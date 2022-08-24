Food
Peet’s Coffee’s fall 2022 menu features a new Pumpkin Cold Brew Oat Latte.

These Caramel Apple And Pumpkin Coffees Will Put You In Your Fall Feels

Looks like I need to add Peet’s to my coffee rotation.

By Jillian Giandurco
Courtesy of Peet's Coffee

Fall will be here sooner than you know it, and you can ease into the seasonal transition with the fall 2022 menu at Peet’s Coffee, which features a new Caramel Apple Latte and a lineup of tasty plant-based sips, and hits locations nationwide for a limited time on Aug. 24.

urbazon/E+/Getty Images

Peetnik Rewards members will also get access to an ~exclusive~ drink (more on that later), so you might want to sign up if you’re not in it already.

Courtesy of Peet's Coffee

