The 98 Best Cheap Gifts On Amazon

Expensive gifts aren't always the best. Whenever you're stuffing a stocking, filling a goodie bag, or even just surprising a loved one with a present, sometimes it pays to save money. But you have to be careful when going the inexpensive route. Everybody loves saving a few dollars here and there, but you still want the gifts to be fun and of quality. That's why I always stick to the surprisingly cheap items on Amazon when it's time to send gifts to my friends and family.

For less than $20, you can easily organize your kitchen, pick up a set of knives, or even grab a pack of acne patches that help heal blemishes overnight. Besides — who can resist the cookbook filled with dozens of recipes to help soothe your hangover? I know I can't, and I'm sure I can name at least three other people in my life who'd love to add it to their collection. Not-so-coincidentally, all of those glorious Amazon products are included on this list for your shopping pleasure.

Whether you're trying to surprise a loved one with a gift in the middle of the week, or you're in the market for an organic lip scrub, there are tons of brilliant products available on Amazon for a stellar price.

01 The Purse Insert That Helps You Stay Organized Tourdream Purse Organizer Insert Amazon $17 See on Amazon This handbag organizer insert will help keep all of your belongings sorted so that they're easy to find. There are several pockets and slots where you can store cash, pens, keys, and more — and one reviewer praised, “So many pockets, fits a lot!” Choose from two sizes and three colors.

02 A Comb That's Designed To Conveniently Fit In Your Wallet Go-Comb - Wallet Sized Hair & Travel Comb Amazon $12 See on Amazon Not only is it made from rust-resistant stainless steel, but this comb is designed to fit neatly into your wallet so that you can easily fix any fly-aways throughout the day. It's designed to work on all types of hair, plus the exterior is smooth so that it won't scratch your credit cards.

03 The Organizer That Can Hold Up To 48 Bottles Of Nail Polish DreamGenius Portable Nail Polish Organizer Amazon $25 See on Amazon Made with adjustable dividers so that it can accommodate bottles of all shapes and sizes, this nail polish organizer is extra-large and can hold up to 48 bottles of polish. It's made from transparent plastic so that you can see what's inside without having to unpack anything, and it's an easy way to keep dust off your bottles.

04 A Heat-Safe Organizer For Your Styling Tools mDesign Hair Care & Styling Tool Organizer Amazon $17 See on Amazon With enough room to hold up to three styling tools, this hair dryer holder comes with its own hardware for easy installation. It’s made of heat-safe steel, plus it comes in 13 different finishes so you can find one that matches with your decor.

05 The Organizer That Prevents Tangles In Your Jewelry While You Travel SANQIANWAN Small Jewelry Travel Organizer Amazon $13 See on Amazon No one likes having to untangle their jewelry after a long trip, so keep it neat and tidy by using this travel jewelry organizer. It's made from high-quality velvet and faux leather, plus it has designated slots for rings, earrings, as well as necklaces.

06 An Over-The-Door Organizer That You Can Use For Practically Anything Simplehouseware Over Door/Wall Mount Amazon $12 See on Amazon Made with four large pockets where you can store clothes, underwear, toys, shoes, or even condiments, this organizer is an easy way to save space since it hangs over any standard door. Each pocket has a large clear window so that you can easily see what's inside, and you can even hang it in your closet.

07 The Stackable Organizer That Can Hold Up To 36 Cans SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer Amazon $19 See on Amazon Stack them on top of each other in a tall cabinet, or use this can organizer on your countertop for easy access to your soups, sauces, and more. You can also use it to hold jars since the plastic dividers are adjustable, plus there are zero tools required for assembly.

08 An Organizer That Can Store Up To 10 Hats On A Hanger LEKUSHA Cap Organizer Hanger Amazon $9 See on Amazon Made from neoprene, this convenient organizer is designed with 10 stainless steel clips that let you hang up your hats from any standard hanger. One reviewer described, “I have A LOT of hats and this is such a space saver,” adding that it’s “very simple to use as well.”

09 The Portable Electronics Organizer Made From Waterproof Nylon Jelly Comb Electronics Organizer Amazon $15 See on Amazon Whether you're traveling with cables, a laptop mouse, or even a tablet, this electronics organizer will help keep your valuable devices safe from water damage with its waterproof exterior. It has a variety of pockets as well as elastic loops that keep your cables secure, plus there's even a padded pocket that keeps your devices safe from scratches.

10 An Organic Lip Scrub That Moisturizes Dry, Chapped Lips Beauty By Earth Organic Lip Scrub Amazon $12 See on Amazon Not only does it help exfoliate away dead skin, but this vanilla-scented lip scrub is also made with beeswax that helps moisturize your lips so that they're left feeling soft. The formula is completely organic and made with real sugar crystals, and you only need to use it twice a week to see the full benefits.

11 The Bracelet That Disguises Your Hair Tie As Jewelry Zuo Bao Stainless Steel Bracelet (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See on Amazon Instead of going out with a bunch of hair ties on your wrist, disguise them so that they look like jewelry using these hair tie bracelets. They're made from high-quality stainless steel that's lead- and nickel-free, plus they're also hypoallergenic so you won't have to worry about irritating your skin.

12 A Pack Of Under-Eye Patches Made With 24-Karat Gold Célor Under Eye Patches (20 Pairs) Amazon $8 See on Amazon Just wear these eye masks if you didn't get enough sleep. In addition to 24-karat gold, they're loaded with collagen that helps plump up your skin. Best of all? You only need to wear them for 20 minutes to experience the full benefits.

13 The Organizer That Lets You Showcase Your Tea Collection YouCopia TeaStand Tea Organizer Amazon $25 See on Amazon Able to hold over 80 bags of tea, this tea organizer not only helps keep you organized, but it also doubles as a minimalist display case on any table or countertop. The eight bins can be attached to either side of the case, and they’re removable so that it's easy to stuff them with tea bags. Plus, the entire case is completely BPA-free.

14 A Wall Hanger That Lets You Store Up To 25 Pairs Of Sunglasses KGMCARE Sunglasses Organizer Storage Amazon $13 See on Amazon Not only is it a great way to prevent accidental scratches to your lenses, but this sunglass organizer can hold up to 25 pairs of glasses so that you'll basically never run out of room. You can hang it on any wall or off a closet rod, plus it's an easy way to save space.

15 The Cable Ties That Help Prevent Tangles And Knots Avantree Cord Organizers (20-Pack) Amazon $7 See on Amazon No one likes having to detangle their headphone wires, so make sure they stay knot-free by using these cable ties. Each order comes with a variety of sizes so that you can use them for headphones, HDMI cables, laptop chargers, and more, plus they come in five colors: black, white, blue, pink, and yellow.

16 A Handy Organizer That Hangs Off The Back Of Your Car Seats OKEECA Car Backseat Organizers (Set of 2) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only is it great for keeping your car clean and tidy, but this backseat organizer also has space where you can store a tablet so it's easy to watch your favorite shows. It's made from oxford cloth and tear-resistant nylon, plus the straps are adjustable so that they'll fit in practically any car. It has eight pockets and is machine-washable, too.

17 The Rack That Keeps Your Water Bottles From Rolling Around In The Fridge YouCopia UpSpace Water Bottle Organizer Amazon $20 See on Amazon Most water bottles can't stand upright in refrigerators, so use this water bottle rack that lets you store them sideways without rolling around. The height is adjustable so that it can accommodate bottles of all shapes and sizes, plus they snap together without any tools required.

18 A Pair Of Gloves That Let You Scrub Your Dishes Spotless ANZOEE Reusable Silicone Dishwashing Gloves Amazon $10 See on Amazon Not only are they made from antibacterial silicone, but these dishwashing gloves also have scrubbing bristles built into the palms so that you don't need a sponge to scrub your dishes clean. They're resistant to tears as well as BPA-free, and one size is designed to fit most.

19 The Cookbook Filled With Recipes To Help With Your Hangover The Hungover Cookbook — by Milton Crawford Amazon $9 See on Amazon Instead of ordering delivery for the fifth time this week, try soothing your hangover with one of the recipes in The Hangover Cookbook. Not only are there recipes tailored to your specific hangover symptoms, but there are also insights into hangover science that help you understand why certain foods seem to help more than others.

20 A Wide-Slot Toaster That Toasts With Precision iSiLER 2 Slice Toaster, 1.3 Inches Wide Slot Toaster with 7 Shade Settings and Double Side Baking, Compact Bread Toaster with Removable Crumb Tray, UL... Amazon $26 See on Amazon This adorable toaster features two ultra-wide slots that accommodate the vast majority of breads, and can even handle muffins and waffles. There are seven shade settings to choose from (that utilize a nifty double-side baking mechanism), so you can be sure your slice is the even level of golden brown you like. Plus, there's even a defrost function if your bread is still frozen.

21 The Cheese Board That Doubles As A Cutting Board CMY Collections Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set Amazon $18 See on Amazon At first glance it's just a cheese board, but then BAM — there are a few handy extras that make this set a step above. Included in your order are four serving forks and one cheese knife that conveniently can be stored within the charcuterie board. Then flip it over and use it as a sturdy cutting board. It's made from solid, eco-friendly bamboo that’s grooved to catch any stray juices. There are even side handles to make carrying out to your dinner party guests extra easy.

22 A Travel Infinite Pillow That You Can Mold Into Your Favorite Position Huzi Infinity Pillow Amazon $40 See on Amazon This genius travel pillow is the answer to preventing your head from falling forward when you’re trying to sleep. The plush microbead fill contours to the shape of your head, and the soft and breathable bamboo cover makes it easy to snuggle in. Plus, the entire pillow is machine washable so you can keep it fresh between trips.

23 The Set Of Cooking Utensils Made From Antibacterial Silicone Home Hero Silicone Cooking Utensils Kitchen Utensil Set (8-Piece Set) Amazon $22 See on Amazon Not only are the silicone heads naturally antibacterial since silicone is non-porous, but this set of cooking utensils is also made with Acacia wood that's exceptionally durable. The silicone heads are heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, plus the set comes with practically every utensil you'll need — including a slotted spatula, pasta server, and even a soup ladle.

24 A Pack Of Acne Patches That Quickly Absorb Pus And Toxins Mighty Patch Original Spot Treatment (36 Count) Amazon $13 See on Amazon Anytime an emergency pimple pops up, cover it with one of these fan-favorite acne patches. Not only do these patches hide your blemishes, but they also absorb toxins and pus so that your skin heals quickly — and it reduces inflammation immediately. They're transparent and matte for a barely-there look.

25 The Face Cleansers That Are Safe On Sensitive Skin INNERNEED Soft Silicone Facial Cleansing Brush (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See on Amazon Made from high-quality silicone that's naturally antibacterial, these face cleansers are soft so that they won't irritate sensitive skin. They're great for scrubbing away blackheads and oil, plus they even help exfoliate away dead skin.

26 A Cream That Strengthens Your Nails And Conditions Your Cuticles Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream Amazon $8 See on Amazon Great for preventing splits, chips, peels, and cracks in your nails, this strengthening cream goes the extra mile by also hydrating your cuticles with calcium and jojoba oil. It has a light coconut scent that isn't overpowering, plus it's also enriched with vitamin A, C, D, and E.

27 The Straw That Filters Out 99.9% Of Bacteria And Parasites LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking Amazon $18 See on Amazon Not only does it get rid of a minimum of 99.9% of waterborne bacteria and parasites, but this personal water filter straw can also filter up to 1,000 liters before it needs to be changed out. There's zero iodine or chlorine used to filter your water, and it's particularly great for hiking or camping.

28 A Shampoo Brush That Massages Your Scalp As You Bathe Hair Scalp Massager Amazon $6 See on Amazon Use it to scrub shampoo all over your hair and scalp, or use the soft silicone bristles on this shampoo brush to give yourself a head massage after a long day. It's great for helping to stimulate blood circulation in your scalp, plus you can use it in or out of the shower since there are no batteries required.

29 The Retinol Moisturizer That Doesn't Dry Your Skin Out Baebody Retinol Moisturizer Amazon $20 See on Amazon Made with retinol that helps even out your skin tone, this hydrating cream goes the extra mile by adding jojoba oil and vitamin E into its formula so that your complexion is left glowing. It's completely cruelty- as well as paraben-free, and it's suitable for most skin types.

30 An Eyeliner Stamp That Makes It Easy To Achieve That Winged Look Lovoir Eyeliner Stamp Pens (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See on Amazon If you're tired of having wonky, uneven winged eyeliner, try using this eyeliner stamp instead. This stamp is designed to work on eyes of all shapes and sizes, plus the formula is also long-lasting, cruelty-free, as well as vegan. One reviewer wrote: "Also, I love how I can do cat eyes for the first time in my life! I’m not great at doing makeup but this made it easy! Very satisfied."

31 The Bed Sheets Made From Super-Soft Microfiber AmazonBasics Microfiber Sheet Set Amazon $20 See on Amazon Made from 100% super-soft microfiber, this bed sheet set comes with two pillowcases as well as a fitted and flat sheet. They're available in twin all the way up to California king sizes (including twin XL), and there are so many color options to choose from it would be impractical to list them all here.

32 A Vitamin C Serum With Hyaluronic Acid & Retinol Eva Naturals Skin Clearing Serum Vitamin C+ Amazon $15 See on Amazon Not only does this cult-favorite serum come loaded with vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and retinol, it also has salicylic acid to keep your complexion clear and bright. To date, more than 41,000 reviewers have weighed in on this affordable, effective skincare powerhouse. One fan raved, “This is the only product I've found that helps calm my skin without irritating it or drying it out.”

33 The Acupressure Set That Helps Alleviate Back And Neck Pain Prosource Fit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set Amazon $20 See on Amazon All you have to do is lay on it for up to 30 minutes every day, and this acupressure set will help alleviate pain in your neck, back, and feet. One Amazon reviewer even wrote that "My back and shoulders are noticeably looser after a session" on this mat. Plus, this particular mat has thousands of positive reviews.

34 A Fitness Tracker With GPS Connectivity ZURURU Fitness Tracker Amazon $34 See on Amazon No matter whether you're running, biking, hiking, or even doing yoga, this waterproof fitness tracker can record your exercise so you can monitor your progress over time. It also alerts you when you've received a call, text, or other notification on your phone, plus the battery can last for up to one full week when fully charged. You can sync it with the GPS on your smartphone too so that you have a record of your routes.

35 The Brush That Straightens Your Hair While Reducing Frizz Ionic Hair Straightening Brush Amazon $25 See on Amazon It only takes about 60 seconds for this hair straightening brush to heat up, and its slim profile makes it easy to pack away into your suitcase without taking up much space. The bristles on this brush won't transfer heat to your scalp in order to keep you safe from burns, plus there are six temperature levels to choose from depending on your hair type.

36 A Serum That Helps Your Lashes And Brows Grow Fuller Organys Lash & Brow Serum Amazon $23 See on Amazon Made with green tea, palmetto, and nettle root, this lash and brow serum is great for anyone looking to plump up their natural lashes, as well as people who have over-plucked their eyebrows and would prefer a fuller look. It's safe for daily use as well as all skin types, plus the formula is completely vegan.

37 The Cleansing Mask Made With 100% Natural Bentonite Clay Aztec Secret Amazon $10 See on Amazon All you have to do is wear it for about 10 minutes, and this clay mask will help absorb toxins and oil from your pores so that your complexion is left looking clear. It's made from 100% natural bentonite clay, plus there are zero added fragrances.

38 A Towel That Removes Makeup Without Any Cleanser Necessary Nano Towel Makeup Remover Amazon $15 See on Amazon You could keep clogging your pores with liquid makeup removers, or you could just get this makeup-removing cloth wet with water and save your pores some struggle. You can use this cloth on all types of makeup including waterproof, and it's safe to use on sensitive skin.

39 The Aromatherapy Diffuser That Clips Onto Your Car's Air Vents Car Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $10 See on Amazon Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, these aromatherapy diffusers are an easy way to freshen up your car. They easily clip onto the air vents in your car which helps distribute their scent, plus each order comes with 12 aromatherapy pads so you can switch up your fragrances whenever you want.

40 A Drain Protector That Collects Debris To Prevent Clogs TubShroom Amazon $13 See on Amazon Simply pop it into your bathtub or shower drain, and this TubShroom will collect any stray hairs or debris that try to make their way down your pipes. The collected hair won't impede the flow of water so that you're not stuck constantly cleaning it out, and it's exceptionally durable since it's made from industrial-strength silicone.

41 The Socks That Help Moisturize Dry, Cracked Feet ZenToes Moisturizing Heel Socks Amazon $12 See on Amazon If your heels easily grow chapped and cracked in the dry weather, try wearing these moisturizing heel socks. The hydrating gel on the inside works to nourish your heels while you sleep, and one size is designed to fit most.

42 A Pen That Doubles As A Screwdriver, Stylus, And More Screwdriver Pen Pocket Multi-Tool Amazon $14 See on Amazon Not only can you use it to take notes, but this pocket multi-tool can also be used as a screwdriver, stylus, bubble level, ruler, and Phillips flathead bit. It's made from durable aluminum, and it's perfect for casual and avid DIY-ers alike.

43 The Hand Lotion That Prevents Unwanted Sweating Carpe Antiperspirant Hand Lotion Amazon $15 See on Amazon All you have to do is rub it into your hands, and this antiperspirant lotion will help prevent any excessive sweating. Unlike other lotions, this one won't leave any greasy residues on your skin, plus it's safe for daily use.

44 A Lip Stain That Leaves Your Lips Feeling Soft And Velvety Peripera Ink Airy Velvet Lip Tint Amazon $10 See on Amazon Instead of using your regular lipstick, try spicing up your makeup regimen with this lip stain. It's easy to make color gradients on your lips using this stain, and unlike other stains, this one also leaves your lips feeling incredibly soft and silky. Choose from several luscious color options.

45 The Loose Face Powder That's Perfect For Setting Makeup Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder Amazon $5 See on Amazon After you've applied your makeup, dust your face with this loose powder so that your look will last all day long. It's great for setting contour, foundation, highlights, and more, plus it even helps hide blemishes while evening out your skin tone.

46 A Light Bulb With A Built-In Motion Sensor Motion Sensor Light Bulbs Amazon $10 See on Amazon Able to detect motion up to 26 feet away, this light bulb helps save you money on your electricity bill since it automatically turns off after just 30 seconds. It also has a dusk-to-dawn sensor so that it only turns on in the dark, plus it's suitable for outdoor as well as indoor use.

47 The Lip Balm That Keeps Your Lips Soft For Up To Eight Hours O'Keeffe's Unscented Lip Repair Amazon $8 See on Amazon Not only will it keep your lips hydrated for up to eight hours, but this lip balm also creates a flexible barrier that prevents further moisture loss. One Amazon reviewer even wrote that "Within a day of using this, my lips finally started healing up and the cracked corners began to mend."

48 An Ice Roller That Helps Get Rid Of Puffy Under-Eyes ESARORA Ice Roller Amazon $13 See on Amazon It can be hard to get rid of puffy eyes in the morning, so why not use this ice roller to help combat any inflammation in your face? This roller also helps shrink your pores, and it's an easy way to cool down after a long, hot day.

49 The Meat Thermometer Made From Food-Grade Stainless Steel ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer Amazon $13 See on Amazon Able to read temperatures all the way up to 575 degrees Fahrenheit, this meat thermometer is made from rust-resistant stainless steel so you won't have to worry about it corroding over time. It uses one AAA battery that comes included with each order, plus the automatic shut-off helps conserve energy.

50 A Scrubber That Extends For Those Hard-To-Reach Areas OXO Good Grips Extendable Tub and Tile Scrubber Amazon $13 See on Amazon Instead of cramming yourself into tight corners, use this extendable scrubber to get rid of stubborn dirt and grime. It's ideal for tubs, tile, glass, as well as floors, and the unique shape makes it easy to get into narrow spaces you'd normally have to strain to reach.

51 The Set Of Knives That Are Coated In Non-Stick Cuisinart Color Knife Set (6 Knives and 6 Covers) Amazon $20 See on Amazon If you're tired of garlic, onions, and other ingredients sticking to your knives, try using this knife set instead. Each blade is coated in non-stick so that your ingredients don't get stuck to them, and the set comes with six knives: one chef knife, one slicing knife, a bread knife, santoku knife, utility knife, and paring knife.

52 A Pack Of Toothbrushes Made With Activated Charcoal Dental Expert Charcoal Toothbrush (5-Pack) Amazon $8 See on Amazon Not only do they remove up to 99% of plaque from your teeth, but these toothbrushes are also made with activated charcoal bristles that are soft on sensitive gums. They're great for helping to whiten your teeth, plus one Amazon reviewer even noted that they saw "noticeable whitening in just a week!"

53 The Water Bottle That Glows & Vibrates To Help With Hydration Goals ICEWATER 2-in-1 Smart Water Bottle Amazon $20 See on Amazon If you frequently forget to drink water throughout the day, try using this smart water bottle. Not only does it glow as a reminder when it's time to take a swig of water, but it also will produce a bassy vibration when used on wood surfaces. One fan gushed, “This is such a great idea on so many levels. I've found the lights are a great as night-light and easy way to find my drink in the dark!”

54 A Bedside Shelf That Can Hold Up To 50 Pounds Modern Innovations Bedside Shelf Amazon $28 See on Amazon Instead of cluttering up your nightstand, use this convenient bedside shelf instead. It's sturdy enough that it can hold up to 50 pounds, and the super-strong clamp allows you to install it without any tools required. More than 3,000 shoppers have given this bed caddy a perfect five-star review.

55 The Eyelash Curler That's Heated For A More Dramatic Curl Acavado Heated Eyelash Curler Amazon $20 See on Amazon Designed with grooves that make it easy to arc your lashes upwards, this eyelash curler reaches its ideal curling temperature in just seven seconds. There are two different temperatures to choose from depending on how dramatic of a curl you're looking for, plus it's rechargeable so you don't have to spend money on wasteful batteries.

56 A Fun Fanny Pack That Comes In A Variety Of Metallic Colors SoJourner Holographic Rave Fanny Pack Amazon $17 See on Amazon You could keep using your boring, plain fanny pack, or you could have some fun using one of these holographic fanny packs. They're available in too many colors to list here, and the two zippered pockets keep your valuable items safe from pickpockets.

57 The Matte Liquid Lipstick Set That's Shockingly Affordable BestLand Matte Liquid Lipstick Makeup Set (6 Pieces) Amazon $12 See on Amazon With six different gorgeous matte shades in total, each color in this liquid lipstick set is waterproof, so you won't have to worry about your lips fading throughout the day. Each order arrives in a fun box which makes them perfect for gifting, plus the formula is non-drying.

58 A Stopper That Seals Your Champagne Shut So It Stays Bubbly Champagne Sealer Stopper Amazon $8 See on Amazon Simply pop it into the top of your champagne bottle, and this stopper will help keep it fresh and bubbly so that you can drink it later. It's made from rust-resistant stainless steel, plus the added silicone helps create an airtight seal against your bottle.

59 The Tea Infusers Made With Extra-Fine Mesh Extra Fine Mesh Tea Infuser with Drip Tray (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See on Amazon If you're tired of loose tea leaves making their way into your mug, these tea infusers are made with extra-fine mesh to ensure that your brewed tea is free from any floaters or sediment. Unlike other infusers, these won't float, plus they're completely BPA-free as well as made from rust-resistant stainless steel.

60 A Whiskey Stone Gift Set That Comes With Crystal Shot Glasses Whiskey Stones Gift Set Amazon $25 See on Amazon Chilled whiskey stones keep your whiskey cold without diluting it, and not only does this whiskey stone gift set come with eight stones, but you also get two crystal shot glasses, a velvet travel bag, as well as a stylish wooden box that looks great on top of any bar.

61 The Bedside Lamp With A Built-In Bluetooth Speaker Eterichor Touch Control Bedside Lamp Amazon $20 See on Amazon With 6 different colors to choose from (plus warm white), this bedside lamp is an easy way to set the mood in your home. You can adjust the brightness of the lamp, and you can use the speaker with any Bluetooth-enabled music devices or simply plug into the AUX-IN jack with the included audio cable. The metal handle allows you to carry the lamp around or hang it up.

62 An Infusion Water Bottle That's Completely Leakproof Brimma Leak Proof Fruit Infuser Water Bottle Amazon $18 See on Amazon Add your favorite fruits to the infusion core, and this water bottle will quickly add flavor to plain, boring water. This bottle is 100% BPA-free as well as made from high-quality, durable Eastman Tritan plastic, plus it's completely leakproof so that you won't have to worry about any accidental spills.

63 The Orthopedic Pillow That's Stuffed With Plush Memory Foam CompuClever Contour Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $30 See On Amazon Ergonomically-designed to contour to the shape of your head and neck, this orthopedic pillow is a great option for any side, back, or stomach sleeper who finds themselves tossing and turning throughout the night. The pillow is filled with plush memory foam, has a machine-washable cover, and has an inner cover to keep the memory foam filling super clean.

64 A Pack Of Socks Printed With Delicious Pizza Designs Rainbow Socks Pizza Box (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See on Amazon It doesn't matter whether you like pepperoni, pineapple, or even arugula on your pizza — this box of pizza socks will satiate your desire for fun socks. Each order arrives in a pizza box for added flair, plus they make a fantastic gift since they're an easy way to spice up your business attire while still being professional.

65 The Handheld Car Vacuum With An Extra-Long Cord BLACK+DECKER Handheld Vacuum Amazon $23 See On Amazon It’s hard to clean your car with most handheld vacuums because of short cords but this vacuum plugs directly into your car and has a 16-foot cord. It also has a clear dust holder so you can see when it’s getting full, and each order comes with two accessories: one crevice nozzle, as well as a brush tool for cleaning your car’s vents.

66 A Lipstick That Changes Color Depending On Your Mood PrettyDiva Jelly Flower Lipstick Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made with hydrating vitamin E and jojoba seed oil, this lipstick turns into a transparent pink gloss color once you've applied it to your lips, though the color can also change depending on your mood so that you always have a customized look unique to you.

67 The Pressed Tea Tablets That Require Zero Teabags Sweetened Organic Loose Leaf Tea Amazon $17 See On Amazon Simply drop one into a hot mug of water, and this pack of pressed teas will dissolve into a delicious cup of tea. They're made from genuine tea leaves without any additives, plus they won't leave any grainy sediment in the bottom of your cup.

68 A Mini S'mores Maker That Comes With Plates And Roasting Forks Hershey's S'mores Maker Kit Amazon $37 See On Amazon This electric s'mores maker comes with everything you need in one kit: a steel grill, fuel holder, and flame snuffer, plus four plates and four forks (which have cool-grip handles). Best of all, it's easy to clean with a gentle hand-wash.

69 The Convenient Wallet That Attaches To The Back Of Your Cell Phone Cell Phone Wallet by Cellessentials Amazon $6 See On Amazon Just use the included adhesive to attach it to the back of your phone, and this wallet will easily hold up to three credit cards without feeling bulky. You can also use it to store cash as well as IDs, and it won't leave any sticky residues on your phone case if you choose to remove it.

70 A Magnetic Strip That Gives You A Chic Place To Showcase Your Knives Vk Magnetic Knife Strip Amazon $15 See On Amazon Not only will it hold your knives, but you can also use this magnetic strip to hold screw drivers, spatulas, keychains, or any other metal object you'd like to keep track of. It looks like wood — which will go with most decor — plus it prevents your knives from growing dull since they won't scrape against anything when it comes time to use them.

71 The Smartphone Stand That's Universally Compatible Lamicall Cell Phone Stand Amazon $8 See On Amazon Not only does it work with both Android as well as iPhones, but this smartphone stand also has a low center of gravity so it's highly unlikely that it'll tip over. It's made from sleek black aluminum alloy, and the rubber cushions on the hooks prevent any accidental scratches.

72 A Liquid Candle You Can Refill Again And Again Firefly Refillable Glass Pillar Candle Amazon $20 See On Amazon All you have to do is refill it with lamp oil, and this liquid candle can be used over and over again. Its minimalist design looks great paired with any style of decor, plus it eliminates the risk of wax dripping all over your tables.

73 The Gua Sha Set That Helps Reduce Inflammation In Your Face baimei Jade Roller and Gua Sha Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made from rose quartz, this gua sha set is an easy way to fight unwanted puffiness and tired under-eyes after a restless night. It also helps stimulate blood circulation so that your complexion is left looking refreshed, and it can help serums and moisturizers sink into the face.

74 A Set That Comes With Everything You need To Start Infusing Tea Tea Infuser Set by Chefast ( 3-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made from premier-grade stainless steel that's resistant to rust, this tea infuser set comes with everything you need to brew a delicious cup of fresh tea. You get three tea steepers in two different sizes, as well as a tea scoop with an integrated bag clip that makes it easy to keep track of.

75 The Bag That Attaches To Your Bike So You Have A Place To Keep Valuables Aduro Bicycle Storage Bag Amazon $13 See On Amazon Simply attach it underneath the top bar on your bike, and this bag instantly becomes a convenient place to keep your keys, wallet, phone, or even a cable lock. It's water- and weather-resistant so that your valuables stay safe in the rain, plus the Velcro straps are adjustable so that it can fit a variety of bikes.

76 A Set Of Cheese Knives Made With Rust-Resistant Stainless Steel Blades findTop Cheese Knives With Markers and Soapstone Chalks (Set of 12) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Not only do you get four cheese knives made with rust-resistant stainless steel blades and bamboo handles, but this set also comes with bubble labels so that you can keep track of which cheeses are which, as well as two soapstone chalks for labeling.

77 The Bluetooth Speaker That Can Play For Up To Six Hours iFox IFS303 Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $17 See On Amazon Clip it to your backpack during a hike, or use this Bluetooth speaker anytime you're looking to relax with some music. It's able to play for up to six hours when fully charged, and you can also play music from USB sticks, aux cables, or even tune into FM radio.

78 A Travel Pillow Designed To Keep Your Legs From Growing Fatigued HOMCA Travel Foot Rest Pillow Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whether you're on a plane, train, or in an automobile, this travel foot pillow will help prevent your legs from growing sore and fatigued as you sit. It only takes about one minute to inflate as well as about five seconds to deflate, plus the air vent is leakproof so that it doesn't deflate while you're using it.

79 The Magnet That Lets You Keep Track Of Your Keys, Scissors, And More TWONE White Cloud Magnetic Wall Key Holder Amazon $8 See On Amazon Just attach this to any wall using the adhesive on the back, and this magnetic cloud instantly becomes an easy place to stash your keys, scissors, tool bits, and more. It's made from high-quality ABS plastic that's exceptionally durable, plus it looks adorable next to any door.

80 A Pen Cup That Spices Up Any Boring Office Desk Hand Cup Pen/Pencil Holder by LilGift Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made with a heavy base that prevents it from tipping over, this pen cup holder is an easy way to spice up any boring desk. You can use it to hold pens, pencils, scissors, or practically anything else that'll fit, plus it's available in four colors: lime green, orange, yellow, and hot pink.

81 The Gift Basket That's Perfect For Anyone Who Loves Nuts Oh! Nuts 12 Variety Mixed Nut Gift Basket Amazon $40 See On Amazon The perfect gift for anyone who loves nuts, this nut gift basket comes with 12 varieties to share, including walnuts, corn nuts, almonds, Brazil nuts, peanuts, macadamia nuts, and more. It arrives in a gorgeous gift box so that you won't have to worry about wrapping it, plus it's certified Kosher.

82 A Toaster That Cooks Hot Dogs And Browns Your Buns Nostalgia HDT600COKE Coca-Cola Hot Dog and Bun Toaster, Amazon $20 See On Amazon Instead of dirtying up a pan to make hot dogs, use this hot dog toaster and save yourself some mess. This toaster also has slots where you can toast your buns, and each order also comes with a pair of tongs so that it's easy to remove them once they're done cooking.

83 The Candle Holder Made From Real Salt From The Himalayas Himalayan Glow Hand Carved Himalayan Salt Candle Holders Amazon $7 See On Amazon Made from real salt crystals from the Himalayan mountains, this salt candle holder is an easy way to set the mood in your home. One Amazon reviewer even noted that "When you put in a tea light and light it up, the glow is a beautiful orange that is very eye-pleasing."

84 A Pack Of Cable Protectors Shaped Like Adorable Animals ‎TUPARKA Cable Protectors (18-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon No one likes seeing their charging cables fray at the end, so why not keep them intact by using these cable protectors? Each protector is shaped like a different adorable animal, and they're designed to work on lightning cables, iPhone chargers, and any cables of a similar size.

85 The Chilling Sticks That Help Keep Your Beer Cold Letit.Beer Beer Chiller Sticks for Bottles (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Simply leave them in the freezer for 45 minutes, then put these chilling sticks into your bottled beer so that it stays cold while you sip. They're made from premium stainless steel that's resistant to rust, and they're particularly great for BBQs, pool parties, a day at the beach — or practically anywhere else.

86 A Bag Of Whole-Bean Coffee That's Extra-Fresh FRENCH ROAST Whole Bean Coffee (5-Pound Bag) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made in small batches so that it's extra-fresh when it arrives on your doorstep, this bag of whole-bean coffee is shipped in airtight, sealed bags so that it retains its aromatic properties while in transit. It's perfect for espressos, cold brews, French presses, and more — plus, it's roasted right in Brooklyn, New York.

87 The Condiment Dipping Cups That Attach To The Air Vents In Your Car Saucemoto Dip Clip (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Instead of struggling to dip your nuggets, fries, or even burger while you're in the car, use these dipping cups that attach to your air vents so that the risk of accidental spills and messes is significantly lowered. They're designed to fit condiment packets of all shapes and sizes, plus the ramekin pops out so that it's easy to clean.

88 A Light That Makes It Easy To See Inside Dark Coolers StarBright Cooler Light Amazon $23 See On Amazon All you have to do is turn it on, then toss this light into your cooler to light it up when it's dark outside. It's waterproof in up to 6 feet of water so you won't have to worry about it short-circuiting, plus there are two color options to choose from: red or white light.

89 The Net That Prevents Your Bowls From Flipping Over In The Dishwasher green sprouts Space-Saving Dishwasher Bag Amazon $6 See On Amazon No one likes hunting around for sippy cup lids, reusable straws, or small Tupperware tops after a run through the dishwasher, so make sure they all stay in one place with the green sprouts dishwasher bag. It zips shut and can sit on the top rack during a wash cycle. It's also machine washable and can even be used to hold your delicates in the washing machine.

90 A Tool That Removes Venom From Bug Bites So You Don't Itch Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool Poison Remover Amazon $10 See On Amazon Simply place it overtop your bug bite, then pull back on the suction plunger so that this bug bite tool will draw out the insect venom that's causing the itch. It works on bumps caused by mosquitoes, bees, wasps, chiggers, and more, and it's kid-friendly since there are no chemicals involved. It was featured on Shark Tank.

91 The Finishing Stick That Helps Tame Flyaways And Baby Hairs Hair Feel Finishing Stick Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you're tired of baby hairs and loose strands ruining your look, try taming your hair with this finishing stick. It's formulated with natural plant ingredients that won't leave your hair feeling greasy, plus it's transparent so that you can use it on any color hair. One reviewer wrote: "This product calms my messy loose curls and doesn't make my hair stiff the way hairspray does! I can't believe I've lived my life without this product."

92 A Water Bottle With Hydration Schedule Times On The Side hydracy Fruit Infuser Water Bottle Amazon $15 See On Amazon Not only is it leakproof, but this water bottle also has a hydration schedule with time stamps on the side so that you can remember to drink water throughout the day. Each order comes with an e-book filled with recipes for infusing your water, plus it's 100% BPA-free.

93 The Pack Of Fine-Point Permanent Markers That Come In A Variety Of Colors Shuffle Art Permanent Markers (48-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Perfect for writing on glass, metal, wood, fabric, as well as just paper, these permanent markers are fade-proof, waterproof, as well as quick-drying and smear-resistant. Each order comes with 48 markers in a variety of colors, and the fine point makes them great for illustrations.

94 An Espresso Maker Made From Durable Aluminum Bialetti 4952 Moka Express Espresso Maker Amazon $40 See On Amazon Instead of wasting money buying expensive espresso from the store, try making your own using this stovetop espresso maker. It's constructed from durable aluminum that distributes heat evenly, and many Amazon reviewers wrote that it's "easy to clean."

95 A Portable Charger With A Built-In LED Flashlight INIU Portable Charger Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only is it made with a built-in LED flashlight, but this portable charger also features two USB ports so that you can charge multiple devices at the same time. It's compatible with all types of smartphones, and the high-speed charging ports power your devices up to four times faster than competing chargers.

96 The Journal That Helps You Start Your Day On The Right Foot Two Minute Mornings: A Journal to Win Amazon $14 See On Amazon All it takes is a few minutes of written exercises every morning, and this journal will help you start your day off on a positive note. It's filled with prompts that make you think about what you're grateful for in life, plus it helps you let go of stress while planning out your goals for the day.

97 The Map That Lets You Scratch Off The Locations You've Visited Landmass Scratch Off Map of The World Amazon $49.99 $21.97 See On Amazon If you're searching for a fun way to showcase the places you've visited, look no further than this scratch-off map. It's the perfect gift for any avid traveler, and each order also comes with a scratching tool, stickers, as well as a drawstring pouch to store them in.