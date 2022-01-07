Home Decor
Pottery Barn Teen 'Harry Potter' Gryffindor collection includes Hedwig Bean Bags.

PB Teen’s Gryffindor Merch Will Let Harry Potter Fans Show Their House Pride

These accessories and decor pieces are for the brave at heart.

By Andrea Hannah
Pottery Barn Teen

Fresh off HBO Max’s Harry Potter reunion, wannabe Gryffindor witches and wizards can bring some of the wizarding world’s magic into their own homes.

Just for the bravest at heart, Pottery Barn Teen’s 2022 Gryffindor merch is just as enchanting as you’d expect with scarlet and gold accessories and decor.

Pottery Barn Teen

If you want to bring some of Gryffindor’s daring, nerve, and chivalry to your space, Pottery Barn Teen Harry Potter collection will give your home a spellbinding finish.

Pottery Barn Teen

Tap