It’s the summer of Ryan Reynolds. Ahead of the release of Deadpool & Wolverine (out July 26), the actor has been busier than ever, promoting his animated movie IF, attending bestie Taylor Swift’s tour with his wife Blake Lively and three of their kids, and celebrating the “storybook ending” for his soccer club in Season 3 of FX’s Welcome to Wrexham.

One way he’s commemorating Wrexham’s bump in the rankings — the team was recently promoted to League Two in the EFL (English Football League) after 15 years — is with new merch. And, thanks to an unexpected upgrade during one of my latest flights, I got to take the merch for a test run days after its release.

On May 21, Reynolds took to TikTok along with fellow actor and team co-owner Rob McElhenney to unveil the United x Wrexham AFC Amenity Case, a partnership between the airline and the club that debuted in June.

The themed swag bag, which is available for United Polaris business class travelers (including upgraders like me) while supplies last — “We anticipate they’ll be onboard through late July,” a United rep tells Elite Daily — includes multiple items that make flying a bit easier, features the Wrexham crest, and comes in white, black, or red.

United

“The colors are randomized,” says the rep, so you won’t know which shade you’ll get until you board.

United's Wrexham AFC Amenity Kit Has Every In-Flight Essential

As someone who always forgets at least one item at home or packs it into her checked suitcase by mistake, I heavily relied on the toiletries in the reusable pouch:

Therabody hand cream (United-exclusive)

Therabody eye serum

Face spray

Tissues

Lip balm

A cleansing towelette

A bamboo toothbrush

Toothpaste

An eye mask

Ear plugs

Socks

United pen

Basically every part of my body gets dehydrated during flights, especially my hands, nose, and lips, so the hand cream, tissues, and lip balm were my saving graces. And the face spray? Game-changer — any time I felt my nose dry up, I’d spritz a little in front of my face to get back to neutral.

I usually prefer compression socks on flights, but since I was in a completely lie-flat bed (the dream) and wanted the full comfy-cozy experience, I wore the ones from the pouch; they were a nice touch, particularly during those extra cold moments mid-way through the trip.

One thing I didn’t get to try that could’ve made the trip even better? The United x Wrexham AFC Pajamas.

United

This set, which includes a red, long-sleeve shirt and gray pants, is only available to United Polaris business class travelers on flights 14+ hours; mine was a little less than seven. Maybe another flight to the UAE is in order? Ryan Reynolds is the new ambassador for Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island tourist attraction, sooo it kind of seems like it’s meant to be.