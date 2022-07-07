In the world of acne-preventing products, silk pillowcases are one of the most luxurious solutions around. As someone who has struggled with acne for the better part of my adult life, I am naturally skeptical of any solution that I don’t get from my dermatologist. But, when I heard about Silvi’s anti-acne silk pillowcase, I knew I had to try it. I’ve tested out all manner of silk, satin, and cotton pillowcases for my acne-prone skin, but Silvi’s design caught my interest. Their pillowcase is not only made with 100% mulberry silk, but it also features silver ions in its design for anti-bacterial and antimicrobial properties.

When my Silvi pillowcase arrived, I wanted to first compare it to other fabrics I’ve tried. The quality of silk is measured both in the momme weight of the fabric and also the grade of the fibers, and I’ve tried silk pillowcases from 19 to 25 mommes. For context, the higher the momme weight the heavier weight the silk will feel, which can translate into a bit more durability longterm. It also can mean that the silks are harder to clean, which is especially important as it applies to pillowcases, which need to be washed frequently if you have acne-prone skin.

Silvi’s pillowcase is made with 22-momme silk with 6A-grade fibers, the highest grade given to fibers. Upon first feel I was really impressed with the construction. I’ve tested silk pillowcases that can set you back over $100, and the Silvi pillowcase feels as luxurious as ones twice the price. The silk feels thick and soft, but it’s also machine washable, which is a huge benefit that you won’t find with most silk pillowcases.

It’s made with silver?

The Silvi silk pillowcase is made with their SilvTech™ silver ion technology, to eliminate 99.7% of acne-causing bacteria. While research is still ongoing, silver has proven to have antimicrobial benefits that can reduce bacteria. In combination with the silver, the Silvi pillowcase is made with 100% silk, which is a popular fabric amongst skin care experts and beauty fans since the soft material reduces any potential irritation on your skin and hair.

With anything that promises dramatic results, I tend to look for reviews to back it up. One look at Silvi’s customer reviews shows thousands of satisfied sleepers. One customer raves, “I have been using [these] for around a month now and my skin has cleared dramatically!! No more dryness and irritation. I am in love!!” While my own journey with Silvi’s pillowcase isn’t months long (yet), I’ll say that there are a number of reviews and testimonials that attest to similar results. The before-and-after photos from some of their customers also really sold me on these pillowcases.

After a few nights of sleeping on the Silvi pillowcase, I can already tell it’ll be the first pillowcase I reach for when changing my linens. The softness is unmatched, and I love that it can easily go in a washing machine on delicate, so I can wash it at least once a week. But, another benefit to Silvi’s pillowcase as it compares to others on the market is that it can go a bit longer between washes, thanks to its silver design. While most dermatologists will recommend changing your pillowcase at least once a week (if not more often) for anyone with acne-prone skin, the Silvi pillowcase can go nearly two weeks between washes. This is another huge perk for anyone with acne-prone skin.

So will this pillowcase cure acne?

Even with heaps of anecdotal evidence, a single product is unlikely to cure acne, especially an over-the-counter product. But, if you’re anything like me and have struggled through dermatologist appointments, expensive facials, and challenging skin care regimens, taking a look at the place where your face rests for the better part of your day can be a smart strategy. I love the Silvi pillowcases and how luxurious they feel to sleep on. But I especially love that, regardless of my anti-acne skin care routine, I don’t have to worry about a bacteria-ridden pillowcase sabotaging my efforts.

