Silk’s New Plant-Based Creamer Is Perfect For Making Oat Milk Lattes

There’s a new plant-based creamer that’ll help you switch up your morning coffee. Whether you consider yourself a barista-lever coffee maker or barely get your pod into the machine, you can check out Silk’s new Sweet Oat Latte Creamer to help you bring a latte vibe to your cuppa. Plus, the dairy-free creamer is good option if you’re looking a plant-based addition to your regular morning (or afternoon) coffee.

Silk dropped its new Sweet Oat Latte Creamer on Feb. 16, and if the name lives up to its promise, you can look forward to a sweet, creamy addition to your caffeine source. The new product — which is the the brand’s third oat milk creamer, joining Oatmeal Cookie Oat Creamer and Vanilla Oat Creamer — features a combo of what Silk calls “sweet latte” flavor mixed with oat milk. See, “latte” is right there in the product name, so it’ll basically make you a barista in your own home, right?

If you’re ready to get a taste of the plant-based innovation, you can buy the Silk Sweet Oat Latte Creamer at nationwide grocery stores and it’ll cost you $4.79 per quart, depending on location. To find a store near you offering the new Sweet Oat Latte Creamer, you can use Silk’s store locator.

If you’re looking for your creamer to do more than transform your cup of joe into a latte, check out Silk Enhanced Almond Creamers. The new line of creamers features 4 grams of protein per 4-tablespoon serving — but if you’re only in it for the new almond milk creamer flavors (I get it), there’s plenty to get excited about. Choose between the Vanilla Latte Almond Creamer or the Salted Caramel Almond Creamer for a sweet addition to your coffee.

Courtesy of Silk

You can find Silk’s Enhanced Almond Creamers at Walmart stores for $4.49 per quart.

When you head to the store to stock up on Silk’s new line of creamers to upgrade your at-home coffee experience, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.