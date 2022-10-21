TikTok has entered her Tumblr era, y’all. The app recently introduced TikTok swipeable photo layouts — think: Instagram carousel posts, just set to mildly depressing music... and on TikTok. With this new format, a nostalgic trend has emerged. Taking to the app, TikTokers are sharing moments in media that “permanently altered [their] brain chemistry.” Whether they’re sharing quotes, movie scenes, or song lyrics, watching these nostalgic videos feel a lot like scrolling through Tumblr, circa 2013.

If you’ve ever gone through a Tumblr phase, you know exactly what it consists of: heavily underlined book quotes, romantic movie screengrabs, and plenty of angst. This TikTok trend is more of the same — just in video form and set to moody music. Snippets from “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)(Taylor’s Version),” “Cardigan,” and a cover of the Goo Goo Doll’s “Iris” often accompany these sentimental videos.

Expect to see a lot of moments from Fleabag and Gilmore Girls, obscure pieces of poetry, and screenshots of lyrics on Spotify. It may not be an exact replica of your Tumblr dashboard (there are no excited “;alksjdf;lksfd” comments to be found), but it’s pretty close.

To join in on the trend make one of your own, hit the plus button to create a new TikTok. When you’re at the screen to record, hit the upload icon instead, which will take you to your photo library. Once you’re there, check off “Select Multiple.” There, you can choose up to 35 photos to add to your slideshow. After your photos are selected and organized to your liking, hit the Next button, which will preview the photos for you. At this point, you need to make sure you’re on “photo mode,” which is what creates the swipeable feature. Here, you can also add music (might I suggest some Phoebe Bridgers?) and extra text.

OK, so making one of these videos is a little more complicated than just clicking “Reblog,” but it’s definitely worth the effort. As one TikToker put it, “i could make a million of these this is my favorite trend.” (So far, they’ve done two.)

With Emo Girl Fall fully in swing, it’s only a matter of time before you start seeing this trend take over your FYP, so get ready for your 13-year-old self to feel seen.