These 50 Trendy Things Are Skyrocketing In Popularity On Amazon Because They're So Freaking Cheap & Cool

Between TikTok, Instagram, and other social media, it’s become easier than ever to find out what’s trending in every category, whether it’s a moisturizing tinted lip balm or the perfect no-fuss tank top that goes with every ‘fit.

Luckily, tons of these trending — and trendy — products can be found on Amazon, the No. 1 place to go (in my opinion!) for great quality items at even better price points. Plus, it’s a one-stop shop for everything under the sun. No matter what you’re looking for, you’re guaranteed find something to add to your virtual cart that will put a smile on your face and improve any of your daily routines — whether we’re talking about an everyday makeup routine or the process of making coffee.

Even though it’s always fun to see which products, whether brand new or previously under-the-radar, are trendy, it can oftentimes feel overwhelming figuring out which ones are worth adding to your cart and life. This is why I picked out 50 of the coolest, cheapest, and trendiest products out there right now, all available on Amazon at unbeatable prices and with rave reviews from real-life customers.

Check all 50 of my favorites right here:

01 A Water Bottle That Lets You Infuse Your Favorite Fruits Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle Amazon $19 See On Amazon Give yourself delicious, spa-like water on-the-go with this travel water bottle that lets you infuse your favorite fruits and herbs with ease. With a large, 32-ounce capacity, a built-in infuser for everything from strawberries to cucumber to mint, and an easy flip-top lid, this water bottle will level up your hydration throughout the day and convince you to finally stop buying those disposable plastic bottles from the store every day.

02 These Chic, Soft Scrunchies With Tons Of Texture Kitsch Ultra Textured Scrunchies (5-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Scrunchies are a must-have for quickly putting up your hair (without damaging your locks), and these velvety textured scrunchies are the cutest on the market. Each in this pack is made with a different super-soft texture that works on all hair types, and they even help you accessorize throughout the day when you wear one or two on your wrist.

03 A Pair Of Retro-Inspired Sunglasses That Will Match Any Vibe SOJOS Retro '90s Rectangle Sunglasses Amazon $13 See On Amazon The ‘90s are back, baby, and there’s no better way to channel the trend than with a pair of rectangle sunglasses. The thick, chunky plastic is not only stylish but also helps makes these sunnies durable enough to just throw in your purse after the sun sets. These tinted sunglasses are available in a variety of popular colors, including tan, green, and purple. Available colors: 12

04 A UV Lamp For A Gorgeous Gel Mani At Home BellaNails UV Light Nail Lamp Amazon $33 See On Amazon Tired of breaking the bank every two weeks for gel manicures at an overpriced salon? With this UV nail lamp, you’ll never have to again. Not only do the bulbs in this UV lamp never need to be replaced, but it also comes with four pre-set timers that ensures you’ll get the best, long-lasting gel mani or pedi when paired with a luxe gel nail polish.

05 These Crop Tops You Can Wear To The Gym, The Bar & Everywhere Boao Crop Tank Tops (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon No wardrobe is truly complete without basic tank tops, and luckily, these come in a four pack to satisfy that requirement easily. These 100% spandex crop tops couldn’t be more versatile — wear them to work out in, for a night out, or while you’re running errands during the day — they’ll keep you comfortable and feel totally breathable even on warmer days. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 15

06 This Ultra-Rich Cream That Your Dry Skin Will Love Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream Amazon $13 See On Amazon There’s a reason makeup artists love to use this cream as a primer and why dry skin-havers can’t get enough. Its ultra-rich nature and the addition of beeswax, pansy, and sunflower oil offers the utmost moisture for your dehydrated, scaly skin, and in turn gives you the greatest glow all over. With over 18,000 five-star ratings, you know this stuff is the real deal.

07 A French Press & Milk Frother For Cafe-Worthy Coffee At Home Bean Envy French Press Coffee Maker Amazon $30 See On Amazon Once you start using this French press at home, you’ll never settle for any overpriced cafe coffee again. This 34-ounce glass carafe will give you ground-free coffee with a bold, delicious taste every time you pour a cup. Plus, you’ll get a bonus milk frother when you order, allowing you to level up your coffee game like you never thought possible.

08 This Pack Of Gold Earrings With So Many Timeless Styles 17 MILE Gold Hoop Earrings (6 Pairs) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Update your jewelry basics with these gorgeous 14-karat gold plated earrings that come in six different styles. These pieces will amp up your jewelry style instantly, thanks to the different classic and chic hoop styles available in this pack. Plus, they’re all nickel-free and hypoallergenic, making them suitable for the most sensitive earlobes.

09 A Set Of Soft Bikini Undies With Delicate Details KNITLORD Bikini Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon This pack of bikini panties is the perfect set to replace your old underwear with. This pack comes with five in different colors or patterns, and each are made from comfortable and breathable bamboo viscose that will make you feel good and dry all day or night long. The pretty lace trim and ribbed fabric gives these a delicate look that is cute yet practical. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2

10 A Ruffle Blouse That You Can Even Sport At The Office Angashion Ruffle Babydoll Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon Every working person needs a good office-friendly blouse in their closet, and this ruffle option is even suitable outside your work desk for date night or a casual day on the town. With a babydoll fit and ruffly sleeves and collar, this blouse is trendier than the others in your closet, but is still the perfect staple to keep in your outfit rotation. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 30

11 A Pair Of Bike Shorts That Have Hidden Pockets Persit High Waist Bike Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon Bike shorts are the ideal bottoms to throw on when you’re out and about, even if you’re not planning on heading to the gym. This pair is high-waisted, has two hidden pockets, and isn’t see-through despite its compression-like fit. And, if you’re a bike short fanatic like me, you can pick up a few in different prints and colors — there’s 15 to choose from — including classic black, playful leopard print, and trendy tie-dye. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 15

12 A Silky Satin Pillowcase That May Improve Your Hair & Skin ShopBedding Luxury Satin Pillowcase Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you’re tired of waking up with irritated skin and frizzy hair, it may be time to replace your rough cotton pillowcase with this satin pillowcase. This pillowcase will add a super luxe element to your sleeping setup and is way gentler on your locks and face while your sleep, thanks to its slippery and soft design. Plus, it’s way cooler to sleep on, and the zippered closure keeps it secure on your pillow.

13 The Perfect Warm Weather Dress With A Sweetheart Neckline YOBECHO Sweetheart Mini Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon There’s nothing sweeter than a sweetheart neckline, and on this mini dress, it truly ties the whole look together. This dress is perfect for spring and summer, thanks to its lightweight material and cheery print and colors that are sure to put a smile on your face in the sunshine. The ruffled cap sleeves and cinched, ruffly details on the body of the dress just make it even more adorable. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

14 A Rose Quartz Roller For Your Puffier Days Beauty By Earth Jade Roller Amazon $13 See On Amazon It’s good to have a facial roller on hand, and this one is made from rose quartz that looks pretty and feels so soothing on the skin. Not only will this roller give you a fantastic facial massage, but it also helps promote lymphatic drainage in the face, neck, and décolletage and helps your serums and oils soak into your skin.

15 A Great Everyday Gold Necklace A Pretty Opal Detail PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Created Opal Necklace Amazon $13 See On Amazon Amp up your everyday jewelry with this gorgeous gold-plated necklace with a chic opal charm. This necklace adds the perfect amount of subtle charm to a classic 18 karat gold plated necklace, and it comes in four minimalist styles, including a triangle, circle, bar, and antler all with a unique, pretty gemstone in the center. It looks so much more expensive than it actually is, making it something you’ll want to wear every single day. Available styles: 20

16 A Cleansing Balm That Removes Every Ounce Of Stubborn Makeup JUNO & Co. Clean 10 Cleansing Balm Amazon $15 See On Amazon Cleansing balms are a must-have in your skincare routine, especially if you’re wearing both SPF and makeup most days. This balm from JUNO & Co. has only 10 ingredients, including Japanese Pearl Barley that aims to brighten overall complexion. Use it as the first step in your nightly routine, and watch as it melts away even the most stubborn product that has sunk into your pores throughout the day.

17 This Snail Mucin That May Just Transform Your Skin MIZON Snail Repair Intensive Ampoule Amazon $18 See On Amazon While snail mucin might seem like a strange ingredient to put on your face, it’s trneding for a reason. This snail mucin serum is actually really great for nourishing, clarifying, and tightening the skin, giving you the rejuvenated complexion of your dreams. Vitamin E, vitamin B5, and peptide add to the restorative nature of this product. One reviewer writes: “My skin has NEVER been this amazing and I can go without makeup even, at certain times!”

18 This Tank Dress With The Most Adorable Button Detailing MITILLY Button Down Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon This sleeveless button-down dress is another chic summer dress to add to your collection. Made from lightweight rayon and with a breezy, flowy hem, this minidress is the perfect easygoing frock to throw on with your favorite pair of sandals and shades. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 27

19 The Cutest Velvet Travel Case For All Of Your Go-To Jewelry Benevolence LA Velvet Jewelry Box Amazon $18 See On Amazon Bring your beloved jewelry pieces on-the-go in style with this chic velvet travel case that has a designated spaces for your rings, necklaces, and earrings. This jewelry case is the best way to ensure your necklaces don’t get tangled or your earrings don’t get damaged while traveling, thanks to its snug velvet compartments, and at less than 4 inches wide, it’s easy to toss in a tote bag or carry-on luggage.

20 These Sleek Wine Tumblers That Are Ideal For Clumsy Drinkers FineDine Stainless Steel Unbreakable Wine Glasses - 18 Ounce Set of 4 Wine glasses Amazon $21 See On Amazon You can keep your fancy wine glasses safe and secure during a wine night with friends thanks to these unbreakable stainless steel tumblers. These 18-ounce tumblers come in packs of four and are insulated to keep your cold rosé or white wine chilled for hours, and nothing will shatter if you accidentally knock one over or put these in the dishwasher. Choose between 15 different colors or gradients when you order.

21 These Nail Clips That Help Soak Off Stubborn Gel Polish HiMo Nail Art Soak Off Clip (10 Pieces) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Nothing’s more frustrating than having a chipped gel mani, especially when you have no time to head to the salon anytime soon. Luckily, this 10-piece set of no-slip nail clips can help soak the stubborn polish right off in just a few minutes — no need to wrap your fingers in foil. Plus, they’re reusable, so they’ll save your money and become an essential in your nail kit after just one use.

22 The Easiest Dress To Throw On For Hot Summer Days KIRUNDO Ruffle Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon Everyone knows the recipe for a perfect summer outfit is an easy-to-toss-on dress, and this ruffle option checks all of my boxes. With a trendy loose fit, this garment is made from lightweight rayon and will give you the relaxed, comfortable fit and feel of your dreams during the hot summer months. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

23 This Chic Wooden Cheese Board For Upping Your Entertainment Game Villa Acacia Wooden Cheese Board Amazon $17 See On Amazon I firmly believe that there’s nothing good charcuterie can’t fix, and this chic wooden cheese board makes its presentation look 10 times better. This small but mighty board is not only visually pleasing with its paddle shape and two-tone wood, but also perfect for sharing your favorite meats, cheeses, crackers, and fruits with a few of your favorite people (or if you’re enjoying wine and cheese by yourself).

24 A Headband For All Of Your Skin Care & Makeup Needs Kitsch Spa Headband Amazon $13 See On Amazon Don’t let your hair stick to your face while you’re face masking or doing your skincare routine — use this velcro headband instead. This adorable, adjustable headband is thick enough to ensure nothing will get into your hair during your beauty routines, and is made from comfortable microfiber that will make you feel like you’re at a fancy spa. Available styles: 9

25 A Rattan Bag That’s Made From Genuine Weaved Materials Novum Crafts Round Rattan Bag Amazon $36 See On Amazon This round rattan handbag couldn’t be chicer, and it even has a crossbody strap for utmost convenience and a roomy interior that can hold everything from your phone, to your keys, to your on-the-go beauty products. Plus, these are made from pretty natural grasses and genuine leather (for the straps), unlike its synthetic competitors. Available styles: 7

26 This Funky Acrylic Mirror That You’ll Love On Your Tabletop DaizySight Tabletop Mirror Amazon $11 See On Amazon Mirrors are an essential in any room, and this tabletop mirror is surely the coolest one to add to your space. This frameless acrylic mirror comes in a funky, abstract shape that is sure to upgrade the aesthetic of any room in your home, and it’s lightweight enough to move around if need be. Just peel off the protective film and you’re good to go!

27 A Stylish Skort That’s Cute Beyond The Tennis Court Ekouaer Athletic Skort Amazon $25 See On Amazon Change up your workout gear from your usual leggings and shorts to this adorable athletic skort. You don’t just have to wear this to play tennis or golf, but also on a long walk, while lifting weights, or even just while running errands — it’s cute enough for any occasion. Made from moisture-wicking material and with built-in pockets for your phone, headphones, or wallet, this skort will become your new favorite piece in your wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

28 A Decorative Hammock For All Your Fruits & Veggies Prodyne Under Cabinet Veggie Hammock Amazon $20 See On Amazon You won’t need a fruit bowl that takes up your precious counter space anymore when you have this chic produce hammock hanging under your cabinets. This supports your fruits and veggies and promotes better air circulation so your produces stays fresh for a little longer. Plus, it comes with the brass hooks you’ll need to easily hang up your hammock under your most convenient kitchen cabinet.

29 These Under-Eye Masks That Will Give You A Well-Rested Look DERMORA 24K Gold Under Eye Masks (20-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If your post-late-night under eyes have seen better days, these 24-karat gold under eye masks are here to save the day. Place these under your eyes to help de-puff and brighten the area in just 20 minutes — the gold, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and other hydrating and brightening ingredients will take the puffiness and discoloration into their own hands.

30 A Balconette Bra With A Convenient Adjustable Fit DOBREVA Lace Push Up Bra Amazon $27 See On Amazon Everyone needs a great lace push-up bra in their top drawer, and this one has the most stylish balconette fit. It’s made with a convenient design that can be worn classically or as a racerback, which will make it easy to pair under any sort of tank in the summertime when you want to show off your shoulders — just pick your correct size and favorite hue out of the seven different options. Available sizes: 32A — 42F

Available colors: 7

31 An Exfoliating Body Brush You Need To Add To Your Shower Routine Dylonic Exfoliating Brush Amazon $13 See On Amazon In order to prevent razor irritation, ingrown hairs, and bumpy skin, you need to exfoliate your body in the shower or bath. This ergonomic exfoliating brush makes this step in your routine super simple, thanks to its gentle silicone bristles that open up your pores and remove buildup of dry skin. Use it with your favorite body wash, soap, or oil.

32 A Simple Vanity Tray That’s Truly Elegant Emibele Vanity Tray Amazon $17 See On Amazon Your vanity will look so elegant with this marble vanity tray sitting atop it, and it’s the best way to display and organize your everyday jewelry, cosmetics, and toiletries. Made from durable resin and with thick, rounded corners, this tray will give any space the classiest touch and keep your belongings all in one neat place.

33 A Charming Romper With Adjustable Tie Straps Jeanewpole1 Wide Leg Romper Amazon $33 See On Amazon If the potential of a wardrobe malfunction in a summer dress is too stressful, consider adding this romper to your outfit lineup instead. With a wide leg fit, adjustable spaghetti straps, and breathable yet stretchy materials, this cute patterned piece (that comes in 11 different colors) will become your new go-to ‘fit on a warm summer day. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

34 An Eyelash Curler That Has A Cool Holographic Look Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler Amazon $14 See On Amazon Incorporating an eyelash curler into your makeup routine is the best way to ensure your lashes stay curled all day or night. This one has a cool holographic design that’ll make you excited to use it before you apply your mascara, and even comes with a carrying case and extra pads. Plus, this one’s ergonomic and won’t tug at your lashes like its competitors during this vital step in your routine.

35 A Makeup Brush Organizer That Looks So Sleek BINO Makeup Brush Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon If your makeup brush collection is getting out of hand on your vanity, store them properly in this brush organizer. Not only will this organizer keep your go-to brushes and applicators neat and tidy in its easy-to-clean compartments, but it even looks super sleek on your vanity thanks to its minimalist matte black or marble design.

36 This Large Leather Wallet That Keeps Your Identity Secure Travelambo RFID Blocking Genuine Leather Clutch Wallet Amazon $25 See On Amazon With a leather lining and timeless look, this oversized wallet (or tiny clutch) has 21 card slots, a money slot, an accessory slot, and a zippered compartment, so there’s tons of room for your stuff. There’s no need to worry about security with this wallet, either, because it has an aluminum lining that blocks identity-stealing RFID signals. Available colors: 26

37 An Effortless Maxi You’ll Wear Over & Over Again Zesica Ruffle Maxi Dress Amazon $42 See On Amazon A smocked dress is a must-have in the warm weather, and this breezy maxi version is full of cute details that you’ll quickly become obsessed with. This hippie-chic dress is made from lightweight viscose that will keep you feeling cool, and the tie straps make it adjustable while adding a stylish bow detail to your shoulders. The ruffle bottom adds a touch of cottagecore feel, making this dress so dreamy. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 26

38 A Slim Stainless Steel Tumbler That Keeps Drinks Hot For Hours FineDine Insulated Skinny Stainless-Steel Tumbler Amazon $15 See On Amazon This stainless steel tumbler has a double-walled insulation, so it’ll keep your hot drinks hot for six hours and cold drinks nice and chilled for up to 12 hours, making this ideal for long commutes, picnics, or hikes. The slim design is so sleek, you’ll definitely want to show this tumbler off, and the flip-top lid makes sipping easy and comfortable.

39 This Reversible Bucket Hat That’s So Fun To Wear Mashiaoyi Double-Side-Wear Reversible Bucket Hat Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you want to have fun with some Y2K fashion, this reversible bucket hat is a playful way to try out the trend. The inside is a classic, plain black that’ll go with absolutely everything, but the outside features any number of whimsical patterns, including cherries, flowers, avocados, cow print, and so much more. Available styles: 45

40 A Sweet Off-The-Shoulder Dress For All Occasions Romwe Off The Shoulder Scallop Hem Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon An off-the-shoulder dress is the perfect way to show a little skin on a warm day, and this option even has a stylish scallop hem that you’re sure to fall in love with. Made from comfortable polyester and a little bit of spandex for an ideal amount of stretch, this dress is as approprate for summertime weddings as it is for a day casually hanging out with friends. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X

Available styles: 24

41 These Layered Tassel Earrings That Are Hippie Chic, Defined Me&Hz Colorful Layered Tassel Earrings Amazon $15 See On Amazon These drop earrings are a totally glam take on hippie style. They feature studs speckled with shiny quartz for a one-of-a-kind look, and tiered tassles hanging down that are so playful yet elegant. These earrings come in tons of colors, from neutral black and gray to bright turquoise and even a few cool ombre styles. Available colors: 32

42 A Gentle Exfoliant With A Jelly-Like Texture Bliss Jelly Glow Peel Amazon $11 See On Amazon Give your tired-looking skin a total glow up with this jelly-like exfoliant that won’t irritate your face. Made with fantastic ingredients like fruit extracts, cellulose, and niacinamide, this jelly peel with cling to any of the dry skin on your face and gently remove it, giving you the post-facial skin of your dreams.

43 These Makeup Blending Sponges That Come In Convenient Packs Of 3 Zenda Naturals Beauty Sponge Makeup Blender (3-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you’re trying to determine how to best blend your go-to foundations, concealers, and other liquid products, consider these soft beauty sponges. Each in this three pack works wonders when it comes to makeup application, whether you use them damp or dry, and they’re way cheaper than other sponges on the market while still giving you a round and pointed option for precise application.

44 These Lacy Panties That Are Actually Comfortable Alyce Intimates Lace Bikini Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These lacy panties are the perfect combination of alluring and sweet, plus give you the comfort of your favorite everyday bikini pair. Made from durable fabric that actually lasts (even after many runs through the washer), these undies come in a six pack that are sure to get you through your week. Available sizes: Medium — X-Large

Available colors: 7

45 A Simple Lip Balm With The Most Perfect Subtle Tint Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm Amazon $9 See On Amazon This tinted lip balm from Honest Beauty is sure to give you that sought after “your lips but better” look, and has seven gorgeous shades to choose from. These are also incredibly moisturizing, thanks to their included acai extracts and avocado oil, and are even formulated without parabens, silicones, petrolatum, or other undesirable ingredients.

46 A Ruffly Dress That’s Perfect For Any Fancier Occasion EXLURA Square Neck Mini Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon This adorable mini dress will be your go-to pick for nighttime parties, thanks to its chic square neck design, bow tie back, and convertible off-the-shoulder look. The lantern sleeves and ruched bodice give this a princess-like feel that’s so in right now, but the mid-thigh skirt length keeps this flowy garment cute and casual. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 14

47 This Alluring Bra That Gives You A Subtle Lift Maidenform Underwire Demi Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon Sometimes we crave a little lift in the chest area, and this chic demi bra from Maidenform is sure to do the trick. With a fiery lace and mesh design and convertible straps, this bra is both stylish and practical, giving your chest a natural-looking lift and even limiting any bulging thanks to the bra’s smoothing sides. Available sizes: 32A — 40D

Available styles: 14

48 A No-Fuss Drawer Organizer For All Of Your Silverware Signature Living Bamboo Utensil Drawer Organizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon If your silverware drawer is a mess of forks, spoons, knives and more, neaten it up quickly with this utensil organizer that fits right into the interior of your drawer. Made from durable and aesthetically-pleasing bamboo, this organizer expands to fit any drawer and any silverware collection.

49 This Office-Approved Button Up That You Can Dress Up Or Down GRACE KARIN Button Down Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon A great blouse that’s ideal for an office environment, button-up top is made from comfortable and breathable polyester and viscose. It’s sure to become your new office staple since it goes with pretty much every bottom in your closet, whether you prefer pencil skirts, skinny slacks, or wide leg trousers. And, the puffy sleeves and subtle V-neck give it stylish elements that your other work clothes probably don’t have. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 15