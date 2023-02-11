50 Of The Coolest Products For Your Home On Amazon That You Never Knew Existed

Caring for your space can bring tons of pride and joy. After all, you probably spend a good deal of time at home, so investing in it makes sense. The obvious upgrades are typically the first things to be tended to, but what about the not-so-obvious ones?

It turns out, there are tons of cool products for your home that you may have never heard of that are super useful, original, and just plain fun. So whether you’re looking for innovative kitchen solutions or unexpected home decor, there’s something here for you below.

01 This Teeny Tiny Skincare Fridge That Goes Wherever You Do Cooluli Skincare Mini Fridge Amazon $50 See On Amazon You may have heard about skincare fridges, but this mini fridge is truly portable too since it has a 12-volt adapter that allows it to be used not just at home but in a car when you’re on the go. (Yes, it’s got a USB connection for at-home use as well). It boasts a 4-liter capacity and weighs just 4 pounds. Available colors: 7

02 An Alarm Clock That Can Actually Make Waking Up A Little Easier JALL Wake Up Sunrise Alarm Clock Amazon $43 See On Amazon Take back your mornings with this sunrise alarm clock. Not only does it allow you to set two alarms for multiple members of the household, but it also doubles as a radio and nature sound machine. Better yet, it has a subtle sunrise lamp function that slowly gets brighter 30 minutes before your alarm, allowing your body to wake up more gently and naturally. Available colors: 2

03 The Upright Drying Rack That Will Bring Your Laundry To The Next Level Honey-Can-Do Tripod Foldable Clothes Drying Rack Amazon $27 See On Amazon While traditional clothes racks can leave your clothes on the lower layers dragging on the floor, this tripod drying rack stands upright to keep everything separated and elevated. The arms collapse for more streamlined storage, and it can hold up to 30 items of clothing at once.

04 This Compact Steamer That Can Clean Any Surface Dupray Neat Powerful Multipurpose Steam Cleaner Amazon $150 See On Amazon Yep, there is a device that can clean just about anything, and it’s this multipurpose steam cleaner. The body of the steamer is super compact, measuring about 10 inches high. It helps to clean, deodorize, and banish 99.99% of germs and bacteria on tile, grout, sealed hardwood, upholstery, leather, and more, delivering the versatility you need.

05 An Elevated Wedge Pillow For Extra Comfy Sleeping Restorology Supportive Sleep Leg Elevation Pillow Amazon $31 See On Amazon Pillows — they’re not just for your head — and this leg elevation pillow proves it. It’s made from supportive, breathable foam that angles your legs upward to promote better circulation, which can even take some pressure off your lower back. For extra convenience, the microfiber cover is removable to make cleaning a breeze.

06 A Wireless Doorbell That’s So Easy To Install SadoTech Wireless Doorbell Amazon $31 See On Amazon No, you don’t need an electrician to hardwire your doorbell, because this wireless ringer is so easy to set up. You can install the outdoor ringer with either included adhesive tape or screws and anchors, and the indoor receiver simply plugs right into an outlet. It has a 1,000-foot range, and the included battery lasts up to three years. Available colors: 11

07 This Geometric Shelf That Doubles As Wall Art Greenco 4-Cube Intersecting Wall Mount Shelves Amazon $50 See On Amazon Shelves shouldn’t just be functional, they should be attractive, too, and this intersecting cube shelf does both. Made from sleek, finished wood, this shelf consists of four interlocking shelves that can be installed either vertically or horizontally, allowing you to place items for display both in and on top of the cubes. The geometric, mod vibes are sure to upgrade any space. Available colors: 5

08 The Sleek Spice Containers That Elevate Your Kitchen Estilo Bamboo Salt and Spice Box (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Level up from plastic shakers with these bamboo spice boxes. You’ll never lose the lids because they swivel open with ease and seal with a magnetic closure to keep spices fresh. They’re easy to clean, too: just wiping them down with soap and water will get the job done.

09 The All-In-One Battery Case That Will Make Quick Work Of Your Junk Drawer The Battery Organizer and Tester with Cover Amazon $18 See On Amazon Stop those loose batteries from rolling around your house once and for all with this battery organizer case. It stores up to 93 batteries ranging from AAA to D. It has a protective cover to keep them in place and even includes a tester, so you can be sure your batteries still have plenty of juice. Available colors: 6

10 A Clip-On Attachment That Turns Your Pot Into A Strainer Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer and Pasta Strainer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Make cleanup just a little bit easier with this attachable pot strainer. It clips onto the side of your pots, and since it’s made from flexible, food-grade silicone, it can stretch or contract to fit a range of cookware sizes. Simply tip the water out of your pot and let the strainer keep all your food in place. Available colors: 4

11 These Colorful Stick-On Lights That Brighten Up Any Space Brilliant Evolution Wireless Color Changing Puck Lights (6-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking to add a fun pop of color to your home, try these wireless color-changing lights. They can be installed with either adhesive tape or screws and come with 16 different color options so you can customize the look of any room. Install them under cabinets, and in closets, and power them with the convenient remote control.

12 A Charging Station That Can Neatly Power Up All Your Devices At Once Hercules Tuff 6 Port Charging Station Amazon $39 See On Amazon Say goodbye to tons of messy cords thanks to this charging station. It features six USB ports and is compatible with most iOS devices and Samsung smartphones. It offers up fast charging thanks to the 2.0 amps, and the dividers keep items neatly organized as they juice up.

13 An Adhesive Cord Organizer That Will Make Storing Your Appliances A Breeze FOMAJI Kitchen Utensil Wire Organizers (12-Pieces) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If dangling, messy cords from your mixer, crock pot, or any other appliances are making your cabinets a disorganized mess, try these wire organizers. Each order comes with 12 clips that you adhere to the side of your device. You then wrap your cables around the exterior of the clip, securing the end plug through the slot in the middle.

14 This Metallic Rack That Keeps Pans Organized DecoBros Kitchen Counter and Cabinet Pan Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon Give your cabinets the tidying up they deserve with this pan organizer. Available in bronze, silver, or white, this rack allows you neatly stack up to five pans at once so they’re easy to grab when you need them. The dividers help separate your cookware, too, so delicate ceramic surfaces won’t get scratched up like they might in a messy cabinet. Available colors: 3

15 A Pair Of Chic Espresso Glasses To Class Up Your Coffee Bar JoyJolt Javaah Double Walled Espresso Glasses (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Your morning coffee just got a whole lot hotter thanks to these espresso glasses. They’re made from double-walled glass to ensure that even hot beverages won’t scald your hands as you sip. They feature a 2-ounce capacity and are safe to use in the dishwasher.

16 The Clever Hanger That Helps You Save Closet Space MORALVE Space Saving Pants Hanger Amazon $19 See On Amazon Get a tidier closet with this space-saving pants hanger. It works by taking advantage of unused vertical space: simply hook it to your closet bar, drape your slacks, scarves, or more across the bars, and unhook one end to free up more room. The hanger can hold up to an impressive 30 pounds of weight. Available colors: 4

17 A Cushy Bathmat That Will Make Pamper Your Feet Genteele Non Slip Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $18 See On Amazon Elevate your bathroom with this cushy memory foam bath mat. Not only does it have a non-skid backing, but it’s quick drying too, so you can have plush comfort without the sogginess. Better yet, it’s fully machine washable whenever it needs a refresh. It’s well-loved by Amazon reviewers, over 50,000 of whom have weighed in to give it a stellar 4.5-star rating. Available colors: 22

18 This Pen-Like Gadget That Makes Lighting Candles A Breeze SUPRUS Electric Lighter Amazon $10 See On Amazon Never fumble around with matches or lighters that are too short again thanks to this electric lighter. Charged via USB-C cable, this flameless lighter can reach deep into tall taper candles to light wicks without smoke. Since it’s flameless, it’s windproof too, making it a great option for camping. Available colors: 7

19 The Space-Saving Vertical Cutlery Organizer Joseph Joseph Kitchen Drawer Organizer Amazon $11 See On Amazon Keep your salad forks separate from your dinner forks with ease using this kitchen drawer organizer. It features five distinct cubbies that angle handles upward, putting them right at your fingertips when you need them. It’s made from BPA-free plastic and can hold up to 24 utensils at a time. Available colors: 4

20 A Disc-Shaped Gadget That Lets You Slice Items In Half With Less Struggle Rapid Slicer Food Cutter Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’ve ever grappled with a knife and bagel only to end up with two jagged, uneven halves, this food slicer is for you. The bottom layer has nonslip feet, while the top has an easy-to-hold handle. Simply put your food in the middle, be it veggies, bread, or protein, and slice through evenly with maximum support and stability. Available colors: 4

21 The Little Infuser That Makes Loose Leaf Tea-Brewing So Convenient VAHDAM Loose Leaf Tea Infuser Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you love enjoying all kinds of teas but hate the mess that can come with loose teas, try this tea infuser. The fine, stainless steel mesh body allows the flavor to seep out while keeping tea residue in, while the cap helps prevent accidental spills. Thanks to the handles, you can perch it over top of your carafe of hot water and sit back while your tea brews to perfection.

22 This Shower Spray That Doesn’t Require Scrubbing Wet & Forget Shower Cleaner Amazon $20 See On Amazon Take the elbow grease out of cleaning your shower with this Wet & Forget shower cleaner that lives up to its name. Just spray your tile, glass, metal, and more once a week. Let it sit for 8-12 hours and then simply rinse it away to reveal clean surfaces without heavy scrubbing.

23 A Clever Pump System To Help Preserve Your Wine Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump and Stoppers Amazon $25 See On Amazon Help increase the longevity of your wine once opened with this wine-saver system. Oxygen in a bottle can deteriorate the taste of wine, so this pump attaches to the neck to remove excess air and preserve your wine for up to two weeks. Once you’ve pumped out all the air, simply pop in one of the six included stoppers to ensure a tight seal.

24 This Super Versatile Veggie Chopper With 15 Different Functions MAIPOR Multifunctional 13 in 1 Vegetable Chopper Amazon $21 See On Amazon Prepare to have everyone you know addressing you as “chef,” thanks to this vegetable chopper. It works with a system of interchangeable blade plates that do everything from dicing, grating, slicing, and more. It can even separate eggs. Made from BPA-free plastic, this gadget features quality stainless steel blades that can hold up to use.

25 A Cute Key Holder That Uses Magnets To Keep You Organized TWONE White Cloud Magnetic Wall Key Holder Amazon $7 See On Amazon If traditional organizing racks just leave you fumbling to get your key ring over a hook, why not streamline things with this magnetic key holder? It installs via adhesive backing, making it a sleek and functional key holder that stores keys tight and prevents them from slipping off thanks to the internal magnet.

26 These Double-Sided Shower Hooks For Curtains & Liners Titanker Shower Curtain Double Hook Rings Amazon $8 See On Amazon Upgrade your bathroom with this set of double-hook shower rings. Made from rust-resistant metal, they hook over your shower rod like hangers and feature two side hooks, one for a shower curtain and one for a shower liner. They come in a 12-pack, and the spheres on the top of the hooks help them slide open and closed more easily. Available colors: 8

27 The Plush Faux Fur Rug With Lots Of Uses Teppich Wölkchen Faux Fur Rug Amazon $20 See On Amazon Add a touch of opulence to any room with this faux fur rug you can score for just $20. It measures 2 feet by 3 feet, though there are other dimensions available as well. Not only does this sheepskin-style rug make a great accent underfoot, it can also be draped over furniture as a statement throw blanket too. Available colors: 6

28 A Stylish Incense Burner That Dresses Up A Table Or Shelf LAMDAWN Ceramic Incense Burner Amazon $13 See On Amazon Burning incense can be a great way to add ambiance and relaxation to your space, and using this ceramic incense burner can make the whole process that much more chic. Available in several jewel tones, this burner features elevated feet and an intricate metal top. It’s compatible with both cone and stick incense. Available colors: 12

29 This Whimsical Disco Ball Planter You’ll Want To Cop ASAP SCANDINORDICA Disco Ball Hanging Planter Amazon $27 See On Amazon Show off your green thumb with this stylish disco ball hanging planter that adds fun, retro vibes to any room. It has a 6-inch diameter and comes with both a chain hook and a macrame sling so you can choose between a more industrial or laidback look. Just hang it and enjoy the gleam of the mirrored tiles as they catch the light. Available colors: 3

30 The Multi-Blade Scissors That Make Quick Work Of Herbs JOFUYU Kitchen Herb Shears Amazon $18 See On Amazon Make cooking easier and more entertaining with these kitchen herb shears that combine all the fun of grade school arts and crafts scissors with the convenience of multi-tasking. The shears have a comfortable, nonslip inner grip and feature five stainless steel blades to quickly achieve evenly spaced ribbons of herbs. They’re rust-resistant, too. Available colors: 2

31 A Sturdy Cast Iron Pan That’s Already Been Seasoned Fresh Australian Kitchen Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Griddle Pan Amazon $33 See On Amazon Indulge in high-quality cookware without the effort with this cast iron griddle pan that already comes pre-seasoned. It has a 12-inch diameter and features ridges that can help you achieve grill marks even without a backyard grill. Since cast irons are safe to use in the oven, this can double as a baking dish too.

32 These Transparent Leg Caps That Protect Floors Without Disrupting The Look Of Your Furniture Godehone Chair Leg Caps (32 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Protect both your furniture and your floors with these furniture leg caps. They’re made from transparent silicone to seamlessly blend into the natural color of your items, while the felt pad on the bottom ensures they glide across your floors while reducing both noise and scratches. Each pack comes with 32 caps.

33 The Rainfall Shower Head That Delivers Great Water Pressure SparkPod Shower Head Amazon $30 See On Amazon Turn your shower into a relaxing spa with this rainfall shower head. It comes in loads of colors, both metallic and matte in finish, and measures 6 inches in diameter. It’s designed to deliver high-pressure showers and is fabricated with rust-proof chrome and rubber nozzles that are easy to clean. Available colors: 29

34 These Clever Clips That Make A Neat Bed So Easy To Achieve Bed Band Original Bed Sheet Holder Straps (1-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you’ve ever struggled to get a tight finish on your fitted sheets, these bed sheet straps are for you. They work kind of like bungee cords: they feature a stretchy elastic cord, metal claw clips, and an adjustable slider in the middle. Simply attach them to the corners of your fitted sheets under your mattress, and adjust them until they sit perfectly tight. Voila, no more sheet corners popping out of place. Available colors: 5

35 A Pair Of Oil & Vinegar Cruets That Will Make You Feel Fancy FineDine Superior Glass Oil and Vinegar Dispenser Amazon $19 See On Amazon Prepare to impress all your guests with these oil and vinegar dispensers. Not only do they look sleek and professional, but they also come with lots of useful features, like helpful graduated measurement markings, a controlled pouring spout to prevent splashes, and a filter to keep any infusing herbs and spices from escaping. They’re made from borosilicate glass and BPA-free plastic.

36 The Bidet Attachment That’s So Easy To Install LUXE Bidet Self-cleaning Bidet Toilet Attachment Amazon $41 See On Amazon Give your bathroom a little upgrade with this bidet toilet attachment. It simply attaches to your water source and screws onto the side of your toilet: no electricity needed. It has two flow functions, a retractable nozzle, and is even self-cleaning. It’s well-reviewed, too, with over 8,000 users weighing in to give it a 4.6-star rating.

37 A Streamline Solution To Messy Cords D-Line Cable Management Box Amazon $19 See On Amazon Hide your unruly charger and power cord collection with this cable management box. Just pop off the lid, insert your surge protector strip, and feed all your cables through one of the three slats on the side for a clean, tidy look. Consider your mess managed. Available colors: 2

38 These Himalayan Salt Bulbs That Give Off The Prettiest Glow Himalayan Glow Natural Salt Bulb Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re looking to put a twist on traditional lighting, consider a natural salt bulb. Since they’re filled with pink Himalayan salt, they give off a warm, pink-ish yellow glow that’s distinctive and soothing. They’re energy-efficient, too, using just 7 watts but giving off the brightness of a 60-watt bulb.

39 A Multi-Pack Of Gardening Gloves With Tons Of Character G & F Products Gardening Gloves (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These whimsical gardening gloves are just what you need to nurture (and protect) your green thumb. You get three pairs in a pack — blue, red, and green — each in a bold floral print. They’re made from 100% cotton and have PVC dots covering the palms for enhanced gripping ability as you work.

40 This Quick-Heating Ceramic Pizza Stone Heritage Products 15-inch Ceramic Pizza Stone with Cutter Amazon $67 See On Amazon There’s no need for takeout when you can snag this ceramic pizza stone. It heats up evenly and quickly to ensure your pizza is cooked to perfection, whether you want to bake it in the oven or grill it on the BBQ. It has a heat-resistant nonstick layer that helps prevent smoking, too.

41 The Textured Foam Roller That Will Upgrade Your Home Gym Nextrino Muscle Massage Vibrating Foam Roller Amazon $33 See On Amazon Just because you can’t make it to the gym doesn’t mean you can’t get a thorough workout, and this foam roller proves it. It’s made from durable EVA, has textured grooves to reach pressure points, and even vibrates. All of these features ensure stiff muscles will relax, both before and after workouts.

42 A Citrus Juicer That Keeps Seeds From Slipping Out Nuvantee Stainless-Steel Citrus Juicer Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’ve ever squeezed a lemon wedge over a freshly made meal only to find it covered with seeds, this citrus juicer is for you. It’s made from dishwasher-safe stainless steel and features a bowl-like crevice on the bottom with perforations to let juice through while keeping pulp and seeds in. Just squeeze the handles together to use.

43 A Compact Space Heater With Helpful Safety Features GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you’re looking to add some extra warmth to just one area of your home, consider this electric heater. The highly rated heater with more than 69,000 reviews comes with two hotness settings, plus a fan option. Plus, it automatically turns off if it overheats for added safety.

44 This Problem-Solving Rack For Messy Entryways Simple Trending 3-Tier Stackable Shoe Rack Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you struggle to keep your shoe collection under control, this stackable shoe rack can help. It’s made from metal and fabric and features three tiers of storage options. Better yet, you can stack two or more of these racks on top of each other to customize your storage space. The necessary connectors come included. Available colors: 5

45 A Chic Set Of Acrylic Jars AOZITA Apothecary Jar Set (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you’re ready to channel some serious “I’m an adult who has it all together” vibes, these apothecary jars are sure to impress. They’re made from durable acrylic and feature a lid with a pull tab for easy access. To elevate your organization game even further, they come with pre-made labels for everyday items like “floss picks,” “cotton balls,” and more.

46 These 3-D Butterfly Decals That Bring The Magic SAOROPEB 3D Butterfly Wall Decor (48-Pieces) Amazon $9 See On Amazon When traditional decor just won’t do, consider these butterfly wall decals. What makes them unique is that the wings can be bent to your desired position, so you can create a flock of 3-D butterflies in mid-flight anywhere you want. The adhesive is strong but won’t leave marks on your walls removed. Available colors: 12

47 The Travel-Friendly Folding Steamer That’s Perfect Wrinkled Curtains BEAUTURAL Foldable Handheld Clothing Steamer Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you want to get wrinkles out of curtains, like pristine clothes on the go, or just don’t have tons of storage space, this foldable steamer is an excellent option. It heats up in just 30 seconds and the handle folds flush to the steamer for easy packing. You can use it on hanging clothes or flat like an iron, too. Available colors: 2

48 A Slim Bathroom Cabinet For When You’re Short On Space AOJEZOR Bathroom Toilet Paper Holder and Storage Cabinet Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you’re still looking to squeeze a bit of extra storage into a small powder room, consider this bathroom cabinet. It measures just 5 inches wide, making it great for narrow corners, but it’s still large enough to hold extra toilet paper, bath supplies, and more. There’s even a slot on top through which to feed a pack of tissues. Available colors: 5

49 An Eye-Catching Horizontal Candle With A Vintage Feel Candle by the Hour 48-Hour Horizontal Candle Amazon $27 See On Amazon This retro horizontal candle not only gives off steampunk vibes, it’s also a clever way to measure time. Simply pull a length of the candle through the top — for every 3 inches of candle, you’ll get one hour of burning time, after which it self-extinguishes once it gets to the bottom. The candle, made from beeswax, can burn for up to 48 hours.