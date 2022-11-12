Of All The Cheap Gifts On Amazon, These 60 Look The Most Expensive

“Fake it until you make it” won’t seem like such bad advice after scrolling through this list of gifts on Amazon that look a lot more expensive than they actually are. I mean, who would think that you can buy anything made out of real marble for around $30?

While all of these gems would make great gifts, beware because you’ll probably want to grab a few extras for yourself. There are fabulous gold hoops for the fashionista in your life, a chic glass teapot for the tea-lover, and a gigantic sherpa blanket for, well, anyone.

And, trust me, no matter which you decide to wrap up, you won’t be compromising quality for affordability. The thousands of positive reviews and comments make it clear that these gifts don’t just look nice — they are nice. So shop away and don’t even bother to ask for a gift receipt.

01 These Sleek Salt Salt & Pepper Grinders That Are Easy To Refill Willow & Everett Salt and Pepper Grinders Amazon $14 See On Amazon For some fresh seasoning with each meal, make sure your table is equipped with these salt and pepper grinders. Both their tops and the stand that they can be kept on are made of stainless steel to bring a sleek look to your dining area. Meanwhile, the interior ceramic grinder won’t absorb flavors and can be adjusted for a fine to coarse grind. When it’s time for a refill, their wide top opening makes it easy to keep the process mess-free.

02 A Vegan Lip Butter That’s Made With Nourishing Agave Melixir Vegan Lip Butter Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made with nourishing, fan-favorite ingredients like agave and shea butter, this vegan lip butter deeply moisturizes for long-lasting hydration. The natural blend leaves your lips feeling creamy and soft without being sticky. This lip balm comes in a ton of rosy hues that enhance your natural lip color and are buildable. And, best of all, they’re free of parabens and artificial fragrances.

03 This Cozy Ribbed Sherpa Blanket That’s Double-Sided GREEN ORANGE Sherpa Blanket Amazon $25 See On Amazon Covered in both sherpa and fleece, this double-sided throw blanket is the epitome of comfort. Each of the fabrics won’t shed, fade, or lose their softness after washes. The high-quality stitching makes this ribbed blanket durable and cozy but it still manages to be lightweight and breathable so that you don’t overheat when snuggled up on the couch.

04 These Luxe Gold Eye Masks With Hyaluronic Acid & Collagen DERMORA Under Eye Mask Patches (20-Pair Set) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Say goodbye to dark circles and puffiness and hello to these gold undereye patches. In addition to their 24-karat gold flakes, they’re made with powerhouse skincare ingredients like castor oil (that brings a healthy glow), hyaluronic acid (that retains moisture) and collagen (that helps build elasticity in the delicate area). Keeping them on for 20 minutes will make your skin brighter and looking as though you got a full eight hours of sleep.

05 A Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker Set With A Bamboo Stand Modern Mixology Cocktail Shaker Set (10-Piece Set) Amazon $18 See On Amazon This cocktail shaker set has everything you need to be the perfect drink. The kit comes with sleek stainless steel tools including an 18-ounce Martini shaker, a jigger with markings, a strainer, and even liqueur pourers to really feel like a professional bartender. There’s even a recipe booklet so you can learn to make a flawless paloma. To keep it all neat and tidy while still displaying it at a dinner party, store it in the bamboo stand that’s included.

06 This Bamboo Bathtub Tray With A Built-In Wine Glass Holder Homemaid Living Bamboo Bathtub Tray Amazon $31 See On Amazon When you need space for some entertainment while soaking, keep your book, phone, candle, and more on this bathtub tray. It even has a spot specifically made for your wine glass and comes with a waterproof cover to keep your tablet safe when you run the water. It’s made of natural, easy-to-clean bamboo and can be adjusted to fit any size tub from 29.5 to 43 inches wide.

07 A Shiny Moon Phase Garland With Hand-Hammered Detailing Vellax Moon Phase Wall Garland Amazon $15 See On Amazon Who says garland is just for the holidays? This string beautifully displays the phases of moon and can add the perfect amount of shine to any decor without being over the top. Each shape is made on a piece of lightweight metal has has been hand-hammered to give it a rustic texture that looks great in any space or room.

08 This Apple Watch Charger With A Modern Matte Finish Elago Apple Watch Charger Stand Amazon $11 See On Amazon With gadgets like this chic Apple Watch charger, you can say goodbye to the days of crowding your nightstand with messy looking cords. The soft silicone comes in various matte finishes for a sophisticated color scheme that can blend into your decor. Just conceal your charger inside and wrap your watch around the soft body that prevents any scratching and keeps your screen upright so you can still check in on notifications.

09 A Bath Bomb Gift Set Made With Moisturizing Ingredients LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs (12-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Although this bath bomb set does make the perfect gift, you’ll probably want to keep it for yourself. They’re made with all-natural ingredients that each is made of, and some will even have real flower petals peeking through. The moisturizing blend (made with shea butter, coconut oil, and more) is sure to create a therapeutic bath experience.

10 The Wine Aerators That Can Fit Into Any Bottle TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon You can completely transform the flavor of you vino with these wine aerators. The pieces pop into the mouth of any bottle and infuses the liquid with the perfect amount of oxygen to bring out all the underlying notes of the wine. The air tube creates a smooth pour, and the silicone base creates an airtight seal that prevents leaks.

11 This 5-Pack Of Extra Thick (& Cute) Wool Socks Senker Fashion Wool Socks (5-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon You can never have enough wool socks in the colder months — especially when they’re as comfy as these. As thick and warm as they are, each pair is still very breathable and skin-friendly due to the elasticity that’s built in. Plus, they won’t pill or fray away even after multiple washes, making them a practical addition to your wardrobe. Available sizes: One size

Available styles: 16

12 A Wood Cutting Board That’s Nice Enough To Use For Serving Thirteen Chefs Wooden Cutting Board Amazon $11 See On Amazon Prepare and serve your charcuterie all on this wooden cutting board that will upgrade the aesthetic of your tableware. No two pieces are the same and will have a beautiful blend of light and dark wood for a boujee look on a budget. Plus, the premium acacia wood is naturally moisture-resistant, which keeps it free from a harmful buildup of bacteria. Keep it for yourself or use it as a housewarming gift.

13 A Mini Food Warmer With A Soft-Touch Matte Coating Crockpot Electric Lunch Box, 20-Ounce Amazon $40 See On Amazon With this portable food warmer, you don’t even have to wait for your office’s microwave to be available. Instead, you can heat up 20 ounces of soup, rice, vegetables, and just about anything else with the warming base. The airtight lid prevents any leaks, and the rubberized coating keeps it from scratching anything in your bag and gives it a modern yet vintage look. Meanwhile, the whole Crock-Pot is dishwasher safe, making your post-work day a breeze.

14 An LED Vanity Mirror With 2 Different Levels Of Magnification Beautyworks Backlit Vanity Mirror Amazon $32 See On Amazon This vanity mirror is so lightweight that it can be brought anywhere so you can complete the perfect makeup application even when on-the-go. It’s lit up by 36 bright LED lights and made up of three separate panels, one of which is split into 2x and 3x magnifications. The lights can be turned on by plugging the base into any USB port or putting in batteries.

15 This Reversible Mortar & Pestle Set That’s Made Of Real Marble Laevo Mortar and Pestle Set Amazon $32 See On Amazon Based on its price, you wouldn’t expect this mortar and pestle set to be made of real marble — but the heavyweight and solid pieces are genuine. The mortar can hold over 2 cups and has an unpolished and non-porous interior texture that helps efficiently crush spices, herbs, guacamole, and more. Flip it upside down to choose between shallow and deep sides, depending on how what ingredients you’re mixing or crushing. The beautiful set comes in a few different finishes and will double as a piece of kitchen decor.

16 A Bluetooth Tracker That Can Help Locate Your Keys & Wallet Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker Amazon $25 See On Amazon While this Bluetooth tracker would make a great stocking stuffer, you can also choose to keep it all for yourself. Use it to keep track of your wallet, keys, phone, remote control, and more. Use the Tile app to make this tracker ring if its within 250 feet so you can find your misplaced item. If it’s farther than that, the app will show the last pinged location. This brilliant device even works in reverse. If you press it, your phone will ring, too, even if it’s on silent.

17 This Snap-On Strainer That’s Flexible Enough To Fit Any Pot Or Pan Kitchen Gizmo Snap-On Pot Strainer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Thanks to its flexibility, this silicone strainer can snap on to any circular pot, pan, or bowl. It takes up half the storage space and gives you a safer way to drain your vegetables and pasta, even allowing you to do the awkward task with one hand. The two strong clips allow you have a sturdy hold on the pot as the non-stick grip prevents food from falling as water is poured out. The handy tool is heat-resistant up to 440 degrees Fahrenheit and can be put in the dishwasher.

18 These Huggie Hoops That Are Plated In 14-Karat Gold PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Huggie Earrings Amazon $12 See On Amazon Skip the costly trip to the jewelers and grab these huggie hoops to add an affordable shine to any outfit. Their chunky but dainty design can easily be dressed up or down, making them an everyday staple. The hypoallergenic pair is made without any nickel or lead and plated in 14-karat gold for a luxe look on a budget. And, best of all, the earrings and the packaging that they come in are made of all recycled materials.

19 A Gua Sha & Jade Roller That Give You A Cooling Facial Massage Sdara Skincare Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set Amazon $9 See On Amazon For an at-home face massage that can brighten and tighten your skin, grab this gua sha and jade roller set. The jade stone and non-squeaking roller can be used to massage your skin, soothing it and bringing an overall glow to your face. The cooling sensation will be a great way to relax as you complete your nighttime skincare routine.

20 A Chic Glass Teapot With A Built-In Infuser Willow & Everett Infuser Teapot Amazon $19 See On Amazon This glass teapot is so chic that you’ll want to keep it on your stovetop even when you’re not waiting for your favorite blend to brew. The stainless steel infuser is made of a fine mesh that’s capable of keeping any loose tea contained for proper steeping. The shape of the 33-ounce pot is also built to make the process easier with its non-drip spout and ergonomic handle that remains cool.

21 A USB Charging Dock That Tells You When Your Phone Is Charged Poweroni USB Charging Dock Amazon $34 See On Amazon Instead of searching for free outlets around the house, plug up to four of your devices into this USB charging dock at the same time. The compact gadget has a non-slip base and and plastic dividers that can keep your phone and tablet standing up right so that they don’t have to be sprawled out on your desk. The dividers can even be moved to give bigger devices more space. Each port automatically shuts off when something is fully charged and has an LED indicator to alert you.

22 A Hanging Toiletry Bag That Folds Up Into A Cute Purse Chandelli Makeup Travel Bag Amazon $30 See On Amazon To save space in your hotel bathroom, set up this hanging toiletry bag on the wall. Inside, you’ll find one mesh pocket, two zippered pockets with elastic bottle holders, and one removable pocket. When ready to store everything away again, it all folds up into an adorable purse that can be carried around as is. The outer material is water-resistant and easy to wipe clean.

23 This Himalayan Salt Lamp That Gives Off A Comforting Glow Himalayan Glow Salt Lamp Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made with a neem wood base, this genuine Himalayan salt lamp will make any space look more soothing and a little bit luxe. Because it’s made of 100% natural materials and handcrafted, every single lamp is unique, which makes this a great gift. There’s also a dimmer switch, so you can make the vibes as zen as you prefer.

24 This Mug Warmer That Can Also Be Used To Melt Candle Wax BESTINNKITS Smart Coffee Warmer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Instead of breaking your focus to get up for a fresh cup of coffee each hour, keep yours at the perfect temperature with this mug warmer. The compact disc has a built-in gravity induction switch that automatically detects when a cup has been placed on top. Its made of thermal conductive glass that is waterproof so you don’t have to worry about spills. When not using it for a caffeinated pick-me-up, use it as a candle warmer for a way to avoid open flames.

25 These Faux Fur Slippers With Memory Foam Insoles Jessica Simpson Faux Fur Slippers Amazon $16 See On Amazon The inside of these faux fur slippers are as comfortable as the outside looks. The insole is not only lined with the same cozy fur but is padded with memory foam as well. And while you feel as though you’re walking on a cloud, you’ll also feel secure thanks to their anti-skid bottom that prevents any slipping — even on smooth hardwood floors. They’re so cozy that you won’t want to take them off all day but when you do, pop them in the washing machine for a quick and easy wash. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 13

26 A Soothing Eye Mask That Can Be Put In The Freezer Or Microwave PerfeCore Compress Eye Mask Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you wake up with a headache, puffy eyes, or some unwanted redness, this eye mask can help with it all. The latex-free product is filled with temperature-retaining beads that can be put in the freezer or microwave so you can choose to have a cool or warm comfort. The adjustable back strap and eye holes make it easy to get some relief as you continue about your busy day.

27 An Adjustable Measuring Spoon That Will Save Drawer Space KitchenArt Adjustable Measuring Spoon Amazon $11 See On Amazon To save cabinet space and reduce the amount of dishes you have to wash, don’t start your next dish without this adjustable measuring spoon. The tool can be used with both wet and dry ingredients and can be increased by 1/2-teaspoon measurements up to 1 tablespoon. Plus, its ergonomic shape is comfortable to have in hand.

28 This Spa-Worthy Bamboo Bath Mat With An Anti-Slip Bottom Signature Living Bamboo Bath Mat Amazon $35 See On Amazon To turn your bathroom into a sauna, grab this bamboo bath mat that has three protective coats to maintain its quality. Its surface is also non-slip, as are the bottom gaskets that keep it in place on any floor type. The elevated and slatted design allows air circulation for quick drying so that you don’t leave messy footprints behind as you step off. It can also be used outside for some extra safety by the pool.

29 A Cold Brew Maker With A Stable Silicone Base Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $15 See On Amazon This cold brew maker can save you hundreds of dollars that would otherwise be spent at an expensive cafe. The glass canister can hold up to 32 ounces of coffee that can be kept in your fridge for days thanks to the silicone rings along the lid that will keep it fresh. The precision-cut filter is made of stainless steel and is fit to hold any coffee grinds without letting any sneak into the liquid. And the silicone base will keep it stable when on your counter or in your fridge to avoid any spills.

30 A Faux Leather Crossbody That Comes In Tons Of Colors FashionPuzzle Crossbody Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon With over 18,000 five-star reviews, there’s no doubt that customers are loving this crossbody bag. The soft faux leather and gold tone hardware is easy to pair with any outfit — especially when there’s over two dozen color options ranging from a neon yellow to a dusty pink. The bag has four pockets in total (two on the inside and two zippered compartments on the outside) and plenty of room in the main compartment to hold all your essentials. Adjust the strap to hit you at the perfect spot and you’ll be ready to take on the day. Available colors: 29

31 A Makeup Brush Cleaner That Cleans & Dries In Seconds Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $33 See On Amazon Save yourself from doing an hour of tedious work by grabbing this makeup brush cleaner that can quickly get the job done for you. All you have to do is choose the brush collar that best fits each brush and use the electric spinner to wash them in the break-resistant bowl. It even comes with a cleaning solution that releases even the most stubborn liquids and creams from brushes. Spin each tool outside of the liquid to dry in seconds.

32 A Soft Heating Pad To Soothe Neck & Shoulder Pain TheraPAQ Neck Heating Pad Amazon $25 See On Amazon This heating pad has a weighted design and is made with natural clay beads that evenly distribute temperature and act as a mini massage. In addition to being able to be heated up in the microwave, this soothing pad can actually be kept cold in the freezer to relieve tense muscles and aching joints. Plus, the washable fleece cover is super soft and cozy.

33 This Best-Selling Cast Iron Skillet That Comes Pre-Seasoned Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Amazon $20 See On Amazon This cast iron skillet can be used on the stove, grill, campfire, and in the oven for an even distribution of heat when you’re preparing a meal. It’s also pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil for an easy-release that actually only improves with use. Its strong construction is made to last for decades, which is why it has over 86,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

34 The Wireless Earbuds With Over 158,000 Five-Star Reviews TOZO Bluetooth Earbuds Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made with advanced Bluetooth technology and a powerful bass, it’s hard to believe these wireless earbuds are as affordable as they are. The touch-control pair are super lightweight and waterproof, making them the perfect running buddy for a sweaty workout. Plus, the rounded silicone tips are meant to perfectly fit the curve of the ear and stay in place. On a single charge, you’ll get six hours of playtime.

35 These Affordable Satin Pillowcases That Look & Feel So Luxurious Love's Cabin Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon In addition to making your bed look more luxurious, these satin pillowcases can actually benefit your skin and hair. The smooth material prevents hair from getting frizzy and is gentler on your skin. You may even get a better night’s sleep thanks to their cool touch. Use the envelope closure to completely conceal your pillow and keep your bedset looking put together.

36 These Stylish Glass Mugs With Cool-Touch Handles Bormioli Rocco Glass Coffee Mug Set (6 Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These elegant glass mugs will make your morning coffee even more exciting. The beautiful tempered glass can keep drinks both hot or cold for a longer time. Meanwhile, the outer layer and handle will remain cool to the touch so you don’t have to worry about getting burned. Each mug is safe to put in the microwave and dishwasher.

37 A Pretty Gold-Plated Necklace That Comes With An Extender PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Crystal Solitaire 1.5 Carat CZ Necklace Amazon $13 See On Amazon This crystal solitaire necklace is a great piece for both layering and wearing on its own. The chain is plated in 14-karat gold and comes with a 2-inch extender if you prefer it to shine with a bit more length. Sustainably made, you’ll be doing your part to be more eco-friendly while enjoying a stunning piece that you can wear time and time again. Available colors: 3

38 A Fan-Favorite Overnight Lip Mask For Long-Lasting Hydration LANEIGE Overnight Lip Mask Amazon $24 See On Amazon Full of vitamin C and nourishing antioxidants, this overnight lip mask works while you sleep to deeply hydrate and repair. Use the hygienic silicone applicator to apply a small amount — a little goes a long way — for moisture that will last up to eight hours. You’ll wake with smooth and supple lips with no flakiness in sight.

39 This Clip-On LED Ring Light With 3 Lighting Modes GearLight Selfie Ring Light Amazon $9 See On Amazon Something as simple as this compact ring light can completely change your video calls for work and take your Instagram selfies to the next level. The LED bulbs can reduce shadows and illuminate your eyes for a brighter look that can be adjusted between 10 different intensity levels and three color modes (going from pearly white to sun-kissed warm). Just clip it onto your laptop screen or top of your phone and enjoy over two hours of wireless lighting.

40 These Eye-Catching Candles That Are Made Of Soy ACITHGL Bubble Candle (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These bubble candles look as though they’re from some fancy boutique where they would cost a fortune but, actually, they’re so cheap. The unique cube is the perfect way to add a bit of spark to any room. And a delicious aroma too, of course. Each candle is made of soy and natural essential oils that blend together to release a calming floral scent.

41 These Himalayan Bath Salts With Nourishing Essential Oils Herbivore Calm Soaking Salts Amazon $20 See On Amazon Close your eyes and let these bath salts transform your tub into a spa. Made of detoxifying pink Himalayan salt, the crystals infuse bath water with vitamins and minerals and fill the air with an enchanting aroma thanks to oils from the ylang ylang plant and vanilla. Even those with sensitive skin can enjoy the blend made without any parabens, sulfates, synthetics, or other unwanted ingredients.

42 A Spacious Backpack With RFID-Blocking Technology FALANKO Laptop Backpack Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you’ve been on the hunt for a backpack that can hold essentially your entire life while still looking cute, look no further. Open this bag’s wide top to reveal a roomy compartment that’s easy to navigate thanks to its doctor bag style. It has over 10 pockets in total, two of which are equipped with RFID-blocking technology to prevent theft of data, making this great for laptops. It also has an opening to slide your USB cord through and a luggage strap in the back. Plus, the shoulder straps are padded for even more comfort while traveling. Available colors: 10

43 An Essential Oil Diffuser With LED Lights That Change Colors Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $26 See On Amazon This decorative device acts as a diffuser, humidifier, and nightlight all in one. It has a 500-milliliter water tank where you can drop in your favorite essential oil to fill your home with a gentle and fragrant mist for up to 16 hours. The moisturizing release can also help hydrate your skin as you sleep so you wake up feeling more refreshed and less stuffy. Use the wireless remote to adjust the seven LED light colors and more from over 16 feet away.

44 These Elegant Lemon Juicers That You Can Pour From HNQH Manual Lemon Juicer (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These may be the most adorable lemon squeezers on the market. While the bird shape is decorative, it’s also very effective at pressing every last drop out of your citrus. And when you’re done squeezing, you can use it to elegantly add the fresh juice to your food or beverage. The acrylic piece is virtually unbreakable so you don’t have to worry about it accidentally being knocked over at a dinner party.

45 A Satin Robe With 3/4 Sleeves & Side Pockets SIORO Satin Robe Amazon $22 See On Amazon The smooth and lightweight fabric of this satin bathrobe can be worn during a busy bachelorette party or as an upgrade to your regular pajamas. The three-quarter length sleeves won’t get in the way of preparing a drink or putting on your skincare, and the side pockets can come in handy too. There’s an interior and exterior tie sash to elegantly keep it closed. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 25

46 This Compact Travel Jewelry Box With Soft Velvet Lining Hatori Travel Jewelry Box Amazon $9 See On Amazon This travel jewelry box uses every inch of space to give you the maximum amount of storage. It has three layers that are made up of ring rolls, earring panels, hooks, and removable compartments to separate bracelets and necklaces. The interior is lined with soft velvet to prevent any scratching while the exterior is made with a durable faux leather with a snap closure.

47 This Phone Stand With Adjustable Height LISEN Cell Phone Stand Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you’re trying to follow along with a cooking video or just lounging in bed and in the mood to watch something, this phone stand lets you do it all completely hands-free. It can be used both vertically and horizontally so that even your tablet can fit. Plus, the angle and height can be adjusted, and the stand will stay stable. Even at its lowest level, the stand leaves room for your charging cord to be connected without having to bend and eventually split.

48 The Cult-Favorite Brush That Dries & Styles Your Hair All At Once REVLON Hair Dryer Brush Amazon $38 See On Amazon For a faster blowout that’ll last all day and night, grab this hair dryer brush. Able to dry and style your locks all at once, it’ll be the only hot tool you need. Its oval shape smooths and volumizes hair as the gentle bristles detangle. You’ll be left with bouncy ends that curl in slightly for that Rachel Green look. It has two heating options as well as a cool setting.

49 A Reusable Notebook With Pages That Can Be Wiped Clean Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon $23 See On Amazon The paper in this reusable notebook may look ordinary but is anything but. Each page can be wiped clean with the included microfiber cloth and used over and over again. This eco-friendly approach to note-taking will not only save trees but will keep you from spending cash each time you get to the last page of a pad. Before wiping it clean, you can scan and save your writing to cloud services like Google Drive, Evernote, OneNote and more. This’ll make it easy to convert your handwriting into text and search for keywords.

50 A Gentle & Discreet Hair Remover That’s Plated In 18-Karat Gold Finishing Touch Painless Hair Remover Amazon $20 See On Amazon To quickly (and painlessly) remove unwanted peach fuzz from your lip, chin, or cheeks, add this hair remover to your cart. Being about the same size as a tube of lipstick, it’s easy to bring it anywhere so that you can prep your face for a smooth makeup application — and the tube looks quite discreet, too. The gentle blades won’t nick the skin and are covered by a hypoallergenic tip that’s plated in 18-karat gold.

51 This Vintage-Looking Carafe With A Cup That Doubles As A Lid Yungala Water Carafe Amazon $35 See On Amazon Whether you want to upgrade your bedside table or have a party coming up, this glass carafe is the most elegant thing to use when serving yourself and others. The glass is hand blown and carved with a beautiful pattern that gives it a vintage feel. The top piece acts as a lid to stop any dust from finding its way in and as a cup for drinking water or swishing mouthwash.

52 A Super Soft Sleep Mask With A Built-In Speaker LC-Dolida Bluetooth Sleep Mask Amazon $21 See On Amazon To lull yourself to sleep, grab this comfortable sleep mask that can be connected to Bluetooth so you can play relaxing music or a meditation track. While doing this, it will also block out 99% of light to create a relaxing setting no matter if you’re on a well-lit plane or in your bedroom at home. The lightweight mask is made with emory foam and fibers of hypoallergenic material for a healthy ventilation.

53 A Portable Blender That’s USB-Rechargeable PopBabies Portable Smoothie Blender Amazon $30 See On Amazon Perfect for traveling, hiking, or just saving space at home, this portable blender takes up nearly no space and can still whip up a delicious treat. The 14-ounce jar has enough room to hold your favorite fruits and the small but mighty motor is strong enough to crush ice cubes, frozen fruit, and seeds. You can make over 20 drinks per charge and can connect it via USB to charge it again.

54 This Clever Alarm Clock That Runs Away From You CLOCKY Alarm Clock on Wheels Amazon $39 See On Amazon For the sleepyhead in your life, this alarm clock on wheels is sure to be the thing they need to get out of bed. It has a loud, perfectly annoying buzzer, and the wheels allow it to jump off of dressers and bed stands, and you need to catch it to turn the alarm off — and at that point, you’re out of bed. If you’re truly sleepy, this clock does have a snooze button for one to eight minutes of extra ZZZs.

55 A Brightening Vitamin C Serum With 21,000 Five-Star Reviews Tree of Life Vitamin C Facial Serum Amazon $14 See On Amazon Over 21,000 reviewers love this vitamin C serum. What makes this bottle so special? In addition to the brightening star ingredient, this skincare product is also infused with moisturizing jojoba oil and aloe, witch hazel for even coloring, and vitamin E to help soothe your skin.

56 A Mini Vacuum Cleaner That Tidies Up Your Desk Space ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $13 See On Amazon Clear your work space of any crumbs or bits of packaging with this desktop vacuum cleaner. The mini device comfortably fits in the palm of your hand so you can properly get rid of dust and debris instead of just trying to wipe it away. The adorable gadget runs for 90 minutes, and you can choose one that runs on batteries or is USB-rechargeable.

57 This Sturdy Laptop Stand That Gives You More Desk Space Office Owl Laptop Stand Amazon $9 See On Amazon Raising your device over 5 inches with this laptop stand is a simple and sure-fire way to create a more comfortable work environment. By bringing your screen to eye level, you’ll no longer have to slouch and end the day with neck and shoulder pain. Plus, being completely open on the bottom, the stand prevents your laptop from overheating and gives you extra storage space. And don’t worry about any scratches — there’s scuff-free rubber padding on the top and bottom prevents any damage to your desk and keeps everything stable.

58 This Scrunchie Holder With A Hollow Center For Even More Storage Fairy Decor Scrunchie Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon If hair ties seem to always pop up in random spots throughout your home, you need this scrunchie holder to keep them all organized and easy to find. The acrylic tube stands at 11 inches tall and has a wide base for extra stability. Stuff the hollow center with smaller hair ties as you wrap scrunchies, bracelets, and watches along the outside.

59 A Cold Massage Roller That Can Help Reduce Inflammation Gaiam Cold Massage Roller Amazon $20 See On Amazon Treat your achy muscles to a bit of cold therapy with this massage roller that has a soothing stainless steel ball. While rolling the smooth ball in any which way can reduce inflammation, the textured base can also be used for a more deep tissue type of relief. The tool is compact and lightweight enough to be brought to the yoga studio or gym and used immediately after a workout.