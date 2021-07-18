55 Things Under $25 On Amazon That Are Effing Dope

I’ll be the first to say it: I can’t get enough of online shopping. There’s nothing quite like the high of finding truly dope products on Amazon that you can’t help but fall in love with, especially if they’re super affordable. This list is packed with items just like that, and they’re all under $25 (seriously).

Here’s the thing: I’m a sucker for a genius kitchen gadget, but it can be hard to invest in something that’s really pricy when you don’t know if you’ll end up using it. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve splurged on something like a homemade pasta maker or a high-tech blender, to (sadly) come to the conclusion that it wasn’t worth the purchase. So when I see a unique kitchen product that’s affordable, I’m more than thrilled to try it out — like this pasta strainer, for example.

Honestly, it’s usually the simplest things that are the most brilliant anyway. If it isn’t a new kitchen gadget, there are journals that keep you organized, magnetic clips that prevent your chips from going stale, or even beauty products that work way better than name brands. And is there anything more satisfying than finding a super affordable solution to a simple problem? Not in my book.

There are so many dope products on Amazon that it can be hard to suss out which ones are actually worth the buy. Here’s a collection of 55 tried and true products that you’re sure to love as much as I do. They’re truly dope.

01 This Mini Fan That Plugs Into A USB Port Genuine Fred Portable Desktop USB Mini Fan Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not only is this mini USB fan super affordable, but it can keep you cool and comfortable while you’re working at your desk. At only 7 inches tall and 6 inches wide, it can easily fit in just about any space, and you can plug it into any USB adaptor to get it up and running. It’s even super quiet so it won’t interrupt your video calls.

02 The Mini Speaker That Can Fit In Your Pocket dodocool Wireless Speaker Amazon $14 See On Amazon Weighing in at only 3 ounces, you can truly take this mini speaker with you anywhere. It’s small enough to fit in the palm of you hand, and it can sync up to your tablet, phone, and other devices through Bluetooth. Plus, you can make it totally wireless. Just charge it up before you’re ready to play your favorite music, then set it on your desk, next to your bed, or even your car to enjoy four hours of continuous play.

03 A Setting Spray That Keeps Your Makeup In Place Bella Jade Makeup Setting Spray Amazon $13 See On Amazon Thousands of reviews rave about this setting spray for your makeup. It’s made with natural ingredients , including nourishing green tea extract. To use, just apply your makeup, then lightly mist this setting spray all over your face. The spray gives you a luminous glow while helping your makeup to stay put without smudging throughout the day.

04 This Refreshing Jade Roller That You Can Keep Cold Lulupaxton Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set (2-Piece) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Just pop this jade face roller into your freezer for an instant pick-me-up. The roller features natural rose quartz jade stone — and when it’s cold, it can help soothe tired skin. One side of the roller is wider than the other to cover more area, and they’re held in place with a frame made of metal.

05 The Soothing Lamp That’s Crafted From Himalayan Salt A-STAR Rock Salt Bowl Lamp Amazon $18 See On Amazon This Himalayan salt lamp is a super soothing addition to your bedside table. The rock salt from Pakistan emits a soft, warm glow that adds ambiance to any room. Plus, for only 18 bucks, this lamp is a steal — and it’s even available in different shapes, including an angel, heart, flower, and more.

06 A Tea Diffuser That Makes Whaley Good Tea Genuine Fred Tea Brew Infuser Amazon $14 See On Amazon Not only does this whale diffuser make excellent tea, but it’s also just really cute. The whale is made from BPA-free plastic and can be reused over and over again. To make your favorite loose-leaf tea, pop open the whale’s mouth and insert it inside. Then, snap it back on and drop it into your mug. The plastic “water spout” will help keep it upright.

07 This Travel Light That Also Charges Your Devices EAAGD Dual USB Travel Charger Amazon $12 See On Amazon This portable light has everything you need when you’re traveling. All you have to do is plug it in and gently touch the side to activate the light. There are also two USB ports, so you can plug in your devices to charge up overnight without taking up another outlet plug. Plus, with a 5-foot cable, you can place this light-charger combo just about anywhere in your hotel room for easy access.

08 The Portable French Press That Makes Coffee On The Go AmoVee Travel French Press Amazon $16 See On Amazon Reviewers love how easy it is to travel with this portable French press. It’s made from BPA-free plastic and comes with everything you need to make a rich cup of coffee, no matter where you are. And the best part is that this French press also doubles as a travel mug, so once you make your coffee, you can sip it right from the thermos while it’s still hot.

09 A Guided Journal That You Can Write In For 5 Years Living Well One Line A Day: A Five-Year Reflection Book Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’ve ever wanted to keep a journal but you don’t know where to start, this guided journal is an excellent choice. It starts with a section that explains how to use this journal to write only one line per day to reflect on. There’s also space to write one line for five straight years so you can look back and reflect on how you’ve changed and how far you’ve come since you started the journal.

10 This Convenient Strainer That Attaches To Your Pot Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Making pasta is easier than ever with this snap-on strainer. It’s made from highly durable, BPA-free plastic, and it can fit any standard sized pot. This strainer clips onto the sides of your pot and allows for all the water to drain through, yet the curved shield still holds your pasta in place so you don’t loose a single noodle. And because this strainer is more compact, it’s easier to tuck away in your kitchen cabinets.

11 The Daily Planner That Helps You Reach Your Goals Papercode Daily Planner Amazon $18 See On Amazon One reviewer wrote that this daily planner “is everything I needed.” For one, it features sections for writing down your daily to-do’s, but there’s also a place to think about long-term goals and dreams, as well as a section for reflection at the end of each month so you can change things up for the next month. It even comes with stickers that you can use to mark appointments or meetings.

12 A Double Outlet Cover That Can Also Hold Your Keys KeySmart KeyCatch (6-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon This outlet and key holder combo is so genius, you’ll wish you’d gotten one sooner. This plate installs over your dual switches just like any standard plate, but this one features two ultra strong magnets that can hold up to three pounds. You can use one magnet for your own set, and let your guests hang up theirs so they don’t have to worry about misplacing them.

13 This Retractable Lint Roller That Fits In Your Bag Flint Retractable Lint Roller Amazon $10 See On Amazon This retractable lint roller is a must-have for pet owners. It comes in a super slim tube that can fit into just about any backpack or purse. To use, just twist the bottom to release the roller. When you’re finished, push it back into the tube until it snaps shut. It comes with 30 sheets and you can refill it when you need to.

14 The Table Lamp That Looks Like A Full Moon BRIGHTWORLD Moon Lamp Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can add a soft glow to any room with this gorgeous moon lamp. This 3D-printed orb has been created as an exact replica of the surface of the moon, and it features two lighting modes (warm and cool) so you can decide which version of the moon you want on display each night. It also features a sensitive button that you can tap to change the brightness and lighting options.

15 These Silicone Oven Mitts That Protect Your Hands KMN Home 5-Finger Silicone Oven Mitt Gloves Amazon $17 See On Amazon Instead of fabric mitts, you’ll want to grab a pair of these silicone oven mitts instead. They’re convenient because they’re made from soft and durable silicone that you can easily wipe down in case of spills. They also fit like a glove instead of a mitt, and they features textured grips so you can get a good hold over hot pans without worrying about dropping them.

16 A Fun Desk Lamp That Adds A Little Green To Your Space iEGrow Flexible USB LED Desk Lamp Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you don’t love caring for live plants, this desk lamp plant is the perfect solution. It features a long, flexible neck that you can rotate 360 degrees so you can get the perfect angle. Inside the pot, there are touch-sensitive switches that you can use to adjust the brightness level, and you can change the “pot” with a wireless charge, USB adaptor, or a standard adaptor. Plus, the LED bulb won’t flicker and distract you from your work.

17 This Vegan Lip Scrub That Has Thousands Of Fans Handmade Heroes Vegan Coconut Lip Scrub Amazon $10 See On Amazon Thousands of reviewers swear by this vegan lip scrub for petal-soft lips. It’s completely vegan and made from all-natural ingredients, including natural exfoliants like coconut flakes and sugar, as well as hydrating jojoba and avocado oil. Besides leaving your lips soft and supple, reviewers also love how amazing this scrub smells.

18 The Versatile Chef’s Knife That Makes Meal Prep Much Easier KEENBEST Chefs Knife Amazon $17 See On Amazon Meal prep is about to get a whole lot easier with this versatile chef’s knife. At 8 inches long, it’s the perfect size to chop up your favorite fruits and veggies or slice through your meats and cheeses. It features a stainless steel carbon blade that’s completely rustproof, as well as a textured, non-slip handle so your fingers won’t slip.

19 A Scrubber That Cleans Up Your Produce Chef'n Vegetable Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon With just some water and this handy scrub brush, you can get your fruit and veggies clean before you cook. It features short, stiff bristles that can loosen dirt and debris from any type of produce. It also has an ergonomic backing with a ring that you can slide your finger into to help this brush stay put while you scrub.

20 This Luggage Scale That You Can Take On Vacation With You Tarriss Jetsetter Digital Luggage Scale Amazon $16 See On Amazon There’s a lot to love about this lightweight luggage scale, including that you can take it with you to be sure you don’t overload your suitcase on the way home. Here’s how it works: Instead of setting your bulky luggage on top of a scale to measure it, you just hook this handle to your luggage and lift. The digital display shows you how much your luggage weighs before you even get to the airport so you’re extra prepared for your trip.

21 These Wool Dryer Balls That Help Reduce Clothing Wrinkles Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Made from premium New Zealand wool, these dryer balls act as an all-natural fabric softener and wrinkle reducer for your fabrics. They come in a pack of six, but it really only takes a couple at a time to soften out your clothing. Just toss them in before you start up the dryer to leave your next laundry load soft and wrinkle-free. And on top of that, you can use these dryer balls over and over again, making them more eco-friendly and cost effective than single-use sheets.

22 A Genius Knife That Makes Cutting Open An Avocado A Breeze OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Making avocado toast in the morning just got a whole lot easier with this brilliant kitchen tool. First, use the knife-like edge to split open the avocado down the center. Then, press the center blades into the pit and twist to release it. Finally, you can use the grated edge to cut perfectly shaped, even slices that look like they were cut up in a restaurant.

23 This Makeup Brush Set That Has Every Size You Need Duorime Oval Makeup Brush Set (7-Piece) Amazon $8 See On Amazon This brush set has every size and shape brush you could ever need to do your makeup. There are seven stippling brushes, which feature short, soft bristles that are great for gently pressing concealer, foundation, and powder into the skin without smearing it. There are larger brushes that work well for covering a wide swath of skin, two smaller brushes for covering tinier areas, and two longer, thinner brushes that are excellent for applying lip color and eyeshadow.

24 The Blue Light Pen That Can Destroy Acne-Causing Bacteria ULELALUX Portable Acne Scar Wand Amazon $20 See On Amazon This convenient blue light pen can help clear unwanted blemishes. It emits blue light rays, which can can penetrate the skin by about 1.5 millimeters to target acne-causing bacteria just below the surface. It also heats up to gently open your pores so the light can catch more bacteria. Plus, this pen is lightweight, easy to throw into your bag, and can be used on sensitive skin, per the brand.

25 An Oscar Wilde-Themed Candle That’ll Make You Want To Go To The Library Paddywax Candle Amazon $24 See On Amazon Over 1,000 reviewers love the fresh scent of this Oscar Wilde themed candle. It features a soy wax base that’s infused with hints of cedar wood, thyme, and basil for an earthy, citrus scent. This candle also comes in a black glass jar and features a quote from Oscar Wilde. Go ahead and light it before you crack open your next book.

26 This Facial Toner And Cream Set That’s Ultra Hydrating Nabia Super Hydrating Facial Toner + Cream Set Amazon $13 See On Amazon One reviewer who regularly uses this toner and cream set wrote, “My face has never felt this smooth and soft!” The toner is infused with nutrient-rich ingredients — like okra, tea tree oil, and hyaluronic acid — to smooth bumps and help control sebum production. After the toner dries, follow up with the ultra hydrating moisturizer. Full of nourishing antioxidants like Vitamin B3 and infused with fresh lavender, this cream feels like a dream and will leave your skin soft and supple.

27 The Egg Cooker That Has Over 32,000 Glowing Reviews DASH Rapid Egg Cooker Amazon $17 See On Amazon Over 30,000 reviewers can’t say enough good things about this convenient egg cooker. It has space for six eggs, which you place into the appropriate slots before sealing the lid. Then, all you have to do is set it for soft-, medium-, or hard-boiled eggs and let it do its thing. You eggs come out perfectly cooked every time, and this appliance heats up faster than the stove, making the whole process fast and simple.

28 A Silicone Case That Helps Protect Your AirPods AhaStyle AirPods Case Amazon $5 See On Amazon It’s all too easy to lose track of your AirPods, but this silicone case helps to keep them safe and close by. The silicone “skin” slides over both the top and bottom of your case to protect it from dirt, debris, and drops. It also comes with an attached carabiner so you can snap it to your keys or bag so you’ll never lose your AirPods again.

29 This Biotin Serum That Can Help Encourage Hair Growth Luseta Biotin Hair Growth Serum Amazon $19 See On Amazon Just a few drops of this nutrient-dense serum per day can encourage your hair to grow back thicker and stronger. To use, just place a few drops onto your palms and rub it into your hair from the roots to the bottom of your strands. It’s suitable for color-treated hair, and the luxe blend of collagen and biotin oil help to de-frizz and moisturize your locks while they grow.

30 The Soothing Eye Pillow That’s Infused With Lavender Eye Pillow Vacation Lavender Eye Pillow Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re staving off a headache or you’re just looking for a little mid-day stress relief, this lavender eye pillow is a must. The outer shell is made from velvety-soft fabric, and the inside is filled with lavender flowers and organic flaxseed. If you prefer heat therapy, you can pop this pillow into the microwave for 30 seconds and then gently rest with it on top of your face. If you’d rather go with cold, a couple of hours in the fridge will leave this pillow cool and soothing against your skin.

31 These Spiral Ties That Won’t Get Tangled In Your Hair invisibobble Original Traceless Spiral Hair Ties (3-Piece) Amazon $7 See On Amazon You can say goodbye to annoying tangles with these spiral hair ties. The unique spiral shape holds your hair firmly in place without pulling or tugging, resulting in much less pain throughout the day. And because they’re so smooth, these ties also come out much easier, resulting in 31% less damage. Plus, they’re clear, so you won’t even see them in your hair.

32 This Compact Can Opener That Won’t Take Up Much Drawer Space Joseph Joseph Can-Do Compact Can Opener Amazon $18 See On Amazon This compact can opener works just as well as bulkier options, only this one takes up way less precious drawer space. It automatically snaps onto any can lid, and all you have to do is twist it until the blades cut all the way through. When you’re finished, just press the single button to release the lid and toss it back into your drawer until the next use.

33 The Magnetic Ties That Help You Stay Organized SMART&COOL Reusable Silicone Magnetic Cable Ties (12-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon So many reviewers insist that these magnetic ties have been pretty much life-changing. They’re made from stretchy silicone that can wrap around everything from cables to chip bags. Each end has a super strong magnet so you can snap them together to keep all of your things tidy, or you could even stick them to your fridge. They also come in a set of 12 so you have a tie for everything.

34 A Memory Foam Travel Pillow That’s Twistable Lucear Memory Foam Travel Pillow Amazon $18 See On Amazon Instead of a lumpy neck pillow that’s not even comfortable, grab one of these memory foam pillows before your next flight. Even when it’s in its original U-shape, the high-density memory foam inside this pillow cradles your head and neck to fully support you while you sleep. You can also twist it into any shape that’s most comfortable for you. This pillow also features a snap at each end so you can easily hook it to your luggage.

35 This Aromatherapy Mist That Can Help Boost Your Mood ASUTRA Patchouli & Bergamot Essential Oil Spray Amazon $15 See On Amazon The next time you need a pick-me-up, reach for this relaxing aromatherapy spray. It’s made from all-natural essential oils, including grounding patchouli and calming bergamot, which is said to relieve stress. You can use this spray as a room freshener, pillow freshener, body spray, laundry scent booster, or more.

36 The Foot Masks That Help Relieve Dry, Cracked Skin LAPCOS Peppermint and Lavender Foot Mask Amazon $7 See On Amazon Just slip on these soothing foot masks when you’re lounging around the house for an instant treat. Each “sock” is filled with a luxe lavender and peppermint oil blend, which helps to calm inflamed, cracked skin while also providing much-needed moisture. To use, just wash and dry your feet and then slide on these foot masks and relax for up to 20 minutes.

37 A Mini Jewelry Box That’s Great For Traveling Vlando Faux Leather Jewelry Box Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Reviewers rave over this “adorable and functional” travel jewelry box. It’s only about 4.5 inches wide, so it can easily fit in any luggage or carry-on bag. It also features a faux leather finish and a zipper closure to keep all of your jewelry secure. The highlight of this handy little box, though, is the organization system instead. With designated space for your rings, earrings, necklaces, and more, it’s easier than ever to keep everything neat and tidy.

38 This Rose Face Oil That Smells Like A Garden Badger Damascus Rose Antioxidant Face Oil Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not only does this rose face oil help to nourish dry skin, but it also smells amazing. Made from certified organic rose oil and free from hard chemicals and parabens, this spray is non-comedogenic and rejuvenating. It’s great for moisturizing and protecting your skin while leaving you with a refreshed glow.

39 The Essential Oil Diffuser That Changes Colors Homeweeks Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $12 See On Amazon This essential oil diffuser is super affordable and easy to use. To use, just pop off the top and fill the base with water, then place a few drops of your favorite essential oil inside. Just press the “mist” button and this diffuser emits a light and pleasant scent throughout your home. You also have the option to press the “light” button and use this device as a color-changing lamp, too.

40 These Cotton Panties That Have Over 70,000 Fans Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty (10-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon As one reviewer put it, these best-selling panties are “soft, breathable and so so comfortable.” They’re made from a breathable jersey cotton that won’t ride up, and they also have the perfect amount of elastane woven throughout to give them a bit of stretch. On top of that, these panties are completely tag-less for added comfort, and they come in a pack of 10 so you have more than enough pairs to cover you for the entire week and then some.

41 This Night Light That Makes Your Toilet Glow RainBowl Toilet Bowl Night Light Amazon $11 See On Amazon You’ll never get lost on the way to the bathroom again with this toilet nightlight. Here’s how it works: All you have to do is clip it to the side of your toilet with the sensor facing outward. Every time someone enters the bathroom, the motion sensor activates the light inside the toilet bowl to give it a colorful glow. You can even choose from eight LED colors, or you can let the entire rainbow circle through.

42 The Beside Caddy That Holds All Your Stuff Kernorv Bedside Caddy Amazon $14 See On Amazon This bedside caddy has enough pockets to keep all of your most important possessions close by. There are five pockets of varying sizes and depths that can hold everything from magazines to tablets to remotes to glasses and more. And at almost 13 inches deep, the largest pocket is big enough to even hold your laptop. Plus, it’s really easy to install. Just slip the extra flap between your mattress and bed frame to secure it in place.

43 A Witch Hazel Facial Toner That’s Alcohol-Free Thayers Alcohol-Free Unscented Witch Hazel Facial Toner Amazon $9 See On Amazon Reviewers love how well this facial toner works without any potentially harmful ingredients. This alcohol-free formula is infused with soothing witch hazel and aloe vera, both of which work to calm irritated skin and temper oil production. It’s also totally unscented and dermatologist-tested so you can feel comfortable knowing it’s good for your skin.

44 This Pumice Stone That Leaves Your Feet Buttery Soft KuuCare Pumice Stone Amazon $6 See On Amazon Just a few swipes with this pumice stone can leave your feet super soft and smooth. It’s made from real lava rock, which is just textured enough to remove callouses and dead skin, but is still soft enough that it shouldn’t cause pain. This stone also comes with a suction cup, so you can keep it in the shower so it’s always within reach when you need it.

45 The Steel Cabinet Organizers That You Can Stack SimpleHouseware Counter Shelf Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon These organizer shelves are an easy way to see everything in your cabinets without having to dig through them. You get two in a set, and each one is made from lightweight, yet sturdy steel that can comfortably hold the weight of canned goods and other heavier items in your cabinets. You can use these shelves separately, or you can stack them on top of each other, depending on your cabinet size.

46 An Oil Spray Bottle That Makes Cooking So Much Easier Woohubs Olive Oil Sprayer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Instead of pouring out your oil, grab one of these handy spray bottles to make cooking a breeze. You can fill it with your oil of choice, and then use it to lightly mist your pans or ingredients as needed. This bottle is especially helpful because you have more control over how much oil you use instead of accidentally pouring too much. Plus, the misting function allows oil droplets to cover a wider range instead of just pooling at the bottom of the pan.

47 This Hydrating Cuticle Oil That Nourishes Your Nails Cuccio Natural Milk & Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil Amazon $9 See On Amazon This cult-favorite nail product utilizes sunflower oil to hydrate and nourish your nails and hands. It also has cruelty- and paraben-free formula that’s won over thousands of Amazon reviewers (ahem, check out the 85,000 reviews and counting). At just $9, this moisturizing oil will leave your nails looking shinier.

48 The Under-Eye Patches Formulated With Collagen & Hyaluronic Acid Brouger Under Eye Patches (20-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon This pack of 20 under eye patches are formulated with hyaluronic acid and collagen to hydrate and moisturize your skin, refreshing the skin under your eyes. With over 5,000 reviews, these are one of the most popular skin care products on Amazon, and many reviewers have purchased these to add to their self care routines.

49 A Lavender & Vanilla Spray That Covers Any Unwanted Bathroom Smells Poo-Pourri Before-You-go Toilet Spray Amazon $9 See On Amazon This cult-favorite toilet spray is easy to leave out in your bathroom to cover any unwanted odors coming from the toilet. Just spritz it over the water before using the restroom, and let the essential oil-packed formula do its thing. Scented with lavender and vanilla, this spray is a popular product that over 8,000 Amazon users have picked up to keep in their powder rooms.

50 This Mini Vacuum That Can Pick Up Dust & Crumbs From Your Desk Area E ECSEM Mini Desktop Vacuum Amazon $11 See On Amazon For dust, crumbs, you name it, this mini desktop vacuum can quickly clean up your desk area and even between the keys of your keyboard. Shaped like a ladybug, this resembles a fun desk accessory — but it’s also so useful. It’s earned a glowing 4.5-star rating on Amazon after more than 4,500 reviews.

51 These Flameless Tea Light Candles In A Pack Of 12 Homemory Battery Tea Lights with Timer (12-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon For the look of tea light candles without any risky flames, these battery-operated lights have a timer, so you can set them to turn on for six hours and they’ll turn off for the other 18 hours of the day. These lights come with batteries already that can last for up to 150 hours before you’ll need to replace them. They also come in three different colors: warm white, bright white, and yellow.

52 These Nonstick Mats That’ll Keep You From Having To Scrub Baking Sheets Amazon Basics Silicone Baking Mat (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon A silicone baking mat, like the ones in this best-selling two-pack from AmazonBasics, is a game-changing kitchen tool, essentially eliminating the need for olive oil or cooking spray. These mats are oven-safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit and sized to fit a standard baking sheet. With nearly 70,000 Amazon reviews, these are a cult-favorite tool of bakers, professional and amateur alike.

53 This Mini Umbrella You Can Store Anywhere For Sudden Thunderstorms TradMall Mini Travel Umbrella Amazon $13 See On Amazon Stuff this tiny umbrella into a purse, backpack, or travel bag, and it’ll fit easily without hogging up too much space. This compact umbrella even offers 95% UV protection from sun rays, and is surprisingly durable against rainstorms — especially given its size. This comes in nine different colors, so you can pick the perfect one for you.