a luxurious lift, this eye mask — which is formulated with 24-karat gold — is a good place to start. Let the mask sit for just 20 minutes and you’ll instantly notice more awake skin with a subtle glow. They come in packs of 15 to 100 making them great for traveling or as a great bridesmaid gift for your bachelorette.

53 This Amber Book Light For Reading In Bed Without As Much Eye Strain Book Light Amazon $14 See On Amazon This portable book light can easily clip to the edge of your book or nightstand. Weighing in at just two and a half ounces, it’s easy to throw in a travel bag or keep in a compartment of your bedside table. This light is perfect for bookworms who co-sleep, as the amber light won’t disturb a sleeping partner’s sleep cycle. It’s also rechargeable, so you don’t have to worry about buying batteries during the night.

54 This Car Mount For Your Smart Phone That’s Great For Navigating Safely Mongoora Universal Air Vent Phone Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon This car phone mount attaches to the air vent to help you keep your eyes on the road when using the GPS or taking phone calls. The clip is super secure and features a swivel on the back that rotates 360 degrees. Since it’s universal, it fits most smartphones with or without a case. Customers have noted that it couldn’t be easier to install right out of the box.

55 This Bungee Holder To Store Your Bananas Banana Bungee Cabinet Hanger Amazon $13 See On Amazon Keep your bananas fresher for longer (while saving precious counter space) with this bungee hook that attaches underneath your kitchen cabinets. Thousands of Amazon shoppers love how easy it is to install with just one screw. It’s durable enough to hold multiple bananas and increases airflow for a healthy ripening process. You can buy it in one of four colors.

56 This Lavender Foot Peel Mask That Can Help Soften Your Heels DERMORA Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Restore your feet with this best-selling foot peel mask that heals dry skin in the span of days. Simply slip your foot into the mask for just one hour, and then await the exfoliation process, which will happen within the next 11 days. You can buy it in a range of different scents like lavender, jasmine, or tea tree. It also works wonders for removing calluses.

57 These Adorable Cherry Measuring Spoons That Are Dishwasher-Safe OTOTO Cherry Measuring Spoons & Egg Separator See On Amazon $18 See On Amazon With a 4.6-star rating, Amazon customers love these adorable measuring spoons that are in the shape of cherries. The four-piece set, which would also make a cute housewarming gift, also comes with a leaf design that can be used to separate your eggs. It’s crafted from a BPA-free plastic that is totally dishwasher safe.

58 This Portable Shower Drink Holder That Requires Zero Mounting 30 Watt Shower Drink Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon Make shower hour more fun with this portable drink holder that easily secures to most surfaces like glass, tile mirror, or marble. The silicone design is waterproof and is also perfect to bring to your next boat party. Available in seven colors to best match the rest of your bathroom decor, this holder currently has almost 3,000 five-star reviews.

59 This Tablet Pillow Stand That Comes With Convenient Storage UGREEN Tablet Pillow Stand Amazon $24 See On Amazon This super soft tablet pillow stand can be used for a variety of different-sized devices ranging from an iPad mini to any Microsoft Surface gadget. The lightweight design is portable and compact and has three angle adjustments. Plus, the back features multiple storage compartments for holding your headphones and charger.

60 This Modern Bluetooth Mouse That One Reviewer Calls “Perfect” Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse Amazon $13 See On Amazon This smooth and modern mouse by Microsoft connects to any device through Bluetooth and is a great addition to any workspace. It features three buttons for easy scrolling and works great on most surfaces without needing a mouse pad. While the mint color stands out, you can also get it in eye-catching shades like peach, pastel blue, and camo.

61 This Gorgeous Mug That Has A Built-In Tea Infuser Sweese Porcelain Tea Infuser Mug Amazon $20 See On Amazon This porcelain mug is equipped with a stainless steel infuser to easily brew a cup of tea without all of the extra work. Each mug comes with a leak-proof lid, making it perfect for traveling. It’s also a wonderful gift for any tea lover in your life. Choose from over 10 sleek colors like navy, red, white, or yellow. It even comes in a gift box, making it easy to give as a present.

62 These Sushi Refrigerator Magnets That Make An Epic Gift Hey Foly Sushi Refrigerator Magnets (8-Piece Set) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Available in a pack of eight, these 3D sushi magnets are an adorable way to store notes, reminders, or photos on the refrigerator. They come in an assortment of different sushi pieces like cut rolls or sashimi. The backing is made from a strong PVC magnet that is super durable and works on most metal surfaces.

63 A Bottle Opener That’ll Make You Smile Every Time You Use It Kikkerland Luchador Bottle Opener Amazon $9 See On Amazon Why open bottles the boring way? This mini wrestler gadget is designed to make the process a breeze. It’s made from strong stainless steel that locks to the top and effortlessly twists off the cap. It comes in three different assorted colors such as red, blue, and black. The solid 4.7-star rating proves that this opener is more than just a novelty.

64 This Ramen Cooker That Makes Perfect Ramen In Just 3 Minutes Rapid Brands Rapid Ramen Cooker (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Cooking ramen has never been easier, thanks to this rapid ramen cooker that comes in a pack of two. With well over 20,000 five-star reviews, it’s beloved by many because it requires no stove or boiling water. Yet, it makes absolutely perfect ramen in the microwave in just three minutes. The best part? You can also use this bowl to store leftovers in the fridge to reheat the next day.