If you’re looking for a not-so-spooky disguise for Halloween that’s still going to turn heads, both in-person and on Instagram, a unicorn costume has got you covered. Not only is the magical creature on-trend right now, but it’s also the perfect opportunity to get creative with your glittery makeup and sparkly accessories. When it comes time to share your mythical look on the ‘Gram, use one of these Instagram captions for unicorn costumes to make your post a total vibe.

To replicate a magestic unicorn, all you need is glittery makeup and a bedazzled headpiece, or you can dress head to toe in rainbows. I mean, is there a better excuse to play with pastel glitter and neon wigs? Go all out, because Halloween is the one day out of the year where you can get away with leaving fairy dust all over the place.

There are several different ways to pull off the unicorn look, so have fun with it. Make it your own and get creative with makeup ideas, because a successful unicorn doesn't solely make an entrance because of the whole horn thing. Your goddess senses should be tingling the second you look in the mirror to check out your masterpiece once it's complete. After all, beautiful rainbows and glitter tend to have that effect on people. The best part about unicorns not being real is that you can make up how they look, and it’s up to you however you decide to style the rest of this whimsical look. And, you never know, you could end up winning a Halloween costume contest, because it's hard to compete with a concept that's so magical. Just make sure to snap a TikTok and a bunch of ‘Grams showcasing your magical ensemble. When you’re ready to share your bedazzled disguise with the world, use any of these 39 Instagram captions for unicorn costumes so you don't have to stress about posting.

Shutterstock

"Roll me in fairy dust and call me a unicorn." "I've always been one to ride with unicorns and swim with mermaids." Life's all about rainbow, glitter, and unicorns." “I'm too magical for your BS." "She leaves a little sparkle wherever she goes." — Kate Spade "Always be yourself. Unless you can be a unicorn. Then, always be a unicorn." "Be the baddest unicorn in the whole freakin' galaxy." "Life isn't perfect, but your outfit can be." "Throw some glitter, make it rain on 'em." — Kesha, "Blow" "Be a unicorn in a field of horses." "I was born for the unicorn life." "Keep calm and love unicorns." "Those who don't believe in magic will never find it." — Roald Dahl “Going to ride a rainbow. Anyone need anything?” "Unicorns don't lose sleep over the opinions of little ponies." "Wake and slay." "Dancin' on rainbows." "Bringing a rainbow and fairy dust to a neighborhood near you." "Everything is better with a unicorn." "It's going to be a rainbow and unicorns kind of day." "Don't kill my magical vibe." "Your sparkle has not gone unnoticed." "Who doesn't love unicorns?" "I'm a unicorn because this world needs more fantasy." "Parking in the unicorn section. Violators will be turned into rainbows." "I'm just a magical unicorn chasing rainbows for fun." "Happiness is believing in unicorns." “The unicorns make me do it.” “It’s going to be a rainbows and unicorns kind of day.” “I’m always dreaming. Even when I’m awake” — The Last Unicorn “When being a person is too complicated, it’s time to be a unicorn.” “Unicorn, candy corn...what more could I want?” “Anyone see my glitter?” “On my way to my Lisa Frank audition.” "Rise and sparkle." “I run on candy and glitter.” “Unicorns aren’t scary! Unless you make them mad.” “Unicorns don’t care if you believe in them any more than you care if they believe in you.” “Sorry, I’m a little unicorny.”