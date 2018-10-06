There are few things that provide the same amount of comfort as a home-brewed, hot cup of coffee. And when you’re on the road, it’s important to bring little things with you. That’s why coffee-loving frequent travelers need the best portable K-cup coffee makers. Who wouldn’t want to make a cup of joe anytime, anywhere?

What To Look For When Shopping For Portable K-Cup Coffee Makers

The most travel-friendly K-cup coffee makers will tick the following boxes:

They’re compact and easy to stow. Sure, some are more complex than others, but the best portable coffee makers will be portable enough to toss in a bag and take with you. On this list you’ll find everything from small machines that provide similar options as larger models to compact manual coffee makers that don’t need to be plugged into a power source. They function with standard-sized K-Cups — including refillable ones. Even if you run on Dunkin’, it’s always nice to have options. They can brew an 8-ounce cup of coffee. While all the best portable K-cup coffee makers can prepare one cup of coffee with ease, some have even heftier reservoirs to make larger servings of joe.

Without further ado, it’s time to find your new favorite coffee machine — one of the smallest K-Cup makers on the market. From a manual device that can provide fresh coffee when you're miles away from civilization to a premium K-Cup maker that produces a highly sophisticated brew, here are some of the best portable coffee machines you can get on Amazon. Want more coffee options? Check out the best cold brew coffee makers, too.

01 The Overall Best Portable K-Cup Coffee Maker, All Things Considered Chulux Single Cup Coffee Maker Machine Amazon $37 See On Amazon Making quality coffee on the go is almost too easy with this single-cup coffee maker from Chulux, which also happens to be a fan favorite on Amazon with over 35,000 ratings so far. It’s a one-touch machine, meaning all you have to do is insert a pod and press a button to get fresh coffee in three to five minutes. Boasting a compact design and weighing in at just under 3 pounds, this machine is way more travel friendly than bulkier models. It’s compatible with all kinds of pods — including K-Cups, obviously — and comes with a removable drip tray and a 12-ounce water reservoir. And thanks to its cool-touch exterior, you don’t have to wait for it to cool down before you pack it back up. As a bonus, it comes in seven color options, from blue (pictured above) to red and black. One reviewer wrote: “This little coffee maker is worth every penny! Makes great tasting coffee, quickly and neatly. Super easy to use and compact for easy travel.” Size: 7.4 x 4.3 x 9.1 inches (length x width x height) | Weight: 2.2 pounds | Water Reservoir Capacity: 12 ounces Also available on: Walmart, $35

02 A Compact Keurig Machine With 63,000+ Ratings Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Amazon $60 See On Amazon Keurig is a well-known name in the coffee-pod industry, so it’s no surprise that their K-pod coffee machines are among the most popular options on the market. Their K-Mini coffee maker has amassed a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 63,000 reviewers weighed in. Reviewers especially love its compact size — making it perfect for kitchens with limited counter space or on-the-go use. Brewing a cuppa is as simple as a push of a button, making up to 12 ounces of coffee at a time, and it can even accommodate travel mugs up to 7 inches in height. The machine is compatible with K-Cup pods as well as reusable pods. It comes with a removable drip tray and in seven color options. Size: 11.3 x 4.5 x 12.1 inches (length x width x height) | Weight: 4.4 pounds | Water Reservoir Capacity: 12 ounces One reviewer wrote: “We bought this for traveling and staying in hotels. [...] It’s super easy to clean, makes a cup pretty quick and packs up super quick.” Also available on: Walmart, $67, Home Depot, $78, and Wayfair, $100

03 A Car-Friendly Coffee Maker That Doubles As A Travel Mug One Mug Brewers MobiBrewer Portable Coffee Maker Amazon $80 See On Amazon This travel mug is actually a clever K-cup-compatible contraption. Inside, there’s a chamber for your K-Cup, allowing you to make your cup of joe on the move — all you need to do is press the singular button on its side. The mug itself is fitted with a lid that pops open when you want a drink and snaps shut between sips of your coffee. To keep it running, use one of two ways, plug it into your car’s 12-volt outlet with the included adapter or power it with two AAA batteries (sold separately). One tradeoff is that it only extracts the coffee (it doesn’t heat up the water) when using just AAA batteries, but the good news is that one reviewer attested that coffee will “stay hot for a long time” in the mug. Plus, it comes with a reusable pod for your own coffee grounds. One reviewer wrote: “I’ve been looking for a mobile solution to keep me awake when I’m out and about. It’s simple to use, easy to clean and the flavor is good. I was afraid that being 12volt it would take forever but it’s actually pretty quick.” Size: Not specified | Weight: 3 pounds | Water Reservoir Capacity: 9 ounces

04 A Manual K-Cup Maker That Doesn’t Require A Power Outlet Presto MyJo Single-Cup Coffee Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon This manual K-Cup coffee maker is the most portable considering you literally don't even need to plug it in. Just pump hot water by pressing down on the gadget’s large rubber button and straight into your favorite travel mug. It works with standard K-Cups and comes with a reusable pod should you want to add your own grounds from a larger package. Cleanup is super easy, too, simply requiring a rinse and an air dry. One reviewer wrote: “We bought this coffee maker for use while boondocking in our small motorhome. There isn't a lot of storage space so we love that this doesn't take up much room at all. We will continue to use our small Keurig machine while on shore power, but for those times when running the larger coffee maker isn't possible, this handy little device fits the bill!” Size: 4 x 4 x 9 inches (length x width x height) | Weight: 0.9 pound | Water Reservoir Capacity: 10 ounces Also available on: Walmart, $25, Wayfair, $25, and Office Depot, $27

05 A Portable K-Cup Machine With A Large Reservoir Instant Pot Solo Coffee Maker Amazon $80 See On Amazon If you drink multiple cups of coffee per day or multiple people will be using the machine, this K-cup machine can come in handy. It has a 40-ounce water reservoir, so you’re saved the hassle of having to refill it frequently between uses. It isn’t cumbersome either and weighs just 2.5 pounds when empty. The machine is operated by two buttons: One to select the size cup of coffee you want (choose between 8, 10, and 12 ounces) and the other for your desired brew strength. After choosing your preferences, you’ll have a fresh cup in 90 seconds. The machine also features a removable drip tray and includes a reusable pod with every purchase. One reviewer wrote: “This little coffee maker is exactly what I needed; small and space-saving! You can use a K-pod or the reusable coffee pod [...] I love the ‘just the right size’ of the 40 oz cylindrical tub that holds enough water for three 8 oz cups of coffee. This coffee maker is supremely easy to use; and you will enjoy a hot cup of coffee time-after-time!” Size: 13 x 6.5 x 14.3 inches (length x width x height) | Weight: 2.5 pounds | Water Reservoir Capacity: 40 ounces

06 A K-Cup Coffee Maker With A Water Filter Mixpresso Single-Cup Coffee Maker Amazon $42 See On Amazon If you prefer to run your tap water through a filter, you might appreciate Mixpresso’s K-Cup maker. Like all the options on this list, it’s compact, lightweight, and functional with K-Cups of all sizes. The machine is capable of creating a 12-ounce cup of ultra-smooth joe in just two minutes. It’s easy to clean between uses too — both the water filter and removable drip tray are dishwasher safe. As an added bonus, it comes with a free reusable pod to use with your own coffee grounds. One reviewer wrote: “I purchased this mini coffee maker to take when we travel since most hotels do not have the Keurig type machines and we like to have at least 2 cups each every morning. So far this has worked out perfectly. I pack the machine in a tote bag I had along with our K-Cups, sugar and creamer so we always have coffee ready to go!” Size: 19.8 x 11.6 x 15.6 inches (length x width x height) | Weight: 3 pounds | Water Reservoir Capacity: 14 ounces