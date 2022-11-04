These Clever Products Make You Look 10x Better Than You Usually Do

It’s no secret that for many people, feeling their best means looking their best. And who wouldn’t want to feel as good as possible? Thankfully, there are tons of ways to give yourself a little jolt of self-esteem when it comes to your already-fab appearance. Sometimes that means hair care that leaves your strands silky and detangled. Sometimes it means maintaining your clothing with devices to keep it in shape and wrinkle-free. And sometimes it means gadgets and tools to help your makeup application be as smooth as possible.

Taking care of yourself comes in tons of different packages, which is why this list features 45 clever products to help you look better, no matter how you define it. So go ahead and add an ego boost to your cart right now.

01 This Tweezer Collection That Gives You More Control While Shaping Tweezer Guru Eyebrow Tweezers (4-Piece Set) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Upgrade your eyebrow maintenance routine with this pack of tweezers. The collection comes with four different tools, including flat tweezers for thick hair, slanted tweezers for hard-to-reach places, and pointed slanted tweezers for precise grooming and shaping. These stainless steel beauty tools will allow you to create more detailed brow looks than ever before.

02 An Ice-Cold Roller That Can Help Soothe Your Complexion Elizabeth Mott Ice Roller Amazon $15 See On Amazon This ice roller is made with a gel rather than metal, so it shouldn’t feel too harsh on the skin. The chill of the roller works in tandem with the lymphatic system to help calm tired puffiness within your complexion so that it can look its absolute best. Better yet, it comes from a cruelty-free brand, too.

03 The Luxe Eye Masks That Give Your Under Eyes TLC DERMORA Under Eye Masks (20-Pair Set) Amazon $15 See On Amazon You don’t have to spend big to look better, and these under-eye masks prove it. Made with 24-karat gold, these masks are meant to be worn for just 20 minutes and can help rejuvenate the skin beneath your eyes. Each one also includes skin-nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, castor oil, and more.

04 This Pair Of Hair Care Products That Repair Damaged Locks BOLD UNIQ BoldPlex Hair Mask and Leave-In Hair Serum Amazon $43 See On Amazon Help your hair live up to its full potential with this mask and leave-in serum. The mask is ideal for dry or damaged hair. Simply apply, and the paraben- and phthalate-free formula will help revive colored or dry hair with extra moisture. The leave-in serum helps to promote a smoother blowout while protecting your strands from damage.

05 An Ergonomic Brush That Gets Rid Of Tough Tangles Crave Naturals Detangling Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon Your hair can easily look its best with this detangling brush. What sets it apart from other brushes are the unique, cone-shaped bristles which help separate the hair strands, rather than tugging and pulling. Reviewers agree as it’s earned a 4.4-star rating over 1,000 users weighed in. Available colors: 3

06 The High-Tech Toothbrush That Can Even Help Whiten Teeth AquaSonic Electric Toothbrush Amazon $30 See On Amazon Give your teeth all the tools they need to sparkle, including this electric toothbrush. It has four different settings, including a “polish” mode that helps whiten teeth. Its sleek black finish will look great in your bathroom, and its IPX7 waterproof rating means you can even use it in the shower.

07 This Handy File That Makes Feet Look & Feel So Soft Bare August Glass Foot File Amazon $15 See On Amazon This easy-to-grip foot file uses glass and pumice stone to help you buff away dead skin cells that prevent feet from looking smooth. Simply use it in the shower for soft, exfoliated heels that will make you look and feel your best. And because it’s all manual, you won’t have to worry about losing a charge like with electric models.

08 This Powerful Blonde Toning Set That Banishes Unwanted Brassiness Bold Uniq Blonde Toner Spray & Purple Mask Amazon $43 See On Amazon Keep your blonde color just as vibrant as when you left the salon with this purple toning set. It comes with a spray that’s good for instant touch-ups; simply spray it on just where you needed. Also included is a rinse-out hair mask that moisturizes as it color-corrects, leaving you with toned color and less unwanted frizz.

09 This Quick-Drying Gel That Holds Their Shape Elizabeth Mott Eyebrow Gel Makeup Amazon $16 See on Amazon Enhance the eyebrows you naturally have with this eyebrow gel from the cruelty-free brand Elizabeth Mott. The gel formula won’t feel heavy on your brows and dries quickly to blend seamlessly into your existing hair, creating a fuller-looking brow. The cone-shaped brush makes for easy application. Available colors: 5

10 A Carton Of Egg-Shaped Beauty Sponges To Make Your Foundation More Even Beauty Bakerie Blending Egg Beauty Sponge (6-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These beauty sponges can be used wet or dry to blot your foundation or concealer onto your face, creating a smoother and more seamless application. They come in an adorable egg carton for storage, and some users say they’re a great swap for pricier options.

11 The Botanical Foot Mask That Helps Your Feet Look As Smooth As Possible Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask (2-Pair Set) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Get the softest feet ever with this two-pack of foot peel masks. They fit on your feet like a pair of booties. Simply tape them in place and let the botanical ingredients like salicylic acid go to work penetrating your skin. In a week or so, you’ll notice your old skin peeling away to reveal soft feet.

12 These Sleek Glass Cuticle Pushers For Well-Manicured Hands Bona Fide Beauty Glass Cuticle Pusher (2-Piece Set) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Enhance your at-home manicure skills and make your nails look their best ever with this set of glass cuticle pushers. One side features a pointed end to help clean hard-to-reach places, while the other features a rounded end you can use to painlessly push your cuticles back. The frosted glass finish makes them a stylish addition to any medicine cabinet.

13 A Pair Of Silky-Soft High-Waisted Leggings That’ll Go With Nearly Any Outfit SATINA High Waisted Leggings Amazon $19 See On Amazon Whether you’re heading to the gym or layering looks for happy hour, these high-waisted leggings fit the brief while offering support simultaneously. The wide waistband provides comfortable coverage, while the soft fabric feels comfortable enough for everyday wear. They even feature a pocket for your phone and more. Available sizes: One Size & One Size Plus

Available colors: 25

14 This Genius Gadget That Combs Through Mascara Clumps Japonesque Velvet Touch Lash Separator Amazon $9 See On Amazon You can easily comb through mascara clumps while using this lash separator. It has a soft, easy-to-grip handle for comfortable maneuvering and dozens of prongs to help separate and define each individual lash. It’s safe to use with both false lashes and your natural ones, too.

15 This Silky Mask That Helps You Catch Some Zs Tara Sartoria Silk Sleep Mask Amazon $35 See On Amazon This silk sleep mask can help block out light to help you doze off faster and sleep longer (without the sun interrupting your rest). It features an elastic strap that won’t snag your hair, thanks to the slip offered by the silk, and even comes with a carrying case. Better yet: it’s machine washable too. Available colors: 4

16 A Leak-Proof Water Bottle That Keeps Beverages Extra Cold FineDine Triple-Insulated Water Bottle Amazon $19 See On Amazon Staying hydrated is excellent for your overall health, including your skin — so use this triple-insulated water bottle to up your water intake and look your best. Because of the insulation, it can keep your water or another beverage cold for up to 24 hours. It even comes with interchangeable lids, including one with a straw. Available colors: 18

17 These Hangers That Keep Even Heavy Items Hanging Neatly Zober Wooden Hangers (20-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon You and your clothes look their best when they keep their shape and remain wrinkle free, so make it happen with these wooden hangers. Although they’re slim, these hangers are made from solid wood, making them sturdy enough for heavy items like coats and more. They feature thin grooves for hanging straps as well. Available colors: 6

18 The Silk Pillowcases That Help Care For Your Skin & Hair J JIMOO Silk Pillowcase Amazon $18 See On Amazon By reducing friction on your skin and hair, these silk pillowcases can have you looking your best. They’re made from 100% mulberry silk, feature a hidden zipper, and are even machine washable. Tons of users agree they’re a great buy, with over 25,000 reviewers weighing in to give them a 4.5-star rating. Available colors: 21

19 A Magnifying Makeup Mirror That Helps You See Every Detail Beautyworks Backlit Makeup Vanity Mirror Amazon $37 See On Amazon Get a perfect cat eye, tweeze every stray hair, and ensure a seamless foundation blend with this magnifying vanity mirror. It features an LED light to help you see every detail, plus a 180-degree rotating stand for even more visibility. Pair that with three levels of magnification and you’ve got an indispensable beauty tool.

20 This Hand-Held Fabric Shaver That Keeps Clothes Looking Fresh Conair Fabric Shaver Amazon $14 See On Amazon You look good when your clothes do, and this fabric shaver zips up stray hairs and lint to keep your fit fuzz-free. It runs on two AA batteries and has three different size settings, plus a 2-inch surface. Just open the lint catcher to empty the trap after use. It’s even safe to use on sofas when your upholstery needs a refresh. Available colors: 6

21 The Tripod Ring Light That Gives You A Professional Glow AIXPI Ring Light Amazon $15 See On Amazon Look polished and brighter in videos, TikToks, and Zoom meetings with this ring light that also holds your phone in place. You can choose from 10 different brightness levels and three different light colors in varying degrees of warmth. It runs on a USB cable and can even rotate 180 degrees.

23 These Travel-Sized Wipes That Will Clean Up Your Boots In A Flash Boot Rescue Leather + Suede Cleaning Wipes (10-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Look your best by taking care of your possessions, including your footwear, with these cleaning wipes. They come individually wrapped so they’re easy to use on the go, and are safe to use with both leather and suede. Just wipe away the stains and you’re all set. Bonus: they don’t use any harsh chemicals.

24 The Mascara-Like Stick That Banishes Unwanted Flyaways BestLand Hair Finishing Stick (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’ve created the perfect hairstyle but unruly cowlicks and flyaways are preventing you from looking as good as possible, don’t fret, because this hair-finishing stick is here to save the day. The formula inside the tube is a lightweight and non-greasy gel that helps secure stray hairs. Just use the wand to brush it on like mascara.

25 A Set Of Retro Sunglasses To Add Some Flair To Your Look BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Level up your eyewear with this set of rectangle sunglasses. They come in both tortoise brown and solid black (plus a whole host of other color combos) and boast a fun, retro vibe. They’ll keep your eyes safe too, thanks to the UV400 protection. As one reviewer wrote, “I bought this set for a fashion statement but they are so well made I wear them every day!” Available colors: 32

26 The Sticky Tape That Helps You Avoid Wardrobe Malfunctions Hollywood Fashion Secrets Fashion Tapes (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep your clothes from slipping and gaping with this fashion tape. The order comes with two packs, each pack containing 36 strips of double-sided, hypoallergenic tape that you adhere to the garment on one side and your skin or undergarment on the other. It can even be used to create a quick hem, too.

27 These Little Rubber Scrubbers That Give You Silky-Soft Lips YOUKOOL Lip Brush Tool (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon If simple lip balm isn’t enough to deal with your chapped or dry lips, try these lip brush tools instead. One side features larger silicone studs, while the other has finer bristles, allowing you to choose the level of exfoliation you’d like. Lip products absorb more efficiently and lay more evenly atop a prepped surface, too.

28 The Versatile Hair Clip Collection With A Style For Every Occasion SYEENIFY Fashion Hair Clips (20-Piece Set) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Level up your hair looks with this 20-piece set of hair clips. It features clips with pearls, tortoise shell finishing, studs, and more, ranging from sleek profiles to statement chunky pieces. These barrettes work with a range of hair types and ensure you’ll have plenty of options to shake up your look.

29 A Hot Air Brush That Makes Salon-Quality Blow Outs So Easy REVLON Hot Air Brush Amazon $39 See On Amazon This hot air brush has a cult-like following, and for good reason. Over 320,000 Amazon users have weighed in to give it an impressive 4.6-star rating. It uses ionic technology to dry hair as you style it with just one hand, so you won’t need to fumble with brushes and hot tools at the same time. It reduces frizz, adds volume, and couldn’t be easier to use.

30 This Little Dropper That Sets Your Manicure So Much Faster OPI Nail Polish Drying Drops Amazon $11 See On Amazon Stop giving yourself manicures only to smudge them within minutes using these drying drops. Just apply a single drop using the dropper tool to each nail after you’ve put on your final coat for a glossy finish that hardens in just a minute. Since it’s infused with jojoba oil, it’s nourishing for your cuticles, too.

31 These Handy Extenders That Make Your Jewelry Fit Just Right D-Buy Stainless Steel Necklace Extenders (8-Piece Set) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Tangled jewelry doesn’t always look its best, so customize your accessories with this pack of necklace extenders (which you can use on bracelets, too). They’re made from stainless steel and come in four different sizes and in both silver and gold finishes. Simply clip them onto the existing clasps of your jewelry for a perfect fit.

32 A Pair Of Lightweight Hoops That Add Flair To Any Look PAVOI 14K Gold Chunky Open Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon Get the look of chunky earrings without weighing your ears down with these lightweight open hoops. They’re made without any nickel and with stainless steel posts, so they’re appropriate even for sensitive skin. They’re coated with a lovely 14-karat gold finish and are 30 millimeters thick. Available colors: 3

33 The Portable Steamer That Makes Your Clothes Look Nice & Crisp Hilife Garment Steamer Amazon $24 See On Amazon Ensuring your clothes look their best is a great way to make sure you do, too, and this garment steamer does the trick. It features a generous 240-milliliter capacity and a 9-foot cord, so it will travel as far as you need it to. Because it lasts for 15 minutes on a single filling, it can steam multiple items in one go, too. Available colors: 2

34 A Comfy Wireless Bra That Still Offers Support Calvin Klein Wireless Triangle Bralette Amazon $31 See On Amazon This wireless triangle bra from Calvin Klein has the best of both worlds. Thanks to the lack of underwire and satiny finish, it’s incredibly comfortable, and because of the adjustable straps and lined cups, it has both coverage and support, too. Wear it as either a standard or racerback bra. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 23

35 This Nourishing Cuticle Oil That Will Have Your Nails Looking Their Best Cuccio Naturale Cuticle Oil Amazon $13 See On Amazon Level up your manicures with this cuticle oil. It hydrates and nourishes cuticles and dry skin with ingredients like vitamin E and sunflower seed oil to leave nails looking vibrant. Plus, it’s made without parabens. Reviewers love this oil — and over 100,000 of them weighed in to give it a whopping 4.7-star rating.

36 The Marker-Style Eyeliner That Makes Cat-Eye Application Easier Than Ever The Flick Stick Winged Eyeliner Stamp Amazon $12 See On Amazon A neat cat eye is such a chic look, and this eyeliner stamp can help you perfect it. One side features a winged stamp that you simply press into the outer corner of your eye, and the other is a normal liner, so you can fill it in and create a seamless look. And because the formula is smudge-proof, you can be sure it’ll last.

37 These Helpful Stickers That Keep Your Makeup Application Neat Kalolary Eye Shadow Shields (120-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon You can now master a complicated eyeshadow look without the mess with these eyeshadow shields. For just $10, you get 120 shields that adhere directly to your skin to catch fallen shadows, powder liners, and more, ensuring your finished look is polished. The adhesive is non-irritating, too.

38 A Clever Jewelry Cleaner With A Built-In Tray CONNOISSEURS Jewelry Cleaner Solution Amazon $0 See On Amazon Keep your jewelry sparkling like new with this jewelry cleaner solution. It comes with 8 ounces of product with a little tray built into the bottle. Simply put your items on the tray for 30 seconds, brush them with the included brush, and rinse them off. The formula even helps repel oil so they’ll stay cleaner longer.

39 These Seamless Undies That Won’t Show Through Clothes Areke Bikini Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Visible panty lines are oftentimes unavoidable — but if you’re hoping to prevent them with a certain outfit, these bikini panties can help. They feature a tagless label to further minimize irritation — and because they’re made from a nylon-spandex blend, they have plenty of stretchiness. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5