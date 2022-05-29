This 1 Day In June Will Encourage Every Zodiac Sign To Follow Their Heart

Pursue what sets your soul on fire.
On June 4, the moon will glimmer through the celebratory sign of Leo, all the while harmonizing with go-getter Mars and lucky Jupiter in Aries. Passions are running high, and inspiration comes in extravagant doses. It’s a day to follow your heart, and take action toward your soul’s desires.
You’re as passionate as ever, and you’re making the conscious choice to prioritize your happiness above all, Aries. This is a wonderful time to revel in your vibrant self-expression or celebrate with your loved ones. Though your goals are larger than life, you’re not about to settle for anything less.