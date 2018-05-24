Those over-the-top celebratory holidays sure know how to creep up on us and leave with a bang. From Memorial Day and Fourth of July to Labor Day and Diwali, we are so here for the opportunities to see extra sparks fly in the sky. For those quotes about fireworks for Instagram, you don't want to simply tell your followers to gaze up at the lit sky. You want them to truly feel everything you're feeling while watching this magical light show.

Fireworks have always been entertaining to watch. While those sparkles don't last forever, the memories happening below them sure do. Whether you're watching the fireworks during your annual trip to the lake or on the hood of your car with a new crush, you'll need to sum up those feels in a caption. Yeah, everyone will be posting about their sparkling experience, but you can always stand out from the rest.

Katy Perry said it best: "Baby, you're a firework." Therefore, make sure your captions are as lit as possible. Those enchanting fireworks shows will be magnificent, and it might be difficult to choose just the right picture or Boomerang. Pick the pic with the biggest and brightest sparks, and you're on your way to endless likes and comments.

Thankfully, there isn't only one way to make your Instagram pics shine. Even though the fireworks, firecrackers, and sparklers are a huge help, any of these captions are a surefire way to make your pics even brighter.

"Don't let anyone ever dull your sparkle.” — Marilyn Monroe “Sparkle away.” “You have to find what sparks a light in you so that you in your own way can illuminate the world.” ― Oprah Winfrey “Everyone has the fire, but the champions know when to ignite the spark.” ― Amit Ray “Light is prettiest in the dark.” ― Joyce Rachelle "It's lit." “You can turn off the sun, but I'm still gonna shine!” ― Jason Mraz, “The Remedy (I Won't Worry)” "You just gotta ignite the light and let it shine." — Katy Perry, “Firework” “Baby, you’re a firework.” — Katy Perry, “Firework” "Let your colors burst." — Katy Perry, “Firework” “I'm captivated by you baby, like a fireworks show.” — Taylor Swift, “Sparks Fly” “Light me up, go ahead and light me up.” — Taylor Swift, “I Did Something Bad” "Against a dark sky, all flowers look like fireworks." — Gilbert K. Chesterton “We seek the fire of the spark that is already within us.” ― Kamand Kojouri “Be the spark—live light!” ― Laurie Buchanan, PhD "What was important wasn't the fireworks, it was that we were together this evening, together in this place, looking up into the sky at the same time." — Banana Yoshimoto "Celebrate the little things." “Don't be afraid of the dark. Shine!” — Vera Nazarian “The light is shining on our path.” — Lailah Gifty Akita "Recognize how much of a firework you are." “The light that burned twice as bright burned half as long.” ― Cassandra Clare, Clockwork Angel "From a little spark may burst a flame." — Dante Alighieri "More sparkles, please." "Leave a little sparkle wherever you go." "Nothing sparkly can stay." — S.E. Hinton "Don't be afraid to sparkle a little brighter." "It's your turn to shine." "Get your sparkle on." “And like a colorful bloom of temporary lights in the sky, you will shine.” ― Chad Sugg "Cherish those nights when the moon and the stars aren't the brightest things in the sky." "Unleash your inner sparkle." "Some moments are simply unforgettable." "The best thing about memories... is making them." “Sparks fly, it's like electricity.” — Miranda Cosgrove, “Sparks Fly” “Yeah, I saw sparks.” — Coldplay, “Sparks” “Sparks start a flyin' like the 4th of July.” — Josh Turner, “Firecracker” “Light em up up up, I'm on fire.” — Fall Out Boy, “My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)”