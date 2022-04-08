When it comes to jarred marinara sauce, arguably no brand has quite the cult following as Rao’s Homemade — and the company is now bringing these flavors to a limited-time Rao’s pop-up experience in New York City. From April 22 through April 24, the Saucery by Rao’s Homemade will be offering samples of its popular sauces, pastas, wine pairings, and more for free, as well as a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. Plus, Rao’s will be flying two lucky marinara lovers out to NYC for a $5,000 getaway to visit the pop-up, complete with a $600 Rao’s shopping spree, tickets to a Broadway show, and so much more.

For three days only, Rao’s stans will be able to live and breath marinara in the company’s highly-anticipated Saucery pop-up. While Rao’s Homemade says tickets to the event were scooped up just two hours after it was announced, a rep for the company said they will be rolling out additional tickets (which are free) sometime during the week of April 11. In short, you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled on the Saucery by Rao’s Homemade website to make sure you can get in on the experience.

Courtesy of Rao's Homemade

Once you’re at the Saucery, you can basically expect a marinara haven with free tastings of Rao’s sauces (include the company’s unreleased limited reserve sauce, Cardoncelli Mushroom Marinara), specialty pastas, and complementary wine pairings. While the tastings are free, you can also shop an elevated marketplace for fresh produce, Italian herbs, and more — and all proceeds from the pop-up sales will go to support local non-profit Jersey Cares.

If you don’t live in the Big Apple, Rao’s Homemade is giving fans an extra incentive to head to New York City with a giveaway. Until midnight on April 12, you can enter Rao’s Homemade Saucery giveaway on their website by filling out your name, email, and birthdate for a chance to win the ultimate prize: two round trip airfare tickets to New York to experience the Saucery’s grand opening, a two-night stay at a New York City hotel, two tickets to a live play or music event, food and transportation up to $1,400, and a $600 voucher that you can use at the Saucery’s marketplace.

Basically, it’s the ultimate New York City vacation sprinkled with plenty of Rao’s deliciousness, and you could experience it all for free. Before booking your trip to New York City, just keep in mind you’ll want to check out the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) travel guidelines and adhere to any local rules and regulations while you’re there.

Courtesy of Rao's Homemade

This Rao’s Homemade giveaway, as well as the Saucery by Rao’s Homemade pop-up, will be gone before you know it, so don’t wait on figuring out how you can check out this limited-time immersive experience when it opens on April 22.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.