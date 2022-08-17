Plus, your fave characters from Star Wars, Harry Potter, and more.
Lowe’s is getting spooky season fans in the ~spirit~ of Halloween early. In addition to dropping a collection of Halloween decorations, Lowe’s Halloween 2022 inflatables are all about reconnecting with your favorite characters from classic Halloween movies.
From “Pumpkin Kings,” wizards, witches, clowns, and even mischievous cartoon puppies, Lowe’s has lots of cool Halloween inflatable decorations that light up and spin. Before your next movie marathon, click through these Halloween inflatables from Lowe’s to bring them to life this year.