Follow your bliss, and take a bold risk.
Dec. 3!
Amid the moon’s journey through Aries, the luminary will harmonize with delightful Venus and savvy Mercury via the optimistic sign of Sagittarius. This sweet synergy will bring forth the opportunity to explore and indulge in the magic of every experience.
Planet of compassion Neptune will also station direct on this day, which means the cosmos will gift everyone with a new pair of rose-colored glasses. Nothing’s impossible, so stay inspired.
You’re usually a magnet for abundance, but especially on Dec. 3. Whether it be creatively, romantically, or professionally speaking, your confidence and innate enthusiasm will be your muses and your greatest superpowers.