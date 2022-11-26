And The Luckiest Day In December 2022 Is...

Dec. 3!

Amid the moon’s journey through Aries, the luminary will harmonize with delightful Venus and savvy Mercury via the optimistic sign of Sagittarius. This sweet synergy will bring forth the opportunity to explore and indulge in the magic of every experience.

Planet of compassion Neptune will also station direct on this day, which means the cosmos will gift everyone with a new pair of rose-colored glasses. Nothing’s impossible, so stay inspired.