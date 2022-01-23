Sheila G's Brownie Brittle Now Comes Topped With Reese's Pieces Or Heath Toffee

Get ready to add two new snacks to your lineup in 2022. Sheila G’s new Reese’s Pieces and Heath Brownie Brittle flavors feature the chocolatey candies you know and love in a seriously delicious new combo. Thankfully, the innovative spin on the classic thin, crunchy bites are here just in time for all your upcoming Valentine’s Day festivities.

Sheila G’s Brownie Brittle partnered with Hershey’s to drop the new Reese’s Pieces and Heath Brownie Brittle flavors on Dec. 14. The collab features Sheila G’s classic Brownie Brittle — a thin, crispy brownie snack — combined with the iconic candies for a crunchy creation. If you’re a peanut butter fan, you’ll want to try Brownie Brittle Reese’s Pieces, which is topped with actual Reese’s Pieces bits. Brownie Brittle Health Toffee Crunch features Heath Toffee pieces on the thin brownie for a buttery, chocolatey mash-up. The snacks are perfect for sending as a gift to your Valentine or just for enjoying on your own at your next movie night.

Both new flavors are available for purchase online at BrownieBrittle.com and Amazon. You can purchase Brownie Brittle Reese’s Pieces in a 14-ounce bag for $14.99 or a six-pack of 4-ounce bags for $29.99. A six-count of 5-ounce Brownie Brittle Health Toffee Crunch bags will cost you $29.99. You can also find the snacks in-stores at nationwide retailers, and it’ll cost you around $3.49 to $3.99 for a 4-ounce bag. BTW, both flavors are permanent additions to Sheila G’s lineup of Brownie Brittles, so you can look forward to switching them into your go-to collection of snacks.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Before you head to the store to pick up Sheila G’s new Reese’s Pieces and Heath Brownie Brittle flavors for a sweet celebration, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.