You Could Get Paid To Travel As Pretty Little Thing's Next Fashion Shoot Scout

Do you have an eye for photography, a love for style, and a hunger to travel? This August, fashion retailer Pretty Little Thing wants to pay one person to travel the country and find the best places to shoot their fashion campaigns. You’ll be tasked to select U.S. locations to be used as backdrops in two professional fashion photoshoots, and then share your travels with the Pretty Little Thing brand and online community. The kicker? You’ll be paid $1,000 for each location you visit on your search for the most picturesque photoshoot set. If this sounds like a dream gig, here’s how to apply to be Pretty Little Thing’s Fashion Location Scout.

Pretty Little Thing is known for next-level fashion campaigns with icons like Doja Cat modeling their trendy collections. If you want to try your hand at some major fashion photography projects, the right candidate for this role should love fashion, have a good eye for backdrops and photo composition, and an undying wanderlust. The campaign photoshoots you’ll be location scouting for will end up on Pretty Little Thing’s social media, so you should also be savvy on platforms like Instagram and TikTok so you’re on the same page about creating fun, brand content.

Shutterstock

So, what does being a fashion location scout with Pretty Little Thing entail exactly? It’s almost too good to be true. The brand will send you off to travel the United States, where you will explore and take photos in front of different backdrops and stunning locations wearing your favorite Pretty Little Thing outfits. You’ll take followers along for the journey too, as you’ll share TikTok content from three of your favorite locations you find, plus at least five epic Instagram posts to spice up your travel feed. In this role, you’ll also collaborate with Pretty Little Thing’s creative team after your travels to touch base on everything you discovered. You basically get to work behind the scenes for a major fashion brand, embrace your inner travel influencer, and get paid $1,000 dollars for each location you see. Talk about a dream job.

To enter your name for the position, you must be over the age of 18 and a US citizen or permanent resident. You can fill out the entry form right now on the Pretty Little Thing website before applications close on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at midnight ET. After you enter, keep a sharp eye on your email on Monday, Sept. 5, as that’s when the lucky candidate will be selected to start their new position as Pretty Little Thing’s newest location scout.