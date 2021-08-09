I've never been great at saving money. The moment I see a hot sale or a cool deal, my credit card is already halfway out of my hands. (What can I say? I'm a classic impulse shopper.) Still, I found a way to meet myself in the middle: I'm allowed to swipe my card willy-nilly, but only if I'm sticking to the shockingly useful stuff you can find on Amazon.

What's my definition of shockingly useful? It has to be so good that my mind is blown. And because Amazon is overflowing with helpful product reviews, it's almost always easy to tell whether your hard-earned money is going towards something worthwhile or not. Take the portable multitool I've made sure to include as an example. Not only does it combine 18 tools into one — but with more than 2,500 positive four- and five-star reviews, you can tell that it's more than worth the $12 price tag. And don't get me started on the moisturizing gel socks — because I'm wearing a pair right now.

So no matter whether you're just browsing through the virtual aisles for fun, or simply in the market for useful products with near-perfect reviews, you absolutely can't go wrong with Amazon. Want proof? Keep scrolling to see my top picks.

01 The Moisturizing Socks For Dry, Cracked Feet bemocy Moisturizing Gel Socks Amazon $12 See On Amazon Dry, cracked feet are no match for these moisturizing socks. Just pop them on before you go to bed, and the gel lining will help hydrate your skin as you sleep. They're infused with vitamin E as well as other essential oils, and you have the choice of three colors: orange, pink, or purple.

02 The Gardening Gloves That Make It Easy To Dig Through Dirt XJYAMUS Garden Genie Gloves Amazon $12 See On Amazon With durable claws on the fingertips of these gloves, you'll easily be able to dig through dirt while landscaping or gardening. They're waterproof as well as puncture-resistant, and one size is made to fit all.

03 This Cell Phone Stand Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo Pezin & Hulin Bamboo Tablet Stand Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not only is it made from eco-friendly bamboo, but this stand is also compatible with all brands of smartphones and tablets. It's small enough that you can easily keep it with you in your bag, and it's versatile enough that you can orient it two ways: landscape or portrait.

04 A Nourishing Hair Mask That Helps Reduce Unwanted Split Ends ORS HAIRestore Hair Mayonnaise (2 Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Formulated with shea butter and macadamia seed oil, this mask is perfect for dry, frizzy hair that is in desperate need of moisture. There's also egg yolk extract that helps infuse shine into your strands, and many reviewers raved about the "lovely" vanilla scent.

05 The Handy Multitool That Fits Right In Your Wallet Wallet Ninja Multi Tool Amazon $11 See On Amazon The next time you need a letter opener, eyeglass screwdriver, or even just a simple can opener, just pull this multitool out of your wallet. It combines 18 tools into one, including four different screwdrivers, six hex head nuts and bolts, and even a miniature ruler.

06 Adsoner Steam Eye Masks (15 Pack) Adsoner Steam Eye Masks (15 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon With a calming lavender scent to help soothe your mind after a long day of work, this steamy eye mask is perfect for kicking back and relaxing. The steam lasts for up to 20 minutes, and it can even help reduce the appearance of under-eye shadows.

07 This "Dish" That Helps Preserve Your Bars Of Soap Soap Lift Bone Soap Amazon $6 See On Amazon Letting bars of soap sit in their own puddle of water turns them into a mess of suds, but this soap lift helps your bars dry quickly. The ventilated design allows for increased airflow, and you can even trim it to fit into your old soap dishes.

08 A Pack Of Moldable Glue You Can Use On Almost Anything Sugru Moldable Glue Amazon $20 See On Amazon Glass, ceramics, wood, plaster, metal — you name it, this moldable glue will bond to it. Unlike regular glue, these sticks are waterproof, electrically insulating, as well as temperature-resistant. Plus, the bond they create is so durable that it can support up to 4.4 pounds.

09 The Miniature Vacuum Cleaner For Desktops & Keyboards ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $12 See On Amazon Tiny messes stand no match for this tiny vacuum cleaner, as it's the perfect size for getting rid of dust, crumbs, hair, and more from your workstation. It only requires two AA batteries (not included), and it's completely cordless so that it's easy to maneuver.

10 A Tiered Jewelry Stand That Comes In 7 Colors All Hung Up Jewelry Holder Amazon $39 See On Amazon No matter how you've decorated your vanity, you'll still be able to find this jewelry stand in a color the complements it. Choose from white, teal, pink, and gold, as well as three other gorgeous shades. Assembly takes less than a few minutes, and there's enough space for rings, necklaces, earrings, and more.

11 These Necklace Clasps That Let You Layer Your Jewelry Sunshane Necklace Clasps (12 Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Have you ever wanted to make a layered look with your necklaces? Just hook them into these clasps. Each order comes with a variety of multi-layer clasps in gold and silver — but the best part is that you can also use them for bracelets (or even crafts).

12 A Pair Of Stackable Shelves Designed To Sit In Corners mDesign Corner Organizer Shelf Amazon $18 See On Amazon I've always had trouble finding storage solutions for the corners in my kitchen — until these stackable shelves came along. The non-slip feet keep them from skidding around if they get knocked, and each one is made from BPA-free, shatter-resistant plastic.

13 The Pillowy Bath Mat That's Soft On Tired Feet SlipX Solutions Pillow Bath Mat Amazon $25 See On Amazon Most bath mats are flat and uncomfortable, but this one is made with cushioned air pockets to keep you standing comfortably. It's slip-resistant as well as soft, and one reviewer even raved: "I have heel pain and plantar fasciitis, and this makes a huge difference in the comfort of my shower."

14 A Cutting Board & Colander Combo That Fits Over Your Sink Prepworks by Progressive Over-the-Sink Cutting Board Amazon $24 See On Amazon You can clean and chop veggies directly over your sink with this cutting board. It features a built-in colander so that it's easy to wash your produce, and the non-slip feet on the underside keep it steadily in place as you prepare your meals.

15 This Nylon Beach Blanket That's Ultra-Compact TheCozy Adventures Compact Beach Blanket Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only is this beach blanket waterproof, but it's also made from durable parachute nylon that won't latch onto sand. Just pick it up when you're done, shake it out, and you're ready to go. It folds up neatly into its own drawstring bag, and there are five colors to pick from: orange, purple, red, and more.

16 A Rechargeable Hair Clipper That's Completely Cordless Wahl Color Pro Cordless Rechargeable Hair Clipper Amazon $30 See On Amazon With color coded guide combs included with each order, this clipper takes the work out of trimming your hair when you can't make it to the barber. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to one full hour, and the universal voltage means you can use it abroad just as easily as at home.

17 The Genius Device That Helps You Find Your Keys ldcx Wireless Key Trackers Amazon $17 See On Amazon Simply add one of the receivers to your keychain, and you'll easily be able to find your keys anytime you misplace them using this locator device. The receiver will begin beeping once you press the corresponding button on the remote, and it has a range of up to 30 meters.

18 A Reusable Facial Sponge That Exfoliates Your Skin Buf-Puf Gentle Facial Sponge Amazon $5 See On Amazon Whenever my complexion is looking a little muddied, I just give myself a quick exfoliation using this facial sponge. It's gentle enough that you can use it on dry skin, and each one is reusable for up to six weeks.

19 These Tools That Let You Open Doors Without Contact dacuan No Touch Door Opener (4 Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon No matter whether you're avoiding door knobs or elevator buttons, this tool can help. The hook on the end lets you open doors without touching them, and it also works great for pressing buttons. Loop one on your keychain so you can use it anywhere.

20 A Wine Aerator That Fits Inside Your Pocket Eparé Pocket Wine Aerator Amazon $20 See On Amazon Aerating your wine can help improve its flavor, so why not keep this pocket-sized aerator with you? It only takes a few quick seconds to aerate your wine, and all it needs are AAA batteries (two even come included).

21 This External Battery That's Solar-Powered Hiluckey Solar Charger Amazon $47 See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether you're out camping or spending a day at the beach — this external battery can help keep your devices charged. It's made with solar panels so that you can easily recharge it while you're on the go, and the ports are even waterproof for added durability.

22 A Pack Of Extenders For Your Face Masks MIAODAM Adjustable Mask Extender (5-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon My face masks have a tendency to put uncomfortable pressure on my ears, which is why I grabbed this pack of extenders. Each order comes with five, and they're made with flexible plastic that bends to fit the shape of your head.

23 The Cold Therapy Hat To Help Sooth Migraines & Headaches FOMI Migraine Gel Ice Hat Amazon $23 See On Amazon Migraines got you feeling down? Just pop this cold therapy hat on to help soothe away the pain. If you keep it in your freezer, it'll always be ready at a moment's notice. Plus, the cooling gel insert is removable so that you can wash the fabric if it ever gets dirty.

24 A Charger That Doesn't Use Any Wires To Power Your Phone NANAMI Fast Wireless Charger Amazon $16 See On Amazon Don't bother hunting around for a power brick the next time your phone needs to power up — just place it on this wireless charger. You don't need to remove your case in order for it to work (unless it's more than 5 millimeters thick), and there are two charging speeds to choose from: fast or standard.

25 This Container That Chills Hot Drinks Almost Instantly Maxi-Matic HyperChiller Amazon $25 See On Amazon No matter whether you're making iced coffee or trying to chill your warm soda, this container can help. It'll able to chill your drinks in one minute or less (as long as you keep it in your freezer), and there are zero chemicals or gels involved — just plain ol' water.

26 An Electronic Scrubber That Helps Remove Stubborn Blackheads GUGUG Skin Scrubber Amazon $25 See On Amazon Using high-frequency vibrations, this electronic scrubber can help get rid of stubborn, unwanted blackheads while you're exfoliating your skin. The spatula is made from 100% stainless steel that's rust-resistant, and one reviewer even raved that "After using it my skin became smoother and cleaner than before and I had less breakouts."

27 The Bidet That Helps You Save Money On Toilet Paper Luxe Bidet Neo Amazon $38 See On Amazon Tired of spending money on toilet paper? Me too — that's why I installed this bidet. Each order comes with all the parts and tools you need to get it working within minutes, and the hygienic nozzle guard automatically retracts to help it stay clean between uses.

28 A Handle That Helps You Carry Heavy Groceries Mighty Green Solutions Mighty Handle Amazon $14 See On Amazon Just put your heavy grocery and shopping bags onto these handles, and they'll help distribute their weight to lighten the load on your arms. They also feature a twist-lock function that helps keeps your bags from spilling out in the backseat.

29 The Travel Water Bowl Made Specifically For Your Pets Highwave AutoDogMug Amazon $15 See On Amazon I use this travel water bowl whenever I take my dog to the beach. Simply fill the bottle with up to 20 ounces of water —and then whenever your pet is thirsty, give it a squeeze. The water will flow up into the bowl at the top, allowing your pet to hydrate while you're on the go.

30 A Jar Opener That's Ergonomically Designed For Comfort Rtreek Jar Opener Amazon $11 See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether you're left- or right-handed — this jar opener is ergonomically designed so that it's comfortable to use either way. The sharp teeth latch onto stubborn lids so that they pop open with a simple twist.

31 The Furniture Socks That Help Protect Your Floors From Scratches BLENDNEW Furniture Leg Covers (32-Pieces) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Having your scuffed floors professionally restored can cost a lot of money, so why not try to keep them protected with these furniture socks? One size is made to fit most types of furniture legs, and the anti-slip fabric prevents them from sagging downwards.

32 A Thumb Ring That Holds Your Book Pages Flat Thumb Thing Book Page Holder (3-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon You don't need both hands to keep your pages flat when you pop this thumb ring on. It's perfect for reading recipes in the kitchen or even catching up with your favorite book on the beach. Many reviewers also raved about how it "works well."

33 These Blind Dusters With Microfiber Cleaning Cloths SENHAI Microfiber Blind Duster (3-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon These these dusters lined with microfiber are must-haves if your blinds are looking a little worse for wear. Each order comes with two extra cloths, and they're each reusable after a quick run through the washer.

34 A Bluetooth Transmitter For Your Car Radio Nulaxy Bluetooth Car FM Transmitter Amazon $18 See On Amazon Just pop this transmitter into your car's outlet, and you'll be able to play music through your speakers via your phone's Bluetooth system. The large LCD display makes it easy to see what song is playing or who is calling, and you can even makes hands-free calls while driving.

35 The Roll-On Pain Reliever With Nearly 6,000 Positive Reviews Outback All-Natural Pain Relief Roller Amazon $20 See On Amazon Cruelty- as well as GMO-free, this roll-on pain reliever absorbs quickly through your skin to help soothe aching muscles. It's great for helping to reduce inflammation, and the olive oil in the formula even helps moisturize your skin.

36 A Mist That Eliminates Unwanted Odors From Your Car Meguiar's Car Air Refresher Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you love that "new car" smell, this mist can help prolong it. Not only will it remove various unwanted odors, but it'll give your car that fresh, straight-from-the-dealership scent. Plus, it's formulated so that the scent lasts for weeks.

37 This Inflatable Travel Pillow That Attaches To Your Seat Travelrest Ultimate Travel Pillow Amazon $26 See On Amazon Don't let your head flop around as you try to sleep while traveling — just lay against this soft pillow. It only takes a few puffs of breath to inflate it, and you have two options when setting it up: either wear it like a messenger bag, or tether it to your seat.

38 A Safety Hammer Made To Break Car Windows Raniaco Car Safety Hammer (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you ever need to escape your car in the event of an emergency, these hammers can help. They're designed to bash through your window in order to help you get out. Each hammer point is made from high-quality steel, and the opposite ends feature seat belt cutters — just in case.

39 The Grocery Bags That Can Hold More Than 45 Pounds GoGreenBags Reusuable Grocery Bags (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made from heavy-duty fabric that can support more than 45 pounds, these grocery bags are eco-friendly alternatives to ones made from plastic. They're also recyclable in case you ever need to throw one out. Once you're done shopping, simply fold them flat for easy storage.

40 A Pair Of Clips That Make It Easy To Tie Your Shoes ZUBITS Magnetic No Tie Shoelace Clips Amazon $21 See On Amazon These clips take the work out of tying your shoes. Just loop your laces through the holes, and then separate the clip in half — the strong magnet in the middle will let you snap the laces back together once your foot is inside (instead of actually tying them).

41 The Pot Clip That Helps Prevent Drippy Messes While Cooking Trudeau Flex Pot Clip Amazon $10 See On Amazon Leaning your stirring tool might be convenient, but it's a surefire way to wind up with drips on your stove — so attach this clip to your pot. It's large enough to hold tools of all shapes and sizes, and you don't have to worry about it melting since it's heat-resistant up to 482 degrees Fahrenheit.

42 A Liquid Exfoliant That Helps Shrink The Appearance Of Your Pores Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting Acid Exfoliant Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whenever I feel like my complexion is looking a little cloudy, I just give my skin a quick dose of this liquid exfoliant. It's formulated with 2% BHA to help reduce the appearance of your pores while refreshing your skin. Plus, the leave-on formula is gentle enough for daily use.

43 This Tongue Scraper Made With Medical-Grade Stainless Steel Besititli Tongue Scrapers (2 Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon If you're hoping to remove odor-causing bacteria from your tongue, grab this scraper. Made from medical-grade stainless steel, it's completely BPA-free and easy to clean. One pack comes with two, both of which are also rustproof.

44 A Handheld Food Chopper With A Built-In Cutting Board Szresm Clever Food Chopper Amazon $15 See On Amazon You don't need to transfer ingredients from your cutting board to stove — just slice them right over your pot with this handheld chopper. The built-in cutting board serves as a platform to hold your ingredients, and the blades are made from rustproof stainless steel. And don't worry if you're left-handed, as the handle is also ergonomically designed.

45 The Camera Lens Kit That Make Your Photos Insta-Worthy Criacr Phone Camera Lens (4-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Do you want to take gorgeous fisheye photos, but don't want to spend hundreds on an expensive camera? This kit lets you add fisheye, wide-angle, and macro effects to your smartphone camera lens. It's designed to work with all types of phones, and the lenses can be used separately or together for a layered look.

46 A Pair Of Tips That Prevent Your Glasses From Sliding Keepons Anti-slide Glasses Holders (30-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Just pop these hooked tips onto the ends of your glasses arms, and they'll prevent them from slipping forwards when you move. They're made from high-quality silicone, and they're designed to fit both kid- as well as adult-size glasses.

47 The Body Balm That Stops Uncomfortable Chafing Body Glide Anti-Chafe Balm Amazon $10 See On Amazon Don't let that uncomfortable chafing ruin your day — just use this balm to help stop the irritation. You can apply it to your thighs, necks, arms, or anywhere else your skin rubs against your clothes, and the formula is made from plant-derived ingredients that are completely vegan.

48 A Magnetic Cell Phone Holder For Your Dashboard eSamcore Magnetic Phone Mount Amazon $13 See On Amazon Stick this magnetic smartphone holder on your car dashboard, or even put it on your vanity so that you can listen to music while getting ready for the day. The suction cup on the bottom lets you stick it practically anywhere, and it's compatible with all types of phones.

49 The Clippers That Catch Your Nails As You Go GLAMFIELDS Nail Clipper with Catcher Amazon $10 See On Amazon Thanks to the splashguards on the sides, your nails won't go flying all over the place when you trim them with this clipper. It's made from top-quality stainless steel that's rustproof as well as sharp, and the thick lever gives you added leverage when cutting through thicker nails.

50 A Pair Of Headphones You Can Wear Like A Bracelet Wraps Wearable Headphone Earbuds Amazon $11 See On Amazon Instead of letting your headphones get tangled in your pocket, just wrap this pair around your wrist. They're made with a woven ABS jacket so that you don't have to worry about them tearing or stretching. Grab them in five colors: black, brown, pink, blue, green.