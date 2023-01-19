Lifestyle
An impression of the green ice giant planet, Uranus, seen from the surface of its innermost substant...

How Uranus Retrograde 2023 Ending Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

All experiments are learning experiences.

MARK GARLICK/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Science Photo Library/Getty Images

Uranus ends its retrograde on:

Jan. 22, 2023!

Uranus represents the higher mind, but also chaos, technology and unexpected breakthroughs. This planet disrupts and helps us break free from stagnancy, and its retrograde journey shed light on values unaligned with individual truth.

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Aries (March 21—April 19)

Uranus will station direct via your money-hungry second house of finances, stability, values and self-esteem. Whether it be a new work opportunity or a new talent you’re ready to capitalize on, don’t hesitate to take the unconventional route.

Artur Debat/Moment/Getty Images
