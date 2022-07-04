Sour Patch Kids are widely beloved candies for their unique combo of flavors. After all, the iconic gummies are famous for having the perfect blend of sweet and sour taste. Now, fans of the flavorful treat can chow down on a totally new product that combines classic gum with the candy you know and love. Get ready to treat your tastebuds to Trident VIBES Sour Patch Kids Gum, which comes in three bold flavors that’ll seriously liven up your chewing experience, including Watermelon and Blue Raspberry.

Trident VIBES’ new Sour Patch Kids flavor puts a spin on your classic gum with a candy twist. ICYDK, Trident VIBES is a bit different than your usual gum — it’s a sugarless treat that has a candy-like shell. So when you bite into the outside of the gum, you can expect a crunch before you get a the bold and juicy burst of flavor. With Trident VIBES Sour Patch Kids gum, you’ll taste the sour and then the sweet of the chew once you get to the inside — just like your favorite OG gummies. Depending on your preferences, there are three fruity flavors you can choose from: Redberry, Blue Raspberry, and Watermelon.

To try the candy-inspired chewing experience, you can purchase Trident VIBES Sour Patch Kids Redberry and Blue Raspberry at nationwide retailers, while the Watermelon variety is available exclusively at Walmart. It’ll cost you around $3.89 for a 40-piece bottle, depending on the location. You can also purchase six 40-piece bottles of the Watermelon flavor at Walmart for around $21.64.

If you’re looking to also enjoy the iconic gummies in liquid form, Sonic also has a special Sour Patch Kids Float that’s only available for a limited time. It’s about to be a totally sweet (and sour) summer.