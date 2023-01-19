All experiments are learning experiences.
Jan. 22, 2023!
Uranus represents the higher mind, but also chaos, technology and unexpected breakthroughs. This planet disrupts and helps us break free from stagnancy, and its retrograde journey shed light on values unaligned with individual truth.
Uranus will station direct via your money-hungry second house of finances, stability, values and self-esteem. Whether it be a new work opportunity or a new talent you’re ready to capitalize on, don’t hesitate to take the unconventional route.