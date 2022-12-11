The Most Clever & Best-Looking Home Upgrades Under $30 On Amazon

You’ve probably heard the saying, “Home is where the heart is.” When you feel proud of the space you’ve created, it’s just that much easier to wear your heart on your sleeve. Of course, minor inconveniences pop up all the time, from fluctuating apartment temperatures to the constant battle for counter-space real estate. It’s way too easy to let these issues pile up.

If that sounds like you, it might be time for an upgrade. Elite Daily has compiled a number of additions to take your living room, kitchen, or bathroom to the next level. These adorable finds will have you asking, “Why didn’t I think of that before?” No matter your design tastes, there’s something on this list that’ll have your home looking Pinterest-worthy in no time.

01 A Ceramic Sponge Holder For Mess-Free Storage Home Acre Designs Sponge Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’ve ever left a wet sponge on the side of the sink, only to pick it back up later and cringe, this ceramic sponge holder is worth checking out. Its farmhouse design makes it a cozy kitchen addition that will fit right in with your candles and dish towels. It's made of high-quality porcelain ceramic, so it'll last you through wet sponges and kitchen accidents.

02 A High Precision Kitchen Scale That Gets Baking Down To A Science Easy@Home Digital Kitchen Scale Amazon $17 See On Amazon With this high-precision kitchen scale, you won’t need to frantically Google unit conversions as you make your way through a recipe. With an auto-tare button that's highly accurate, it finds the weight of your ingredients by removing the container from the equation; you'll know exactly how much sugar, butter, or flour you have in front of you. Its double-button design features instant unit conversion, so you can get back to licking the batter (the best part of baking).

03 These Stainless Steel Salt & Pepper Grinders With A 3/4 Cup Capacity Home EC Premium Stainless Steel Salt and Pepper Grinder (Set of 2) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Put these stainless steel salt and pepper grinders at the centerpiece of your kitchen table as a chic and effective part of any dinner party. With the capacity to hold 3/4 cups of any herb or spice, you won't need to refill them as much, and they work manually, so you can say goodbye to batteries. You can adjust the knob at the top to your desired coarseness level and twist away.

04 These Hand Poured Candles With Clean Burning Wax Set of 3 Handpoured Pillar Candles 3" x 4" Unscented Amazon $22 See On Amazon Cast your bedroom, living room, or kitchen in a gorgeous glow with these hand-poured candles. They're made with lead-free cotton wicks and wax that’s clean burning, so you can feel good about taking a deep breath once you've lit them. Use them for added ambiance at any event you host or simply to unwind at the end of a long day.

05 An All-In-One Chalk Paint For Creative Decorators Country Chic Paint Chalk Style Paint Amazon $27 See On Amazon Give any surface in your home an extra touch of creativity with this all-in-one chalk paint. Instead of buying separate primers and top coats, you can simply use this on any clean surface and trust that it will last. It's made without chemicals like phthalates and formaldehyde, and it's low odor, so it makes for headache-free painting in more ways than one.

06 These Trendy Floating Shelves That Are Easy To Install Greenco Corner Floating Shelves (2-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re put off by home decor projects that involve any more carpentry than a hammer and a nail require, check out these trendy floating shelves. They come with all the hardware pieces you'll need to mount them on your wall, which will be completely invisible by the time you've finished putting them up. Install them in any corner that's 90 degrees for a touch of style that's functional, too.

07 An Ultra-Soft Microfiber Fleece Throw Blanket NANPIPER Throw Blanket Amazon $21 See On Amazon This ultra-soft microfiber fleece throw blanket is a must-have for homebodies who spend most of the day looking forward to curling up on the couch. The blankets range in size from twin to king, so you can pick the snuggle experience you’d like best. Bring it camping or to the beach for nighttime protection against the cold.

08 These Jumbo Storage Organizers With Reinforced Handles ZOBER Jumbo Storage Bag Organizer (2 Pack) Amazon $16.99 See On Amazon If there never seems to be enough room in the house for all your trinkets, try these jumbo storage organizers. They're made with reinforced handles, so you can carry them from room to room with ease, and they're foldable when you're finished. Pests won't be a problem, as these organizers are constructed with a polypropylene material that's sure to keep them out.

09 These Wooden Baskets With A Rustic Vibe NAGAWOOD Wooden Nesting Countertop Baskets (2-Piece) Amazon $30 See On Amazon From the spice cabinet to the shower, these nesting wooden baskets are a great way to store your belongings in style. Made from oak wood, they're stylish enough to use as kitchen table centerpieces. With their decorative yet functional mesh sides, they’re especially great for holding fruit and vegetables like onions or shallots.

10 These Dreamy Mason Jar Sconces That’ll Look Great On Your Wall Greenco Wall Hung Mason Jar Sconce Amazon $16 See On Amazon Hang up these dreamy mason jar sconces to give your space a warm glow. They're perfect for a farmhouse-style kitchen or a cozy bedroom — the possibilities are endless. They come with LED strip lighting and classic silk faux flowers to turn your home into a wonderland.

11 A Remote-Control LED Light Bar That's Bright As Can Be Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Light Bar Amazon $15 See On Amazon Curious about how you’d use this remote-control LED light bar? Let me set the scene: you're fumbling around the kitchen at night for a bedtime snack, you can't find the light switch in the darkness, and something gets knocked over. Avoid that scenario entirely by installing one of these. This convenient solution burns at 75 lumens for maximum brightness. It comes with a 72-hour battery life, and just one remote can control up to 12 lights.

12 These Colorful LED Lights That You Can Use Anywhere Power Practical LED Strip Lights Amazon $24 See On Amazon With these colorful LED lights, you can increase TV and laptop screen visibility, accent darker spaces, and match the mood of your space to how you're feeling. The installation process is easy, as it only uses a USB power strip, and it includes 15 cool color options. When you install these lights behind your screens, you'll notice brighter colors, better contrast, and reduced eye strain.

13 A Countertop Wine Rack With A Geometric Design FOMANSH Countertop Wine Rack amazon $20 See On Amazon Beautifully sized to hold up to 6 bottles at a time, this countertop wine rack is perfect for the cabinet or countertop. Its honeycomb design will hold bottles of any size or shape and prevent slippage and breakage. Constructed from durable, high-quality iron, it will withstand years of bottle storage and resist bends and scratches.

14 A Water Bottle Organizer With A Stackable Design ClearSpace Water Bottle Organizer Amazon $23.99 See On Amazon From sports drinks to iced tea to classic H2O, keep your favorite beverages organized with this water bottle rack. One holds up to three bottles at a time, and it's stackable, so multiple racks can store all the beverages you could want. It's a fantastic choice for any room where space is limited, like a dorm or apartment, or for maximum kitchen storage.

15 A Wall Mounted Hanger For Your Pots & Pans Greenco Pot and Pan Wall Mounted Rail Hanger Amazon $13 See On Amazon Optimize your kitchen shelf space with this wall-mounted hanger, which you can use for pots, pans, utensils, and anything else you’d like to store. It comes with 15 'S' hooks to hold your heaviest kitchenware and is 29 inches long, so it's big enough for the goods and small enough that it won't take up too much wall space. It's made of durable, powder-coated metal and can support weight up to 22 pounds. You can buy another one to use as a coat hanger in your entryway.

16 These Stackable Basket Bins For Storing Absolutely Anything Uncluttered Designs Stacking Basket Bins Amazon $25 See On Amazon From fruits and veggies to arts and crafts, you’d be hard-pressed to find a storage item more versatile than these stackable basket bins. They're designed to display as they organize, keeping your things within reach, and they're much more stylish than your average metal rack. Their vertical design helps you take advantage of your space, so they’ll make any room feel just that much bigger.

17 A 12-Pack Of Mason Jars For Classic & Reliable Storage Paksh Novelty Mason Jars (12-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon For a classic refrigerator upgrade, try this 12-pack of mason jars. They’re perfect for food storage, pickling, and canning, so if you're Team Overnight Oats for breakfast like I am, these are a great choice. This pack comes with 12 labels and a marker so you can easily keep track of which is which, and they're stylish enough for all kinds of storage, from pencils on your desk to cotton swabs by the bathroom sink and everything in between.

18 This Elegant And Modern White Marble Cutting Board Greenco Marble Cutting Board Amazon $20 See On Amazon Give your kitchen some extra glamour with this elegant and modern cutting board. Cleanup is simple: just wipe it down with warm, soapy water and chop away. It's made with non-slip rubber feet to keep your countertop scratch-free, and because of its gorgeous design and functionality, it makes a great surface for arts and crafts, too.

19 These Retro Solar Hanging Lanterns For Backyard Ambience Outdoor Lights & Living Solar Outdoor Lamp (2-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Brighten your backyard with these retro solar hanging lanterns, which activate by themselves when it's dark outside. They're weather resistant, so you can keep them outside through rain, snow, and extreme heat and watch them withstand all conditions. They provide up to 12 hours of light per charge for a warm and intimate mood at any backyard or patio gathering.

20 These Stackable Bed Risers With An Anti-Skid Foam Grip iPrimio Stackable Bed Risers (8-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’ve got a furniture piece that’s just a little too low to the ground, elevate it with these stackable bed risers. Made with an anti-skid foam grip, they'll stop wheels from rolling around on their surface and hold your bed or sofa firmly in place. You can increase or decrease the elevation to your heart's content, as these risers can handle even the heaviest of furniture.

21 A Hanging Closet Organizer For Your Favorite Clothes, Shoes, & Accessories Zober 5-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Keep your wardrobe tidy with this hanging closet organizer, which comes with five shelves and six mesh side pockets to hold all your favorite pieces. The open-concept design makes it easy to see your accessories at a glance, so you won't need to scour the closet to find the piece you're looking for. Each organizer comes with two stainless steel hooks that will fit any garment rod and has a weight limit of 15 pounds, so it can hold quite a bit of style — all you need to do is rock your favorite looks.

22 A Magnetic Dry Erase Calendar That Keeps Track Of Everyone's Schedule Home & Me Magnetic Dry Erase Fridge Calendar Amazon $24 See On Amazon From games to recitals to meetings, hectic family schedules can be overwhelming, which is why it’s good to keep things organized with this magnetic dry-erase calendar. It comes with a blank whiteboard that’s perfect for notes and reminders, six fine-tip markers, and a large eraser, all of which are magnetic. The markers are color-coded, so you can give everyone a color of their own and watch them keep track of their weeks with ease.

23 These Adjustable Drawer Dividers That Are Easy To Clean Uncluttered Designs Adjustable Drawer Dividers (3-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Messy drawers are no match for these adjustable drawer dividers, which are waterproof and washable. You can move the dividers around to create sections that are as big or small as you need them to be, and the sturdy material won't bend or break. The collection of dividers included will allow you to make up to 15 cells per organizer. Since each set comes with three organizers in total, your desk and dresser drawers will have all the sections you need.

24 These Chic Peel & Stick Floor Tiles That Look So Real FloorPops Vanleer Peel & Stick Floor Tiles Amazon $18 See On Amazon Installing floor tiles can be a huge hassle — avoid the mess with these peel-and-stick floor tiles for a classic wooden look that'll perfectly complement any room. You don’t need grout or any specific tools to install them; just stick them onto any surface for a textured, low-luster finish. They're water-resistant and washable, so you can install them below your sink without worrying about spills or stains.

25 This Self Adhesive Marble Wallpaper That Can Transform Any Surface Marble Wallpaper Granite Paper Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you love the idea of a fun patterned wall but don’t want to jump through hoops in order to have one, this self-adhesive marble wallpaper is the way to go. All you need to do is remove the adhesive liner and attach it to any surface you like. It's not just for walls, either; you can cover desktops, cabinets, and nightstands in this chic marble pattern.

26 This Standing Spice Rack With 4 Tiers For All Your Favorite Seasonings C&AHOME Spice Rack Amazon $25 See On Amazon Instead of pushing spices into the back corners of your cabinet, keep them on display with this standing spice rack. With two anti-skid pads on the bottom, it's stable enough that your spices will stay put, and it includes four movable "S" hooks, so you can move it anywhere you like in the kitchen. You can also use it with makeup or skincare products for an organized beauty station.

27 A Smart Sunset Lamp Projector With 16 Colors ENESEAS Smart Sunset Lamp Projection Amazon $20 See On Amazon Light up your room in style with this smart sunset lamp projector that comes with 16 colors. You can control the color scheme in three ways: with a mini control box, a 360-degree remote, and through an app on your phone. The lamp is adjustable; try rotating it in different directions to change up the glow.

28 This Toilet Paper Stand For Convenience & Comfort Kefanta Toilet Paper Holder Stand Amazon $19 See On Amazon Never reach uncomfortably across the bathroom again when you make the switch to this toilet paper stand. It's built with 3 flat edge feet and a flared base, so it's sturdy and won't tip over when you need it. The size is large enough for any roll, and there's a reserve feature to store up to 3 spare rolls at a time, so you can go ahead and buy in bulk.

29 This Peel & Stick Wood Wallpaper For A Cute Distressed Look HaokHome Peel and Stick Wood Wallpaper Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you're looking to add that rustic farmhouse vibe to your home, try this peel-and-stick wallpaper. Without using paste or water, you can easily attach this to any clean wall or surface in your home for a cozy and charming touch. Choose between sizes from extra-small to large to accommodate the size of any room.

30 These Smart Lightbulbs That Connect To Alexa & Google Assistant Sengled Alexa Light Bulb Amazon $24 See On Amazon Brighten up your space with these smart lightbulbs, which you can control with your voice using Alexa and Google Assistant. You can turn lights on and off, adjust brightness levels, and design the ambiance of your dreams with ease, and you can even set a timer or schedule if you're heading to bed or away from home. Try the wake-up and sleep modes to preset lights to slowly turn them on and off in the morning or night.

31 An Indoor Security Camera With Night Vision & 2-Way Audio Kasa Smart Indoor Security Camera Amazon $23 See On Amazon When you’re away from home, make sure everything is okay back at the ranch with this indoor security camera. It's equipped with night vision up to 30 feet, so you'll be able to detect movement even in the dark, and its two-way audio system allows you to speak and listen through the device. Not only is it perfect for home security, but you can also use it as a baby or pet monitor during nights out so you can ensure your loved ones are safe and secure.

32 A Chic Doorknob With Anti-Microbial Technology Kwikset Pismo Passage Square Modern Door Knob Amazon $21 See On Amazon Cold weather often means an increased risk of sickness, but it doesn’t have to; keep your household clean as can be with this chic doorknob, which is made with anti-microbial technology to prevent germs from spreading. It's great for halls and closets that don't lock, and the latch is adjustable to fit any standard-size door. They’re also a great way to update a house on a small budget.

33 This Rotating Makeup Caddy That Spins 360 Degrees seinlife 360 Rotating Makeup Organizer $21 See On Amazon If tubes of mascara and jars of lotion are scattered across your desk and dresser, check out this rotating makeup organizer. It spins 360 degrees for easy accessibility and storage of all your favorite products. With seven layers of trays that you can adjust yourself, it's versatile and customizable, making it a great gift for someone you love (or... you could always keep it for yourself).

34 This Super Soft Rug With A Non-Slip Base TWINNIS Super Soft Fluffy Carpets Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a way to warm a room on a budget, try this super soft rug. Not only is it versatile enough for any space, from living rooms to nurseries, but it's so fluffy that you'll feel like you're floating. Choose from five sizes and multiple colors to accommodate your specific home and style.

35 These Gorgeous Geometric Vases For Your Favorite Plants MARATTI Flower Vases with Iron Art Frame (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Mix and match these gorgeous geometric vases and place them on your desk, nightstand, or kitchen table for a decoration that's both modern and stylish. You can fill it with your favorite plants and flowers, and the stands will look great holding your brushes, accessories, or pens/pencils. The kit comes with two vases, one large and one small, so they'll fit perfectly wherever you put them.

36 These Mirror Tiles That You Can Mount Anywhere Delma Glass Full Length Wall Mirror Tiles Amazon $17 See On Amazon Arrange and rearrange these mirror tiles however you like — you can place them anywhere, from the bedroom to the bathroom to your home gym or studio. They’re super easy to install with the included double-sided stickers; just place them on any wall or surface and watch them stick. Made with high-definition glass, their frosted edges will help them stay securely wherever you put them.

37 This Mirror Light Kit With Adjustable Brightness ZOKON Led Vanity Mirror Lights Kit Amazon $17 See On Amazon Give your room a touch of movie-star glamour with this mirror light kit. It's 13 feet long, so you can attach it to any mirror or surface without running out, and it comes with a dimmer to adjust its brightness. With a lifespan that lasts over 50,000 hours, you can keep the glow going as long as you like.

38 These Colorful Boho Chic Throw Pillow Covers Fancy Homi Sage Green Decorative Throw Pillow Covers (2-Packs) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Anthropologie and Free People shoppers rejoice: these boho chic throw pillow covers will match your wardrobe to a T. Featuring a super-cute striped pattern, they're a great addition to any couch or bed that's trendy and timeless. You can wash them by hand or in the washing machine, and they won't deteriorate as you wash, so feel free to snack on the sofa.

39 This Coaster Set Made Of Hand-Woven Cotton Mckanti Drink Coasters with Holder Amazon $11 See On Amazon Keep your surfaces stain-free with this coaster set that's hand-woven from absorbent cotton. Their cozy, minimalist design is perfect for cottagecore enthusiasts. They’re also heat resistant, so bring on the coffee and tea. The set comes with eight coasters in four chic colors, all of which store perfectly in the iron holder they come with.

40 A High-Quality, Heavy-Duty Shower Curtain AmazerBath Waffle Shower Curtain Amazon $17 See On Amazon Add luxury to your bathroom with this high-quality, heavy-duty shower curtain that won't sacrifice quality for style. With a classic waffle-knit design, it's machine washable in cold water and dries fast without shrinking or deteriorating. Watch as it repels water, especially when used in conjunction with a waterproof shower curtain liner.

41 This Stainless Steel Dish That's Perfect For Snacks And Candy Doma Vita Hammered Stainless Steel Wave Candy Dish Amazon $17 See On Amazon Give your guests all the snacks and candy they could ever want with this stainless steel dish. It's versatile enough to be displayed anywhere, from the kitchen to the living room to the office, and it's dishwasher-safe for regular use. Reviewers call it "cute and stylish" and say it "looks more expensive than it is."

42 An Under-Sink Organizer That Can Slide Out HEITICUP 2 Tier Under-Sink Organizers and Storage Amazon $17 See On Amazon Give your bathroom cabinets a major upgrade with this organizing system that slides in beneath your sink. You can install it easily with just a couple of screws and store cleaning products, soaps, and shampoos. With its hollowed-out bottom, it stays clean and dry easily, even when you store damp or wet bottles.

43 These Absorbent Coral Velvet Dishtowels That Come In The Cutest Colors kimteny Kitchen Dish Towels (12 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Treat yourself (and everyone in your home who washes the dishes) to these absorbent coral velvet dishtowels that'll make cleaning while you cook a breeze. They come in a pack of 12, so you won't run out while you take care of business, and the coral velvet material won't irritate your hands. You can use them to clean dishes, windows, electronics, and even furniture; they're a great choice for resourceful cleaners.

44 A Minimalist Kitchen Utensil Rest That Stops Spills Luck Love Kitchen Utensil Rest Amazon $8 See On Amazon Stop spills at the source with this minimalist kitchen utensil rest. You can hang it up when you aren't using it for maximum counter space, and you can handwash it in between uses. Its four slots can hold forks, spoons, tongs, and any other utensils that need to take a temporary break while cooking.