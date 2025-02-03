60 Weird-As-Hell Products On Amazon That Are Actually Pure Genius
Amazon's inventory contains everything from the mundane (hello, toothpaste) to the kinda kooky. The online retailer has a little bit of everything, so whether you need a better storage solution or a quirky gift for your BFF, you can bet Amazon stocks it. I compiled 60 products that are 100% weird, but also pretty amazing. Add one or a few to your cart - they’re going to upgrade your life (or at the very least, make you smile).
01A Portable Blackout Curtain That You Can Install Anywhere
Install these portable blackout curtains anywhere you need to block out light, whether you’re at home, at a hotel, or visiting with family. The versatile curtains feature suction cups that attach easily to glass, and they can be adjusted to different window sizes. They are also portable and come with a travel bag, so they’re perfect for packing on the go.
02Extender Hooks That Can Make Your Bra Fit Better
If you’ve changed sizes or just want to adjust the fit of your bra, these extenders are a great solution. The bra extenders come in multiple colors, hook numbers, and sizes, so you can find a match for almost any type of bra. They are also easy to use and no sewing or tools are required, so you can start wearing them right away.
03Wooden Toaster Tongs That Can Keep Your Fingers Protected
If you’re constantly burning your fingers on the toaster, these wooden tongs are a game changer. Designed to look lie a cute, long-earred rabbit, they’re made with heat-resistant beech wood and they feature a nonslip grip so you don’t drop your toast. The tongs can also be used to turn hot items while cooking, so they’ll really earn their spot in your kitchen.
04An Adorable Cat-Shaped Mug With A Built-In Infuser
This whimsical cat-shaped mug features a tea leaf infuser that looks like a fish. The strainer keeps tea leaves inside while infusing the water with flavor, but the cup also works as a vessel for coffee or whatever you enjoy drinking. It’s so cute that it almost guarantees a smile every time you sip your beverage.
05Genius Food Prep Bowls That Slot Into Cutting Board Corners
These unique food prep bowls nest into the corner of your cutting boards, making it easy to transfer items into cooking vessels or the compost bin. The bowls come in a pack of three and stack to save space in the kitchen. They’re made of food-safe plastic and can go in the dishwasher, so they’re easy to keep clean, too.
06Cozy Slippers With Removable Dusting Cloths On The Soles
These cute animal-themed slippers do double duty, keeping your feet warm and cleaning your floors with each step. The slippers are made from cozy microfiber chenille and come in a variety of shoe sizes and colors. The mop pads on the soles are designed to work on all surfaces, and they’re detachable and washable easy maintenance.
07A Compact Digital Scale That Keeps Your Luggage In Check
This digital luggage scale helps you plan as you pack and avoid pricey oversize baggage fees. The scale is lightweight and compact, so it’s perfect for travel, and it can hold up to 110 pounds, so it works on everything from carry ons to bigger bags. It even comes in your choice of several sleek designs.
08A Unique Kitchen Tool For Perfect Crinkle Fries
This sturdy stainless steel crinkle cutter is a little outside the box when it comes to kitchen tools, but once you see how well it chops, it’ll earn its keep in your drawer. The crinkle cutter features a sharp, wavy blade that cuts hard produce like potatoes and carrots into fun crinkled slices. And the reinforced handle is comfy to help keep your hand from getting tired as you use it.
09A Silicone Brush That Removes Crud From Earbuds & Other Gadgets
For tech gadgets with crevices that tend to collect grime, this compact tool can keep things clean. The tool is two-sided, with a silicone nub on one end and a soft-bristled brush on the other and the combo is perfect for tackling keyboards, earbuds, cell phones, and more. The bristles retract for easy storage and there’s a cap, too.
10A Cozy Blanket Hoodie With A Pocket For All Your Essentials
This plush wearable blanket might seem a little odd, but it’s actually a convenient way to stay warm. The oversize hoodie is available in over two dozen colors, and it features a cozy hood and a large center pocket for storing essentials like snacks or the remote control. Whether you live somewhere cold or just like to snuggle, this blanket hoodie is a must have.
11A Contoured Chair Cushion That Supports Your Bum
This nonslip memory foam cushion gives your bottom a comfy place to sit. The pillow features an ergonomic U-shaped design and foam that molds to your body shape. It’s perfect for long car rides, desk chairs, or sports bleachers. If you need any more convincing, the popular cushion has earned more than 12,000 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon.
12Zipper Clips That Can Keep Your Stuff Secure
These clever clips attach to zippers and straps to keep bags closed and secure. They can also be used as a zipper pull replacement, and they’re easy to install without tools. The unique clips are made from durable steel and zinc alloy and they come in a set of four, so there’s enough for multiple bags.
13A Pasta Cooker That Goes In The Microwave (Yes, Really)
Boiling a whole pot of pasta isn’t always convenient or possible, but this microwavable container cooks perfect noodles in minutes. It works with all types of pasta and the built-in strainer drains water easily. Plus the design of the pasta cooker helps prevent the water from boiling over and causing a mess.
14Colorful Dish Scrubbers That Are Reusable & Washable
These colorful and reusable scrubbing cloths are a fun way to elevate your dish-washing routine. They are made from a cotton blend, and they’re ideal for use on a wide range of surfaces. To keep them looking and working like new, you can clean the scrub sponges by placing them on top rack of the dishwasher.
15A Visor Attachment That Organizes All Your Stuff
This organizing pocket attaches to the back of your car visor and provides convenient storage for all your essentials. The pocket is easy to install with the adjustable elastic bands, and it works with almost any type of vehicle. It has a large zippered pocket, slots for credit cards, a mesh pocket, and even a clip for sunglasses. Plus, it comes in your choice of three colors.
16Silicone Straw Covers That Look Like Cute Pups
These silicone straw covers are not only adorable, they also keep dust and debris out of your favorite beverage and can prevent spills. The straw covers are made from food-grade silicone and they can be cleaned by hand or in the dishwasher. Plus they work for most popular straw tumblers, including those with and without a handle.
17Portable Cloths That Can Absorb Sweat
These lightweight microfiber handkerchiefs come in a bunch of fun patterns and are designed to soak up sweat, tears, and oil from your skin. The cloths are machine washable for easy maintenance and they’re made to resist odors. Plus they’re versatile — you can even use them for cleaning device screens.
18A Stainless Steel Soap Bar That Can Remove Stubborn Odors
This cool soap stone can remove lingering odors from your hands. It is made from stainless steel and it’s super lightweight, so you can take it anywhere. The soap bar can remove tough odors on your hands from things like fish or garlic without leaving behind a residue, and it comes with a convenient tray you can store it in.
19A Hanging Trash Bin That Speeds Up Meal Prep
Whether you need a convenient spot for kitchen compost or a portable trash bin for camping, this collapsible hanging bin is a smart solution. The bin can be hung over the side of a cabinet door for easy access and it folds down to save space when you’re not using it. There’s also a convenient slot for disposable bags, so they’re always close at hand.
20The Adorable Smartphone Holder That Can Elevate Your Desk
This smartphone stand keeps your device at a convenient angle, so you can watch videos or keep tabs on messages while you work or relax. The stand accommodates most iPhone and android models and the adorable kittens (and their sports balls) will give you a lift every time you look at your phone.
21Genius Purse Hooks For Storing Your Handbags
These unique hangers feature two hooks that are the perfect place to attach handbags, scarves, or even bras. The hanging hook rotates 360 degrees for easy accessibility and the durable metal construction can handle even your heaviest items. In addition to getting things organized, these hangers can save a ton of space in your closet.
22A Divided Sheet Pan For Easy Meal Prep
This sheet pan is going to change your mind about what kitchen tools look like. With three individual compartments, this divided sheet pan helps to streamline meal prep by allowing you to cook items for different amounts of time. The pan’s surface is textured to promote airflow and heat distribution and the carbon steel construction resists scratching and stuck-on food.
23A Silicone Sink Tray That Quickly Drains Water
This silicone tray is designed to speed up water drainage, keeping your sink area dry and tidy. The silicone tray is the perfect size for a sponge or bar of soap and it features ridges to keep the items elevated and off the water. The tray has a nonslip back that keeps it in place on almost any type of surface and it’s dishwasher safe, so keeping it clean is easy.
24A Magnetic Ironing Mat That Attaches To Your Dryer
This magnetic ironing mat is a genius way to remove wrinkles without the need for a bulky board. The mat features a magnetic back to keep it in place and a heat-resistant silicone pad where you can set down your iron. The 100% cotton pad is also compact, so you can store it anywhere.
25Transparent Sheets That Stick Anywhere
These colorful, translucent sticky notes allow you to read what’s underneath without damaging the original documents. The notes measure three inches square and they come in seven fun hues so you can color code your documents. Plus, the notes have a strong self-adhesive and the paper is waterproof, so they’re super versatile.
26A Towel Steamer For Everyday Luxury
Pop a few of your towels in this at-home warmer and you can get fancy spa vibes from home. The steamer can also be used for with essential oils, so whether you want to feel relaxed or invigorated, it’ll only take 10-15 minutes for the towels to be ready. And the towel warmer’s water tank is easy to fill, so keeping it running is a breeze.
27A Running Belt That Stores Your Essentials
This adjustable running belt is perfect for stashing essentials like your keys or phone and it doesn’t bounce, so it’s comfy, too. The belt is made from a breathable fabric and elastic, so it can accommodate a variety of waist sizes. The belt also features multiple pockets and a convenient hoke for earbud wires.
28A Fidget Ring That Helps You Focus
If you’re dealing with anxiety, these fidget rings might give you some peace. The ring features 10 moveable beads that spin and slide on the band. The rings are available in either gold or silver and they’re made from nickel-free and lead-free stainless steel so they’re safe for sensitive skin.
29An Extendable Scrubbing Brush That Fits In Corners
This cleaning brush features an extendable handle and an angled scrubbing head that’s ideal for anything from tubs to tiles. The cleaning head’s pointed shape fits into corners and tight spaces to clean away grime and you can replace the sponge when it gets worn out. And the lighweight pole has a nonslip grip, so it stays while you clean.
30A Webcam Cover That’s Easy To Use
This metal webcam cover makes it easy to stay off camera and maintain privacy during online meetings. The webcam cover is made of matte black metal and it’s thin enough that you can still close your laptop. Plus it’s easy to install and it won’t interfere with your computer’s functionality.
31A Remote Control Page Turner For Easier Reading
This clip-on remote control is a game changer for reading on a tablet. Instead of constantly swiping at the screen, the remote control allows you to flip pages instantly. The remote control can also be used for automatically taking videos or photos on your phone and it charges with a USB cord, so you don’t have to worry about replacing batteries.
32A Bizarre Duck Night Light That’s Also Super Cute
This silicone night light emits a gentle glow, so it’s be ideal for your bedside table or even a child’s room. The light is shaped like a guitar-playing duck and it comes with a rechargeable battery that is powered by a USB cable. The light features both dimmer and timer settings and it’s controlled by touch, so it’s easy to operate.
33Tongs & Tea Bag Holders That Make The Perfect Cuppa
These stainless steel tongs and silicone tea bag holders are a must-have combo if you’re a tea drinker. The tongs help to remove excess water from tea bags while also protecting your hands and the holders keep bags from slipping down into the water. The tongs are also useful for picking up things like sugar or ice cubes, so they’ll earn their place in your utensil drawer.
34A Finger Massager That Soothes Sore Hands
Whether you’re dealing with arthritis or the side effects of frequent texting, this dual-sided finger massager can soothe sore muscles. The massager has a side for rolling out individual fingers as well as a side for pressure point work. The hand massager has a comfy nonslip grip and it’s portable, so it’s easy to take on the go.
35A Transparent Water Bottle With A Convenient Carry Strap
With a silicone straw and an adjustable carrying, this transparent water bottle helps you to stay hydrated throughout the day. The bottle has a unique square shape and a transparent design, so you can see exactly how full it is. The water bottle also comes with stickers, so you can personalize it and make it your own.
36A Laptop Cleaning Kit With A Tool For Everything
This comprehensive device cleaning kit has all types of tools, so it can remove grime and debris from your small spaces. The kit’s brushes and cloths work on everything from laptop screens to earbud holes to keyboards and all of the materials are gentle, so they won’t scratch surfaces.
37A Fridge Deodorizer That Lasts For Up To A Decade
This stainless steel deodorizer uses advanced catalytic decomposition technology, so it turns yucky odors into water molecules. The deodorizer doesn’t need batteries, electricity, or filters to work, so it’s incredibly convenient. In addition to the fridge, the deodorizer is also perfect for small spaces like closets or car trunks.
38A Reusable Notebook Than Can Digitize Your Hand Written Notes
These clever notebooks comes allows you to take analog notes and then digitize them with the associated app. Once you wipe the pages clean, you can reuse the book over and over again. The environmentally-friendly notebook comes in multiple fun colors and it’s the perfect size for tossing in your bag and taking on the go.
39A Sloth Hand Towel That’s Super Absorbent
This hand towel looks like a cute sloth, so even though it’s a little weird, it’ll make you smile every time you dry your hands. The sloth hand towel features a button to keep it on the bar or rack and the material is designed to quickly absorb water. Plus the towel comes in a bunch of other design options like penguins and puppies.
40A Fidget Toy That Looks Like a Computer Key
These fidget toys are adorable and practical — they make a satisfying popping sound, which may help to relieve anxiety. The fidget toys come in a bunch of fun colors and they look exactly like a computer key. The fidget keys come with a lanyward, so you can attach them to your bag or backpack and take them anywhere.
41A Clever Dip Clip For Sauce On The Go
These clip-on dip holders make it easy to take your favorite sauce on the go. The clips can fit a variety of dip packages and even come with a ramekin for homemade sauce. The dip clip also works with a bunch of different vent types, so your sauce will stay accessible no matter the type of car you’re driving
42An Egg Separator That’s Useful & Adorable
This chicken-shaped tool is a convenient way to separate out egg yolks from the whites. The egg separator is super easy to use — just pour the eggs into the chicken vessel and gently pour. The yolk stays inside the chicken while the white pours out. And the separator can be popped in the dishwasher for easy clean up.
43Compressed Sponges That Are Eco-Friendly
These compressed scrub sponges are an effective and environmentally-friendly way to wash dishes. The sponges are shaped like fruit and are made from all natural cellulose. The sponges are designed to produce a rich soap lather and dry quickly plus they’re gentle on surfaces, so they won’t cause scratches.
44A Kitchen Tool That Quickly Shreds Meat & Other Foods
This food shredder makes quick work of items like beef, pork, chicken, or even vegetables. The shredder features spiky plastic teeth and ergonomic handles so you can quickly twist the device and process food. The shredder is also dishwasher safe, so when you’re finished, clean up is easy.
45A Container That Corrals Your Food Storage Wrap
Keep bulky food storage wrap boxes organized with this convenient caddy. The caddy features adjustable wire shelves that can accommodate a variety of box types. The shelves are adjustable and you can install them quickly and without tools. And the handle makes it super easy to move the caddy around.
46A Pocket Microscope That Takes Science On The Go
If you’re curious about the world you, this pocket-sized microscope is a must-have. The microscope features an LED light that helps you to observe specimens easily and because the microscope is so lightweight, you can take it anywhere. You can also choose a magnification level between 60x and 120x, so it’s extremely versatile.
47A Bottle Opener That Works Automatically
This automatic bottle opener quickly removes caps, so you can start enjoying your favorite beverage as soon as possible. The opener removes caps without the need to twist your wrist, so it’s perfect if you have arthritis or mobility issues. The lightweight and portable opener also features a magnet that prevents the cap from falling once it’s removed.
48Cleaning Tablets That Remove Grime From Water Bottles
Add one of these cleaning tablets to remove grime and residue from coffee mugs and water bottles. The biodegradable tablets work without scrubbing and are perfect for tricky-to-clean bottles and containers. And the tablets are individually packaged, so they’re easy to to take on the go.
49A Tabletop Vacuum That Looks Like A Cow
Who knew a tabletop vacuum could be so useful? After you try this cow-shaped mini vacuum, you’ll love how easily it sucks up dust, crumbs, and other tabletop debris. The mini vacuum is battery operated (AA batteries not included) and comes in other varieties (like an adorable pig!), so there’s something for everyone.
50A Magnetic Cord Organizer That Can Tidy Up Your Space
This device uses magnets to hold your wires and cables in place, making it easier to organize your desk or counter. The cord organizer can accommodate any 4mm wire, so it’s ideal for everything from cell phones to tablets. In addition to magnets, the silicone feet on the bottom keep everything in place.
51Push Pins In The Shape Of Adorable Cats
Who says pushpins have to be boring? The fun cat-inspired tacks can add personality to your cork board while holding up papers and other mementos. The pushpins are made from a combination of durable resin and metal and they come in a pack of 30, so there’s even enough to share.
52An Ink Stamp That Can Black Out Personal Identification
This genius ink stamp covers up personal information, so you don’t have to spend time blacking out addresses or peeling off labels. The rolling stamp comes with six ink refills and it works on all types of matte paper with black font. The stamp also comes with an e-book that offers tips on preventing identity theft.
53A Versatile Catchall That Tidies Up Desks & Dressers
This vanity tray is the perfect spot to stash small items like eyeglasses, jewelry, and loose change. It’s in the shape of a cat (so cute!), so in addition to being practical, it also adds some personality to your space. The tray is made from high-quality PU leather so it’s durable and super easy to wipe clean.
54Funky Toothbrush Covers That Look Like Racing Helmets
These helmet-shaped toothbrush covers can make daily hygiene a little more fun. The helmet covers are great for travel and work with most manual and electric toothbrushes. They feature vent holes to encourage air flow and the helmets are crafted from a BPA-free, food-grade material, so they’re safe for toothbrushes.
55Salad Tongs That Can Also Chop Veg
This stainless steel tongs are serious multitaskers; they feature serrated blades that can chop vegetables while also tossing ingredients. The tongs feature soft, ergonomic handles that are comfy to hold and micro serrated blades that never need sharpening. Plus you can toss the tongs in the dishwasher for quick clean up.
56A Portable Iron That Can Remove Wrinkles While Traveling
This mini travel iron is teeny-tiny, but it’s powerful enough to get rid of wrinkles on the go. The iron features dual voltage, so it’s perfect for international travel and it’s lightweight, so it won’t weigh down your suitcase. The iron’s ceramic plate heats up quickly and it comes with a silicone rest to keep surfaces safe.
57A Combination Lock Box For Storing Keys
Keep keys safe and accessible with this easy-to-use lock box. The box is large enough to hold multiple keys and it can be secured to any solid surface, making it convenient for realtors, pet sitters, and house guests. The lock box features a durable construction and a weather-resistant finish that can stand up to rain and extreme temperatures. And it’s also very easy to change or set the code, so you can start using it right away.
58A Tool That Instantly Removes Pet Hair
This compact tool looks like a scottie dog and is designed to quickly remove pet hair from all sorts of surfaces. The comb-like teeth pick up hair from tricky surfaces like car seats and tight spaces and the tool is easy to clean off so it can be used over and over again. Plus it’s lightweight, so it’s easy to toss in a bag or car glovebox.
59A Planter That You Put Together Like A Puzzle
This flowerpot does double duty as a practical planter and a fun puzzle. The planter comes with a draining insert and drip tray to keep your plant from getting waterlogged while the 80 curved puzzle pieces offer a unique way to enjoy a fun hobby. This puzzle planter would make an amazing gift so you might want to grab a few.
60An Electric Lunch Box For A Hot Meal Anywhere, Anytime
This electric lunch box is a gamechanger for anyone who likes a hot lunch on the go. The personal size food warmer holds up to 20 ounces and features a securely sealing lid that can prevent spills. The warmer’s insert and lid are dishwasher safe for quick clean up and the detachable cord makes storage easy.