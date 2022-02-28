Social Media
30 Mardi Gras 2022 Captions For Instagram To Celebrate The World’s Best Party

King Cake, here I come.

By Andrea Hannah
It’s time to bring out the glitter and pick out your most decadent outfit, because Mardi Gras 2022 has arrived. The parades and parties are already in full swing in New Orleans, and maybe you’re already on your way there for the celebration or getting into the festivities from home. Wherever you’re celebrating, you’ll want to remember every last piece of confetti as you dance in the streets with your friends, so be sure to jot down a few of these Mardi Gras 2022 captions for Instagram so your posts can have some Bourbon Street vibes.

Mardi Gras, which officially kicks off on March 1 this year, has been celebrated for centuries, and the party shows no signs of slowing down. Thousands of people still head to New Orleans every spring to carry on the tradition. Because Mardi Gras is celebrated on the first day of Lent and the last day of Carnival season, the exact date changes every year, but that doesn’t seem to matter to the thousands of people who celebrate. The day truly embodies pleasure and fun, as it marks a last hurrah before the restriction of Lent. So, whether you’re hanging out in New Orleans or celebrating from afar, be sure to dive into beignets and a King Cake, and snap some Mardi Gras photos for Instagram, too.

Once you’ve packed your gem-toned masks and multi-colored beads, it’s time to prep your Instagram feed for some epic party posts. These Instagram captions for Mardi Gras 2022 will help you liven up your feed with a little extra sparkle.

  1. "Leave a little sparkle wherever you go." — Unknown
  2. "Shine bright like a diamond." — Rihanna, Diamonds
  3. “It’s Mardi time.” — Unknown
  4. "Everywhere else it's just Tuesday." — Unknown
  5. "Keep calm and party on." — Unknown
  6. “From bead to shining bead.” — Unknown
  7. "Beads and bling. It's a Mardi Gras thing." — Unknown
  8. "Welcome to the jungle we got fun and games." — Guns N' Roses, Welcome to the Jungle
  9. "All you need is love and some really nice beads." — Unknown
  10. "Throw me something!” — Unknown
  11. "I feel the need, the need for beads." — Unknown
  12. "An American has not seen the United States until he has seen Mardi Gras in New Orleans." — Mark Twain
  13. "We don't hide the crazy. We parade it down the street." — Unknown
  14. “If I had a power color, it would definitely be sparkle." ― Rachel Hollis
  15. “Beads or it didn’t happen.” — Unknown
  16. "Some girls are just born with glitter in their veins." — Paris Hilton
  18. "She who leaves a trail of glitter is surely never forgotten." — Unknown
  19. "Life is too short not to celebrate the nice moments." — Jurgen Klopp
  20. “Keep calm and throw on.” — Unknown
  21. "You're not fully dressed until you sparkle." — Unknown
  22. “Happiness is achieved when you stop waiting for your life to begin and start making the most of the moment you are in.” ― Germany Kent
  23. Big fun in the Big Easy.” — Unknown
  24. “The purpose of life is to live it, to taste experience to the utmost, to reach out eagerly and without fear for newer and richer experience.” ― Eleanor Roosevelt
  25. “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all.” ― Helen Keller
  26. “It’s time to get jazzy.” — Unknown
  27. “It’s good to be king.” — Unknown
  28. “We're so busy watching out for what's just ahead of us that we don't take time to enjoy where we are.” ― Bill Watterson
  29. “There’s nothing King Cake can’t fix.” — Unknown
  30. “Beignet, done that.” — Unknown