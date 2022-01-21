These 50 Clever Things With Near-Perfect Amazon Reviews Are SO Freaking Useful

My bank account has seen better days. From losing lottery tickets to buying takeout meals when I’ve got a fully-stocked fridge, let’s just say I could be better when it comes to making smart purchases. That’s why I’ve made a deal with myself: I’m still allowed to have my random buys, but only if it’s a clever product that’s so freaking useful (with near-perfect reviews, of course).

Luckily, Amazon has tons of options when it comes to helpful gadgets, so it’s almost as if I’m not limiting myself at all. Case in point? This helpful USB charger that sits flat against the wall. Not only does its low profile help look less clunky than a regular power brick, but it also features two ports so that you can charge multiple devices at the same time. I’ve also made sure to include dish racks that take up less space, a bamboo spice rack with expandable shelves, and even an organizer for your makeup palettes — all with tons of positive ratings.

With so many useful products right at your fingertips, there’s no reason not to grab at least a few. So what are you waiting for?

01 This Pitcher That Lets You Make Cold Brew At Home Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re in the mood for cold brew or tea is up to you — but either way, you can use this pitcher to make your own batch at home. Loose tea leaves and coffee grounds are kept out of your mug by the reusable, stainless steel filter. Plus, the base is narrow enough to fit into most fridge doors.

02 These Makeup Brush Set That Covers All The Bases Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set (7 Pieces) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Foundation, highlighter, blush, eyeshadow — these brushes cover all the bases when it comes to doing your makeup. Each order also comes with a beauty sponge to help you blend your contour, and the sponge even features a flat edge for the areas around your eyes and nose.

03 A Trio Of Scrunchies Made From Soft Mulberry Silk Celestial Silk Mulberry Silk Scrunchies (3 Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not only are these scrunchies a cute addition to any outfit, but each one is also made from soft mulberry silk. The silk creates less friction against your hair than cotton scrunchies, which in turn can help reduce damage as well as unwanted frizz — and many reviewers raved about how they work well with thick hair.

04 This Dispenser That Warms Up Your Lotion Conair True Glow Heated Lotion Dispenser Amazon $21 See On Amazon Don’t have time for a trip to the spa? This dispenser heats up lotion so that it glides across skin, giving you a spa-like experience at a fraction of the cost. It’s designed to work with any brand of lotion, and it only takes about two minutes to warm your lotion up.

05 A Flat, Fast-Working Wall Charger With 2 USB Ports Nekmit Dual Port Ultra Thin Flat USB Wall Charger Amazon $13 See On Amazon With two USB ports on this wall charger, you can easily charge multiple devices at the same time without having to take up two outlets. And not only is it slimmer than a charging block, but it’ll also detect your device’s optimal charging speed to help get your devices powered as quick as possible.

06 The Measuring Cup That’s Shockingly Versatile OXO Good Grips 2 Cup Adjustable Measuring Cup Amazon $13 See On Amazon Simply twist the knob on the base, and the rubber plunger inside of this measuring cup will move up or down so that you can adjust how much it holds. The plunger also acts as a squeegee, which means any liquids or solids won’t escape underneath. Plus, you can use it to measure from 1/16 of a cup to 2 full cups.

07 A Tiered Jewelry Box With 4 Separate Compartments CONBOLA Jewelry Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Don’t have a ton of space for a large jewelry box? This compact one has a narrow base that takes up less space. Four separate compartments let you keep everything organized, while the soft fabric on the inside helps keep your valuables safe from scratches.

08 This Soap Saver That Helps Your Bars Last Longer S&T INC. Soap Saver (4 Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon You can save yourself some money and mess by putting your soap on top of this soap saver, which features an aerated design that helps your soaps dry quickly (which in turn allows them to last longer). It’s even completely BPA-free and comes in four colors.

09 A Palette Organizer That’ll Help Tidy Up Crowded Vanities mDesign Plastic Makeup Organizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon With nine compartments for all your makeup palettes, this organizer is a must-have — especially if your vanity is looking a little cluttered. The transparent dividers make it easy to see what’s inside without having to remove anything, and it’s even made from tough, shatter-resistant plastic.

10 The Book Light With A Powerful Rechargeable Battery Vekkia Rechargeable Book Light Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not only is this book light great for reading in the dark, but the rechargeable battery also lasts for up to 70 hours. It also features a flexible gooseneck, allowing you to direct the light wherever you choose. The best part? You can also adjust the light temperature between three settings: warm, mixed, or white light.

11 An Insulated Tumbler That Helps Drinks Stay Cold HOST Insulated Cooling Cup Amazon $12 See On Amazon Don’t let your wine get warm before you finish drinking it — start sipping out of this insulated cup. Simply keep it inside the freezer, and the cooling gel inside of the walls will be ready to keep your drinks chilled at a moment’s notice. Plus, the silicone grip around the middle gives you somewhere warm to hold onto.

12 This Roll-Up Dish Rack That Takes Up Very Little Space Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $18 See On Amazon Still using a bulky countertop dish rack? Make sure to check out this over-the-sink version — especially if you’re low on counter space. The stainless steel rungs are resistant to rust, as well as able to support up to 70 pounds of dishes. And since it rolls up once you’re done, you can easily stash it away inside of a drawer.

13 The Hangers Coated With Soft, Nonslip Velvet Zober Non-Slip Velvet Hangers (30 Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon If your clothes are always slipping off your hangers, try switching over to these velvet-coated ones. The velvet creates a little extra friction, which in turn will help prevent items from sliding away — and the tops even swivel 360 degrees so that you can easily have all your clothes facing the same direction.

14 These Makeup Erasers You Can Use Over & Over ERASE YOUR FACE Make-up Removing Cloths (4 Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Simply get these makeup erasers wet with water, and and they’ll gently remove everything from foundation to waterproof mascara. They’re each infinitely reusable — unlike disposable makeup wipes — and you don’t even need to use cleanser in order for them to be effective.

15 An Organizer That’ll Help Keep Your Cotton Swabs Dust-Free My Space Organizers Qtip Dispenser Amazon $10 See On Amazon You don’t have to let your cotton swabs get dusty before you’re able to use them: Keep them safe inside of this organizer. It’s made from high-quality acrylic that’s more durable than glass, and there’s enough space inside to hold up to 150 cotton swabs. Choose from five colors, including a bougie white marble option.

16 This Tough Stainless Steel Water Bottle With A Built-In Filter Brita Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle Amazon $20 See On Amazon Still sipping out of wasteful plastic bottles? Not only is this reusable water bottle eco-friendly, but it’s also made from tough stainless steel that’s resistant to rust. And unlike some reusable bottles, this one features a built-in Brita filter that helps reduce that unpleasant chlorine taste your tap water might have.

17 A Milk & Honey Oil That Helps Moisturize Dry Cuticles Cuccio Naturale Milk and Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil Amazon $10 See On Amazon Dry cuticles irritating your fingers? Give them a few drops of this nourishing oil. Milk helps soften tough skin, while honey works as a natural humectant to help lock in moisture. The formula is also paraben- as well as cruelty-free, and many reviewer wrote about how a little goes a long way.

18 This Mini Nonstick Ceramic Pan With A Silicone-Lined Handle GreenPan Mini Ceramic Nonstick Pink Egg Pan Amazon $10 See On Amazon Not only is this pan made with a nonstick ceramic coating, but it’s also free from any PFOAs, lead, or cadmium. It’s the perfect size for cooking up a fried egg — and since it’s able to handle temperatures up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, you can even put it in the oven without having to worry about any melting.

19 These Clear Refrigerator Bins That Help Keep You Organized HOOJO Refrigerator Organizer Bins (2 Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Canned soda, fruits, condiments — these bins can be used to organize all sorts of items in your fridge. Each one features a handle built into the front, making it easy to pull them out when you need something. “So helpful in keeping organized,” wrote one reviewer. “With these you can really maximize the use of space in your fridge.”

20 These Chains That Make Your Necklaces & Bracelets Longer D-buy Stainless Steel Extender Chains (8 Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Want to turn that stylish choker into a longer necklace? Make sure to take a look at these bestselling extension chains. They’re made from stainless steel, and each order comes with eight chains in four different lengths as well as two different colors (depending on the pack you choose).

21 The Throw Blanket Made From Soft Polyester Fleece Bedsure Fleece Blanket Throw Blanket Amazon $17 See On Amazon Whether you’re adding stylish layers to your bed or snuggling up for a nap, this throw blanket is a must-have. It’s made from soft polyester fleece to keep you cozy when temperatures dip low, yet it’s light enough that you’ll be able to use it all year long. Choose from 26 colors, as well as five sizes.

22 These Laundry Bags That Help Protect Delicates From Damage Muchfun Honeycomb Mesh Laundry Bags (3 Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon I can’t even begin to tell you how many bras I’ve ruined in the wash; that’s why I started using mesh laundry bags like these ones. Not only do they help keep your delicates from getting tangled, but they also work great for separating dirty clothes from clean ones in your suitcase when traveling.

23 The Leakproof Containers That Help Keep Food Fresh Rubbermaid Leak-Proof Brilliance Food Storage Set (2 Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Not only are these containers leakproof, but their airtight seals also help keep your meals fresh for later. They’re also BPA-free as well as odor-resistant — and the nesting lids mean that you can even stack them on top of each other to help save space in your fridge.

24 A Protective Case That Helps Keep Your Passport Safe WALNEW RFID Passport Holder Amazon $8 See On Amazon This case doesn’t just keep your passport safe from damage — it also helps protect it from digital pickpockets. RFID-blocking technology prevents scanners from obtaining your information through your pocket or bag, while the high-quality faux leather material works to keep it safe from scratches and dust.

25 This Facial Cleansing Brush That You Can Use In The Shower Olay Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $25 See On Amazon Looking to give your pores an extra-deep clean? This facial cleansing brush only requires two AA batteries (which aren’t included) — and since the brush is water resistant, you can use it in the shower. The speed is adjustable up to two levels, and each order comes with two brush heads included.

26 A Gentle Detangling Brush With Over 36,000 Five-Star Ratings Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush Amazon $13 See On Amazon This detangling brush is made with cone-shaped bristles that gently separate strands so that knots gently pull apart with minimal pain, and it’s even designed to work with all types of hair, including wigs. It’s available in six colors and has over 36,000 five-star ratings.

27 These Rust-Resistant Towel Racks That Fit Over Cabinet Doors mDesign Over Cabinet Towel Bar Amazon $13 See On Amazon Need somewhere to keep a small dish towel? This rack is designed to fit over any standard-sized cabinet door — and zero tools are required for installation. Plus, the steel frame is even coated with a rust-resistant finish. Choose from three colors: bronze, silver, or soft brass.

28 A Knee Pad That Helps Take Pressure Off Your Joints ProsourceFit Yoga Knee Pad and Elbow Cushion Amazon $12 See On Amazon You don’t have to press your knees into the ground when you’re practicing yoga — just grab this cushioned pad. At less than 1 pound, it’s light enough that you can easily take it with you to the gym. It’s also slip-resistant as well as waterproof.

29 The Patches That Help Blemishes Heal Quickly Rael Acne Pimple Healing Patch (96 Count) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Got a blemish that you’re hoping to heal? Put one of these acne patches on top of it, and the hydrocolloid dressing will help absorb pus so that it flattens out quickly. They have a clear, matte finish, and the tapered edges help secure them in place.

30 An Aluminum Stand That’s Designed To Work With Nearly Any Phone Lamicall Cell Phone Stand Amazon $10 See On Amazon Need somewhere safe to stash your phone? This stand is not only compatible with nearly any smartphone, but it’s also made from tough aluminum with protective nonslip pads on the base. Use it for video calls, watching videos, and more.

31 These Expandable Shelves That Are Perfect For Spices Seville Classics 3-Tier Expandable Bamboo Spice Rack Amazon $23 See On Amazon Don’t have enough space in your kitchen for a large spice rack? These shelves are narrow enough to fit into tight corners, yet can expand to fit inside larger cabinets if you’ve got enough room. They’re made from eco-friendly bamboo, and can also be used for makeup supplies on your vanity.

32 A Stainless Steel Drain Protector That Still Lets The Water Flow Through TubShroom Drain Protector Amazon $15 See On Amazon Not only is this stainless steel drain protector resistant to rust, but it’s also designed to fit into nearly any bathtub drain. And unlike some protectors, this one still allows water to flow through when full of debris. Plus, it has a 4.7-star rating out of over 3,000 positive reviews.

33 The Plug-In Lights That Only Brightens When You’re Around MAZ-TEK Plug in Motion Sensor Lights (2 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon You can let these plug-in lights help guide your way through the dark. Each one features a built-in motion sensor so that they only turn on when someone is around, which can help you save money over time. However, there are three lighting modes to choose from in case you’d rather keep them bright all the time.

34 A Bathroom Mat Filled With Soft Memory Foam Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $13 See On Amazon Step off of those cold tile floors and onto this plush bath mat. It’s filled with plush memory foam that contours to the shape of your feet, with a microfiber cover that feels just like velvet. One reviewer also wrote that it’s “super comfortable, absorbent, pretty and holds up nice.”

35 This Rolling Pin Made From Chic White Marble Fox Run White Marble Rolling Pin with Wooden Cradle Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re rolling out dough or tenderizing a chicken breast, this rolling pin can help you get the job done. Not only is it helpful in the kitchen, but the white marble roller also doubles as a chic piece of decor when left out on your counters. Plus, nylon ball bearings allow for a smooth, easy roll.

36 A Blackout Curtain That You Can Take With You DREAM ART Anywhere Portable Blackout Curtain Amazon $27 See On Amazon You don’t have to wake up to the bright sun every morning — use this portable blackout curtain so that you can sleep in late. Suction cups on the back make it easy to attach to nearly any window, while the super-dense polyester material blocks up to 100% of sunlight.

37 The Privacy Film That Can Also Help Insulate Your Home Coavas Window Privacy Film Frosted Glass Amazon $12 See On Amazon Not only does this film add more privacy to your house, but it can also help insulate your home against the sun’s warming rays. No glue is required for installation, as it stays on your windows using static cling — and it can even help reduce glare on your televisions.

38 A Silicone Mat That Helps You Scrub Makeup Brushes Clean Norate Makeup Brush Cleaning Mat Amazon $6 See On Amazon If your makeup brushes are caked in foundation and powder, it might be time to grab this silicone mat. Four different types of raised nubs help you get your bristles clean, while the suction cup on the back keeps it from shifting around while you’re scrubbing. Choose from four colors: black, green, pink, or purple.

39 This Ice Roller That Can Help Alleviate Migraine Pain ESARORA Ice Roller Amazon $19 See On Amazon Whether you’re hoping to soothe your skin or if you’re trying to cool down after a long day, this ice roller can help. Many reviewers appreciated how it “stays cold for a long time” — and if you keep it in the freezer, it’ll always be ready to go at a moment’s notice. Plus, you can pick from seven colors.

40 An Organizer For All Your Bras, Scarves & More SimpleHouseware Drawer Dividers (4 Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Got a closet that’s overflowing with underwear? These organizers are perfect for tidying up all your scarves, bras, underwear, and more. They’re made from non-woven fabric that’s less likely to absorb unwanted odors — and one reviewer even wrote that they also “use them for dry art supplies in open shelves and just about anywhere else I need to organize.”

41 These Tote Bags That Can Handle Heavy Groceries BeeGreen Reusable Shopping Bags (10 Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Made from heavy-duty fabric that can support up to 50 pounds, these tote bags are perfect for carrying heavy groceries from the car to your fridge. They also fold down compact once you’re done, making them easy to stash away inside your glove compartment — and you can even toss them into the washer when dirty.

42 The Flameless Candles That Glow For Hours & Hours Vinkor Flameless Candles (Set of 9) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Instead of always buying new candles, why not try out these flameless ones? Each one only requires two AA batteries (which are not included), and the LED bulbs even flicker like real flames. Plus, the built-in timers allow you to adjust how long they stay lit: two, four, six, or eight hours.

43 A Magnetic Knife Bar Made From Sleek Stainless Steel Modern Innovations 16 Inch Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Bar Amazon $20 See On Amazon Don’t have enough space for a full-sized knife block? This magnetic bar helps you save space by letting you hang your knives up. It’s made from sleek stainless steel — not plastic — and the extended length gives you extra room for other metal tools, including scissors, keys, and more.

44 These Gel-Lined Heel Sleeves That Help Hydrate Dry Skin NatraCure Vented Moisturizing Gel Heel Sleeves Amazon $10 See On Amazon Are your heels dry and cracking? These sleeves are lined with moisturizing gel that can help soothe dry skin. Vitamin E and shea butter work to soften rough patches, while aloe vera penetrates deep into skin to deliver a nourishing dose of moisture. Plus, one size is made to fit all.

45 An Insulated Lunch Bag That’s Undeniably Stylish BALORAY Insulated Lunch Bag Amazon $15 See On Amazon You don’t have to use a wasteful paper bag when packing your lunch — keep it inside this stylish bag instead. The insulated walls help keep your meal at the proper temperature until you’re ready to eat, and it even comes in more than 20 trendy prints.

46 The Silicone Mats That You Can Use As Pot Holders Or Trivets Q's INN Silicone Trivet Mats (4 Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made from heat-resistant silicone that can handle temperatures up to 440 degrees Fahrenheit, these mats are must-haves in any kitchen. They’re so versatile that you can use them as trivets as well as pot holders — and since the exterior is nonslip, they can even be used to help twist open stubborn jars.

47 A Heated Coaster To Help Keep Your Drinks Warm Home-X Mug Warmer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Coffee, tea, hot chocolate — this heated coaster is perfect for keeping any mug drink warm so that you can sip at your leisure. It’s designed to work with ceramic or glass mugs, and the cord switch makes it simple to power it on and off. Plus, it has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

48 These Adjustable Spa Headbands Made With Terrycloth Whaline Spa Facial Headband (3 Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon With thousands of positive reviews, it’s clear that these facial headbands are a hit with Amazon shoppers. They’re great for keeping hair out of your face when applying skincare, as each one is made from skin-friendly terrycloth material. One reviewer raved, “These were such a game changer!!” They continued, “I can wash my face and when I lean down it won’t go flying off.”

49 A Set Of Curtain Lights That Cast A Warm Glow Twinkle Star 300 LED Window Curtain String Light Amazon $20 See On Amazon Looking for ways to make your home more comfortable? Search no further than these curtain lights. Their warm amber glow helps set a relaxing mood so that it’s easy to kick back after a long day — and since the bulbs are waterproof, you can even use them outside.