When you think of truffle, you probably imagine sprawling mansions, flashy diamonds, and just overall ~luxury~. Well, get ready to add your favorite burger joint to the list, because Shake Shack is bringing the fancy ingredient to its stores with an all-new White Truffle menu. I got to try the limited-edition bites ahead of the release, and if you loved Shake Shack’s lineup of Black Truffle bites in 2021, then you’re not gonna want to miss this.

The new collection, which was announced on Feb. 6, includes three savory menu items that each highlight the notoriously rare white truffle, with a sauce that contains white button mushrooms, shallots, garlic, parmesan cheese, olive oil, and more. Featured on the lineup is:

The White Truffle Burger: Fontina cheeseburger topped with real white truffle sauce made with Regalis organic white truffle oil and crispy sweet onions on a toasted potato bun (starting at $8.99)

The White Truffle ‘Shroom Burger: Crisp-fried portobello mushroom filled with melted muenster and cheddar cheeses, topped with real white truffle sauce made with Regalis organic white truffle oil, and shredded lettuce sandwiched between a toasted potato bun (starting at $8.99)

Parmesan Fries with White Truffle Sauce: Crispy crinkle cut fries topped with parmesan cheese and served with real white truffle sauce made with Regalis organic white truffle oil (starting at $4.69)

The White Truffle menu launches in-stores nationwide on Friday, Feb. 10 for a limited time, but eager foodies can get exclusive access to the new offerings starting Wednesday, Feb. 8 via the Shake Shack app.

Courtesy of Shake Shack

If you’re a truffle stan, you’re probably wondering how the ingredient pairs with your fave Shake Shack orders, and below, you’ll find everything you need to know about each item.

Shake Shack’s White Truffle Burger Review

The White Truffle Burger immediately gives off that signature, savory truffle scent, but the only thing better than the sandwich’s aroma is its taste. The burger itself is incredibly juicy, and the Fontina cheese is perfectly melted and warm. Not to mention, the crispy onions gives it a nice crunch that feels reminiscent of putting chips on a sandwich (I can’t be the only one who does that, right?).

Together, these ingredients would make a great burger on its own, but the white truffle sauce takes it to another level. The most prominent flavor is definitely the truffle, but if you’re not a truffle fan, there’s a chance you’ll still enjoy it. The sauce’s mushroom and olive oil flavors balance out the acidity of the truffle, and the fact that it’s a sauce makes it a lot less harsh on the tongue than if it were an oil, IMO.

Clearly there’s a lot going on with this sandwich, but if I had to sum it up I’d say the burger and onions combo tastes like a bite you’d grab from your local diner, but the truffle sauce adds a level of luxury for a low price. Two thumbs up from me.

Courtesy of Shake Shack

Shake Shack’s White Truffle ‘Shroom Burger Review

Unlike the regular burger, the White Truffle ‘Shroom Burger doesn’t give as much as a truffle-y scent. So it didn’t come as a surprise to me when the sauce didn’t really break through at first. Instead, it was all about the melted muenster and cheddar cheeses, which literally exploded out of my sandwich upon my first bite. The cheese was very warm, which contrasted nicely the cool shredded lettuce. But with so many different flavors and temperatures at play, it took a while for the white truffle sauce to have its moment.

Unsurprisingly, the sauce works really well with the mushroom. They both have a similarly earthy flavor, and the crispiness of the portobello mushroom gives it that same crunchy texture as the regular burger.

Courtesy of Shake Shack

Shake Shack’s Parmesan Fries With White Truffle Sauce Review

Everyone loves Shake Shack’s classic crinkle cut fries, so of course the parmesan topping and white truffle topping are going to be a hit. They don’t reinvent the wheel, but they’re dang good, especially if you’re a parmesan lover like myself. Because there aren’t many flavors involved, the Parmesan Fries are where the white truffle sauce shines the most. So if you’re interested in conducting a proper taste test of the condiment, you’re not gonna want to pass on this cheesy side.

Courtesy of Shake Shack

The White Truffle menu is available to order in-stores, online, and via the app through spring 2023.