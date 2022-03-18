In Elite Daily's series Chef's Kiss, we taste the latest food and drink trends to help you figure out which ones you definitely don’t want to sleep on. In this piece, we taste Brach’s Taco Truck Jelly Beans.

Get ready to throw everything you know about tacos (and jelly beans) out the window. Candy company Brach’s from combined the Tuesday night go-to with an Easter basket staple to create Taco Truck Jelly Beans, and the wild combo infuses six classic taco dinner flavors in bite-sized, chewy jelly beans. Wondering if this candy actually tastes like tacos and margaritas? This Brach’s Taco Truck Jelly Beans review breaks down everything you need to know about what this mash-up tastes like.

Brach’s Taco Truck Jelly Beans feature six flavors — margarita, horchata, churro, guacamole, salsa, and beef taco — and they’ll definitely spark some conversation this Easter. Brach’s Seasonal and Confections Marketing Director Lauren Holtz tells Elite Daily that’s exactly the point. The brand created the unique combo to “have people connect through the fun tasting journey of the unexpected flavors,” Holtz says. The 12-ounce bags rolled out to stores in early 2022, and you can buy Taco Truck Jelly Beans at stores like Walmart, Target, Walgreens through April 17.

The flavors might sound a little off-putting, but do the jelly beans actually taste like beef tacos and guac? There was only one way to find out: I had to taste the buzz-worthy Taco Truck Jelly Beans for myself. Though I had no idea what to expect going into my first bite, the packaging provides a helpful chart for deciphering each jelly bean:

Margarita-Flavored Jelly Bean

I started with the margarita flavor, a solid bright green jelly bean inspired by the drink. On first bite, the margarita jelly bean tasted like any other regular jelly bean. But after my second taste, I detected a unique hint of sour saltiness, most likely inspired by a salt-brimmed marg.

Churro-Flavored Jelly Bean

Unlike the marg, I was able to pinpoint the churro flavors right away. I was pleasantly surprised by how much the candy tastes like the cinnamon-covered fried dough. By my second bite, the cinnamon flavor was still strong, but I also tasted a hint of chocolate, which I’d liken to the dessert’s classic chocolate dipping sauce.

Salsa-Flavored Jelly Bean

I almost forgot I was eating a jelly bean when the very obvious salsa flavor came through immediately on my first bite. The tomato base was the most prominent flavor at first, but after my second bite, some spicy flavors came through, and the jelly bean packed an even bigger punch.

Guacamole-Flavored Jelly Bean

The spotted green guacamole jelly bean did not disappoint. Not only was I able to taste the familiar avocado flavor right away, but I was also hit with an added hint of zest that reminded me of a lime tortilla chip. But I’m not complaining — you can’t have guac without the chips.

Beef Taco-Flavored Jelly Bean

Next came the big one: the beef taco. The light brown coloring and dark brown spots were a big clue for what I was about to get into, because my first bite really did leave me feeling like I had just bitten into a beef taco meat wrapped in a corn tortilla. The seasoning was on point, and it honestly tasted like a decent taco, y’all.

Horchata-Flavored Jelly Bean

I wash down my “meal” with the horchata flavor. I was immediately struck by the creaminess of this jelly bean, though it didn’t have a very distinct flavor. On my second bite, I tasted a sweetness similar to a frosting-covered donut. Overall, it was a welcome change from the previous savory flavors in the pack.

After tasting all the flavors, one thing’s for sure: Taco Truck Jelly Beans aren’t your average Easter candy. They definitely deliver some serious taco dinner flavor, which makes them great for switching up your standard jelly bean routine. But if you’re looking for something to satisfy your sweet tooth, these might not be the candy for you. Curious foodies with an adventurous palate can score one pack for $4.29 or two for $7.

