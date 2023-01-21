These Clever Things Have Fanatical Amazon Reviews Because They Make You Look Better With Almost No Effort

Looking more put together shouldn’t take as much effort as it does sometimes. But at least, there are plenty of products that make it all a little easier.

Maybe you’re looking for and quick and easy jumpsuit so you can look chic in just seconds. Or maybe you have yet to find a lip balm that repairs dry skin. Whatever you’re in search of, chances are you’ll discover it below.

Ahead, scroll on to shop 50 clever and wildly popular things that are raved about on Amazon simply because they make you look even better.

01 This Body Exfoliating Brush That Helps Prevent Unwanted Ingrown Hairs Dylonic Exfoliating Brush (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Exfoliating your body is key for preventing razor bumps and ingrown hairs caused by shaving. This exfoliating brush has super soft bristles that gently cleanse the skin and can help unclog your pores. It’s best suited for the bikini area, legs, or underarms, and can be used on wet or dry skin. Use it twice a day for the best results. One reviewer raved: "I purchased this exfoliating brush to help with the KP (keratosis pilaris) on the backs of my arms. The bristles are stiff, but not overly so. I feel that it does a great job and the backs of my arms look great."

02 This Lip Treatment That Restores Dry Lips Hanalei Lip Treatment Amazon $12 See On Amazon Formulated with cruelty-free ingredients and packed with shea butter and grapeseed oil, this lip treatment works to restore dry and chapped lips. It’s been reviewed over 10,000 times with an impressive 4.5-star rating. You can snag it in a set of three different flavors or opt for one. Your softest lips await. One reviewer raved: "It doesn't feel sticky or gross at all. My lips feel soft and moisturized... I love the hint of color and the little bit of shine. I am not a huge fan of lipsticks or glosses because of the way they make my lips feel...but this stuff is perfect. Will definitely purchase again!"

03 A Beauty Sponge To Seamlessly Blend Your Makeup Zenda Naturals Premium Beauty Sponge Amazon $9 See On Amazon Beauty sponges are the new makeup brushes and this one comes highly recommended by thousands of Amazon shoppers. The sponge works better when damp to evenly blend under eye concealer and help contour cheeks. Reviewers have claimed that these sponges help them apply their makeup more accurately. One reviewer raved: "Ever since I started using this, I’ve had people come up to me and say, 'What’s different about you? Did you do something with your hair? Did you get some sleep?' (I’m a horrible insomniac) Don’t sit there contemplating about getting this, just get it. Best thing to happen to makeup since waterproof mascara.”

04 This Detangling Brush With Over 48,000 5-Star Reviews Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush Amazon $16 See On Amazon The flexible cone-shaped bristles help make this brush so unique and a favorite amongst thousands of shoppers. The bristles are super gentle, and can also be used to massage the scalp to help promote hair growth. It’s suitable for all different hair types and minimizes hair breakage. One reviewer raved: "I REALLY love how the bristles do not have little balls on the end that tend to get caught in my hair and how the bristles are different lengths. A quick back and forth motion with it on dry hair causes a great lift without teasing."

05 A Pair Of Ultra Soft High-Waisted Leggings SATINA High Waisted Leggings Amazon $15 See On Amazon A black pair of leggings is essential to any wardrobe, in my opinion. This pair has a super high waistband and comes in over 40 different colors with two different length options. They’re a great way to rock skirts and dresses in colder weather. Reviewers say that these leggings are so comfy, you won’t even realize you’re wearing them. One reviewer raved: "I have many pairs of this brand. They are so comfortable (you almost forget you have them on!) and they look great. I'll never go back to uncomfortable zippered pants again."

06 A Vanity Mirror With LED Lights Beautyworks Vanity Mirror with Lights Amazon $37 See On Amazon This vanity mirror magnifies up to three times and has 36 LED super bright lights, so you can do your makeup and skincare up close. The compact design makes it great for travel or storing at your office if you find yourself rushing to after-work plans. You can power it up with batteries for portable access or charge it via a USB cord. One reviewer raved: "It stores neatly in my linen closet and travels easily enough (I have not tried taking the base off, but usually shove it in my backpack between clothes when bringing it on a road trip)... When I do travel without it, I find that I really miss it as other mirrors just don't emit the same quality of light. Seriously — I have put makeup on in otherwise complete darkness and this mirror makes it look flawless."

07 This Dual-Sided Brow Brush To Help Shape Your Eyebrows Keshima 2-In-1 Eyebrow Brush & Spoolie Amazon $9 See On Amazon Shaping your brows just got a whole lot easier with this dual-sided eyebrow brush. One side features a spoolie comb to groom the brows, while the other side has an angled brush to create definition. It has a 4.6-star rating and comes highly recommended by thousands of Amazon customers. One reviewer raved: "Great product! My eyebrow duo brush is perfect for doing my eyebrows with powder or gel brow products! The angled brush side is the perfect size and ‘stiffness’ to get natural looking, perfectly groomed brows!"

08 These Eyelid Wipes Made With Tea Tree Oil Mediviz Tea Tree Eyelid Wipes (30-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These hypoallergenic eyelid wipes help to clean the area around your eyes by exfoliating and removing old skin cells. Formulated with tea tree oil, these wipes are super soothing and come in a pack of 30. Personally, I love using these wipes while traveling — especially after waking up after a long nap on the plane. One reviewer raved: "I've heard about eyelash mites (didn't know if this was the case) and tea tree oil being an effective solution a week as for overall eye cleaning and gave these a try. [My] eyelashes stopped having that crawling feeling and my eyes don't look tired as well since using these wipes. Great stuff!"

09 A Cuticle Cream That Helps Strengthen Your Nails Onsen Cuticle Cream Amazon $10 See On Amazon This cuticle cream promises stronger nails and cuticles immediately after just one use. Easily apply three drops per nail and massage it into the nail bed until the serum dissolves. The formula is loaded with high-quality ingredients like vitamin E, shea butter, aloe vera, and seaweed. One reviewer raved: "My nails are very weak, dry, and split easily. My cuticles are also very dry and ragged. I put this on every night before bed and it has transformed my nails. They are so much stronger and my cuticles look great. I’ve tried many brands and this is by far the best!"

10 This Gentle Face Cleanser With Essential Oils Pure Biology Gentle Face Cleanser Amazon $16 See On Amazon A gentle facial cleanser, like this one, is the most important (and first) step in any skin-care routine. Made for every skin type (no matter if you’re oily or dry), this foaming cleanser is formulated with hyaluronic acid and natural essential oils like rosemary and lemongrass. One reviewer raved: "It has a lemony, grapefruit smell that is very refreshing. It brings out the impurities and leaves my face feeling and looking great! Definitely a great buy!"

11 A Microfiber Hair Towel That Cuts Down On Drying Time desired body Microfiber Hair Towel Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’re looking to cut your hair drying time in half, this microfiber hair towel has got you covered. It’s made from a super absorbent and breathable fabric that quickly dries your hair while reducing frizz. It’s also a healthier alternative to using heat tools to dry your hair. It comes in one size and is available in a pack of three. One reviewer raved: "I bought this and thought can it really be better than a regular bath towel? I am surprised at how much it does absorb. But I have noticed that my hair is less frizzy, which was the real reason I bought it since I have got really curly hair. The first time I used it my hair looked great! I have actually had total ringlets since I started to use this towel!"

12 This Aloe Gel That Soothes & Hydrates Your Skin Hanalei Island Aloe Gel Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a 4.6-star rating, this aloe gel is highly reviewed by Amazon shoppers. People love to use it as an everyday moisturizer on their face or body to hydrate the skin. The cooling aloe plant leaf ingredient is also incredible for healing sunburns if you’re often outdoors. One reviewer raved: "My daughter who plays competitive softball spends hours out in the sun. Applying sunscreen multiple times a day is hard on her skin. She uses this product daily after her shower and her skin looks great. It’s soft and smooth and feels fresh after hours of daily sun exposure."

13 This Charcoal Scrub That’s Great At Exfoliating Your Skin M3 Naturals Charcoal Exfoliating Body Scrub Amazon $29 See On Amazon This best-selling charcoal body scrub has endless benefits. For starters, it helps get rid of dead skin, making it easier for your to glow. It’s also a great way to add a dose of hydration to your skin. It’s formulated with stellar ingredients such as collagen, aloe vera, coconut oil, and sea salt. One reviewer raved: "I couldn’t be happier with how this scrub has made my skin look and feel. As a guy who works out in the sun and salt water, it really has helped with hydration for my skin. I feel that it appears to look much healthier and not as dry as it was before."

14 This Pair Of Super Cozy Joggers That Come In 38 Different Colors Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant Amazon $20 See On Amazon These black joggers are a must for building out your cozy wardrobe. They come in 36 different colors and are crafted from super comfortable terry fleece with an adjustable drawstring waistband. You can use them to create plenty of ensembles to wear at home, or at the gym. With over 21,000 five-star reviews, you really can’t go wrong. One reviewer raved: "I truly love these pants. They are comfortable and look nice with various tops. Great for yoga, neighborhood walks, and cozy warmth on a cold day."

15 An 8-Second Treatment To Achieve Smoother Hair L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Amazon $9 See On Amazon Thousands of people love this L’Oreal hair treatment because it transforms your hair in just eight seconds. It’s created from a clean sulfate-free and paraben-free formula that promotes shine, and overall smoother hair instantly. The brand recommends using it two to three times per week after shampooing. One reviewer raved: "My first use, I only used shampoo (no conditioner) and it left my hair fairly manageable for a day. My second use I used shampoo, conditioner, and then the hair water. My hair was so soft, I hardly lost any hair while brushing and it looked fabulous! Now, I swear by this product and would recommend it to anyone!"

16 This Nail Base Coat To Achieve Stronger Nails ella+mila All About The Base Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re hoping to repair damaged nails, give this base coat a try. The formula works to strengthen and support healthy nail growth. Try the clear coat on its own or layer it over a fresh manicure. It’s also made from vegan and cruelty-free ingredients. One reviewer raved: "This is a great product. My nails look much better."

17 A Wireless Bralette Crafted From Soft Microfiber Calvin Klein Seamless Wireless Triangle Bralette Bra Amazon $33 See On Amazon Available in over 24 colors, this seamless bra is about to become your new favorite. It’s totally wireless, but still has light cups to lift and provide chest support. The straps are convertible so you can wear it crisscross or traditionally, depending on your shirt style. One reviewer raved: "The entire thing is like butter. I am still amazed, months later, that something so thin and delicate-feeling/looking doesn't fall apart after wearing [it] a few times. There have been no snags, strings, rips, tears, etc. The adjustable straps lie flat and do not cut into the shoulders."

18 These Chic Gold Hoops That Go With Everything PAVOI 14K Gold Chunky Open Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon The easiest way to elevate your outfit is by accessorizing with classic gold hoops. This best-selling pair is crafted from a hypoallergenic and sustainable material that’s plated in 14-karat gold. Choose from four different size options, and add the silver pair to your cart while you’re at it. One reviewer raved: "These are amazing. They look very high quality because you can’t see the clasp going into your ear. They feel heavy enough to be quality but they don’t weigh down your ears. I’m also very sensitive to turning green, and I maybe remove my [jewelry] 80% of the time and I still haven’t had any issues with this set."

19 This Foot Peel Mask To Reveal Smoother Feet Lavinso Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This foot mask will is incredible for healing cracked feet fast. With four different scents to choose from — including honey and lavender — each mask is formulated with fruit acids that aim to exfoliate your feet and reveal smoother skin. If you’re someone whose job requires long hours on your feet, give this a try. You won’t regret it. One reviewer raved: "I have to tell you that my feet have never looked this good or felt so soft. My shoes seem to actually fit better, as gross as that is, my dead skin made them bigger somehow. Now with my new soft feet, I like to put lotion on them at night because I want to keep them that way. I was amazed at nothing about this product irritated my skin in any way form or fashion. Absolutely amazing product."

20 This Lip Repair Balm That I Swear By O'Keeffe's Lip Repair Night Treatment Lip Balm Amazon $5 See On Amazon As a personal fan of O’Keefe’s Lip Repair Balm, I can confidently say this is the only product I turn to when it comes to repairing my extremely dry lips during the winter. It’s even helped healed the dry skin around my mouth. It’s formulated with shea butter and other conditioning oils that will hydrate your lips overnight. One reviewer raved: "It’s hard for me to remember to carry and reapply lip balm all day, so I usually end up with chapped lips. This stuff is great because I can put it on before bed and wake up with super plush lips that don’t need much attention the rest of the day. It feels pretty heavy, which is fine for a night treatment."

21 These Stylish Sunglasses With Polarized Lenses LVIOE Cat Eyes Sunglasses Amazon $24 See On Amazon Not only are these oversized sunglasses super stylish, but they also protect your eyes from UVA and UVB rays thanks to their polarized lenses. They are made with a nose pad for extra comfort and come in 27 different colors, from gold to purple hues. One reviewer raved: "I love these things. They're adorable, they look more expensive than they are, [and] they hold up well when I throw them in my purse even [though] you would expect them to break for this price."

22 This Double-Sided Clothing Tape For Any Fashion Emergency Fearless Tape Double Sided Clothing Tape Amazon $10 See On Amazon You can never go wrong with stocking up on double-sided tape in case of a fashion emergency. Whether you often wear plunging necklines or need a quick fix to shorten your hemline, this adhesive and clear tape will come to the rescue. This brand comes in a pack of 50. One reviewer raved: "They actually stick and will last all day/night. I do a lot of red carpet and on-stage events and I feel confident knowing my clothing will stay put!"

23 The Face Mask That Provides A Soothing Chill PerfeCore Cooling Ice Face Mask Amazon $20 See On Amazon Experiencing tired, puffy eyes or headaches? This cooling face mask might do the trick. Just stick it in the freezer in between uses and it will be ready to refresh your skin. It also doubles as a heating pad by warming it up in the microwave. All in all, it’s a great way to pamper yourself when you don’t have too much time. One reviewer raved: "Love it. I recently had a friend come over and he wasn’t feeling good and had had a really stressful day, I put this on his face and he immediately relaxed and felt better. It changed the rest of his evening for the better... it’s just relaxing and calming!"

24 A Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set That Relaxes Your Face Muscles BAIMEI Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon Give your face the attention it deserves with this jade roller and Gua Sha set. Both tools work perfectly together to depuff your skin while relieving muscle tension. I personally love using the Gua Sha to achieve a more defined jawline. Consistency is key. One reviewer raved: "I’ve never felt so relaxed in my whole life when I use this. It makes my skin look and feel good. It’s a small confidence booster for sure. My skin is loving me right now!"

25 A Set Of Stylish Belts To Complete Any Outfit SANSTHS Faux-Leather Belts (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Belts are an essential accessory to any wardrobe. This faux leather style is available in a set of two or three and comes in neutral colors (camel, black, white) that will easily match any ensemble. The gold double O-ring buckle will instantly elevate your outfit. One reviewer raved: "The quality is insane for the price. They feel nice and durable, fit well, and are super cute. I've already had compliments and it's my first day wearing!"

26 A Pair Of Super Cozy Ugg Socks UGG Rib Knit Slouchy Crew Sock Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a friend, anyone would love these knit slouchy socks by UGG. Perfect for lounging in on the couch or wearing during the winter to keep your feet warm, the impressive 4.8-star rating says it all. Snag them in 12 different colors like white, red, blue, or green. One reviewer raved: "I had no idea they'd be so soft and comfortable and I was so pleased with them I immediately got a second pair of them for myself and two [pairs] for my best friend for her birthday. She LOVES them. She said they feel like they're made out of Heaven."

27 This K-Beauty Facial Sheet Mask Infused With Snail Secretion LA PURE Snail Regeneration Facial Mask Amazon $21 See On Amazon Don’t be turned off by the ingredients of this top-rated facial sheet mask. Formulated with snail secretion, cucumber, and beneficial natural minerals and vitamins, this mask works to nourish your skin instantly. Each mask is packaged individually in a pack of 10, making them great for travel. One reviewer raved: "I like the mask, it’s perfect for moisturizing dry skin. I use it every week, and my skin is hydrated and looks healthier."

28 This Hair Barrette Pack That Comes With 28 Different Styles Cehomi Acrylic Resin Hair Accessories Amazon $10 See On Amazon What makes these hair clips better than the rest is that they're made from a smooth, gentle material that doesn’t cause hair breakage. This pack of 28 comes with an array of all different styles to match any outfit. From pearl embellishments to tortoise print, you won’t be disappointed. One reviewer raved: "They don’t tug or pull and they stay in place all day! I wear them to work with many different hairstyles and get lots of compliments! Very versatile!"

29 These Super Cute Sandals That Have A Comfortable Heel DREAM PAIRS Chunky Low Heel Pump Sandals Amazon $50 See On Amazon If you’re in search of the perfect shoe that’s comfortable yet still gives you height, add these block-heel sandals to your cart immediately. Reviewers can’t believe how well-made and comfortable they are. They can easily be dressed up or dressed down no matter the occasion and come in 13 different colors. You can’t go wrong with the black suede. One reviewer raved: "They totally surprised me with how sturdy, comfortable, and cute they turned out to be! I wore them to my best friend's wedding, to match the pattern in my dress. I have somewhat narrow feet and somewhat high arches, but these shoes fit me perfectly, and felt totally comfortable the whole night. No blisters!"

30 This Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit That Makes Getting Dressed So Easy PRETTYGARDEN Off Shoulder Jumpsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon This off-the-shoulder jumpsuit happens to be one of my favorites in my closet. It’s the piece I turn to when I’m stuck in a style rut and need to look put together fast. The fabric is super comfortable and stretchy, and it can be dressed down with sneakers or elevated with a pair of heels. It also cinches at the waist. One reviewer raved: "It's very lightweight but not see-through. I'm a plus-size gal and feel very comfortable and confident in this romper. Achieving the off the shoulder look isn't really a priority for me and it seems to look great either way."

31 This Facial Steamer That Unclogs Your Pores NanoSteamer PRO Professional 4-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer Amazon $40 See On Amazon Bring the spa experience into your home with this facial steamer. The four-in-one professional system does it all. It can be used to unclog your pores with its ultrasonic vaporizer, elevating your skin-care routine. It also can be used as a room humidifier. Bonus: It comes with a five-piece tool kit to help you clean your pores even more thoroughly if you wish. One reviewer raved: "The steam is hot and thick and it works within the first five minutes and you feel your sinuses clearing throughout the day. Side effect, my skin is like butter, smooth and soft and moisturized. Buy it.”

32 This Bra Extender That Comes In A Pack Of 4 KTOBTEL Bra Extender (4-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon These adjustable bra extenders are amazing to make your bras last through every stage of your life. The straps have three hook closures and measure 3.86 inches. They come in a pack of four of the most common bra colors, including black, white, and beige. One reviewer raved: "I couldn’t be more pleased …. All those, just not quite comfortable bras, are now better than ever."

33 A Crossbody Perfect For Storing Your Daily Essentials FashionPuzzle Crossbody Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon This best-selling crossbody bag has over 19,000 five-star reviews for its versatility and lightweight nylon fabric. If you’re in need of a hands-free purse to store all of your daily essentials, this is it. It has an outer and inner pocket with a sleek gold zipper. Choose from 29 different colors like black, red, blue, and camel. One reviewer raved: "I LOVE this bag. Holds everything I need and more without getting too bulky, or heavy. Small but still convenient! I didn’t really expect it to look good. It was wayyy better. I got dark gray and I’ll probably end up ordering more colors"

34 This Detachable Collar Blouse Perfect For Layering Shinywear Detachable White Collar Half Blouse Amazon $9 See On Amazon This detachable white-collar shirt makes for the chicest layering style. The cropped silhouette is the perfect length to wear underneath sweaters and dresses. It has a four-button closure and is an easy way to transition any look for the office. It can even be worn on its own with a pair of high-waisted trousers if you’re seeking a bold look. One reviewer raved: "These dollies, [as] I call them, are amazing. No more ironing excessive fabric, armpit stains, etc. Easy on, easy off and they elevate any outfit to business professional with a quarter of the work."

35 A Hydrating Lip Gloss With Hyaluronic Acid Maybelline Lifter Gloss Hydrating Lip Gloss with Hyaluronic Acid Amazon $7 See On Amazon Formulated with hyaluronic acid to hydrate your lips and leave them feeling smooth, this lip gloss leaves your lips with a gorgeous high shine and enhances the shape to create a fuller look. One of the best parts about this gloss is the extra large application wand it comes it. Choose from 20 different shades of pink, neutrals, and copper tones. One reviewer raved: "This lip gloss is amazing! Doesn’t break out my lips, or has a sticky residue left on my lips. This is the perfect lipgloss to top off any liner used. I love how it feels light and doesn’t feel heavy. I’ll definitely buy again once I run out.”

36 This Super Affordable Satin Pillowcase Set ShopBedding Luxury Satin Pillowcase Amazon $9 See On Amazon Give your bedroom a refresh with these satin pillowcases that look super luxe without the price tag. Shoppers love the satin material compared to traditional cotton cases because it prevents hair breakage and can keep your skin from drying out. The pillowcases measure 27 inches long and 21 inches wide. One reviewer raved: "I bought this pillowcase, it’s comfortable, keeps my hair from getting all frizzy at night, and does not leave me with lines on my face when I wake up and I’m a stomach or side sleeper."

37 This Fabric Shaver That Also Removes Lint Conair Fabric Shaver Amazon $14 See On Amazon Help your cozy knits and favorite sweaters look brand new with this fabric shaver that easily removes pills, fuzz, and lint. It works on most fabrics, so you can even use it to restore your sofa or rugs. Plus, the cordless and compact design is ideal for travel. One reviewer raved: "I am now [rummaging] through my closets looking for more clothes to renew! This little gadget has given my favorite sweaters new life! Easy to assemble, easy to clean, and totally worth it!"

38 This Dainty Necklace Perfect For Layering MEVECCO Layered Heart Necklace Pendant Amazon $14 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with this dainty gold-plated necklace which makes the perfect layering piece. It comes stacked with two different strands: the first measures 13.5 inches and the second is 14 inches. Take your pick from an array of designs like butterflies, an evil eye, a heart, and so much more. One reviewer raved: "I just got this set along with another longer necklace to layer. They are delicate but feel strong and I love that I can mix and match the three. These are a great essential necklace set to pair with a variety of casual or nice outfits so I've been wearing them almost every day."

39 This Compact Clothing Steamer With Over 60,000 5-Star Reviews Hilife Steamer for Clothes Steamer Amazon $26 See On Amazon This best-selling portable steamer has been reviewed over 90,000 times. The small yet mighty design instantly removes wrinkles no matter the fabric. It has a nine-foot cord so you can easily steam your clothes from a distance. Just be careful not to tilt it past 45 degrees to prevent the boiling water from spilling out. One reviewer raved: "Better than having to use the ironing board and iron. This is [a] fast and easy setup. Make clothes look improved after use."

40 A Heated Eye Mask That Helps Relieve Dry Eyes REL3Assalg Heated Eye Mask Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you suffer from dry eyes, this heated eye mask might just be the thing you need. The warm compress comes with a mini remote control so you can choose from the four different heat levels and set the timer. It even has super cute cat ears for an adorable, playful design. One reviewer raved: "Since starting this mask my seriously dry eyes have improved so much. I do not use the heat as often, but still use the mask!... I am thinking about buying a second one in case I lose this one..."

41 These Pimple Patches That Can Heal Your Skin Overnight Dots for Spots Blemish Patches (24-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Pimples are nothing to be ashamed of — but if you’re trying to heal them quickly, these pimple patches are useful. They’re packed with a gel called hydrocolloid that’ll help eradicate pimples in just six hours by absorbing puss — and you can sleep with it on for immediate overnight results. The translucent sticker is also a great barrier covering your pimple, so you won’t feel the need to pick at your skin. One reviewer raved: "I buy these like once every few weeks or so. So helpful, so discrete and they really do help me not pick at my face as much. They also make me feel more confident."

42 These Super Stretchy Elastic Headbands That Come In All Different Colors Jesries Elastic Hair Bands (12-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whether you wear these nonslip headbands to the gym or to keep your hair back while you wash your face, the elastic style works for any occasion. The material is a super-stretchy soft fabric that’s comfortable for all-day wear. Snag the multi-color pack of 10, 12, and 16. Based on their diverse colors, you can find one to match every outfit you have. One reviewer raved: "I love these headbands. I didn’t realize how much I needed them in my life! Whenever I don’t like my hairstyle or it’s missing something, I throw on one of these and I feel so much better."

43 This Lightweight Sunscreen With SPF 30 Hero Cosmetics Force Shield Superlight Sunscreen SPF 30 Amazon $18 See On Amazon This sunscreen with SPF 30 is praised for its lightweight formula that doesn’t clog your pores. If you have acne-prone skin, this sunscreen is highly regarded. The lightweight and sheer texture make it the perfect base to wear every day under your makeup. Plus, it’s a great way to make sure your skin is protected from the sun year-round. One reviewer raved: "The texture of it is amazing, it’s completely invisible, evens out my skin tone (although I don’t suffer from too much redness, just some on my cheeks), lightweight, doesn’t make me oily or break out, just wow! I didn’t know mineral sunscreens can achieve this kind of texture and invisibility."

44 A Teeth Whitening Pen That Can Be Used Up To 30 Times VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This whitening pen is the real deal when it comes to brightening your already-gorgeous smile. Its fluoride-free formula helps remove stains, and it’s also gentle enough to use on a daily basis without harming your teeth. Application time only lasts 30 seconds, and each pen can be used just over 30 times. One reviewer raved: "I bought this product on a whim while scrolling and boy am I glad I did. Put it on and wait 30 minutes, while you do something else and you will notice a difference. I believe for the price, quantity, and easy accessibility you can’t beat these pens."

45 These Dryer Balls That Reduce Clothing Wrinkles & Static Simple Natural Products Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon These dryer balls make a great addition to your laundry room. Not only do they reduce wrinkles and static, but they also soften your clothes and are reusable. Unlike dryer sheets, these can be used over and over, making them more of an environmentally friendly choice. They are made from nonscented natural ingredients, making them great for anyone with sensitive skin. One reviewer raved: "I use to throw several dryer sheets in and still have static and clinging issues. These balls have made a huge difference and I haven’t had a single problem with static since the switch. I wasn’t aware of the fact that you can wash the wool balls to refresh them if they start to pill after a while. I couldn’t be happier with my decision to give these a try."

46 A Chic Wide-Brim Hat For Stylish Sun Protection Simplicity Wide Brim Straw Sun Hat Amazon $22 See On Amazon Perfect to pack for your next beach trip or to simply wear on a sunny day, this wide-brim hat is equal parts stylish and functional. Not only will it protect your face and scalp from the sun, but it also makes for a chic accessory to top off any outfit. It comes in eight different colors and has an adjustable drawstring to tighten the fit. One reviewer raved: "It is exactly as pictured and looks and feels great on. There is a band inside to adjust the fit. The brim is wide enough to shade your face. You can fold it up to fit in your suitcase or bag. It feels very light and comfortable on, and the look and feel are better than I had expected and hoped for.”

47 A Face Moisturizer That’s Packed With Collagen L'Oreal Paris Skin Care Collagen Face Moisturizer Amazon $9 See On Amazon This face moisturizer from L’Oreal can be used first thing in the morning or during your nighttime skin-care routine. It’s formulated with collagen and glycolic acid that work together to revitalize and plump your skin. Amazon shoppers love the lightweight and nongreasy consistency. One reviewer raved: "After one use, I could tell the difference. My face feels soft and looks like it’s glowing. Now it’s something I look forward to using every night because it truly feels refreshing. It’s a lightweight formula with a whipped texture and the scent is lovely."

48 A 2-In-1 Pumice Stone That’s Scented With Lemongrass Love, Lori 2 in 1 Pumice Stone and Soap Amazon $10 See On Amazon Give yourself the gift of self-care with this two-in-one pumice stone. The white side features a pumice stone for your feet, which will help you get rid of dry skin and remove calluses. The yellow side features a lemongrass-scented soap bar to moisturize your skin and leave them smelling fresh. One reviewer raved: "I love this product. I had some dry heels due to the cold from the winter and wanted to get my feet ready for the summer... I decided to give this product a try and couldn’t be more pleased. Within the first few days, I saw instant results."

49 This Hyaluronic Acid Serum That Can Make Your Skin Even Smoother SeoulCeuticals Korean Skin Care Snail Mucin Serum Amazon $21 See On Amazon Incorporating a high-quality hyaluronic acid serum into your skin-care routine can make all the difference in brightening and hydrating your skin. This one, hailing from a K beauty brand, is formulated with snail mucin, aloe, and vitamins C and E. It can be used day or night. One reviewer raved: "At first application, I didn't feel like it did much, but it sank right into my skin like water. However, a few hours later I realized how hydrated and smooth my skin looked, and really seems to help to calm down some of the hormonal acne I'm having and overall my skin looked less inflamed, blotchy, and red. Highly recommend!"