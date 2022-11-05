My cat’s three favorite things are breakfast, lunch, and dinner, but like most felines, he's pretty picky about his food and water situation. If your cat is the same, Petlibro’s new battery-operated drinking fountain can make it easier for your kitty to stay hydrated throughout the day without you needing to make sure there’s fresh, clean water available whenever they're in the mood for a sip. And since it’s 100% cordless and rechargeable, you can use it even where power outlets are few and far between.

FAST FACTS:

The fountain runs on a rechargeable battery that gives you up to 30 days of use per charge

It automatically turns on when it senses your pet within 31 inches, so it’s not constantly running all day

Since cats are prone to dehydration, the fountain will also provide 20 seconds of water flow every hour to entice your kitty to drink

There’s also a continuous water flow option, but you’ll need to plug into a power source to use that feature

Indicator lights let you know when the battery or water levels are running low, and it will automatically turn off if the water tank is empty

If your cat has a tendency to chew on cords, that’s not even an option with this fountain

Other Helpful Features

A four-layer filtration system: It removes pet hair, odors, and other contaminants, so your cat’s water always tastes fresh and clean. One filter is included with your purchase, and you have the option of bundling with four or eight filters. Each filter lasts two to four weeks, and you can find more replacements here.

It removes pet hair, odors, and other contaminants, so your cat’s water always tastes fresh and clean. One filter is included with your purchase, and you have the option of bundling with four or eight filters. Each filter lasts two to four weeks, and you can find more replacements here. A stainless steel water tray: Durable, easy to clean, and a plus if your cat is prone to chin acne which can be caused by plastic bowls. It holds 130 milliliters of water, so there will be some available even if the battery or water tank runs out.

Durable, easy to clean, and a plus if your cat is prone to chin acne which can be caused by plastic bowls. It holds 130 milliliters of water, so there will be some available even if the battery or water tank runs out. Quiet operation: With a noise output of just 23 decibels — which is quieter than a whisper — the fountain won’t disturb you when you’re watching TV or catching some zzzs. It also won’t run continuously unless you choose that option.

With a noise output of just 23 decibels — which is quieter than a whisper — the fountain won’t disturb you when you’re watching TV or catching some zzzs. It also won’t run continuously unless you choose that option. Foreign object detection: If anything metal touches the charging base (like your cat’s collar), power is automatically turned off for safety.

If anything metal touches the charging base (like your cat’s collar), power is automatically turned off for safety. A high-capacity, detachable water tank: The fountain has a 2.5-liter capacity. (It depends on the number of cats in your household, but the brand notes you’ll probably have to add more water every other day if you have two kitties.) And when you do need to refill or clean the tank, you can easily remove it and carry it to the sink.

Want To Save Some Cash & Don’t Need A Battery-Operated Fountain?

Petlibro also offers a more affordable wireless water pump fountain, which plugs in using a chew-proof cord but has many of the same features as the battery-operated version, including ultra-quiet operation, a four-layer filtration system, and more. There’s also a transparent, BPA-free tank that lets you easily check on the water level, and the fountain will automatically turn off when it’s empty.

