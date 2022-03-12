These Cheap Things Make Your Home Look So Much More Expensive, You'll Wish You Got Them Sooner

I’m this always looking for ways to better my home. I love nothing more than finding items that make my space look more stylish and put-together, and there’s always added bonus points if said items have a real purpose beyond decor. On my constant journey to find new things to spruce any area of my home, I’ve found that there’s no better place to look than Amazon.

Many are familiar with Amazon’s insane inventory (it’s rare that you won’t find something you need on the site), and it surely doesn’t stop at products for the home. Amazon has the basics for your house or apartment, like these these cabinet handles, or this peel-and-stick backsplash; fun items like this soothing fountain centerpiece and this stunning mini chandelier; and items that serve a real purpose, like this set of floating shelves or these smart plugs.

If you love the sound of all of these products and of what Amazon has to offer, but simply don’t know where to start looking to make your house look beautiful on a budget, don’t fret. I have a list right here of 44 of the most affordable products Amazon is offering right now that are guaranteed to make your house or apartment look amazing. Check out everything I found right here:

01 This Tiny But Elegant Chandelier That Glams Up Any Room lifeholder Mini Chandelier Amazon $33 See On Amazon One of the easiest ways to make your space look effortlessly classy is by mounting this mini chandelier to your ceiling. This light fixture has the elegance of a traditional chandelier but the price tag of any old light fixture. This chandelier is easy to assemble, too, and comes with all the necessary hardware, so there’s no need to break out the toolbox.

02 The Easy-To-Use Marble Paper That Gives Surfaces A Refresh Marble Peel And Stick Amazon $6 See On Amazon Peel-and-stick contact paper like this chic marble patterned roll is perfect for those looking for a quick, effortless refresh or for those renting their space. This paper comes in a variety of sizes so you can find the perfect one to suit your needs, and the self-adhesive makes applying it to your walls, cabinets, shelves, counters, tables, or other surfaces easy for even the laziest among us.

03 A Grout Pens That Prevents The Need To Scrub Your Tiles Rainbow Chalk Markers Ltd Grout Pen White Tile Paint Marker Amazon $9 See On Amazon If there’s tons of grout buildup on the tile floors in your bathroom or kitchen, don’t reach for your cleaning supplies. Instead, use this grout marker, which quickly paints over grout, giving it a bright refresh. This marker works for up to 150 feet of grout, so you can confidently refinish your shower walls or bathroom floor.

04 An Adjustable Organizer That Displays All Your Canned Goods SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’re like me, you have stacks and stacks of cans in your pantry, some of which are collecting dust in the back because I keep forgetting about them. This can rack can keep your endless supply of black beans and canned veggies organized and where you can see them — so you can actually use them. It can hold up to 36 cans of various sizes, and the adjustable racks keep your food securely in place.

05 A Linen Ottoman That Doubles As Storage B FSOBEIIALEO Storage Ottoman Cube Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not only does this ottoman provide an additional seating arrangement or a footstool in your space, but it also doubles as storage. This ottoman is soft and lightweight, yet can hold up to 250 pounds on top. It’s also super roomy on the inside, making it perfect for storing toys, blankets, books and magazines, or whatever else you don’t want out on the coffee table in your living room.

06 These Sophisticated Floating Shelves That Have A Towel Rack SODUKU Floating Shelves Amazon $23 See On Amazon Installing floating shelves like these sophisticated pine wood ones are a great way to spruce up plain walls, all while adding practical vertical storage space. You get two of these stunning shelves in your order, which can hold everything from picture frames to toiletries — there’s even a removable towel rack, which makes this set particularly great for bathrooms and kitchens.

07 A Reed Diffuser That Has The Prettiest Faux Flower Toppers CULTURE & NATURE Reed Diffuser Amazon $30 See On Amazon This reed diffuser not only fills your home with a subtle, beautiful scent, but the look of the diffuser itself is so gorgeous thanks to the flower reed sticks. With 17 different scents to choose from and a stunning glass vase, this 7-ounce reed diffuser is a remarkable addition to literally any room in your home.

08 A Light-Sensing Nightlight With Vintage Style GE LED Vintage Night Light Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you tend to get up in the middle of the night to take a bathroom break or grab a midnight snack, make sure you have this stylish nightlight plugged in to ensure you don’t bump into anything on your way. Though these have a cute antique vibe, these lights actually have an automatic light sensor that adjusts to your room’s brightness level, making these an energy-efficient option.

09 This Shadow Box That Showcases Your Favorite Mementos Love-KANKEI Shadow Box Frame Display Amazon $19 See On Amazon While picture frames are fantastic for storing our favorite memories in photo form, how are we supposed to display other memorabilia in our homes? This shadow box is the answer to that question — just pin your favorite photos, beloved postcards, medals and more to the linen backing of this display box and fall in love with the rustic-chic style of this decorative shadow box.

10 These Sturdy, Stylish Bookends That Have A 4.8-Star Rating INNOPLUS Book Ends for Shelves Amazon $20 See On Amazon Considering my own bookshelf is overflowing in front of my very eyes, it’s time to reconsider the way I store my favorite reading material. These cute metal book ends are the perfect way to keep books looking tidy on any surface, whether I want to keep a few on a decorative table, my desk, or extra tidy on a shelf. This set of six book ends are an Amazon shopper favorite, with a 4.8-star rating overall and nearly 4,000 five-star reviews.

11 This Pot & Pan Rack That Adjusts To The Size Of Your Cookware Expandable Pot and Pan Organizers Rack Amazon $26 See On Amazon Pots and pans can be some of the most difficult items in your kitchen to store, which is why this expandable rack is a perfect addition to any kitchen. This rack adjusts to the sizes of your cookware, keeping them neatly stored away inside your cabinet or on the counter. With 10 compartments, you can even use this rack to keep your lids in order.

12 The Candles That Give You A Romantic Vibe Without Flames Eywamage Glass Flameless Candles with Remote Amazon $25 See On Amazon I love candles because of the relaxing and romantic aura they give off, but I sometimes worry about having real flames around my house. These flameless candles solve that issue. With a gorgeous glass exterior that come in five different colors and remote controlled faux flames that flicker and move without the worry about starting a house fire, these chic candles are a safe alternative for setting the mood.

13 This Sleek Fabric Shoe Rack That Can Fit Up To 9 Pairs Simple Trending 2-Tier Stackable Shoe Rack Amazon $21 See On Amazon If your collection of shoes is overflowing, keep them neat and tidy with this two-tiered fabric shoe rack that fits up to nine pairs of shoes. Though this shoe rack is lightweight, it’s super sturdy. You can even buy a few of these and stack them on top of each other if you’re in dire need of extra storage.

14 This Charging Station That Truly Does It All Fitwish Wireless Charging Station Amazon $26 See On Amazon If your obsession with smart devices has you plugging in chargers all over your home or office, consider this four-in-one charging station instead. This wireless charging station can juice up your smartphone, AirPods, Apple Watch, and stylus pen at the same time. And, with over-voltage, over-current, and over-charging protection, you can feel assured that charging up all your devices at once is safe.

15 The Fuzziest Rug That Will Make Any Space In Your Home Cozy AF Ophanie Rugs for Bedroom Amazon $24 See On Amazon Every home needs a few great rugs to tie each room together, and this fuzzy rug is especially perfect for bedrooms. With three different sizes and five styles to choose from, this rug is ultra-soft and won’t shed despite its fluffy 1 1/2 inch pile. Plus, the bottom has an anti-slip grip, so it’ll stay securely in place.

16 This Stovetop Espresso Maker That’s So Easy To Use Primula Stovetop Espresso and Coffee Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon This stovetop espresso maker can make up to six cups of espresso in a matter of minutes, and the stainless steel construction will look so sleek sitting on your counter. This durable brewer is super easy to use, just add your coffee and water into the lower chamber, and espresso will soon percolate and fill the pot. This handy espresso maker is easy to clean too, just rinse with water and let it air dry.

17 These Hollywood-Worthy LED Lights That Stick To Your Mirror LPHUMEX Led Vanity Mirror Lights Amazon $19 See On Amazon Feel extra glamorous when you’re getting ready for a day at the office or a night out with friends with these vanity mirror lights. Just use the adhesive backing to stick these LED strip lights to your mirror, adjust the brightness using the touch control feature, and instantly feel like a celebrity getting ready in their trailer before a shoot.

18 A Small But Mighty Milk Frother That Reviewers Obsess Over Elementi Milk Frother Handheld Amazon $16 See On Amazon Stop spending so much money on fancy lattes from overpriced cafés and buy yourself this milk frother instead. This small but mighty milk frother comes in 16 fun colors and works wonderfully to create foamy milk in just 20 seconds. Amazon reviewers are obsessed with this, and there’s over 13,000 five-star reviews to prove it. “This little tool is fantastic! It's easy to hold and operate, plenty of power. But I think my favorite feature is the little stand that comes with it - helps to keep the frother out of cluttered drawers and looks nice on my countertop,” one reviewer raved.

19 A Celestial Mirror Set That Sticks Right On Your Wall Black Magic Witch Moon Phases Acrylic 5 Mirror Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon Whether you’re obsessed with the moon (who isn’t?) or just want to add some celestial accents to your space, check out this mirror set that displays the different phases of the moon. This five piece set is made from acrylic rather than glass, so you won’t have to worry about them breaking — or breaking the bank. You can easily stick the wood framed mirrors onto your wall with the included 3M stickers, and the template included will help you space these out perfectly.

20 A Slim Bidet With That Works With Most Toilets Veken Ultra-Slim Bidet Amazon $30 See On Amazon While the benefits of a bidet are not lost on many of its users, the bulkiness of most models makes bidets an unsightly home addition. This bidet from Veken is designed to be ultra slim, boasting better compatibility with most toilets. It has both posterior and feminine spray features and different levels of water pressure to give you a more hygienic and comfortable clean.

21 A Set Of Satin Sheets For A Luxe Night Of Sleep Decolure Satin Sheets Queen Size (4 Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These satin sheets are silky soft to the touch and add a bit of luxury to your bedroom. Gentle on your skin and hair, these breathable sheets and pillowcases are wrinkle-proof, stain-proof, and won’t fade in the wash, so they’re built to last. Available in eight colors including a deep royal blue, crisp white, and relaxing gray, these sheets are suited for any room.

22 These Smart Plugs To Give Your Home A Necessary Upgrade Kasa Smart Plug HS103P4 Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you haven’t updated your outlets to include these smart plugs, where have you been? These plug-ins are ideal for any home, given how seamless it is to control the many devices in your home that require an outlet. There’s no need to have a smart hub — you can control your outlets and set timers through the Kasa app or via voice control if you have an Amazon Alexa, Echo, or Google Home.

23 This 6-Pack Of Tasteful Coasters That Are Actually Absorbent LIFVER Coasters for Coffee Table Amazon $15 See On Amazon Coasters are those items for your home that you always need but never remember to get for yourself, which means you should probably gift yourself this pack of six cute coasters that come with a chic holder. These coasters are neutral enough to work in any room, and the ceramic stone surface is ultra-absorbent, so condensation on your tabletops will be a thing of the past.

24 An Electric Wine Opener That Works In Seconds Secura Electric Wine Opener Amazon $24 See On Amazon Wine lovers will be obsessed with this electric wine opener based on how swiftly it can open your favorite bottle of vino. Simply use the foil cutter attachment to get to the cork, place the opener atop your bottle, and press the button — your wine is de-corked in seconds! This device is so popular it has over 23,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

25 This Toilet Paper Holder That Stores Extra Rolls TomCare Toilet Paper Holder Amazon $24 See On Amazon This free-standing toilet paper holder has a sturdy steel structure and the ability to store up to three extra rolls, so there’s no need to keep bulky bags of toilet paper in your bathroom or panic in the moment when there’s no TP after you’ve done your business. Plus, there’s no tools required for assembly, just attach the two metal parts and you’re good to go!

26 These Glass Terrariums That You Can Hang Inside & Outside Indoor Outdoor Glass Hanging Planters Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re on the hunt for new ways to display your favorite plants, look no further than these glass terrariums. You can hang these planters both inside and outside, making them awesome accent pieces for anywhere in and around your home. This set of three terrariums come in unique sizes and shapes, as well as ropes to hang them with, for visual intrigue.

27 This Rotating Spice Rack With Matching Glass Jars Belwares Spice Organizer with 12 Jars Amazon $25 See On Amazon Turn the spices you use every single day into aesthetically-pleasing kitchen decor with this rotating spice rack. This organizer comes with 12 0.4-ounce glass jars that have three shaker settings to suit different seasonings. A perfect ix of form and function, this spice organizer is a must-have for chefs working in tiny kitchens.

28 A Peel & Stick Backsplash To Refresh Your Bathroom Easily Art3d Peel & Stick Brick Kitchen Backsplash Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking to spice up your bathroom or kitchen but don’t want to break the bank, consider using this peel-and-stick backsplash for a super simple DIY project. Available in four different finishes, this faux tile is easy to cut and trim for installation. Once added to your space, you’ll find that it’s humidity resistant and shields heat, making it ideal for highly used areas.

29 A Celestial Lamp That Glows Just Like The Moon BRIGHTWORLD Moon Lamp Amazon $24 See On Amazon This glowing moon lamp is a decor item guaranteed to turn heads, and one that any adult or child will love having in their space. Control the color, brightness, and fun effects of this lamp with the included remote control, or simply press the bottom switch for a quick and easy change or to shut it off when not in use.

30 A Gorgeous Jewelry Box That Can Hold Your Entire Collection Meangood Jewelry Organizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Need a new way to keep your jewelry collection neat and organized? You’ll love this classic wooden jewelry box with a 9-inch drawer, four roomy compartments, and seven ring grooves to fit all of your favorite pieces. There’s even a mirror on the inside cover so you can check out which pieces look best on your when searching through your new jewelry box.

31 These Color-Changing Bulbs That Respond To Your Voice Smart WiFi Alexa Light Bulb Amazon $28 See On Amazon If your old light bulbs are reaching the end of their life, try replacing them with these Peteme smart bulbs. These bulbs can change colors (hello, mood lighting!), create fun effects, and be set to a timer. In addition to being controlled via app, you can connect these to your Amazon Alexa, Echo, Google Home, or Siri and control them with your voice.

32 The Gold Cabinet Pulls That Give Your Kitchen A Quick Refresh Haliwu Gold Cabinet Pulls (030-Pack) Amazon $32 See On Amazon While you may think that adding these cabinet pulls to your cabinets won’t make that much of a difference, you’ll be surprised how much they give your kitchen or bathroom a modern update. This pack of 30 gold handles screw in easily to your cabinets and will provide an instant refresh to your space. Plus, their stainless steel design prevents any rust from showing up, which is ideal for high use spaces.

33 A Stylish Marble Organizer For Your Bathroom Products zccz Toothbrush Holder Bathroom Organizer Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you have limited drawer or cabinet space in your bathroom, this marble toiletry organizer will make all the difference. This slim organizer can sit perfectly atop your countertop and hold your hand soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, hair brush, and whichever other toiletries you need easy access to when you’re getting ready for the day or for bedtime.

34 These Ceramic Flower Vases That Make For Beautiful Decor Ceramic Flower Vases Set of 3 Amazon $26 See On Amazon Looking for new accent pieces for your living room or bedroom? These gorgeous ceramic vases come in a set of three are the perfect wow-worthy thing for your space. Each vase in your order is a unique size and shape and can easily fit a small bouquet of your favorite Trader Joe’s flowers, which also help make your house look like a home.

35 This Simple Coatrack That’s The Finishing Touch To Your Foyer SimpleHouseware Standing Coat and Hat Hanger Amazon $33 See On Amazon This coat and hat rack is a staple piece in any foyer, and is especially useful for homes without a proper coat closet. It offers 12 hooks and ample hanging space for coats, hats, and purses without taking up too much space in your entryway — it’s only about 15 inches wide. Keep your coat rack classic by buying this in brown or white or liven up your space by choosing a fun red or teal hue.

36 An Adorable Bird Bath That Mounts To Your Deck Hanizi 12 Inches Deck Mounted Bird Bath Bowl Amazon $22 See On Amazon Keep your backyard bird friends happy this spring with this bird bath you can mount right onto your deck. This 12-inch bowl is the perfect size bath for little birds that want to take a quick dip, and the deck clamp is super sturdy so you won’t worry about it tipping over. Plus, you can easily detach the bowl from the clamp when you need to clean it.

37 An Expandable Bamboo Bath Tray With Tons Of Compartments Pristine Bamboo Expandable Bath Tub Caddy Tray Amazon $46 See On Amazon This spa-worthy bamboo bath tray can expand from 29 1/2 to 43 inches, making it suitable for bathtubs of different shapes and sizes. The nonslip grips keep it sturdy on your tub’s edges, and this caddy has tons of compartments and trays for everything you could need for relaxation, including a wine glass holder, phone holder, book holder with three different angles, and a detachable tray.

38 These Lanterns That Take Patio Lighting To A Whole New Level Go2garden Solar Large Lanterns Outdoor Hanging Lights Amazon $24 See On Amazon You’ll never settle for boring outdoor lighting after experiencing the beauty that comes from these decorative lanterns. The quality metal construction is rust-proof and can stand up to the elements, and these lanterns can be used both on top of a table and hanging from a shepherd’s hook. These lanterns provide not only light for outdoor parties or bonfires but also stunning patterns that illuminate and stretch across your entire patio.

39 These Simple Throw Pillow Covers That Tie Any Room Together Anickal Rust Pillow Covers Amazon $15 See On Amazon There are few decor items that truly tie a space together like throw pillows, which is why I’m obsessed with these pillow covers with a cozy farmhouse chic vibe. Just one of the 18 colors that best matches the decor of your living room or bedroom, whether it’s a trendy rust shade, classic coffee color, or soft baby blue hue. You’ll be surprised how much a pop of color can refresh your space.

40 This Stunning Centerpiece That Has A Relaxing Waterfall Alpine Corporation WCT202 Tiered Column Tabletop Fountain Amazon $30 See On Amazon Sometimes a bowl of fruit just isn’t enough for some when looking for a suitable centerpiece, which is why I think this tabletop fountain is the perfect option for those looking for something with a little more somethin’-somethin’. The perfect accent for your dining room table, coffee table, or nightstand, this fountain-and-candle-hybrid piece adds a touch of the elements to your space with a soothing waterfall, tea candles, and rustic rocks.

41 A Chic Tiered Corner Shelf To Organize & Display Anything Bathroom Counter Organizer Corner Shelf Amazon $28 See On Amazon Make your storage chic with this tiered corner shelf, which can work in practically any room, though it’s particularly well suited for kitchens or bathrooms. This easy-to-assemble shelf has tons of surface area to hold tall bottles and products as well as smaller spots for storing lipglosses, tiny jars of spices, or knick knacks.

42 A Contemporary Decor Piece That Also Tells Time FASHION in THE CITY 3D DIY Wall Clock Amazon $20 See On Amazon While it’s not often that we rely on analog clocks these days to let us know the time, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t get this giant wall clock as a fun accent piece for our boring walls. This clock is guaranteed to turn heads, actually tell you the time, and is super easy to assemble. It has over 1,000 five-star ratings, with reviewers raving about the easy assembly and chic style that looks equally good in offices, living rooms, and dining rooms.

43 This Bamboo Wastebasket That’s Surprisingly Chic Cabot & Carlyle Bamboo Waste Basket Amazon $31 See On Amazon Although it’s hard to imagine trash bins being cute, this simple bamboo wastebasket kind of is. Its super slim design makes it perfect for bathrooms, offices, or living rooms of any aesthetic and size. The bamboo material isn’t just stylish, its also waterproof and easy to wipe clean, making it super functional.