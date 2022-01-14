Accio these cute pieces for cunning witches and wizards.
Now that you’ve watched HBO Max’s Harry Potter reunion, you’re reminded why you were always so proud to be a Slytherin. Draco Malfoy and Professor Snape are proof that Slytherins are so much more than just dark witches and wizards.
To celebrate the most ambitious among us, Pottery Barn Teen is offering plenty of Slytherin decor as part of its Harry Potter collection.
From snake-inspired lamps and mirrors to silky emerald green pajamas, here’s the best Slytherin decor from Pottery Barn Teen’s Harry Potter 2022 collection.