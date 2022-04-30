There Are Lots Of Cheap Beauty Products On Amazon, But These 40 Have The Best Reviews

It’s no secret that there’s a ton of amazing beauty products out there. However, it can sometimes feel like there’s too many options to choose from, making the experience of picking out products that are right for your skin and hair that simultaneously fit with your personal style feel super overwhelming. Luckily, I have a list of some of the best beauty products out there, all available on Amazon and backed by rave reviews from real-life customers.

There’s something for everybody on Amazon, whether you need a new, easy way to remove your makeup (like with this Farmacy cleansing balm) or a sunscreen that will protect your skin and can fit easily in your purse (like this Neutrogena mineral SPF stick). All of the products here are super affordable, have thousands of amazing reviews from customers who swear by them, and address multiple different skin, hair, and makeup concerns that you may have been seeking solutions for.

I have no doubt that you’ll find something in this list of innovative and effective beauty products to add to your routine, whether it’s this mascara that actually lasts all day long or these silky scrunchies that won’t cause creases in your hair — check them all out right here:

01 This Hydrocolloid Patch That Helps Heal Pimples Quick Rael Acne Pimple Healing Patch Amazon $16 See On Amazon Pimple popping can be a thing of the past thanks to these spot covers, which are made with hydrocolloids that extract pus from whiteheads and heal blemishes on your skin. These come in two sizes and blend in with all skin tones thanks to the clear, matte finish. Yes, you can wear them while on Zoom calls without anyone knowing. One reviewer’s take: “In general, I love the idea of these patches because it means that it's drawing out the bacteria while protecting it from external germs & fingers that can't help but touch the area. I've tried a good assortment of pimple patches and this one, by far, has been the most discreet one I've tried! It's thin and is on the matte/satin-y side so it doesn't draw any attention. I've also tried it under makeup and it's nearly seamless! I was telling my friend about it and she didn't even notice the 3 I had on until I pointed it out.”

02 A Hydrating Water Mist That Soothes Your Skin La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water Mist Amazon $13 See On Amazon This La-Roche Posay water mist isn’t just water in a can, I promise. The Thermal Spring Water Mist is chock full of antioxidants like selenium and minerals that help to refresh and soothe your skin — it’s even recommended by dermatologists. Even if it weren’t for the added benefits, reviewers say the spraying mist feels so good. One reviewer’s take: “I have very dry skin, and was looking for something extra beside my daily moisturizer. I spritz this on my face before using my moisturizer and it makes my skin feel and look dewy. I also spritz it on before applying my foundation as well. No more dull and flaky skin for me! I love this stuff! It's the moisture boost my skin needed.”

03 A Purple Hair Mask That Conditions & Reduces Brassiness BOLD UNIQ Purple Hair Mask Amazon $30 See On Amazon This purple hair mask is a great product for those with blonde, platinum, gray, or silver hair looking to keep their color, and the 26,000-plus five-star reviews are there to prove its effectiveness. It helps remove brassiness and yellow tones in your color-treated hair, and uses coconut and marula oil to condition damaged strands. One reviewer’s take: “I use it once a week religiously and have turned all my blonde friends onto this hair mask, it truly is life changing!”

04 A Microfiber Hair Wrap That’s Gentle On Your Wet Strands YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap Amazon $10 See On Amazon Microfiber towels are a must for for wet locks — they’re more absorbent and gentler on wet hair than traditional towels, so they won’t cause frizz or breakage. These convenient button close microfiber hair wraps come in a pack of two and in 10 different colors, and reviewers love how they reduce frizz in curly locks especially. One reviewer’s take: “I purchased these after reading that microfiber is better for curly hair (it prevents frizz). I love them. The design is simple but genius. I love the button at the base that secures the turban. No more floppy towel turban or trying to balance a precariously wrapped towel on my head while I do my make-up. They even stay secure on my 6-year-old daughter's head. Having two is perfect. I can share with my curly haired daughter, or just have a spare when one goes in the laundry.”

05 A Moisturizing Cream That Works On Your Face, Body & Hands La Roche-Posay Lipikar Balm Amazon $20 See On Amazon This body cream from La-Roche Posay is gentle enough for those with extra-dry skin and issues like eczema and psoriasis. Made with their antioxidant-rich thermal water, shea butter, glycerin, and niacinamide, this creme will give you that moisturized, soothed skin that you’ve been dreaming of from your face to your hands to the rest of your body. One reviewer’s take: “I love this lotion, my skin especially my hands and feet gets dry and cracked most lotions don't moisturize well or last long and the ones that have petroleum is too greasy and it's on everything you touch. This lotion is perfect in that it moisturizes, keeps my skin moisturize for most of the day and is not greasy. It leaves my skin feeling and looking silky smooth. It's unscented which my sinus allergies greatly appreciate. The texture is nice, it rubs on easily and gets absorbed right away. It's Accepted by the National Eczema Association and tested by Dermatologists which it has helped reduce the redness and itching from these autoimmune rashes I have on my fingers. I can't express how much I love this lotion so far.”

06 A Bronzer With A Delicious Scent & Tons Of Five-Star Reviews Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer Amazon $10 See On Amazon As someone who’s terrified of bronzing makeup making me look orange, I cannot recommend this natural-looking bronzer from Physicians Formula enough. I’ve been obsessed with the Butter Bronzer for so long now, and it’s all due to their smooth, glowy, hypoallergenic formula that gives me a to-die-for sun-kissed look. Plus the smell of this product is amazing — a factor that’s agreed upon by the over 23,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer’s take: “This is the first bronzer that doesn't make me look like I applied bronzers. It's just a subtle bronze glow and I love it!”

07 The Moisturizing Shaving Cream That’s Made With Shea Butter eos Shea Better Shaving Cream Amazon $4 See On Amazon This eos shaving cream is a staple in my shower, and it definitely should be in yours, too. Made with moisturizing shea butter and aloe, this lotion-like shaving cream leaves your skin feeling soft and supple after your shave, and it has a delicious pomegranate raspberry scent that will make you excited for your shaving routine. The over 19,000 five-star ratings for this product agree with me. One reviewer’s take: “It really is more like a smooth and silky lotion. It takes a time or two to break the habit of preferring foam though, it's kind of a trip (same thing if you use castile soap instead of shampoo and you're used to things lathering). It's easier to see your legs though, and it's actually preferable since you can see the hair underneath or anything you miss. It's a lovely scent (I have all 4 and love them all almost equally) and moisturizes really well, it's no joke people! This stuff is not hype!”

08 These Adorable Satin Scrunchies That Prevent Hair Breakage Kitsch Pro Satin Scrunchies (5-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon The over 11,000 five-star ratings on these Kitsch satin scrunchies suggest that you should replace all your old hair ties with these. The soft and slippery satin exterior of these help to prevent breakage, frizz, and annoying creases from your up-dos, and they come in a five-pack so you can keep one at home, one on your wrist, and a few in your bag when you’re out-and-about. One reviewer’s take: “Love these!! I always sleep with my hair up, and these scrunchies not only keep my hair from creasing, but the satin is better for my hair at night.”

09 A Drying Lotion That Helps Diminish Unwanted Blemishes Mario Badescu Drying Lotion Amazon $13 See On Amazon This Mario Badescu blemish drying lotion is here to banish unwanted pimples and breakouts overnight. With hard-working salicylic acid and sulfur, this spot treatment will draw out impurities from your blemishes after a good night’s sleep, leaving you with a flattened surface blemish in the morning. But don’t worry, a dose of calamine in the formula helps soothe your skin. One reviewer’s take: “I can't say enough good things about this product. I have combination, sensitive skin and have acne mostly in my T-zone. I will never use another spot treatment because I've never had another shrink a pimple so fast. I can put it on the night before and in the morning the redness has dissipated, the swelling has gone down, and the overall pimple is smaller. It doesn't dry out my skin too much or irritate it.”

10 A Detangling Brush That Doesn’t Cause Breakage Or Frizz Crave Naturals Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon This uniquely-shaped detangling brush from Crave Naturals is not only suitable for all hair types, but also for detangling wet and dry hair. This brush — which has soft, cone-shaped plastic bristles that don’t cause breakage or frizz — is so popular that it’s garnered over 40,000 five-star reviews raving about its versatility and gentleness on both adults’ and kids’ hair. One reviewer’s take: “I always skeptical of products that claim to "glide through", but this brush actually works! I have very thick kinky coily hair and this brush passes through my hair easily both wet and dry. I'd recommend this product to anyone looking for a good detangling brush. And yes, I'm leaving my denman brush for this one.”

11 A Gentle Retinol Serum That Firms The Skin In Just 4 Weeks RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Face Serum Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re on the hunt for a retinol serum that doesn’t break the bank, look no further than this ROC serum that’s under $20. This silky retinol serum helps smooth and firm skin and is even gentle enough for daily use and promises results with just four weeks of use. One reviewer’s take: “I like the results I get in terms of smoother, firmer, and more glowy skin. I often get comments on my facial skin and inquiries of how I have such nice looking skin, and I have to give a lot of the credit to this product.”

12 A Mineral SPF That Comes In A Sheer Stick For Your Convenience Neutrogena Dry Touch Face and Body Sunscreen Stick Amazon $13 See On Amazon Mineral sunscreen can be tricky if you’re looking for protection that doesn’t leave a white cast. Luckily, this Neutrogena mineral sunscreen stick goes on clear and has amazing SPF 50 broad spectrum protection for your face and body. It’s also non-comedogenic (so it won’t clog your pores), has a non-greasy finish, and the small stick product is perfect for bringing with you on the go. Over 10,000 customers rated this product five stars, so you know the hype is real. One reviewer’s take: “Bought this to bring on vacation and get thru TSA without a million liquids. It exceeded my expectations! Easy to use. No greasy hands. Glide it on the body easily. Did not burn! (And as a fair skinned red head, i burn easily!) Lasted over a week with daily use with hours of strong sun. Bought 2 more for upcoming hiking trip!”

13 A Low-pH Cleanser That’s Helpful For Acne-Prone Skin COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re looking for skincare that works for acne-prone skin, this COSRX gel cleanser is calling your name. It’s made with tea tree oil and BHA that help to remove any impurities and strengthen the skin barrier, thanks to its pH-balancing formulation. One reviewer’s take: “I've tried many gel-type cleansers (Fresh Soy cleanser, Glossier Jelly cleanser, etc.) and this one really blows the others out of the water.It's an incredibly gentle cleanser that I like to use in the morning (or at night, when I spent the day at home). It foams up [quite] nicely and doesn't irritate my really sensitive skin. I've already gone through 1.5 bottles of this and I've already ordered a backup.”

14 This Nail Polish That Gives You A Long-Lasting Mani At Home Essie gel couture long-lasting nail polish Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re tired of paying big bucks for manicures that end up chipping but hate naked nails, this essie gel nail polish is for you. These gorgeous polishes are made to last long without the need for a UV lamp or base coat, and they’ll give you the look of a professional shiny gel manicure without breaking the bank. One reviewer’s take: “This polish goes on nicely and stays put for a good week. I like the brush, hard to explain but the brush makes it easier to apply. And I dont have to soak nails in acetone to get off, this comes off with regular nail polish remover. Overall, I save a lot of money doing my own nails and they still look great since the polish is so high quality. Honestly, I dont think I can tell the difference anymore- this gives a professional manicure!”

15 A Leave-In Hair Serum That Helps Repair Dull & Damaged Strands OGX Coconut Milk Anti-Breakage Serum Amazon $6 See On Amazon If you have damaged or dry hair, this OGX anti-breakage serum can help save your strands. Made with ultra-hydrating coconut milk, coconut oil, and whipped egg white proteins, this leave-in serum will revive your hair, leaving it stronger, smoother, softer, and more hydrated than before. One reviewer’s take: “My hair tends to be staticy and my friend let me use some of hers and even on dry hair I could immediately see and feel a difference. When used properly on wet hair it's even bigger a difference, makes it softer and look nicer too. Pretty sure it also seems to dry a little faster too, which is nice 'cause I have thick hair that takes *forever* to dry”

16 A Satin Pillowcase That’s Gentle On Your Skin & Hair Kitsch Satin Pillowcase Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you don’t already have a soft satin pillowcase, this is your sign to get one and reap the skin and hair benefits. This one from Kitsch is 100% satin, cooling, and gentle on your skin and hair, helping to reduce skin friction and frizz after a good night’s sleep. One reviewer’s take: “Before I used this pillow case, my skin was covered in small bumps, fine lines, and irritation from cotton pillow cases. After I used this my acne was gone and my skin was so clear and smooth. I would definitely recommend this pillow case to everyone!”

17 This Gua Sha Facial Tool To Help With Lymphatic Drainage BAIMEI Gua Sha Facial Tool Amazon $7 See On Amazon Gua sha facial tools have been rising in popularity in recent years, and for a good reason. Tools like this jade gua sha help sculpt your face and promote lymphatic drainage in the face, neck, and décolletage, giving you a soothing facial massage experience in the comfort of your own home. One reviewer’s take: “I use this magical little tool every morning and night. It is an integral part of my daily facial routine. I begin with a serum or face oil and then use the tool on neck, jaw, checks, temples and forehead. It has helped with toning and overall facial circulation. There are many videos showing ways to use it. I recommend 100%”

18 These Foot Peel Masks That Leave You With Baby Soft Feet Dermora Foot Peel Mask Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re struggling with dry, cracked feet and heels, these foot peel masks will help rejuvenate them and make them sandal-weather ready. These exfoliating peels will give you soft and supple feet after about two weeks — you’ll be so amazed at how these transform your feet after simply wearing the foot masks for one hour. One reviewer’s take: “I had neglected my feet for a long time and they were so ugly, cracked, and rough. [...] So I finally decided to spend the money on these and IT WORKED well beyond what I expected!!! [...] I went from coarse, sandpaper heels to brand new soft sensitive skin. I am amazed.”

19 This Liquid Exfoliant That Tackles Persistent Blackheads Paulas Choice BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant Amazon $32 See On Amazon This Paula’s Choice exfoliant went viral a little while back (and has over 44,000 five-star ratings on Amazon) for a reason. It uses salicylic acid to unclog and reduce the appearance of larger pores on your skin, overall giving your skin a smooth and radiant appearance. One reviewer’s take: “This stuff should be called a miracle in a bottle. When I use it on my (pretty dry) skin, it transforms it from congested, irritated, and bright red to calm, clear, and glowing overnight.”

20 A Cleansing Balm That Removes Your Makeup At The End Of The Day Farmacy Natural Makeup Remover Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’re not into makeup wipes or micellar water with cotton pads, consider this (viral) Farmacy cleansing balm to remove your makeup at the end of the day. Safe for sensitive skin and made with sunflower and ginger root oils that help remove stubborn makeup, this cleansing balm will literally melt away all of the products on your skin, leaving it supple and radiant. One reviewer’s take: “LISTEN. I'm not lying when I say I have not had one bad breakout since I started using this. This stuff takes off my makeup so quickly, and although I usually double cleanse to ensure my makeup is completely off, sometimes I will just use this to wash my face off and I loveeeeeeee it. It also leaves my skin feeling so soft afterwards.”

21 This Lotion With Lactic Acid To Gently Exfoliate Rough Skin AmLactin Lactic Acid Lotion Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re looking to soothe dry, rough, and bumpy skin, this AmLactin body lotion is for you. Formulated with 12% lactic acid, this lotion gently exfoliates the skin and leaves it smoother and than before without making it feel greasy. As a bonus, this renewing formula is free of fragrances and parabens. Reviewers with keratosis pilaris and eczema particularly love this lotion. One reviewer’s take: “I have Keratosis Pilaris and this cream got rid of 95% of my bumps on my arms in 3 uses!!! I use it every other day before bed and it’s amazing! Highly recommend for dry skin too, it’s very think but feels soft not super creamy.”

22 A Chic Shower Cap With An Elastic Band For No-Wash Days Kitsch Luxury Shower Cap Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you need to take a quick rinse but you don’t want to get your hair wet, this chic shower cap will allow that to happen. A shower cap is essential for those who don’t wash their hair every day, and this one comes in seven precious prints and can secure hair no matter the head size or hair length. One reviewer’s take: “This shower cap is so stylish and it fits all of my hair without getting it wet. I like the durable material and the elastic band that helps it stretch.”

23 The Hydrating Organic Oil That Works On Your Skin, Nails & Hair Cliganic USDA Organic Jojoba Oil 16 oz with Pump Amazon $25 See On Amazon Jojoba oil is oftentimes found in other beauty products, so you know this 16-ounce bottle of certified organic 100% pure jojoba oil works hard. Similar to your skin’s own natural sebum, jojoba oil is a phenomenal moisturizer and can work to restore hydration to your cuticles, face, body, and hair. This convenient jumbo bottle has a pump, a handy feature that helped this jojoba oil get a 4.8-star rating on Amazon with over 11,000 reviews. One reviewer’s take: “Love this product! Ordered it twice already (ordered the larger size the 2nd time). I use it on my face, my hair, all over my body, it's wonderful! Mix it with coconut and castor oil for a hair mask, dab it on your face and use it as a moisturizer, mix it with tea tree oil and make a body wash - it's just so versatile! I originally tried it out because I heard it was great for acne (it is btw) and now I'm hooked! I use it multiple times a day, never going back to lotions and creams that did nothing for me except waste my money.”

24 A Mascara That Gives Your Lashes Tons Of Length & Volume L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara Amazon $10 See On Amazon This L’Oreal Lash Paradise mascara gives you major volume and length without clumping, flaking, or smudging, and there are almost 55,000 five-star reviews to prove it. It also works to condition lashes with each swipe and can last up to 24 hours. Choose from several different colors and waterproof abilities when you order. One reviewer’s take: “I've tried just about all drugstore brand and style mascaras. I've even tried a few expensive ones from Dept stores. This L'Oréal mascara is hands down the best one I've EVER owned and I will never try another so long as they keep making this one! No clumps, makes them full with one application, and doesn't flake even in the 90° heat today after I sweated my butt off running around after my niece and nephew. I love love LOVE this stuff!!”

25 This Facial Steamer For An At-Home Spa Day EZBASICS Ionic Facial Steamer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Want to give yourself a spa-like facial experience at home? This ionic facial steamer will help you do it. Fill it with distilled or purified water to create steam that soothes your skin, with a runtime of approximately 10 minutes. Steam can help to open up your pores and add moisture to your skin, making this steamer the perfect tool for at-home facials. As a bonus, this steamer comes with five stainless steel tools for removing unwanted blackheads and blemishes. One reviewer’s take: “I struggle with clogged pores and greasy skin that I can't seem to control, I also have ongoing allergies and a regularly clogged nose. When I tried this I was pleasantly surprised with how well it worked and how easy it was to set up. Pretty simple design which works great for opening your pores and getting your face deep cleansed, using a scrub brush to really get the dirt and oil out of your pores. It also clears sinuses and breathe in or put a towel over your head as it can work either way.”

26 These Under-Eye Masks Made From 24-Karat Gold DERMORA 24-Karat Gold Eye Masks Amazon $16 See On Amazon These 24-karat gold under-eye patches are the ultimate luxury beauty product (at a non-luxury price). Place them under your eyes to de-puff, brighten, and convince others that you’ve gotten your full eight hours of sleep. With over 13,000 five-star reviews, these best-selling eye masks are an amazing tool for those mornings after little sleep or long nights. One reviewer’s take: “I LOVE these eye patches! I work different hours throughout the week and when I work nights and have to get up early, these eye patches make the difference. Goodbye dark circles and under eye baggage! I always put them in the fridge no less than 30 minutes before I put them on (super hydrating!). They are simple, not sticky, NO mess, no smell, just absolutely perfect.”

27 A Purple Shampoo That Reduces Brassiness In Blondes Paul Mitchell Platinum Blonde Shampoo Amazon $14 See On Amazon Those with blonde, white, or silver locks, rejoice! Thanks to Paul Mitchell purple shampoo, there’s no need to worry about your strands turning brassy. This violet-colored formula enhances your blonde hair color and moisturizes your strands all at the same time, leaving you with shiny, soft hair. One reviewer’s take: “I have been bleaching my hair for a few years and it was getting harder and harder to keep my hair soft and manageable. This shampoo is a MIRACLE! It keeps my hair so soft and my hair has gotten so much healthier!”

28 A Niacinamide Serum That Helps Decongest Your Pores Naturium Niacinamide Face Serum Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’re frustrated with clogged pores or want to balance out an uneven skin tone, enter niacinamide as your new hero skincare ingredient. This niacinamide face serum has a silky, milky consistency and will help transform your skin’s texture and complexion thanks to its pore-purifying properties and dark spot-lightening abilities. One reviewer’s take: “I am not joking when i say that my face has never in my life been better. The consistency of this product is great and the face absorbes it up very quick. I put this on day and night and i cannot stress how happy i am with this. My pores have minimized GREATLY, all my pimples are gone all i have left is some acne scars. And my face is GLOWING and sooooo smooth.”

29 These Reusable Cotton Pads That You Need For Makeup Removal Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (20 Count) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Cotton rounds are fabulous for removing makeup or applying toner to the skin, but they create a ton of waste. These bamboo cotton rounds are reusable and come in a pack of 20 with their own mesh laundry bag, so you can wash them and use them again and again. Plus, they’re super soft and suitable for all skin types. One reviewer’s take: “These work better than the cotton ones I use to buy. One disc front and back was enough to remove all my [makeup], so it will be a while before I need to wash them in the baggy.”

30 This Snail Mucin Serum That Adds Moisture To Your Skin Mizon Snail Repair Intensive Ampoule Amazon $18 See On Amazon You may have seen snail mucin, the strange yet effective ingredient rise in popularity recently, and it’s for a good reason. Found in this multipurpose serum, snail mucin nourishes tired or irritated skin, making it a perfect addition to any skincare routine no matter your skin type. One reviewer’s take: “I have been using it for almost 2 months and I AM IN LOVE!! I saw a small change within the first day of use, truly! I use it morning and night. [...] My skin has NEVER been this amazing and I can go without makeup even, at certain times!”

31 A Liquid Matte Lipstick With Over 43,000 Five-Star Reviews Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Amazon $8 See On Amazon Someone who loves a bold beauty look and is always on the go needs a lipstick that stays on all day — enter this Maybelline liquid lipstick, which is called “SuperStay Matte Ink” for a reason. With over 43,000 five-star ratings, this lipstick is super pigmented, won’t transfer, and can last up to 16 hours. Plus, there’s 37 colors to choose from! One reviewer’s take: “These are my absolute favorite lipsticks of all time. They stay on all day, last through meals, stay on all night when I go to bed forgetting to take it off, and they’re super affordable.”

32 A Sea Salt Spray That Gives You That Fun Beachy Texture Not Your Mother's Beach Babe Sea Salt Spray (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon This hair texture spray is the perfect tool to give you that gorgeous, seaside mane without actually having to sit by the ocean all day long. Just spritz this dead sea salt- and sea kelp-infused spray on damp or dry hair, scrunch your strands, and let them air dry. Despite giving you fab volume, this spray is free of parabens, dyes, animal products, and sulfate surfactants. One reviewer’s take: “I use this product on wet hair on the weekends and on dry hair during the week. Either way, it creates amazing waves. I'll also use two or three days in a row without washing in between. The product doesn't build up, and I find that I just need a little touch up on days 2 and 3. My hair stays soft and not crunchy like some products do to your hair. I truly love it. This is the best wave product I've ever used and IT WORKS!”

33 These Tooth Whitening Strips That Reviewers Swear By Crest 3D Whitestrips (12-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Is your coffee obsession causing your pearly whites to look not-so-pearly-white anymore? Luckily these Crest 3D Whitestrips can help give you a brighter and whiter smile in up to 10 days — just apply an enamel-safe whitening strip to the upper and lower rows of your teeth for up to one hour. In addition to a longer range treatment, this 24-pack comes with two one-hour express kits, which promise fast, bold results. One reviewer’s take: “Love Crest whitestrips. They have always done my teeth so well. I have two partially fake front teeth because of a fall when i was younger that chipped them. The bondage on my teeth whitens along with the natural teeth with no issues. Highly recommend. I buy these twice a year and keeps me feeling confident and happy!”

34 A Vitamin C Serum Packed With Ceramides & Hyaluronic Acid CeraVe Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid Amazon $16 See On Amazon Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid are both powerhouse skincare ingredients with many functions, and this CeraVe serum includes them both. Applying this serum to your skin in the morning will help brighten your complexion, hydrate your skin, and provide antioxidant benefits. Plus, the packaging of this product prevents oxidation of the vitamin C, a common problem that can result from these serums in clear bottles. One reviewer’s take: “I bought this product hoping to even out my skin tone. I had some mild acne scars and sun spots. As you can see from my before and after photos, after two weeks of use it has dramatically lightened my dark spots. I couldn’t be happier with this product. I recommend it to everyone.”

35 A Leave-In Conditioner Spray That All Hair Types Can Benefit From Daily Dose Miracle Moisture Spray Leave-In Hair Conditioner Detangler Amazon $20 See On Amazon A leave-in conditioner that adds moisture to your locks, gives them a shine like no other, detangles, reduces frizz, and works on all hair types? This Daily Dose spray does it all, all without phthalates, parabens, sulfates, or testing on animals. With its delicate mist, this leave-in conditioner will transform your mane in a way that will have you wondering how you went all the time without it. One reviewer’s take: “First off I love the ingredients list and the fact that it is cruelty free is amazing. This stuff keeps my frizz down especially in the summer and really has made my hair soft and silky. My broken ends already are looking and feeling better as well. The best part is that it doesn’t cause my hair to get greasy at all. Great product!!”

36 A Mascara That Is Smudge-Proof & Lasts All Day essence Bye Bye Panda Eyes Tubing Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon If you haven’t heard of tubing mascaras yet, prepare to become obsessed. This mascara uses polymer tube technology to wrap each individual lash in a tube-like fashion, preventing any clumps, flakes, fading, or smears. Plus, it comes off with just a little warm water. Reviewers love this mascara for many reasons, but especially for its staying power even on the oiliest lids. One reviewer’s take: “I have oily lids. I've recently come to terms with this. This is the only mascara that I can put in bottom lashes that doesn't leave raccoon eyes and sticks around all day. It's incredibly easy to remove, yet it also has extreme staying power. I love the fact that multiple coats never seem to get clumpy or flaky. The formula adds noticable volume and length. I genuinely feel like this is the perfect basic black mascara.”

37 This Body Wash That’s Suitable For Sensitive Skin Tree To Tub Moisturizing Body Wash For Sensitive Skin Amazon $18 See On Amazon Those with sensitive skin know the struggle of finding a body wash that won’t strip or irritate their skin. Luckily, this chemical free, sulfate free, paraben free, and organic body wash is made for this type of skin. Plus, it has moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, aloe vera, and chamomile, plus soapberries that cleanse without drying. One reviewer’s take: “This body wash is awesome! [...] After every shower, once I dry myself, my skin feels clean and smooth. And knowing that I'm using nature's body wash to clean my whole body feels good compared to using other brands that have ingredients that I don't even know what they are.”

38 A Gorgeous Blendable Creme Eye Shadow That Lasts All Day Revlon Colorstay Creme Eye Shadow Amazon $4 See On Amazon Don’t let your gorgeous, shimmery eye look fade away halfway through the night — keep the party going with this Revlon creme eye shadow that can last up to 24 hours without fading or transferring. With 13 stunning shimmer shades to choose from, this creme eye shadow goes on your lid smoothly and is super blendable, so creating bold eye looks is a breeze. One reviewer’s take: “This shadow goes on so smoothly I thought for sure it would just melt or fade, but it doesn't. Against all recommended protocol, I left this on all night just to see how prolonged exposure would affect my sensitive skin. This morning the shadow was fairly intact and there was no sign of irritation. None. Yet it comes off easily with a micellar water cleanser.”

39 A Dry Shampoo That Makes Your Hair Feel Clean In Seconds Living Proof Dry Shampoo Amazon $28 See On Amazon There’s many reasons why this dry shampoo from Living Proof is so popular (it has over 3,000 five-star ratings), but the most significant is the fact that it eliminates oil, sweat, and odor and actually cleans your hair. Apply this dry shampoo to your roots, keep it in for 30 seconds, then massage the product into your scalp for clean-smelling and clean-feeling hair. Tons of reviewers call this the best dry shampoo they’ve ever used. One reviewer’s take: “This is the best dry shampoo I've found. I have super-fine hair that tends to flatten out and look greasy if I don't wash every day. This helps me stretch it to a second day easily and sometimes a third. It doesn't leave any residue, and I feel like it effectively makes my hair at least look cleaner. It fluffs it up a bit without having that really noticeable heavy feeling or excessive fluffiness that some dry shampoos leave.”