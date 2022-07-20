The real ones know that rosé is a season-agnostic wine, but there’s no doubt the pink drink thrives in warmer temperatures. Maybe it’s the joyful hue, an almost-exact shade match to the summer sky at sunset. Maybe it’s the taste, a harmonious balance between fruit, flowers, and minerality that naturally complements the season’s signature foods — crudité, watermelon, cold oysters, concession-stand fries — and only gets better when it hits the fresh air. Clearly, we’re obsessed with rosé over here. And our obsession only reinvigorated when we discovered Wander + Ivy’s single-serve rosé, presenting us with a new, improved, and more efficient way to enjoy our favorite drink this season (and beyond).

Fast Facts:

Region: Languedoc, France

Languedoc, France Varietal: 54% merlot, 41% cabernet sauvignon, 7% pinot noir

54% merlot, 41% cabernet sauvignon, 7% pinot noir ABV: 12.5%

12.5% Pairs best with: Seafood, cheeses, spicy food

The Wine

Wander + Ivy’s single-serve rosé hails from an organic vineyard in Languedoc, a southern French region nestled between the Mediterranean Sea and the Pyrenees mountains that’s celebrated for its organic wines — and particularly their rosés. The vineyard has been family-owned for more than 14 generations, and is now helmed by a young woman who learned the craft from her parents and grandparents.

Taste-wise, the rosé is dry, sweet, and distinctly floral, with notes of rose petals, berries, and stone fruits. The brand recommends pairing it with seafood, white-rinded cheeses, and spicy food, but there are few summer foods this crisp, refreshing, yet relatively medium-bodied rosé wouldn’t complement nicely — whether that’s leafy, herbaceous salads, lemon pasta, hummus and pita, or fruit desserts. That said, it functions beautifully on its own — even more so when sipped semi-prone on a beach towel all summer long.

The Backstory

Wander + Ivy founder and CEO Dana Spaulding established the company after suffering through countless evenings watching her husband, a whiskey drinker, enjoy a single glass at a time, screw the cap back on the bottle, and rest easy in the knowledge that that bottle would survive for another few decades. Meanwhile, Spaulding — a wine drinker and certified level 2 sommelier — was often forced to spill the rest of the bottle after she enjoyed a single glass. A travesty.

The solution was Wander + Ivy, which pays equal heed to the experience of drinking wine as the quality of the wine itself. The company sources their wines from family-owned, award-winning vineyards in France, Spain, California, and Italy — all of which are made with pesticide-free, CCOF-certified organic grapes, and naturally low in sulfites — and they’re packaged in graceful glass bottles measuring 6.3 fluid ounces each, or a generous single glass.

The bottles are slim and packable — ideal for summer road trips or beach jaunts — and are equipped with an airtight seal to maintain the wine’s freshness and prevent leaks.

Discover More Wander + Ivy Single-Serve Wines

Currently, Wander + Ivy offers five types of single-serve wine: In addition to the rosé, there’s a California Chardonnay; a red wine blend from Valencia, Spain; a California Cabernet Sauvignon; and a Pinot Bianco white wine sourced from Veneto, Italy. All are equally delicious as the rosé.

You can purchase all manner of combinations in their Wine Shop, like their Mixed Varietals, the choose-your-own-adventure option; a single-varietal box; or another unique combination, like Reds + Rosé or Whites + Rosé. Boxes are available in eight, 16, or 24 bottles, starting at $68.

Order your box a single time, or sign up for a subscription to save 15% — and have a box delivered right to your door at the cadence of your choice.

Wander + Ivy is a smart solution for wine drinkers seeking a personal, portion-controlled option that doesn’t skimp on flavor. If you’re not personally in the market for a Wander + Ivy box, though, keep their Wine Shop bookmarked as a potential gift option for an upcoming birthday, engagement, house-warming party, or Mother’s or Father’s Day. It’s also handy to have a few bottles stored in your fridge for any friends who pop by. And if you’re planning a dinner party, a box of their mixed varietals offers diners the opportunity to enjoy the type of wine they personally love, or to mix-and-match with various courses.

And lest we forget the Great Rosé Shortages of summers past, we’ll be stocking up on Wander + Ivy’s rosé well through September.