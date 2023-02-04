The Most Amazing Finds Under $35 On Amazon, According To Designers

Store your fruits and vegetables in this rattan serving tray, and your kitchen table will look like an Impressionist painting. Beth R. Martin, founder and designer at bethrmartin.com, is a huge fan: "You can never have too many trays, and this beautiful rattan version can be used in so many ways. The natural fibers make it look way more luxe than this price, and the sweet scalloped edge is very on-trend.” It’s not just for food, either; “Use it to corral items like keys and mail in your entryway or for candles, remote controls, and other small objects that might otherwise clutter the surface of the coffee table."