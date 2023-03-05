Of All The Sexy Bras & Underwear On Amazon, These Are The Most Comfortable, According To Reviews

Your underwear is the foundation your outfit’s built on. If it’s scratchy, rides up in the wrong spots, or doesn’t provide enough support, chances are better than good that you’ll wind up feeling uncomfortable all day long. Luckily for both of us, I’ve scoured Amazon in order to put together this list of sultry, chic bras and underwear that reviewers can’t get enough of.

From soft bralettes to lacy hipster panties, there’s a little something for everybody in here — regardless of your personal tastes. But if you want to see more? Then you’ll just have to keep scrolling.

01 This Lacy Bralette With A Little Extra Support Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Deep V Bralette Amazon $12 See On Amazon With its removable padding and push-up lift, this bralette gives you the right amount of support where you need it. The lacy material has a touch of spandex for stretch, while the deep V makes it perfect for layering underneath clothes. Or, if you’re feeling festive, pair it with some high-waisted shorts on a warm day. One reviewer said: “This purchase was to wear around the house and be more comfortable than in a traditional bra. I ordered several because of the comfort level.” — Amazon Customer Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Number of colors: 13

02 The Underwear With A Casual Hipster Rise FINETOO Cheeky Cotton Underwear Amazon $17 See On Amazon This hipster underwear is made from sweat-wicking material that’s 95% cotton for extra breathability. The best part? They have a low-rise cut and are available in various striped color patterns. Plus, the elastic waistband adds to the comfort. One reviewer said: “The panties really never ride up the booty crack, no matter what!!! They are comfy, soft, and look amazing!!! I also am a very busy mother and wife so I don't have time for clothes that have to be washed or dried in a special way, these do wonderful in the washer and dryer!!!!” — ErinFletcher Available sizes: Small — X-Large Number of colors: 4

03 A Sports Bra That’s Made For Tough Workouts SEASUM Seamless Sports Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not only is this sports bra designed to keep you supported during medium-impact workouts, but the added length at the bottom also makes it easy to wear with nearly any pair of leggings — no top necessary. Four-way stretch material gives you a maximum range of movement, while its sweat-wicking properties help keep you dry. Truly, what’s not to love? One reviewer said: “Perfect sports bra at such an amazing price! I've worn it for running, yoga, walking and kickboxing, it's just right for everything. Great support (I got the black in a size medium) and comfortable. Also, it looks stylish, goes with all types of shorts and leggings!” — Sarah A Jones Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Number of colors: 24+

04 This Lingerie Set That’s So, So Comfy MakeMeChic Lace Lingerie Sets (4-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Soft, comfy, and flirty — this lingerie set hits all the right notes. Whereas some types of lace can be fragile, these pieces are made from stretchy nylon that helps keep them looking good throughout dozens of washes. And with four matching pairs in each order, you can easily wear a new one nearly every day of the week. One reviewer said: “These are so pretty and so comfy. I am a size 34B and ordered the medium. It fits perfect. The lining is very lightly padded and gives just the right amount of lift.” — Olive1982 Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Number of colors: 2

05 These Lounge Bras That Won’t Show Under Clothes Alyce Intimates Seamless Bras (5-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Unlike some lounge bras that can show through your clothes, these ones have a seamless cut that makes them nearly invisible. They’re also wire-free and have lace detailing in the back that’s sure to look so cute when layered underneath a tank top — a total steal when you’re getting five for less than $30. One reviewer said: “These bras are great and are so comfortable! I’ve always had problems with bra straps sliding off my shoulders, no matter how I adjust the straps, and I hate the discomfort of underwire bras. These bras have solved both problems for me, and I’m very pleased with this product. They look good under my clothes and have just enough fiberfill for modesty.” — luvgoodbks Available sizes: Small — X-Large Number of colors: 4

06 The Lace Underwear That Delivers A Streamlined Look Barbra Lingerie Light Control Lace Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $32 See On Amazon This high-waisted underwear helps deliver a smooth, streamlined appearance underneath your clothes, and the added lace throughout upgrades the style. Even though some types of lace underwear can chafe against the skin, these ones are made with an extra helping of spandex to help keep them feeling comfortable all day long. One reviewer said: “I really love these. I wear a lot of vintage lingerie, and these fit in perfectly with the collection. They have boy short coverage, but without the weird butt cut panty line. The lace around the openings is super soft and stretchy, but it still has some hug to it, ya know?” — Christa Available sizes: X-Large – 5X-Large Plus Number of colors: 1

07 A Pack Of Bikini Underwear That’s Breathable AF KNITLORD Bikini Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Sweaty days are no match for these bikini briefs, as they’re made from viscose fibers that let your skin breathe. Lace detailing around the leg openings and the waistband is a cute touch — and unlike some hipster-cut underwear, these ones are less likely to bunch, cut into the skin, or show through your pants. One reviewer said: “These are the kind of undies I’ve been looking for; cute but comfortable and breathable.” — Jodelyne Available sizes: Small — X-Large Number of colors: 2

08 This Lace Halter Bra With *Thousands* Of Positive Reviews JOJOANS Floral Lace Halter Bralette Amazon $25 See On Amazon If thousands of reviewers have awarded this halter bralette either four or five stars, you can rest assured that it’s more than worth its reasonable $25 price tag. There’s a hook-and-eye closure in the back that lets you adjust how tight the band fits, while a plunging neckline lets you show off a necklace, or even layer it underneath a low-cut top. The padding is also removable — just in case you’d prefer a little less lift. One reviewer said: “So comfortable and soft and I dont feel like I will fall out of it when i bed over! Seriously perfect for every day wear! I even did a minor work out in it and felt good! It definitely doesnt give much support but it does give some since its a halter. I also love the fact that the halter part is thick enough that it doesnt hurt my neck!!” — Mackenzie Available sizes: Small — X-Large Number of colors: 8

09 These Lace Boyshorts With A Bow Along The Waistband Barbra Lingerie Lace Boyshort Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Not only do these sheer boy shorts fit true to size, but the nylon lace is tough enough to stay looking good through many washes (yet soft enough that you’ll find yourself reaching for them time and time again). Thanks to the added spandex, they have some stretch — and there’s also a tiny bow presented along the waistband. One reviewer said: “I am very pleased with this purchase. I have had them for some time, they are quite comfortable, they look pretty, and they are easy to care for in the washer and dryer.” — kelly standridge Available sizes: Small, Large, XX-Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus Number of colors: 2

10 The Bandeau Bralettes That Are “So Comfortable!” Duufin Lace Bralettes (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Some bras are itchy, lack stretch, or leave you feeling so sweaty — but that isn’t the case with these bandeau bralettes. While the outside is made from sturdy lace nylon, there’s also an inner modal layer that’s incredibly soft, helping protect your skin from irritation regardless of how you decide to wear them. And if you’d prefer a little less support? Simply remove the padding to adjust the fit. One reviewer said: “So comfortable! Highly recommend buying these. I have trouble with my bras with being uncomfortable or the wire sticking me. I got these and I ABSOLUTELY LOVE them! They are so comfortable and feel like you’re not wearing a bra and they helped me feel more confident. Definitely will be buying more.” — Jenna Hernandez Available sizes: Small — X-Large Number of colors: 16

11 A Cami Bralette That’s Surprisingly Versatile Felina Finesse Cami Bralette Amazon $28 See On Amazon You’ve got options when it comes to this cami bralette. Wear it with a pair of high-waisted jeans for a night out on the town, or throw it on when you’re trying to relax around the house — it’s so versatile that you can make it work for nearly any occasion. The best part? The combination of four-way stretch material and adjustable straps means that it’s about to become the most comfortable bra in your closet. One reviewer said: “I loved this bralette so much that I decided to order it in few other colors. Great product, thank you!” — Amazon Customer Available sizes: Small — X-Large, 1X — 2X Number of colors: 14

12 This Sleek Bralette Made From Smooth Satin SilRiver Lace Satin Bralette Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon With its lace details and satin bra cups, this bralette is just as cute as it is comfortable. Not only is it soft against the skin, but a hook-and-eye closure in the back lets you adjust how tight the band fits — all while a deep neckline helps it stay hidden underneath clothes. One reviewer said: “This has everything I was looking for in a bralette. It's comfy, gorgeous, it has a bit of padding to prevent nipples from poking through, very stretchy adjustable straps, and a hook eye closure! Highly recommend.” — Kristin Casillas Available sizes: Small — X-Large Number of colors: 3

13 An Unlined Lace Bra That Comes In *So* Many Sizes HSIA Unlined Minimizer Lace Bra Amazon $28 See On Amazon There’s no lining in this sheer, unpadded bra, making it a comfortable yet stylish addition to your wardrobe. And although it’s cozy, there are still small floral details on both cups that set it apart from the rest. Thanks to the added elastane, you can expect a bit of stretch. One reviewer said: “How can something so cute be so comfortable. Usually if you’re plus sized looking for comfort you’ll end up with the options of granny bras, but not in this case!! It’s super pretty and plus size friendly! The bands covering your back are super thick so it holds everything in place and has good support.” — Sabreen amro Available sizes: Small — XX-Large, 32C — 46DDD Number of colors: 15

14 The Silky Underwear With A 100% Cotton Crotch ITAYAX Silky Seamless Panties (4-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Silky, smooth, and breathable — you won’t have to wear this underwear for more than a few seconds before you notice how comfortable it is. The crotch is made from 100% breathable cotton, helping to keep you fresh all day long. Plus, there are cheeky lace details in the back alongside the smooth fabric. One reviewer said: “These fit me like a glove. Perfectly high waisted and high cut without being too high, and the material actually stays in place and doesn't stretch out and become useless like other "no show" underwear. Smooths the annoying dip at the bottom of my stomach. Love them!” — Amazon Customer Available sizes: Small — XX-Large, 3X-Large Number of colors: 3

15 A Sports Bra With Adorable Cutouts In The Front & Back Jkboo Padded Push Up Sports Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Looking for a sports bra that’s fashionable and functional? This one is not only great for medium-impact workouts, but it also features adorable cutouts in the front and back that look good while helping you stay cool. Plus, the four-way stretch material also works to wick away moisture, making it great for sweaty days. One reviewer said: “I love this bra, how it feels, the thickness of the material and ease in movement while wearing it. It is comfortable in every way, holds everything in place and gives an extra lift to keep your girls perky and staying put. I went ahead and invested in four more considering the price is really cheap for the quality.” — Amazon Customer Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Number of colors: 15

16 This Cropped Top Made With Form-Fitting Ribbed Fabric OQQ Seamless Ribbed Sports Bras (3-Pack) Amazon $37 See On Amazon Yoga class, happy hour, bedtime — regardless of when you decide to wear these crop tops, their ribbed nylon-polyester fabric is sure to keep you comfortable. A touch of spandex in the weave gives them some helpful stretch. The material is also on the thicker side, and the removable cups let you adjust just how supportive they feel. One reviewer said: “Was slightly skeptical of this product until i saw so many girls with large busts giving it a good review. I can confirm that these shirts are amazing. Thick, sturdy material and they hold you up amazingly. I am a 38DD and I've NEVER felt comfortable wearing a shirt without a bra until now.” — Jaylah Available sizes: Small — Large Number of colors: 25

17 A Sports Bra That Comes In A Variety Of Back Styles PUMA Seamless Sports Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not only does this Puma sports bra come in a variety of colors, but you also have three choices when it comes to the back straps: classic racerback, criss-cross, or adjustable. The Puma logo is also sewn into the fabric, so there’s zero chance of it wearing off after multiple washes — all while removable cups let you adjust the amount of lift your girls are getting. One reviewer said: “I wear this for days, probably longer than I should because I don't want to wear another bra. All other bras feel uncomfy after this. Great for everyday wear in the hot climate I live in, also I wear it when I lift with no complaints. Just peel out the removable pads bc who needs those. Breathable material, cool sporty design with high coverage.” — Howdy Available sizes: Small — X-Large Number of colors: 19

18 The One-Shoulder Sports Bra That’s Made For Running RUNNING GIRL One Shoulder Sports Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon With its one-shoulder design and aerated cutout, this medium-support sports bra is great for staying cool during sweaty workouts — especially if you like to go running. Elastic rib detailing makes for an easy, comfortable fit, while a good amount of spandex in the sweat-wicking material gives it the perfect amount of stretch. But if that isn’t enough? At less than $25, you can easily grab more than one without breaking the bank. One reviewer said: “I absolutely loved this sports bra. It’s the perfect combination of cute and comfy.” — Tahnee Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Number of colors: 29

19 A Longline Bralette That You Can Wear 3 Ways Maidenform Lace Convertible Wireless Bralette Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re in need of a halter, criss-cross, or traditional bralette, this one can be adjusted to fit your needs. The longline cut gives you a little extra coverage, making it great for anyone with a long torso — and the soft foam cups combined with side boning even give it a little extra support where you need it. One reviewer said: “Beautiful and true to size, I would buy it again.” — Melissa TorresMurillo Available sizes: 34A — 40D Number of colors: 10

20 A Plus-Size Bralette With Spaghetti-Strap Details In The Front HDE Plus-Size Spaghetti Strap Bralette Amazon $20 See On Amazon This bralette delivers a strappy look without sacrificing comfort for style. It’s made from a soft cotton blend, making it just as stretchy as it is breathable — and the wire-free design makes it perfect for relaxing. Or, if you’re headed out with friends, you can also wear a blouse or flannel on top of it to create a cute layered outfit. One reviewer said: “Finally! A plus size top that fits true to size and as expected!! It’s so freakin cute and fits so well. This is going to be a regular rotation item in my wardrobe and I’m planning on buying another.” — Meagan B. Available sizes: 1X — 4X Number of colors: 6

21 A 6-Pack Of Lacy Underwear For Just Over $15 Sunm Boutique Bikini Lace Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon At just over $15 for six pairs, this pack of underwear is an undeniable steal. Not only are they sure to make you feel cute AF when wearing, but the seamless design also means they won’t show through your pants — all while a low-waisted cut helps keep them from peeking up when you bend over. One reviewer said: “Beautiful undies. Fit perfectly and very comfortable.” — Amanda Abbey Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large Number of colors: 11

22 A Lace Bralette With Criss-Cross Back Straps Free People Adella Bralette Amazon $38 See On Amazon Whether you decide to wear this Free People bralette with high-waisted jeans or a skirt is up to you — but either way, its gorgeous lace design is sure to turn heads wherever you go. And if that isn’t enough? The partial lining keeps you covered where you want, yet still gives your skin tons of room to breathe. One reviewer said: “Super cute and shockingly supportive!! I have a larger bust (36D at least) and I was amazed that this is actually supportive. The adjustable straps help adjust the fit and how tight you want it which is great. It’s really cute too.” — Edward Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large, 4 — 6, 8 — 10 Number of colors: 19

23 This Wireless Bra That’s Designed With Comfort In Mind Bali Lace Wirefree Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Unlike some bras that sacrifice cuteness for comfort, this wireless one gives you the best of both. The cups are lightly lined to give you some support, while a touch of spandex in the lace fabric gives it enough stretch to keep you comfortable all day long. Each order also comes with a bonus J-hook that lets you convert it from a traditional bra into a criss-cross back. One reviewer said: “This bra is perfect! I am busty but still want cute bras but at 34 I'm starting to care more about comfy as well. I usually only wear bras with underwires for more support but decided to give this one a try. It's so cute and even without an underwire I still get the lift I want.” — Jill Grampovnik Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Number of colors: 9

24 A Racerback Bralette That “Fits Like A Glove” JENNY JEN Racerback Lace Bralette Amazon $17 See On Amazon With its racerback cut and thick lace straps, this bralette is perfect for layering, lounging, or even simply wearing to bed — it’s that comfortable. The wide band gives it a little extra coverage if you decide to wear it with a pair of high-waisted bottoms, while unpadded cups deliver a natural shape that won’t weigh you down. There’s also a touch of spandex in the nylon weave, because who doesn’t love a little extra stretch? One reviewer said: “This was extremely comfortable and very pretty. I had almost given up on finding any kind of bra that was comfortable. Highly recommend and it washes great.” — Hommie Holly Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Number of colors: 12

25 The Unlined Bralette With Sheer Details & Adjustable Spaghetti Straps b.tempt'd by Wacoal Lace Kiss Bralette Amazon $18 See On Amazon This unlined bralette is made with mainly sheer lace fabric, but the elastic underneath the cups helps provide some extra support. The wide scalloped band makes it stand apart from the other bralettes in your closet, and the adjustable spaghetti straps let you customize the fit. One reviewer said: “This is the most comfortable bra I have ever worn.” — Rosalie Available sizes: Small — X-Large, X-Large Plus Number of colors: 20

26 A Wireless Bralette That Delivers ‘“Amazing Hold” DOBREVA Push-Up Padded Bralette Amazon $27 See On Amazon You wouldn’t normally expect a bralette to give you tons of support — but this one is an exception. Not only do reviewers describe it as delivering “amazing hold,” but the push-up padding also gives you some much-welcome lift without relying on uncomfortable underwire. And since the straps are adjustable, you also have the option of wearing the bra as a racerback. One reviewer said: “I had low expectations as purchasing a bra online can be hit and miss. But this bra is a home run! Amazing hold, awesome push up, and super comfortable. I didn't think a bra without under wire could hold so well and push up so much!” — Carissa Available sizes: 32A — 40D Number of colors: 20

27 This Hipster Underwear With A Layered Lace Design LEVAO Lace Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon This hipster underwear is made from a stretchy blend of nylon and elastane, delivering a smooth, soft fit that shouldn’t leave you feeling irritated. The lace portion wraps around toward the front, creating a layered design — and since the crotch is 100% cotton, you can rest assured that they’re just as breathable as they are cute. One reviewer said: “Love the way they fit! Very comfortable and love the colors.” — Pamela Riddle Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Number of colors: 6

28 These Lightweight Hipsters That Are So, *So* Breathable FINETOO Lace Bikini Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon With a breathable lace frame and 100% cotton crotch, these hipsters will let your skin breathe on even the sweatiest days. The gentle elastic at each opening won’t dig into your sides, nor will it pinch your skin — all while a printed logo on the waistband makes them look way more expensive than they are. One reviewer said: “Absolutely so comfortable and cute. They wash and dry great.” — RACHEL THOMAS Available sizes: Small — X-Large Number of colors: 4

29 The Lace Briefs With A Cute Butterfly Design In The Back Cauniss Lace Briefs Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not only are these briefs stretchy and breathable, but there’s also a cute butterfly design on the back made entirely out of lace. The material is also soft enough that it won’t leave you feeling itchy, as well as light enough that it won’t show through your pants — even if they’re on the tighter side. One reviewer said: “Absolutely love these panties. I'm on my third purchase and won't wear anything else. They are so cute and comfy!” — Hayes Available sizes: Medium — XX-Large Number of colors: 2

30 A Supportive Sports Bra With Criss-Cross Straps YIANNA Strappy Cross-Back Sports Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon The key to creating a cute gym fit is to find a sports bra that peeks out underneath your tank top — like this one. Its criss-cross straps deliver an adorable layered look, while removable cups give you the support you need when lifting weights or even just bending into a downward dog yoga position. The sweat-wicking fabric also helps keep you dry during intense workouts. One reviewer said: “It’s a beautiful color and design. It fits well and I love it especially with backless shirts!” — Barbara Traverso Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Number of colors: 9