Passions are running high.
Nov. 14!
On this day, seductive Venus will be swathed with the hypnotic influence of smoldering Scorpio, while harmonizing with lucky Jupiter in fantasy-loving Pisces. Romantic experiences are on the border of ecstasy, and love is like a dream.
Your love language is unique, and your intimate connections are no exception. Surrender to the flow between you and your special someone; sparks are magical and genuine. A beautiful soul bond is in the works, so why get in your own way?