If you’ve ever dreamed of stepping into the lush landscape of Hobbiton from The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings franchises, you’re in for an experience of a lifetime. For the first time ever, the hills of the Shire are welcoming guests to book a weekend stay at the iconic New Zealand movie set, and the booking includes an exclusive behind-the-scenes film tour as well as tons of immersive activities that’ll make you feel like you’re in Middle-earth. Here’s how to book your very own Hobbit hole on Airbnb for just $10 per night in spring 2023, in honor of the 10th anniversary of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.

Yes, you read that right, you can stay in your own private Hobbit hole that’s nestled into the side of a hill and live life just like Bilbo Baggins in the films. In real life, the rolling, green hills of the Shire are located in Waikato, New Zealand, on a 2,500-acre working farm dedicated to the world of The Hobbit. Airbnb guests will get to explore 44 Hobbit holes and other memorable sets from the Hobbit movies and The Lord of the Rings.

“For more than two decades, we’ve welcomed millions of passionate fans to the Hobbiton Movie Set but never before has anyone had the opportunity to spend a night in Middle-earth,”Russel Alexander, co-founder of Hobbiton and host of the Airbnb booking, said in a press release. “I am delighted to share the beauty of my family’s farm and pleased to be hosting this iconic location on Airbnb for fans from around the world.”

Alexander is inviting three lucky Airbnb guests (of parties up to four people) to stay for two nights on his fairytale grounds. While the experience is titled An Unexpected Journey, you can look forward to staying in a space specially curated by The Hobbit movies’ Creative Director Brian Massey as well as a private tour of the grounds with untold insight into the franchise. You’ll recognize The Millhouse, complete with a writing nook Bilbo Baggins would approve of, and The Green Dragon Inn, where you’ll feast on Hobbit dishes like beef and ale stew and fresh bread. Of course, Hobbits eat multiple times per day, so you can also expect to fuel up with Second Breakfast and Elevenses served daily on the farm.

You don’t want to miss out on this very “preciousss” adventure, so request to book your stay at airbnb.com/hobbiton, starting Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 4:00 p.m. ET. You’ll have the choice of three stays taking place March 2 - 4, March 9 - 11, and March 16 - 18, 2023. Guests can journey alone for their very own hero quest, or bring up to three Hobbit-fan friends to enjoy the experience with them. Since a Hobbit hole can only fit four people, keep in mind the bed set-up includes two bedrooms with one queen bed and two king-singles. When you request to book a stay in Hobbiton, also ensure your Airbnb profile is verified, you have a history of positive reviews from previous stays, and you are at least 18 years old.

The cost of staying in the Hobbit Airbnb is only $10 for each of the two nights, so airfare to and from Auckland, New Zealand are not included when you book. However, Hobbit friends will pick you up from the airport to transport you to the farm, where you can enjoy lots of included food and amenities that you may only find in a storybook. If you’ve always dreamed of visiting New Zealand or the Hobbit set, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to kick off your 2023 travels with an unforgettable stay.