There’s 1 Day In July When Every Zodiac Sign Is Going To Take Action

On July 23, the cosmos will have all signs wanting to seize the moment, making it the best day of July 2022 for everyone. For starters, Mercury will make an inspiring trine to lucky Jupiter, the planet of abundance, expansion, and opportunity. But the best part? The moon will enter Mercury-ruled Gemini, which adorns both our emotional and physical reality with passion and enthusiasm. Carpe diem, fam!
You’re curious, opinionated, and unapologetically using your voice. Whether it be a creative brainstorm where you effortlessly shine in the workplace, or an impromptu getaway with your crush, nothing’s stopping you from living life to the fullest today.