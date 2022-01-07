These accessories and decor pieces are for the brave at heart.
Fresh off HBO Max’s Harry Potter reunion, wannabe Gryffindor witches and wizards can bring some of the wizarding world’s magic into their own homes.
Just for the bravest at heart, Pottery Barn Teen’s 2022 Gryffindor merch is just as enchanting as you’d expect with scarlet and gold accessories and decor.
If you want to bring some of Gryffindor’s daring, nerve, and chivalry to your space, Pottery Barn Teen Harry Potter collection will give your home a spellbinding finish.