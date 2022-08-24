Looks like I need to add Peet’s to my coffee rotation.
Fall will be here sooner than you know it, and you can ease into the seasonal transition with the fall 2022 menu at Peet’s Coffee, which features a new Caramel Apple Latte and a lineup of tasty plant-based sips, and hits locations nationwide for a limited time on Aug. 24.
Peetnik Rewards members will also get access to an ~exclusive~ drink (more on that later), so you might want to sign up if you’re not in it already.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.