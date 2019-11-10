Seriously Chill The Eff Out In Your Home With These 36 Cozy Things From Amazon

Cozy is more than a mood — it's a lifestyle. And if you want to make your home a cozy haven, Amazon has got your back with a huge assortment of products that are designed to make you feel warm and comfortable. Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for a thoughtful gift, these 36 cozy things from Amazon are sure to delight (and then relax).

In Danish culture, there's hygge, which is "a quality of coziness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being." And this list filled with items like plush fleece slippers, soft throw blankets, calming scented candles, clever cup warmers, ambiance-enhancing lights, and more can do more than just warm you up. They set the tone for a better mood and greater mindfulness.

Because these items are well-reviewed on Amazon, you know they've already been tested and approved for comfort and maximum coziness. Plus, many of the items can be delivered in a hurry thanks to the site's super-quick Prime shipping. This list also covers a range of price points, so there's sure to be something that can help you and your loved ones embrace that hygge lifestyle. Scroll on for 36 of the most snuggle-inducing products available now on Amazon.

01 This Reading Pillow That's Soft & Supportive Linenspa Shredded Foam Reading Pillow Amazon $40 See On Amazon Settle in for some reading or watching TV with this super comfy and supportive foam reading pillow. The interior is filled with shredded memory foam so it molds to your body, while the exterior is covered in soft velour. The pillow is available in two pretty shades: dark blue or stone gray.

02 An Essential Oil Diffuser That Creates At-Home Aromatherapy Sessions OliveTech Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $33 See On Amazon Create an aromatherapy experience at home with this essential oil diffuser, which can double as a mini humidifier. With a 400-milliliter capacity, the diffuser offers eight to 12 hours of mist output that can run continuously or on a one-, three-, or six-hour timer. When turned on, the LED light has adjustable brightness settings to create a soothing scene.

03 These String Lights That Create Fairy-Tale Vibes Twinkle Star 300 LED String Light Window Curtain Amazon $16 See On Amazon These twinkle star LED string lights create amazing ambiance when hung alone or with a sheer curtain (sold separately). The set of 300 warm white LED lights have eight mode settings, including steady-on and slow fade options. The lights are also waterproof, so they can be used for outdoor decor, too.

04 These Fleece-Lined Slipper Socks That Keep Your Feet Cozy SDBING Women's Fleece-lined Slipper Socks Amazon $12 See On Amazon Keep your feet extra warm with these super soft fleece-lined slipper socks. The stretchy socks come in 26 colors, including light gray (pictured) and bright red, and feature grippy silicon rubber soles so they can double as extra flexible slippers you don't have to worry about sliding in.

05 The Ceramic Mug That Doubles As A Handwarmer Clay in Motion Handwarmer Mug Amazon $22 See On Amazon This pretty ceramic handwarmer mug keeps your hands toasty while you sip your favorite warm beverage. Handmade in Oregon from a lead-free ceramic, this unique mug is designed to fit either the right hand or left hand. Plus, it's dishwasher, oven, and microwave-safe so your hot cocoa can be ready in a snap.

06 This Mock Neck Sweater That's Chic & Cozy Cable Stitch Women's Mock Neck Cozy Sweater Amazon $60 See On Amazon This warm mock-neck sweater keeps you cozy and stylish on chilly days. Made from a blend of acrylic, nylon, wool, and spandex, the oversize pullover offers soft comfort and stretch. The sweater comes in five versatile colors, including light gray (pictured) and classic black, and it pairs well with jeans for an effortlessly chic outfit.

07 These Gentle Eye Masks That Heat Up On Their Own MegRhythm Gentle Steam Warming Eye Mask Amazon $18 See On Amazon With this self-heating, lavender-scented gentle steam eye mask, you can relax and recharge at home or while traveling. Sold in a pack of five, each mask is single-use and begins warming when you open the packet. They stay warm for around 20 minutes. These masks are a quick and easy way to practice self-care and feel seriously cozy.

08 A Faux Fur Throw Blanket That Comes In Lots Of Colors Chanasya Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $29 See On Amazon When it's time to snuggle up on the couch, a comfy blanket is essential. This faux fur microfiber throw blanket is super soft and warm, and it looks great draped over couches or chairs when it's not being used. There are 20 colors to choose from, including neutrals like gray, beige, and black, or bold shades of purple, pink, and red, as well as a range of sizes. Oh, and plenty of Amazon reviewers' pets love it, too.

09 This Salt Rock Lamp That Creates A Warm, Cozy Glow Levoit Kana Himalayan Salt Rock Lamp Amazon $17 See On Amazon Create relaxing vibes and a cozy amber glow with this Himalayan salt rock lamp. The hand-carved salt rock lamp sits atop an elegant wooden base and has a touch-dimmer switch to adjust the lamp's brightness. Plus, since it comes in a gift box, this lamp is a convenient choice for gift-giving.

10 The Blanket Sweatshirt That's Lined With Cozy Sherpa THE COMFY | The Original Oversized Sherpa Blanket Sweatshirt Amazon $40 See On Amazon It doesn't get much cozier than this oversize sherpa blanket sweatshirt. The soft, one-size hoodie pullover is lined with fluffy sherpa and comes in several colors and patterns, including Santa, elf, and reindeer styles that are perfect for the holidays to black and teal that can be worn all year round.

11 This Soy Candle That Smells Like Spices & Evergreen DECOCANDLES Urban Concepts Cozy, Mélange of Spices & Evergreen Amazon $20 See On Amazon The scent of this gorgeous, long-lasting soy candle — a blend of spices and evergreen — is literally called Cozy. One Amazon reviewer wrote that it "transports me from the perpetual summer of Florida to a wonderful autumn wonderland."

12 A Wireless Bra That Provides All-Day Comfort Hanes Women's Comfort Evolution Bra Amazon $12 See On Amazon With more than 3,000 reviews on Amazon, this Hanes wireless bra is a popular and affordable choice for all-day comfort. Made from polyester and spandex, the seamless bra has wide shoulder straps and a wide band for comfort. It's available in a range of sizes and colors, including a few fun prints, and promises to stay smooth under clothes.

13 These Memory Foam Pillows That Keep You Cool & Comfy Cooling Shredded Memory Foam Bed Pillows with Bamboo Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Make your bed extra comfortable with this two-pack of shredded memory foam pillows with cooling bamboo covers to prevent over heating. The shredded memory foam pillows offer comfort and support while you're sleeping, and the breathable bamboo covers are hypoallergenic and even machine-washable.

14 These Slippers With Memory Foam That Are Perfect For Lounging Women's Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House/Outdoor Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon These chic and cozy plush fleece slippers are great for lounging, and since they have waterproof, anti-slip soles, they can also be worn outdoors. Memory foam insoles provide comfort and support while you're walking. Choose from five pretty colors, including the classic gray pictured here.

15 These Battery-Operated Candles That Create Flame-Free Ambiance Enpornk Flameless Candles Battery Operated Candles (Set of 9) Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you crave a candlelit ambiance without actual candles, opt for this set of nine battery-operated flameless candles. The set includes candles of varying sizes, which run on two AA batteries (not included). Use the included remote control to turn them on and off, adjust light settings, or set them on a two-, four-, six-, or eight-hour timer.

16 This Cooling Mattress Topper That's Hypoallergenic oaskys Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Amazon $40 See On Amazon Add a layer of cozy comfort to your bed with this cooling mattress topper, which one reviewer compared to "a bed of marshmallows." With a combed cotton exterior and down alternative filling, this soft and supportive mattress pad is breathable and hypoallergenic. Plus, it's easy to care for since it's safe to machine wash and dry.

17 A Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Spray That's Instantly Calming ASUTRA Lavender & Chamomile Organic Essential Oil Blend Amazon $15 See On Amazon Spray this lavender & chamomile essential oil-based blend on your body, bed linens, or around the room for a calming, relaxing aromatherapy effect. The mist is nontoxic and eco-friendly, and if you use it on your skin, you get the added revitalizing and moisturizing benefits of aloe vera and jojoba oil.

18 A Memory Foam Bath Mat That's Super Soft Genteele Memory Foam Bathmat Amazon $28 See On Amazon Whether you're taking a bath or a shower, or just brushing your teeth, this memory foam bath mat is a luxurious and cozy layer between you and the cold tile floor. Covered in velvety microfiber and filled with memory foam, this bath mat is soft and available in 14 vibrant colors to match your bathroom decor. The back of the mat is covered in PVC dots to keep it from slipping, too.

19 This Heated Throw Blanket That Will Keep You Extra Warm Comfort Spaces Heated Throw Amazon $50 See On Amazon When you need some extra warmth, opt for this super soft heated throw blanket. The flannel blanket has three heat settings along with LED indicators to let you know it’s on, and it automatically shuts off after two hours for safety. It's even machine-washable.

20 This Clever Holder That Protects Your Hands From Hot Bowls Jokari Microwavable Bowl Holder Amazon $16 See On Amazon Enjoy a warm serving of your favorite comfort food without burning your fingers thanks to this clever hot bowl holder. This washable holder can be placed under bowls in the microwave and used in lieu of potholders, and it lets you comfortably hold the bowl in your hands or lap. Because the holder is insulated, it's also great for holding bowls of ice cream and other frozen treats.

21 A Down Alternative Comforter That's Great For All Seasons LINENSPA All-Season White Down Alternative Quilted Comforter Amazon $30 See On Amazon This classic white down alternative comforter will keep you comfy and cozy year round. The quilted comforter is hypoallergenic and machine-washable, and there are eight built-in loops that make attaching a duvet cover super easy. One reviewer noted: "It’s truly light-weight and perfect to put inside a duvet."

22 These Lined Suede Slippers That Are Soft & Comfy Floopi Women's Leather Moccasin Slipper Amazon $30 See On Amazon These suede moccasin slippers offer classically cozy style and feature a faux fur lining and memory foam insole padding to keep feet happy. Available in 14 fashionable colors, they even have rubber soles, so they can be worn for light outdoor use, too.

23 This Cup Warmer That Keeps Hot Beverages Warm Norpro Decorative Cup Warmer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Slow down and relax while sipping on your coffee, tea, hot cocoa, or any other hot drink with this decorative cup warmer that'll keep your drinks at a toasty temperature. It features a simple on/off switch, neon light indicator, and a 60-inch-long cord so you won't get stuck sitting by the outlet, either.

24 These Fleece-Lined Leggings That Are Extra Warm Romastory Winter Warm Women Velvet Elastic Leggings Amazon $13 See On Amazon At the first sign of a chill in the air, reach for these velvet fleece-lined leggings. Made from stretchy nylon and spandex, these leggings are lined with fuzzy warmth and come in several versatile colors, including the pretty purple pictured here. They're great for lounging at home or as a cozier alternative to tights and leggings.

25 These Stoneware Bowls That Are Perfect For Serving Dips & Soups The Lakeside Collection Stoneware Chip, Dip, Soup & Side Bowls Amazon $26 See On Amazon These rustic stoneware bowls are perfect for serving things like chips and dip, chili, or tomato soup and grilled cheese for one or a crowd. Each heavy-duty dishes has two food compartments and a handle for easy carrying. Plus, they're dishwasher, oven, and microwave-safe.

26 An Aromatherapy Candle That Also Gets Rid Of Pet Odors Aromatherapy Deodorizing Soy Candle for Pet Amazon $14 See On Amazon Eliminate pet odors and pamper yourself (and your furry friends) at once with a pet-safe aromatherapy deodorizing candle. Made from soy wax, these candles fill your home with fresh scents without heavy perfumes, which can irritate your pet's senses. There are 17 essential oil-based scents to choose from, including Calming Vanilla and Fortifying Pumpkin, that will keep you and your pet cozy.

27 This Cinnamon Spice Tea That's Naturally Sweet Harney & Sons Hot Cinnamon Spice Tea (50 Tea Bags) Amazon $9 See On Amazon For a cup of delicious comfort, brew up this Harney & Sons Hot Cinnamon Spice Tea which more than 1,500 customers have given five stars. The flavorful blend of black teas, three types of cinnamon, sweet cloves, and orange peel is naturally sweet, and with 50 tea bags per box, it's a great deal, too.

28 This Weighted Blanket That's Great For Sweaty Sleepers Pine&River Chilled Bamboo Weighted Blanket Amazon $70 See On Amazon If you love the idea of a weighted blanket but are worried that it'll be too warm, here's the answer. This naturally cool bamboo weighted blanket is great for sweaty sleepers and warmer days. The bamboo fabric is eco-friendly and the 15-pound blanket has even weight distribution thanks to pockets filled with a silica blend. One happy reviewer wrote: "I feel calmer and more restful with this blanket on my body."

29 A Memory Foam Eye Mask That's Super Comfy & Lightweight MZOO 3-D Sleep Eye Mask Amazon $13 See On Amazon Sleep soundly with this comfy, light-blocking sleep eye mask. The lightweight memory foam mask has a roomy eye area and soft adjustable buckle strap so it's easy to get the most comfortable and secure fit. In addition to the mask, you also get earplugs and a travel pouch so you can stash this sleep kit in your carry-on.

30 These Oversized Bath Towels That Are Soft & Fluffy Cotton Craft Ultra Soft Extra Large Bath Towels (4 Pack) Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you want to make home feel more like a luxury hotel, a set of thick, fluffy bath towels should do the trick. This set of four oversize 100% cotton towels are super absorbent and get softer each time you wash them. Besides classic white, the towels are available in nine colors that are sure to match your bathroom decor.

31 This Wedge Pillow That Can Be Used Four Ways Xtra-Comfort Bed Wedge Pillow Amazon $60 See On Amazon Lounging and sleeping just got a lot comfier with this versatile wedge pillow. You won't have to worry about awkward angles with this soft and supportive memory foam that has a foldable, four-in-one design which offers multiple levels of incline and can be used to support your head, back, or legs. Plus, the soft polyester cover is removable and machine-washable for easy laundering.

32 A Cozy Pillow That's Made To Hold Your Drinks Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow Amazon $32 See On Amazon Whether you're in bed or on the couch, you can keep your favorite beverage by your side thanks to this clever cup cozy pillow. The pillow's five compartments fit most cup and mug sizes, and the insulation keeps drinks hot or cold for longer. And if spills occur, the soft cover is easily removable and machine-washable.

33 This Body Pillow That Relieves Back & Hip Pain INSEN Pregnancy Body Pillow Amazon $40 See On Amazon This soft and comfy pregnancy body pillow is great for anyone who experiences back and hip pain. The C-shaped pillow contours to your body shape and can be used for support when sleeping, reading, watching TV, or whenever you want to get comfortable. The velvet cover is removable for easy washing.

34 This Humidifier That Creates Cool, Hydrating Mist Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $40 See On Amazon With more than 8,000 five-star reviews, thousands of Amazon customers have made their homes more comfortable with the help of this handy cool-mist ultrasonic humidifier. The 1.5-liter water tank provides up to 16 hours of continuous hydrating mist, and the 360-degree mist nozzle can be directed to areas that need it the most. There's also an optional night light that creates a relaxing glow.

35 This Electric Fireplace That Creates Flame-Free Warmth TURBRO Suburbs TS17 Compact Electric Fireplace Stove Amazon $90 See On Amazon Is there anything cozier than a crackling fireplace? To get the same comforting ambiance, this compact electric fireplace is perfect. The freestanding heater can be plugged in and placed anywhere in the room to quickly warm up the space while the full-screen glass provides realistic fireplace flame effects without the worry of fire.