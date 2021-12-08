While Money Heist fans might not have a trip to Spain planned for the immediate future, they can test your heist skills a la The Professor a little closer to home with a new immersive experience from Netflix. Just days after the popular Emmy Award-winning show — which is also known as La Casa de Papel — aired the second part of its final season on Dec. 3, Netflix and Fever are giving fans a chance to test how they’d fare “breaking, entering, and heisting” IRL as part of the show’s iconic gang. TBH, Netflix’s Money Heist experience looks super realistic, and it’s less than $45 to take part in the Brooklyn, New York-based event.

Starting on Dec. 9, you can try your hand at heisting with the debut of Money Heist: The Experience at the Skylight One Hanson in Brooklyn. Fans who are familiar with the building will see exactly why Netflix picked it for this immersive experience. The cathedral-esque space features the 512-foot Williamsburg Savings Bank Clocktower, which was built in the 1920s and features a gold dome plus a four-sided clock face that looks like something you’d find in Europe. The Skylight One Hanson also features intricate mosaic designs, marble arches, and 62-foot vaulted ceilings, adding to the illusion that you’re somewhere in Spain instead of in the heart of Brooklyn.

Courtesy of Netflix/Fever

You’ll be recruited into the gang by none other than Lisboa, who recorded a special message saying the group needs your help. To test your heist skills, you’ll attempt to follow The Professor’s latest plan and break into the building with your group. Described as a “high-energy theatrical event featuring a unique storyline that is parallel to the show,” you’ll definitely feel like you’re a part of the show while also enjoying a thrilling experience with your friends (minus the high stakes).

Courtesy of Netflix/Fever

Tickets will start at $44 for groups or $49 for individuals, and you can currently book spots as far out as Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. While this is the first time New York-based individuals will be taking part in this experience, Netflix’s Money Heist experience had an initial debut in Paris back in July 2021 followed by openings in Miami and now New York City. London and Mexico City are expected to follow shortly. It looks like the experience will also be coming to Los Angeles, Rome, Madrid, Milan, Singapore, Berline, Lisboa, and Sao Paolo sometime in the future.

Courtesy of Netflix/Fever

Keep in mind that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that anyone attending large gatherings should wear face coverings, regardless of vaccination status, and all attendees of the Money Heist experience will be required to wear face masks at all times. You’ll also want to follow any CDC travel guidelines if you’re visiting New York from out of state. In addition, you should adhere to all local health guidelines while playing.

You can purchase tickets ahead of the Money Heist experience’s Dec. 9 start date, so don’t wait on scoping out your fellow heist members and cementing your spot in The Professor’s gang.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.