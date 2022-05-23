Life has changed a lot these last few years, and if there’s one thing I know for sure, it’s that we all deserve good coffee in the morning. Really good coffee. The kind of coffee where the mere act of opening the bag puts you in a hopeful mood. The kind of coffee where taking a sip makes you say, “Damn, that’s good,” to everyone in the room or no one in particular. And that’s where Trade Coffee comes in. Trade, a sustainably sourced coffee subscription service, is turning your run-of-the-mill morning cup into a curated experience — one that connects you with the best roasters in the country. If you like coffee, it’s a total game-changer.

Know any dads in your life who might appreciate a coffee subscription for Father’s Day? Buy now and get $30 off plus free shipping. Finding the right gift for pops has never been easier.

What’s Trade Coffee?

With a Trade subscription, you get fresh, roasted-to-order coffee delivered to your door on a schedule that works for you. It starts with you taking a simple quiz to learn exactly how you take your coffee, so they can match you with the right roasters and bean pairings. Before taking the quiz, I was skeptical they’d have options for me, as my morning coffee ritual has become — dare I say — elaborate throughout the pandemic. (Current obsession: chagacinnos). But, I was pleasantly surprised with Trade’s algorithm. My top match was with Sparrows Coffee in Grand Rapids and based on the roast notes (a full-bodied espresso that takes well to milk), I actually felt very seen.

Another one of my coffee matches turned out to be from a roaster that a friend of mine swears by (enough so to send me pics of the beans out of pure respect for their quality). As far as first impressions go, Trade’s data was on point.

What Happens After The Quiz?

The good news is that once you take the simple quiz, your work is nearly done. Trade will serve you up three coffee matches — a featured one and then two more in your queue (although you can choose any of the three to be your first bag). From there, you pick the size of the bag you want and the frequency you want it, whether that’s once a week or once every six weeks. And commitment-phobes take heart, you’re never locked into anything. I took comfort in the fact that I could change or pause whenever I wanted.

But How Much Does It Cost?

This was another pleasant surprise from Trade. The coffee I matched with was $14.75 (plus shipping). All said and done, that’s less expensive than my regular go-to coffee shop, where I buy a bag of whole beans, plus a latte and scone because I’m there. With Trade, the beans come to you. You can also choose to bundle your bags for more savings.

About The Roasters

I knew Trade had turned me into a convert when I started thinking about always having absurdly good coffee on hand. And the craft roasters that Trade partners with are truly a step above. Trade even has an in-house Q grader cupping each selection to make sure it meets exacting standards. Plus, Trade showcases roasters with unique styles and stories that make you feel like you’re really in the know. I’m a coffee person but nowhere near an aficionado, so I like that this service will help me expand my horizons.

But there’s another reason to get on board: Trade’s subscription service is supporting small and mid-sized roasters — 21 of which are run by women, and 18 of which are family-run businesses.

Shop By Roaster

One thing that I found especially cool is that Trade also lets you buy beans à la cart, so you can try a bag of beans (or several) before signing up for a full subscription. Each bean comes with roasting notes, so you can see just how fresh the beans are, plus where it falls on the roast spectrum (light, medium, or full-bodied), and what flavor notes are present. (I might not be able to taste the hints of citrus and brown sugar, but I still appreciate that someone could.)

Coming out of Viroqua, Wisconsin, Wonderstate Coffee’s Organic Driftless is notable for its well-balanced taste, but I also love the story behind the roaster. Wonderstate is farmer-focused with a real eco-conscious bent: They’re the first solar-powered roastery in the nation.

Straight out of Austin, Texas, this handcrafted decaf coffee is in your face in a way that belies the fact that it’s not caffeinated. I also love that the brand is willing to go for broke on its quest to innovate. They even make a hemp oil cold brew.

Any roaster named after the epic sci-fi book is going to get my attention, but what held my attention was that the married duo at the helm focuses on sustainability all the way down the supply chain. Outrageously good coffee with a conscience, sign me up.

The Verdict

Whether you’re a newbie or a full-on coffee fanatic, Trade is designed to make your experience better. The best part is that you’ll keep getting to try new recommended roasts based on your feedback from previous picks so that your experience always feels fresh. Plus, you get to nerd out on coffee along the way.