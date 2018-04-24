A bachelorette party is a major opportunity to make lifelong memories with your besties before you officially tie the knot. It's a chance to bring all of your friends together to celebrate one of the biggest moments of your life. It's not every day that your day-ones can come together to show their love and support for you, so why not go all out, head to Nashville, Tennessee, and have a trip to remember? Bachelorette parties are exciting for both you and all of your chosen bridesmaids, and we've rounded up the best things to do in Nashville for bachelorette party fun you and your besties will never forget.

Nashville, Tennessee is a great alternative to the typical bachelorette weekend in Vegas or Miami. The city has so much to offer, from music culture to unique venues and activities, which is why it's become a hotspot for brides-to-be in recent years. In terms of celebration and exploration, Nashville is a city where you'll never run out of things to do. There's live music on nearly every corner, American music history to discover, and plenty of activities to keep your girls entertained all day and night, without the hefty price tag of other popular bachelorette destinations. You and your friends can go boutique shopping, two-stepping, wine-tasting, bar-hopping, sightseeing, and, of course, you can definitely eat your way through this awesome city. There are countless activities available for bridal parties of every kind, so believe me when I say you'll have no problem having an epic time with these 11 things to do for an unforgettable Nashville bachelorette party.

01 Bowl At Pinewood Social Judith Winn/Moment Mobile/Getty Images Weekends are for brunching, right? Well, Pinewood Social is a trendy restaurant that you and your girls can to head to for an amazing weekend brunch. This isn't just your average restaurant, either; you can do some bowling in the restaurant's IG-worthy alley, or belt out your favorite songs at the karaoke bar. And speaking of Insta, be sure to arrive just before sunset if you want to snap a picture-perfect view of the Nashville city skyline. All in all, the lively atmosphere and southern comfort food at Pinewood Social will definitely help you and your girls refuel after a night out on the town.

02 Hop On The Honky Tonk Party Express Are you and your girls ready to party hard? Take the Honky Tonk Party Express around Nashville to experience the best nightlife this city has to offer. You'll dance the night away on an open air bus as your private bartender keeps the drinks flowing.

03 Grab A Pint In Germantown Want to avoid the crowds? Drink cold pints with your BFFs in Nashville’s charming Germantown. The historic neighborhood served as Nashville’s first suburb in the mid-19th century during influx of German immigrants. Embrace local culture at Von Elrod’s Beer Hall, a massive beer garden that pours the best brews in town. Order the “huge stein” to compete with your besties over who can hold their beer better, or share a leisurely mimosa stein at brunch.

04 Visit The Johnny Cash Museum Rick Diamond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This museum is heaven for Johnny Cash fans, as it holds more memorabilia of the artist than anywhere else in the whole world. You'll learn so much about Cash's life through photos, letters, and artifacts galore. Whether you're a big fan or not, you'll leave with a ton of knowledge about one of the biggest, most influential musicians in country music history.

05 Test Your Skills In An Escape Room Test out your friends' wit and strengths by visiting an escape room in Nashville. Basically, you'll have to (literally) escape a locked room by using teamwork to crack various riddles, and even though it sounds kind of freaky, you and your girls are sure to have so many laughs along the way.

06 Shop The Nashville Farmers' Market Hit up Nashville's Farmers' Market to indulge in delicious, locally produced food and shop for the ultimate souvenir. You'll get to sample fresh bread, cheese, wine, craft beer, meat, and fruit. Plus, if you happen to find yourself in Nashville on the third Friday night of the month, you might consider going to the Night Market for live music and a cash bar.

07 See Live Music On Broadway Street Bruce Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You simply cannot leave Nashville without seeing live music on Broadway Street. Country music lovers will have a blast strolling along the "Honky Tonk Highway." In case you have no idea what that is, according to Nashville Music City, "a honky tonk is an establishment that contains at least one rockin' stage, cold beverages, and a party that lasts all day, everyday." Head to Broadway for night of endless bar-hoppin' and two-steppin' that you and your best friends will never forget.

08 Have Brunch At Restoration Hardware Move the party to… Restoration Hardware? That’s right, the courtyard restaurant in Green Hills serves as a stunning location for a boujee bachelorette brunch. Cheers to your wedding in interior design heaven and snap some group photos with the massive chandeliers for Instagram.

09 Take In A Bluebird Cafe Performance Follow in the footsteps of the best songwriters in the world and snag some tickets to an acoustic performance at the Bluebird Cafe. Established in 1982, this historic music club is where many stars like Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, Lady A, and Garth Brooks began their music careers. Before you attend a performance, you can watch the documentary all about the cafe and its backstory on Apple TV.

10 Take Your Girls To The Spa Give yourself a pamper session before your big day and take your ladies to La Bella e Famosa Spa’s stunning salt cave therapy. At $45 per halotherapy session, your group can heal and unwind in a room made of Himalayan salt crystals, designed to naturally reduce stress, boost your immune system, and aid in sleep.

As a future bride, you deserve a bachelorette party that will leave you with memories to last a lifetime. After you experience the best that Nashville has to offer with your closest girlfriends by your side, you'll never want this weekend to end.