Now that February has passed, the days are getting longer and the flowers are starting to poke up through the ground. March has finally arrived, and with it comes more optimism and anticipation for brighter days ahead. If you’re ready to enjoy outdoor walks again and snap a few photos of your growing garden, you’ll definitely want a few March captions and quotes in your back pocket to celebrate the month full of possibilities.

If you live in a chilly place like I do, it tends to still feel like winter in March. A lot of times, there’s even still snow on the ground. That said, there’s still something special about the month of March, and even if you can’t feel spring just yet, there are certain signs that it’s on its way. There’s more hours of sunshine to enjoy, the stores start hauling out all their gardening gear, and the birds start chirping again. In addition to serving as a harbinger for warmer days ahead, March is also the time to celebrate Women’s History Month, Mardi Gras, and St. Patrick’s Day.

Whether you’re meeting up with friends in your all-green attire or take your pup to the park this month, you’ll need a few March quotes to get your Instagram feed excited for the official arrival of spring. So, gather up your crew and head outside to snap a few spring pics in your favorite florals. Then, be sure to grab a few March captions for Instagram to show your feed that brighter days are just around the corner.

